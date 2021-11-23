These pre-Black Friday furniture sales will save you hundreds on couches, beds and more

These are the best Black Friday furniture sales you can already shop: Save hundreds on couches, chairs and more

The Black Friday shopping season is officially here, and while it isn't quite Black Friday yet, the Black Friday 2021 deals are rolling in at full speed at many top retailers like Wayfair, Overstock, Frontgate, Amazon, Macy's and much more.

If you're in the market for new furniture, now is the time to shop everything from couches to coffee tables to mattresses, as there plenty of deals to come by. Take Frontgate Early Black Friday savings event happening through November 25: You can take advantage of up to 50% off all products across the site—score the gorgeous Patmos Easy Care Area Rug for as low as $139.92, or the elegant Whitby Canopy Bed for more than $100 off.

At Grandin Road, you'll get 30% off any individual item, plus free standard shipping on orders over $199 before November 24. That means items like this cozy 86-inch Ava Slipcovered Sofa are discounted down to $979.30 from an original $1,399 sticker price.

For all things furniture, here are our top picks for deeply discounted home goods ahead of the Black Friday holiday.

The best Black Friday furniture deals

Couches and loveseats

Chairs and recliners

Dining tables and coffee tables

Rugs

Mattresses and bed frames

