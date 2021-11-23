These pre-Black Friday furniture sales will save you hundreds on couches, beds and more
The Black Friday shopping season is officially here, and while it isn't quite Black Friday yet, the Black Friday 2021 deals are rolling in at full speed at many top retailers like Wayfair, Overstock, Frontgate, Amazon, Macy's and much more.
If you're in the market for new furniture, now is the time to shop everything from couches to coffee tables to mattresses, as there plenty of deals to come by. Take Frontgate Early Black Friday savings event happening through November 25: You can take advantage of up to 50% off all products across the site—score the gorgeous Patmos Easy Care Area Rug for as low as $139.92, or the elegant Whitby Canopy Bed for more than $100 off.
At Grandin Road, you'll get 30% off any individual item, plus free standard shipping on orders over $199 before November 24. That means items like this cozy 86-inch Ava Slipcovered Sofa are discounted down to $979.30 from an original $1,399 sticker price.
For all things furniture, here are our top picks for deeply discounted home goods ahead of the Black Friday holiday.
The best Black Friday furniture deals
Couches and loveseats
Mozaic Full Size Memory Foam Futon Mattress from Amazon for $271.62 (Save $35.84)
Somerville Chesterfield Polyester Loveseat by Christopher Knight Home from Overstock for $504.89 (Save $111.04)
Kared 60-inch Leather Loveseat from Macy's for $789 (Save $950)
Ava Slipcovered Sofa from Grandin Road from $979.30 (Save $419.70 to $519.70)
Clara Slipcovered Sofa from Grandin Road for $979.30 (Save $419.70)
Abbyson Tuscan Top Grain Leather Chesterfield 2-Piece Armchair and Sofa Set from Overstock for $2,375.21 (Save $791.74)
Axel Leather Sofa from West Elm from $2,559.20 (Save $429.80)
Chairs and recliners
Ball & Cast Swivel Pub Height Barstool from Amazon for $87.87 (Save $31.13)
Mistana Cherise Wide Genuine Leather Round Pouf Ottoman from Wayfair for $154.99 (Save $144.23)
B Chair from West Elm for $299.99 using code EXTRA25 (Save $249.01)
Madison Park Glenis Tufted Accent Chair from Macy's for $339 (Save $360)
Madison Park Qwen Button Tufted Accent Chair from Macy's for $339 (Save $440)
Etta Avenue Isabel Wide Velvet Armchair from Wayfair for $469.99 (Save $325.01)
Etta Avenue Avani Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa from Wayfair for $659.99 (Save $240)
Harris Leather Power Recliner from West Elm from $1,799.10 (Save $149.90 to $399.80)
Dining tables and coffee tables
Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table from Amazon for $118.99 (Save $21)
Christopher Knight Home Ramona Glass Rectangle Coffee Table from Target for $202.99 (Save $87)
Christopher Knight Home Felicity Mid-Century Armchair from Target for $146.24 (Save $48.75)
Sand & Stable Northside Coffee Table from Wayfair for $599.99 (Save $225.01)
Sobro Smart Coffee Table with Storage and Built-In Refrigerator from Wayfair for $999.99 (Save $499.01)
Greystone 7-Piece Dining Set from Macy's for $1,243 (Save $1,100)
Rugs
Canopy MQ2 Area Rug from Macy's from $31.60 (Save $47.40 to $311.40)
NuLOOM Twilight Global Distressed Area Rug from Target from $52.52 (Save $10.50 to $138.40)
Nourison Celestial Area Rug from Target from $62.65 (Save $66.35 to $527)
Hand-Loomed Gabbeh Rug from West Elm for $74.99 using code EXTRA25 (Save $110.01)
Patmos Easy Care Area Rug from Frontgate from $139.92 (Save $19.08 to $107.88)
Mistana Cherise Wide Genuine Leather Round Pouf Ottoman from Wayfair for $154.99 (Save $144.23)
Mattresses and bed frames
Wayfair Sleep 6-Inch Firm Innerspring Mattress from Wayfair for $149.99 (Save $57)
PrimaSleep Metal Bed Frame from Amazon for $150.90 (Save $19.09)
Zinus Suzanne Metal and Wood Platform Queen Bed Frame from Amazon for $189 (Save $30)
Tribeca Storage Queen Platform Bed from Macy's for $539.10 (Save $259.90)
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress from Amazon starting at $548.25 (Save $96.75 to $164.25)
Whitby Canopy Bed from Frontgate from $1,691.06 (Save up to $131.94)
Beauvier French Cane Bed from Frontgate from $2,631.97 (Save up to $209.94)
