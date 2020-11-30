The Best Cyber Monday Furniture Sales of 2020

Cyber Monday is here! And some of these deals are even better than Black Friday's. We're feeling gifty — and now's the time to get in on the very best offerings our editors found this year.

Below, we broke down the best Cyber Monday furniture deals for 2020 so you can finally make those long-awaited upgrades to your home. Must-have home products like beds, sheets, sofas, mattresses and more are already on sale at retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot, Target, Brooklinen, Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily, among others. Here are the Cyber Monday furniture deals available this very minute:

Our Favorite Cyber Monday Furniture Deals

Amazon

Walmart

Wayfair

More Home & Furniture Black Friday Sales

1-800 Flowers

Take up to 40% off flower gift purchases.

AllModern

Get up to 50% off clearance, plus an extra 25% off select sales with code "EXTRA25." Free shipping sitewide.

Amerisleep

Use code "BF30" to get 30% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows with your purchase.

Anthropologie

Take 30% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders $50+.

Artifact Uprising

From November 23-30:

  • Take 10% off everything.

  • Take 15% off orders $100 or more.

  • Take 20% off $175 orders or more.

Away

Take up to $125 off select luggage items starting November 23.

Bear Mattress

Take up to 20% off sitewide with code "BF20,” plus a $250 value free gift set (Free Cloud Pillows and Sheet Set) with a mattress purchase.

Blue Apron

Get $60 off on your first three Blue Apron food boxes.

Birch Lane

Take an additional 25% off sale items and get free shipping sitewide with code "SAVE25."

Bloomingdale’s

Take 20% off when you spend $100, 25% off when you spend $250, and 30% off when you spend $500+ through December 1.

Boll & Branch

Take 25% off regular-priced purchases of $150+ with code “CYBER25” through December 5, plus take up to 50% off select items.

Bowflex

Save up to $50 and get free shipping on workout equipment through December 2 using code "FIT2020."

Brooklinen

Take 20% off all bedding essentials sitewide.

Buffy

Take 20% off all orders through December 4.

Burrow

Save up to $1,000 on furniture with code "DOUBLE" through December 6.

Casper

Chewy

Get dog supplies and cat supplies at up to 30% off.

The Citizenry

Take 15% off the brand's iconic alpaca throws. This Black Friday, The Citizenry is giving 100% of profits to support education for orphaned and vulnerable girls in Colombia.

Cocokind

  • Take 20% off sitewide and earn free shipping through November 30.

  • Spend $50 and get $10 to use in December.

  • Spend $75 and get $15 to use in December.

  • Spend $100+ and get $25 to use in December.

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan

Save up to 65% off select furniture through December 4.

Cultiver

From November 27-30, take 20% off sitewide.

Etsy

Etsy sellers will offer discounts up to 60% off.

Floyd

Use code "CYBR20" to save up to $150 on shelves, shelf expansion units, coffee tables, mattresses and sofas through November 30.

Helix Sleep

Save up to $200 on your mattress purchase, plus get free pillows.

Home Depot

  • Save up to 50% off select items sitewide.

  • Get select bedding sets at up to 50% off.

Idle Sleep

  • Take 50% off any foam mattress, and get free pillows with code "BFCM50."

  • Get 25% off any hybrid mattress and free pillows with code "BFCM25."

Joss & Main

Take up to 50% off and get free shipping sidewide, plus an extra 25% off with code "SAVE25."

Layla Sleep

Leesa

Take up to $500 off mattresses and get 2 free pillows with your purchase.

The Mirror

Save $500 with code "CYBERMONDAY20."

Nautilus

Get free shipping on the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike through December 2.

Nectar

Get $400 worth of bedding accessories with every mattress purchase, including a mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows.

Nordstrom

Through December 1, the retailer will hold 12 days of big Cyber savings, featuring up to 50% off items in-store and online for women, men, kids and home — plus 25% off clearance.

Nordstrom Rack

  • Take up to 77% off sitewide with new deals every day through November 30.

  • Take up to 78% off robot vacuums today (some cost as low as $150).

Package Free

Take 30% off sitewide and 50% off subscriptions on Cyber Monday.

Parachute

Take 20% off sitewide on bedding, bath, and home essentials through November 30.

Peak Design

Take 20% off all Everyday and Travel bags, and 10% off tripods, clips and straps.

Pottery Barn

Shop select furniture, bedding, and decor at up to 50% off, plus take 20% off your order and free shipping on orders over $79 with code "CYBER."

Purple

Rifle Paper Co.

From November 25 through December 1, take 30% off sitewide using code "HOLIDAY30."

Ruggable

Take 20% off sitewide (excluding gift cards) with code "BFCM20" through November 30.

Saatva

Take $200 off for mattress purchases totaling $1,000 or more until midnight November 30.

Slumber Cloud

  • Take 15% off sitewide through December 2.

  • Get a free gift on orders $250 or more.

The Sill

Take up to 50% off popular house plants and planters through November 30.

Snowe Home

Take 20% off sitewide on orders $100+ and get free shipping on all orders until November 30.

Sur La Table

Take up to 55% off top kitchen gadgets from Sur La Table through November 25.

Tempur-Pedic

  • Save over 40% on select bedding, mattresses and mattress toppers.

  • Save up to $500 + a $300 instant gift on TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base mattress sets on November 30.

Tuft & Needle

Take up to 20% off select bedding and mattress items now.

West Elm

Take up to 70% off home decor items and furniture.

W and P Design

Take 25% off sitewide + free personalization (excludes bundles and last call items) through November 30.

Wine Insiders

On Cyber Monday, wine will be 72% off sitewide — the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Yogasleep

Take 20% off sitewide select items with code "BLACKFRIDAY20," plus save 30% on Travel Mini (no code needed).

More Cyber Monday Savings

