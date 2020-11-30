The Best Cyber Monday Furniture Sales of 2020
Cyber Monday is here! And some of these deals are even better than Black Friday's. We're feeling gifty — and now's the time to get in on the very best offerings our editors found this year.
Below, we broke down the best Cyber Monday furniture deals for 2020 so you can finally make those long-awaited upgrades to your home. Must-have home products like beds, sheets, sofas, mattresses and more are already on sale at retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot, Target, Brooklinen, Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily, among others. Here are the Cyber Monday furniture deals available this very minute:
Our Favorite Cyber Monday Furniture Deals
Amazon
Take up to 79% off Safavieh rugs.
Take up to 63% off Winsome furniture.
Take up to 63% off Boraam furniture.
Take up to 49% off select Zinus mattresses.
Take up to 40% off select Tempur-pedic mattresses and mattress toppers.
Score up to 61% or more off furniture brands, including Modway and Walker Edison Furniture Company.
Get up to 67% or more off select rugs from brands such as nuLOOM and Artistic Weavers.
Walmart
Take up to 45% on select toys.
Take up to 30% on select furniture.
Take up to 62% on select desks.
Take up to 50% off select home improvement favorites.
Take up to 52% off select mattresses.
Take up to 40% off select TV stands.
Take up to 30% off select kitchen and dining ware.
Wayfair
Take up to 80% off select furniture and home decor items.
Get up to 80% off bedding.
Save up to 92% on area rugs.
Save up to 58% on mattresses.
Get home office essentials starting at $40.
More Home & Furniture Black Friday Sales
1-800 Flowers
Take up to 40% off flower gift purchases.
AllModern
Get up to 50% off clearance, plus an extra 25% off select sales with code "EXTRA25." Free shipping sitewide.
Amerisleep
Use code "BF30" to get 30% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows with your purchase.
Anthropologie
Take 30% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders $50+.
Artifact Uprising
From November 23-30:
Take 10% off everything.
Take 15% off orders $100 or more.
Take 20% off $175 orders or more.
Away
Take up to $125 off select luggage items starting November 23.
Bear Mattress
Take up to 20% off sitewide with code "BF20,” plus a $250 value free gift set (Free Cloud Pillows and Sheet Set) with a mattress purchase.
Blue Apron
Get $60 off on your first three Blue Apron food boxes.
Birch Lane
Take an additional 25% off sale items and get free shipping sitewide with code "SAVE25."
Bloomingdale’s
Take 20% off when you spend $100, 25% off when you spend $250, and 30% off when you spend $500+ through December 1.
Boll & Branch
Take 25% off regular-priced purchases of $150+ with code “CYBER25” through December 5, plus take up to 50% off select items.
Bowflex
Save up to $50 and get free shipping on workout equipment through December 2 using code "FIT2020."
Brooklinen
Take 20% off all bedding essentials sitewide.
Buffy
Take 20% off all orders through December 4.
Burrow
Save up to $1,000 on furniture with code "DOUBLE" through December 6.
Casper
Get 30% off bundles.
Take 20% off mattresses.
Save 10% on pillows, bedding, and more.
Chewy
Get dog supplies and cat supplies at up to 30% off.
The Citizenry
Take 15% off the brand's iconic alpaca throws. This Black Friday, The Citizenry is giving 100% of profits to support education for orphaned and vulnerable girls in Colombia.
Cocokind
Take 20% off sitewide and earn free shipping through November 30.
Spend $50 and get $10 to use in December.
Spend $75 and get $15 to use in December.
Spend $100+ and get $25 to use in December.
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan
Save up to 65% off select furniture through December 4.
Cultiver
From November 27-30, take 20% off sitewide.
Etsy
Etsy sellers will offer discounts up to 60% off.
Floyd
Use code "CYBR20" to save up to $150 on shelves, shelf expansion units, coffee tables, mattresses and sofas through November 30.
Helix Sleep
Save up to $200 on your mattress purchase, plus get free pillows.
Home Depot
Save up to 50% off select items sitewide.
Get select bedding sets at up to 50% off.
Idle Sleep
Take 50% off any foam mattress, and get free pillows with code "BFCM50."
Get 25% off any hybrid mattress and free pillows with code "BFCM25."
Joss & Main
Take up to 50% off and get free shipping sidewide, plus an extra 25% off with code "SAVE25."
Layla Sleep
Save $150 on the Flippable Memory Foam Mattress through Cyber Monday.
Save $200 on the Layla Sleeps Flippable Hybrid Mattress through Cyber Monday.
When purchasing either mattress, you’ll get two free Layla Pillows, a set of Microfiber Sheets, and a Mattress Protector – up to a $300 value.
Leesa
Take up to $500 off mattresses and get 2 free pillows with your purchase.
The Mirror
Save $500 with code "CYBERMONDAY20."
Nautilus
Get free shipping on the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike through December 2.
Nectar
Get $400 worth of bedding accessories with every mattress purchase, including a mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows.
Nordstrom
Through December 1, the retailer will hold 12 days of big Cyber savings, featuring up to 50% off items in-store and online for women, men, kids and home — plus 25% off clearance.
Nordstrom Rack
Take up to 77% off sitewide with new deals every day through November 30.
Take up to 78% off robot vacuums today (some cost as low as $150).
Package Free
Take 30% off sitewide and 50% off subscriptions on Cyber Monday.
Parachute
Take 20% off sitewide on bedding, bath, and home essentials through November 30.
Peak Design
Take 20% off all Everyday and Travel bags, and 10% off tripods, clips and straps.
Pottery Barn
Shop select furniture, bedding, and decor at up to 50% off, plus take 20% off your order and free shipping on orders over $79 with code "CYBER."
Purple
Get $300 off the Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress.
Get $200 off the Purple Hybrid Mattresss.
Save up to $100 on the Purple Mattress.
Get $50 off Purple's Kid Mattress.
Save up to $200 when you bundle Purple sheets and pillows.
Rifle Paper Co.
From November 25 through December 1, take 30% off sitewide using code "HOLIDAY30."
Ruggable
Take 20% off sitewide (excluding gift cards) with code "BFCM20" through November 30.
Saatva
Take $200 off for mattress purchases totaling $1,000 or more until midnight November 30.
Slumber Cloud
Take 15% off sitewide through December 2.
Get a free gift on orders $250 or more.
The Sill
Take up to 50% off popular house plants and planters through November 30.
Snowe Home
Take 20% off sitewide on orders $100+ and get free shipping on all orders until November 30.
Sur La Table
Take up to 55% off top kitchen gadgets from Sur La Table through November 25.
Save over $300 on the Breville Sous Chef Food Processor.
Take 41% off the Breville Mini Smart Oven.
Save $480 on the Nespresso Creatista Plus by Breville.
Tempur-Pedic
Save over 40% on select bedding, mattresses and mattress toppers.
Save up to $500 + a $300 instant gift on TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base mattress sets on November 30.
Tuft & Needle
Take up to 20% off select bedding and mattress items now.
West Elm
Take up to 70% off home decor items and furniture.
W and P Design
Take 25% off sitewide + free personalization (excludes bundles and last call items) through November 30.
Wine Insiders
On Cyber Monday, wine will be 72% off sitewide — the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.
Yogasleep
Take 20% off sitewide select items with code "BLACKFRIDAY20," plus save 30% on Travel Mini (no code needed).
