Best Black Friday furniture deals 2020: Early offers from Very, Debenhams and Selfridges

The biggest annual shopping event Black Friday is nearly here and we think it is the best time to pick up a bargain on bigger items such as a sofa or chest of drawers that you’ve been saving for.

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving and runs until Cyber Monday, however most major retailers begin their deals a week before. And in the case of Amazon last year, deals launch as much as a fortnight ahead of the main day.

But this year, the retailer went one step further by launching its pre-sale a whole month early. To keep up with the best early Amazon Black Friday deals, read our guide.

Other retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Boots, O2, Superdrug, Very and AO have also started their sales early too. While Aldi has announced its first ever Black Friday sale, with offers on Nintendo Switch and AirPods.

Black Friday sales are ideal timing if you’re moving house, or need more furniture or white goods, as no one likes spending money on a washing machine. The event is also the perfect time to snap up smaller items such as vacuum cleaners, irons and toasters at discounted prices.

Leading up to the sale, and throughout it, we’ll be regularly updating our guides to the best deals, to help you navigate the many offers available. Read on for our round-up of the best early Black Friday furniture deals to shop now.

The best early Black Friday furniture deals

Dyson csys task light: Was £400, now £249.99, Dyson

Dyson
Dyson

Dyson is arguably an industry leader when it comes to vacuum cleaners, hairdryers and fans. But it’s also moved into the lighting department. This smart lamp has been designed to help reduce eye strain thanks to the adjustable, precision engineered light. Given we’ve all been spending far longer looking at laptop and phone screens this year, it’s a product with real appeal. For a simple, precise lamp without any glare, this is an excellent choice. Save 38 per cent today, but be quick.

Buy now

Debenhams Amalfi velvet Eliza loveseat: Was £1,190, now £595, Debenhams

Debenhams
Debenhams

If you’ve improved your home cinema set-up thanks to our round-up of the best TV deals, then you’re going to want to make sure you’re sitting comfortably while you stream your favourite boxsets. Enter this loveseat.

Tailor the design to suit your living space by choosing a fabric, from textured weave to velvet, and a particular colour. If it were us, it’d be this velvet pink number along with the matching two-seater sofa. With 50 per cent off the range, it appears that Christmas really has come early.

Buy now

Furniture Village orson 7 light pendant: Was £499, now £359, Furniture Village

Furniture Village
Furniture Village

The mid-century design gives off a real retro feel, and the opal white glass gloves on the brass frame will elevate any colour scheme, but really packs a punch against a dark backdrop.

You’ll likely have seen iterations of this style from expensive designer brands, so this is a great affordable alternative and currently 28 per cent off. We don’t know about you, but this is exactly what our living room has been missing, we’re sold.

Buy now

MAZE Minne Mae wire and birch side table: Was £270.00, now £216, Selfridges

Maze
Maze

In Selfridges early Christmas sale, you’ll find up to 20 per cent off furniture, homeware, electricals, fashion and beauty, simply use the code SELFCCE at the checkout.

We love this side table that doubles up as a magazine rack that’s perfect if you’re short on storage and floor space. It’ll keep your home free from clutter while still being stylish.

Buy now

Furniture Village Skye small extending table: Was £669, now £499, Furniture Village

Furniture Village
Furniture Village

If you’re short on space at home, this nifty dining table is just the ticket. Sitting two comfortably when in regular mode, it cleverly extends to fit four people – perfect for hosting a small dinner table (when that’s allowed). Made from solid white oak, with beech legs, this is built to last and the design will suit many interiors. It also comes in a larger size if there’s more than two of you in your house.

Buy now

Silentnight miracoil 3 Pippa ultimate pillowtop divan bed: Was £449, now £249, Very

Silentnight
Silentnight

Short on space, or simply looking for ways to hide some of your belongings? This divan bed might just be the answer to your needs. Choose to have either two or four drawers that pull out to reveal ample storage space. With a range of colourways on offer, there’s something for all bedroom interiors.

Buy now

Missoni Home Coomba velvet cylindrical pouf: Was £397, now £317.60, Selfridges

Missoni
Missoni

We all deserve to put our feet up and relax after 2020, and there’s 20 per cent off this lavish looking pouf to help you do so.

The velvet cover is removable and the leather strap will help you transport it from room to room.

Buy now

Furniture123 oak desk with 2 drawers and metal legs: Was £146.18, now £99.97, Furniture123

Furniture123
Furniture123

Have you secured a new device from our round-up of best Black Friday laptop deals? Now it’s time to supercharge your working from home set-up one step further, and we’ve found just the desk you need.

Now considered an essential, this is a sure-fire way to keep your work and play separate. The two drawers provide ample storage and it’s a neat and compact design. With 30 per cent off, it’s a no brainer.

Buy now

Lagom natural rattan chair: Was £169, now £149, Very

Very
Very

Tap into the rattan trend and snap up this deal on Very’ boho offering. The open style weave on natural rattan is given a contemporary twist with black slim legs and a rounded silhouette. Very has early Black Friday deals throughout the site, but be sure to not miss out on this steal which is reduced by £20.

Buy now

Marble-effect garden bar table, black: Was £499, now £349, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners

There are early Black Friday offers across the John Lewis website at the moment and we love this marble-effect garden bar table that has room for two bar stools. The contemporary style is made durable with an aluminium coating meaning you can enjoy outdoor tipples all year round.

It has a lower shelf for preparing cocktails and three metal storage drawers for ice and bar tools. Snap up this deal and become everyone’s favourite cocktail evening host.

Buy now

Mamas & Papas Heaton cot bed, changer and wardrobe: Was £999.99, now £599.99, Very

Mamas & Papas
Mamas & Papas

From a brand that’s been making nursery furniture since the Eighties, you can trust that this set is built to last, and it’ll easily see your little one through their first four years. Included is a cot that converts into a toddler bed, a double wardrobe, and a dresser/changer – all for under £600. With 40 per cent off, this is a great buy for first-time parents.

Buy now

Telford 110cm dining table with 2 benches- light oak effect: Was £169, now £119, Very

Very
Very

Whether it’s the casual vibe or to save space, bench dining is a great way to get everyone together. Featuring a 110cm table, and 2 matching benches that fit underneath, built on a square metal frame, this is the perfect dining set to add an industrial vibe to your dining area.

Buy now

Sofa Workshop Christopher sofa bed: Was £3,995, now £2,397, Sofa Workshop

Sofa Workshop
Sofa Workshop

Offering 40 per cent off sitewide throughout November, this brand produces high-quality sofas and has even appeared in our review of the best sofa beds. Featuring slim pillow-topped seats and wide arms, this looks like the perfect piece of furniture to get cosy on this winter. It manually opens into a sofa bed, making it ideal for hosting guests (when that’s allowed again). Coming in a range of colours, there’s bound to be something to suit your preferences.

Buy now

Brushed and glazed solid oak chest of drawers: Was £429.99, now £364.99, Oak Furnitureland

Oak furnitureland
Oak furnitureland

Save £65 on this parquet chest of drawers made from solid oak, part of a site-wide sale on furniture that includes up to £205 off on chests of drawers. With its decorative pattern, it’s a statement mid-century modern addition to any room. Five drawers mean plenty of storage space and it’s a steal at just £364.99.

Buy now

Crema sofa, tip dyed camel: Was £4,495, now £2,697, Sofa Workshop

Sofa Workshop
Sofa Workshop

Sofa Workshop is offering 40 per cent off throughout November in the run up to Black Friday, and this stylish and contemporary sofa is not to be missed. Save £1,798 on this three seater that includes slim cushions, inset arms and classic T-shape seat cushions with minimal metal feet. We love it in the tip dyed camel which gives it a retro yet chic look.

Buy now

Very Seattle ready assembled TV unit: Was £299, now £179, Very

Seattle
Seattle

Have you taken advantage of the best Black Friday TV deals and purchased a new model, or perhaps you’re looking to give your living room furniture a spruce? This stand will do the job.

Made from solid pinewood and painted grey, it’s ideal for matching with a range of colour schemes. The open shelving space can be used to keep remote controls safe, all you need to do is make sure your family put them back. While this fits a 42in, it also comes in a variety of bigger sizes, including this 46in number. With 40 per cent off, you’ll have to move fast.

Buy now

Alexander and James new England Newport 3 seater leather sofa: Was £2,265, now £1,695, Furniture Village

Furniture Village
Furniture Village

If you like a timeless and traditional looking sofa, we think this Chesterfield style would be perfect. You’ll be sitting comfortably thanks to the sprung seats and foam-filled back cushions, and the leather will age well. There’s space enough for three people, but if there’s more of you, the co-ordinating armchair is also on offer and would look lovely in any living space.

Buy now

When is Black Friday?

The 2020 sale will take place on Friday 27 November and run through to Cyber Monday, 30 November.

While the main event lasts for four days, some retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales with early bird deals, with the likes of Amazon launching a pre-sale a whole month before the day itself, and Superdrug and Boots following suit. We’re expecting other brands to kick off their sales even earlier than last year, too.

The furniture Black Friday deals to expect

Shoppers had a huge selection of deals to enjoy last year, including Marks & Spencer who reduced its furniture prices by up to 50 per cent, across products like sofas, mattresses and beds, with a section dedicated to deals that would be delivered in time for Christmas.

Contemporary brand Swoon also gave customers 25 per cent of all its full price items on-site, applied automatically at checkout, while Made offered free delivery and 20 per cent of selected lines from its stylish line up of beds, sofas and coffee tables.

As for 2020, Wayfair has revealed that its Black Friday sale will run from 20 November to 4 December, meaning there will be two weeks worth of deals to enjoy. It will be offering free shipping on all orders between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with sofas from £249 and beds and mattresses from £99. Keep your eyes peeled for more details closer to the time.

ScS has also already announced its Black Friday 2020 sale. Running from 17 to 30 November, the brand will be offering up to 65 per cent off sofas and carpets, as well as an extra £25 off voucher which can be spent both online and in-store.

Further discounts will be available on Black Friday itself, with up to 30 per cent off brands such as Endurance, Pepe & Atlas and Inspire.

Sofa Workshop is offering 40 per cent off everything on its website for the whole of November, with some discounts of more than £1,000. All of its pieces are handmade in its own workshops, making each sofa bespoke.

Last year, Habitat also had an extensive line up of deals last year that were up for grabs until 2 December, including £150 off all sideboards and £75 off dressing tables.

Sofology took an environmentally conscious approach in 2019, planting a tree for every sofa sold between 29 November and 8 December.

Carpetright had up to 50 per cent off its carpets and flooring, while for soft furnishings and finishing touches of decor, Zara Home offered 20 per cent for customers on its app, and Oliver Bonas had 25 per cent discounts across selected lines.

How to get the best Black Friday furniture deals?

For some brands such as Oliver Bonas, customers can get early access to sales by signing up to its newsletter and creating an account ahead of Black Friday.

We think the key to making the most of this annual event is not getting sucked into discounts that look too good to be true.

Instead, come up with a list of products you're actually interested in before the big day. That way, you won’t buy things you don’t actually want, but look a good deal.

Shop around for the best price, and make sure you know the actual RRP of the product, so you’ll know a good deal when you see one.

When shopping for bulkier items, keep in mind too that delivery times will often be longer so keep your eyes peeled for details on whether or not your new sofa will arrive by Christmas.

Here at IndyBest, our team will also be handpicking the biggest savings to shop throughout Black Friday, so make sure you check back here regularly. We’ll also be covering TVs, laptops, fashion, beauty and kids toys.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

The main day is Friday 27 November, and for the majority of retailers and homewares brands, Cyber Monday is typically the last day to bag a bargain, but some do extend their offers into early December, such as Habitat did in 2019.

For a full list of stores expected to get involved, we’ve rounded up the retailers taking part in Black Friday, and they range from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

