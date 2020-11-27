Best Black Friday furniture deals 2020: Offers from Wayfair, west elm and Made

Louise Whitbread and Eva Waite-Taylor
·14 min read
Don&#39;t forget to measure up first, and check return policies for bulkier items (The Independent)
Don't forget to measure up first, and check return policies for bulkier items (The Independent)

Black Friday is finally here, and the biggest shopping event of the year has reached new heights for 2020. It’s the primetime to bag a bargain on the bigger items you’ve been lusting after all year.

Perhaps you’re after a new velvet sofa, or need new white goods, as no one wants to spend a large amount of money on a washing machine. Whatever it is that you’re after, today’s the day to make use of the discounts and low prices.

To help you navigate the swathes of offers currently available, we’ll be searching high and low for the hottest discounts, regularly updating our main Black Friday guide with the best offers in the sale.

The best Black Friday furniture deals

West Elm mid-century bookshelf: Was £629, now £472, west elm

West Elm
West Elm

If you’ve taken inspiration from our round-up of the previous Booker Prize-winning novels and your current bookshelf is bursting at the seams, this is the piece of furniture you need. Featuring in our guide to the best bookcases, our reviewer praised its mid-century Danish design, noting that “it’s so authentic, in fact, that it wouldn’t look out of place paired with granny’s vintage sideboard”.

“The sharp angled bookcase offers four shelving spaces with an open one at the top for added versatility,” she added. We think you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-designed bookshelf for the same price.

Buy now

Zuma upholstered Ottoman bed: Was £280, now £174.99

Wayfair
Wayfair

There’s a huge £105 to be saved on this Ottoman bed which is available in natural, black and grey and ranges in size from single to small double, double and kingsize. The Ottoman style means the bed has plenty of space underneath for storage: perfect for packing away anything you’re not using right now. You do need to assemble the bed, and with this in mind Wayfair has included a video on its website showing the basic steps. Plus, there’s a one-year warranty. The bed doesn't come with a mattress, but if you’re looking for one, check out our Black Friday guide to mattress deals too.

Buy now

Leda Task Floor Lamp: Was £129, now £77.40, M&S

M&S
M&S

M&S has slashed prices on selected homeware and furniture items by up to 40 per cent. There’s over £50 to be saved on this floor lamp that has a chic minimal design and won’t take up too much space. Perfect to have near a makeshift home office or when you want a warmer light for watching TV in the living room after work, it’s a brilliant bargain to pick up.

Buy now

Lena coffee table with storage: Was £251.18, now £196.99

Wayfair
Wayfair

This modern looking coffee table comes in a high gloss finish and has two shelves for coffee, and books (or whatever you like). It’s sturdy, holding up to 20kg of weight and while you do need to assemble it, we’re guessing from the streamline design that this won’t be too complicated. And if you’re looking for gadgets for your home too, check out our top pick of Black Friday home appliance deals.

Buy now

Dyson csys task light: Was £400, now £250, Dyson

Dyson
Dyson

Dyson is arguably an industry leader when it comes to vacuum cleaners, hairdryers and fans. But it’s also moved into the lighting department. This smart lamp has been designed to help reduce eye strain thanks to the adjustable, precision engineered light. Given we’ve all been spending far longer looking at laptop and phone screens this year, it’s a product with real appeal. For a simple, precise lamp without any glare, this is an excellent choice. Save 38 per cent today, but be quick.

Buy now

Odin Bamboo and white lacquer leaning mirror: Was £94, now £47.50, Habitat

Habitat
Habitat

This is a brilliant space saver, particularly if you’re living in rented accommodation and limited on budget and room. Bamboo is a water-resistant surface, so it can be a dresser in a bedroom or hallway, or ideal for a bathroom. It comes with a towel rail and shelf to hold your skincare routine, make-up essentials or jewellery.

Buy now

Herman Miller Aeron Office Chair, Graphite: Was £1,099, now £934.15, John Lewis & Partners

Herman Miller
Herman Miller

There is no better time to invest in this office chair than while we are all working from home. You can enjoy 15 per cent off the Herman Miller aeron office chair during John Lewis’s early Black Friday sales, knocking more than £100 off its price tag.

The chair came out on top in our guide to the best office chairs, with our reviewer saying “from the moment we sat down in the Aeron, we knew we were onto a winner. The seat and back are supremely comfortable, pleasantly cool to the touch, and with a slight bit of bounce that gives the chair a great sense of responsiveness,” concluding that the chair is a “true work of art.”

Buy now

Debenhams Amalfi velvet Eliza loveseat: Was £1,190, now £595, Debenhams

Debenhams
Debenhams

If you’ve improved your home cinema set-up thanks to our round-up of the best TV deals, then you’re going to want to make sure you’re sitting comfortably while you stream your favourite boxsets. Enter this loveseat. Tailor the design to suit your living space by choosing a fabric, from textured weave to velvet, and a particular colour. If it were us, it’d be this velvet pink number along with the matching two-seater sofa. With 50 per cent off the range, it appears that Christmas really has come early.

Buy now

Asara Hallway Storage Bench: Was £229, now £189, Made

Made
Made

This pine wood green velvet and brass bench is an easy way to upgrade any hallway space, but would work equally well in a bedroom. Elegant but practical, the coat rail with a small circular shelf means you can use it to add space back into your wardrobe and keep everyday essentials to hand at all times.

Buy now

Furniture Village orson 7 light pendant: Was £499, now £359, Furniture Village

Furniture Village
Furniture Village

The mid-century design gives off a real retro feel, and the opal white glass gloves on the brass frame will elevate any colour scheme, but really packs a punch against a dark backdrop. You’ll likely have seen iterations of this style from expensive designer brands, so this is a great affordable alternative and currently 28 per cent off. We don’t know about you, but this is exactly what our living room has been missing, we’re sold.

Buy now

Nantucket 3 Seater Chaise (Left-Hand): Was £1,899, now £1,519, M&S

M&S
M&S

M&S is currently offering 20 per cent off when you spend over £999 on furniture or 10 per cent off when you spend over £499. This means this three seater sofa, available in 78 different fabrics, has over £350 off its full price. Perfect for stretching out in front of the TV or for a snooze, its design is simple and the upholstery fabric is treated with an Aquaclean technology, so most stains will be able to be removed with just water.

Buy now

MAZE Minne Mae wire and birch side table: Was £270, now £216, Selfridges

Maze
Maze

In Selfridges early Christmas sale, you’ll find up to 20 per cent off furniture, homeware, electricals, fashion and beauty, simply use the code SELFCCE at the checkout. We love this side table that doubles up as a magazine rack that’s perfect if you’re short on storage and floor space. It’ll keep your home free from clutter while still being stylish.

Buy now

Ormond King Size Ottoman Storage Bed: Was £849, now £679, Made

Made
Made

This green velvet bed has 20 per cent off, so if you were hoping to pick up a deal before Christmas, now is the perfect time. It doesn’t just look good, it has plenty of storage space under the ottoman too, whether it's bedding, clothing or Christmas decorations you want to stow away out of sight.

Buy now

Silentnight miracoil 3 Pippa ultimate pillowtop divan bed: Was £449, now £249, Very

Silentnight
Silentnight

Short on space, or simply looking for ways to hide some of your belongings? This divan bed might just be the answer to your needs. Choose to have either two or four drawers that pull out to reveal ample storage space. With a range of colourways on offer, there’s something for all bedroom interiors.

Buy now

Lagom natural rattan chair: Was £169, now £139, Very

Very
Very

Tap into the rattan trend and snap up this deal from Very’s boho offering. The open style weave on natural rattan is given a contemporary twist with black slim legs and a rounded silhouette. Very has early Black Friday deals throughout the site, but be sure to not miss out on this steal which is reduced by £20.

Buy now

Quilda oak two-tier vintage coffee table: Was £165, now £123.75, La Redoute

La Redoute
La Redoute

There are early Black Friday deals side-wide on La Redoute and we love this oak coffee table – a practical yet stylish addition to any living room. A contemporary twist on a vintage look, the two tier table features 50s style edges and tapered legs with a varnish finish. Show off your coffee table books in style and make the most of 25 per cent off.

Buy now

Mamas & Papas Heaton cot bed, changer and wardrobe: Was £999.99, now £599.99, Very

Mamas & Papas
Mamas & Papas

From a brand that’s been making nursery furniture since the Eighties, you can trust that this set is built to last, and it’ll easily see your little one through their first four years. Included is a cot that converts into a toddler bed, a double wardrobe, and a dresser/changer – all for under £600. With 40 per cent off, this is a great buy for first-time parents.

Buy now

Telford 110cm dining table with 2 benches- light oak effect: Was £169, now £118, Very

Very
Very

Whether it’s the casual vibe or to save space, bench dining is a great way to get everyone together. Featuring a 110cm table, and 2 matching benches that fit underneath, built on a square metal frame, this is the perfect dining set to add an industrial vibe to your dining area.

Buy now

Sofa Workshop Christopher sofa bed: Was £3,995, now £2,397, Sofa Workshop

Sofa Workshop
Sofa Workshop

A brand to know when it comes to high-quality sofas, and it’s appeared in our review of the best sofa beds. Featuring slim pillow-topped seats and wide arms, this looks like the perfect piece of furniture to get cosy on this winter. It manually opens into a sofa bed, making it ideal for hosting guests (when that’s allowed again). Coming in a range of colours, there’s bound to be something to suit your preferences.

Buy now

Brushed and glazed solid oak chest of drawers: Was £429.99, now £379.99, Oak Furnitureland

Oak furnitureland
Oak furnitureland

Save £65 on this parquet chest of drawers made from solid oak, part of a site-wide sale on furniture that includes up to £205 off on chests of drawers. With its decorative pattern, it’s a statement mid-century modern addition to any room. Five drawers mean plenty of storage space and it’s a steal at just £364.99.

Buy now

Everett Extendable Bookcase: Was £195, now £136.50, La Redoute

La Redoute
La Redoute

Take advantage of 30 per cent off this extendable white bookcase from La Redoute. You can adapt the bookcase width-wise to your space needs with it easily pivoting if you’d like it tucked into the corner of a room. Show off books and plants or store toys in the contemporary looking case. A bonus? It’s eco-friendly and certified by an environmental label promoting sustainable forest management.

Buy now

Crema sofa, tip dyed camel: Was £4,495, now £2,697, Sofa Workshop

Sofa Workshop
Sofa Workshop

Sofa Workshop is offering 40 per cent off throughout November in the run up to Black Friday, and this stylish and contemporary sofa is not to be missed. Save £1,798 on this three seater that includes slim cushions, inset arms and classic T-shape seat cushions with minimal metal feet. We love it in the tip dyed camel which gives it a retro yet chic look.

Buy now

Very Seattle ready assembled TV unit: Was £299, now £179, Very

Seattle
Seattle

Have you taken advantage of the best Black Friday TV deals and purchased a new model, or perhaps you’re looking to give your living room furniture a spruce? This stand will do the job. Made from solid pinewood and painted grey, it’s ideal for matching with a range of colour schemes. The open shelving space can be used to keep remote controls safe, all you need to do is make sure your family put them back. While this fits a 42in, it also comes in a variety of bigger sizes, including this 46in number. With 40 per cent off, you’ll have to move fast.

Buy now

Alexander and James new England Newport 3 seater leather sofa: Was £2,265, now £1,695, Furniture Village

Furniture Village
Furniture Village

If you like a timeless and traditional looking sofa, we think this Chesterfield style would be perfect. You’ll be sitting comfortably thanks to the sprung seats and foam-filled back cushions, and the leather will age well. There’s space enough for three people, but if there’s more of you, the co-ordinating armchair is also on offer and would look lovely in any living space.

Buy now

How to get the best Black Friday furniture deals

We think the key to making the most of this annual event is not getting sucked into discounts that look too good to be true.

Instead, come up with a list of products you're actually interested in. That way, you won’t buy things you don’t actually want, but look a good deal.

Shop around for the best price, and make sure you know the actual RRP of the product, so you’ll know a good deal when you see one.

When shopping for bulkier items, keep in mind too that delivery times will often be longer so keep your eyes peeled for details on whether or not your new sofa will arrive by Christmas.

Here at IndyBest, our team will also be handpicking the biggest savings to shop throughout Black Friday, so make sure you check back here regularly.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

The deals will continue over the weekend and for the majority of retailers and homewares brands, Cyber Monday (30 November) is typically the last day to bag a bargain, but some do extend their offers into early December, as Habitat did in 2019.

