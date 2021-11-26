Best Black Friday fitness deals 2021: Exercise equipment from Gymshark, Peloton and more

(Black Friday)

Black Friday is here and it’s time to get on your marks, and keep your eyes on the prize with this year’s best fitness deals.

From machines and equipment to subscriptions and clothing, all things fitness related are set to take huge price plunges. Fitness retailers like Gymshark have some serious discounts on work-out clothing and there’s great deals from Amazon in home workout equipment, athleisure and fitness tech in particular.

Lockdown might have forced us to temporarily freeze our gym memberships, but it also pushed through a new era of home work-outs. From live stream classes from renowned studios, to the ultimate upgrades to home cycling and rowing machines.

The latest contender is the hotly anticipated Hydrow machine, the interactive at-home rowing machine that, like Peloton, offers live and on-demand workout classes. Expect interest to be high in exercise machines this year.

Are your favourite work-out clothing items looking a bit worse for wear? Dumbbells looking a bit battered? If so, the Black Friday sales extravaganza is the time to upgrade. Sail into the New Year with a brand new set of items to keep you motivated and on track for meeting your resolutions.

As the big day edges closer, brands and retailers are dropping loads of early Black Friday deals and we’ve got the score on all the best ones out there. We’ll be regularly updating this page so make sure you check in regularly to avoid losing out.

It’s time to flex your mouse-clicking muscles - because it’s about to get very competitive.

Best fitness clothing deals at a glance

Gymshark- up to 70 per cent off

Sweaty Betty - 25 per cent off everything (use code CHEERS at checkout)

Lululemon - up to 50 per cent off selected lines

Adidas- up to 50 per cent off online

Nike- 25 per cent off sitewide (log into Nike.com and/or Nike App as a member and enter GAME21 during checkout

New Balance- up to 40 per cent off shoes and apparel

Under Armour- up to 40 per cent off (with an extra 10 per cent off orders over £100 and 20 per cent on orders over £150)

Adanola- extra 20 per cent off site-wide with the code BLACKFRIDAY

At-home workout machines: £500 off Hydrow

Given the seal of approval from none other than Oprah Winfrey, Hydrow has reinvented rowing through cutting edge technology. The device offers a full body, low impact workout that works up to 86 per cent of muscles. It has a library of over 3000 live and on-demand classes which vary in strength and difficulty, and where members can enjoy the breathtaking scenery from various locations around the world as they row.

Hydrow is offering £500 off their rowing machine as well as all rower packages.

was: £2,295

Buy now £1795.00, Hydrow

At-Home workout machines: £250 off Echelon Fitness bike and rowing machine

£250 off Echelon Fitness bike and rowing machines

was: £1,199

Buy now £949.00, Echelon

At-Home workout machines: £300 off Peloton

Interactive at-home cycling machine with a loyal following.

The live-streamed workouts are known for their signature upbeat and energetic style.

Peloton are offering £300 off all bikes and bundle packages.

Buy now £1995.00, Peloton

Apex Rides

Apex Rides are offering some incredible Black Friday discounts this year. The Apex bike is down by £300, a steal at £900.

There are also bundle deals on offer such as the amazing Apex Fitness Bundle. For the price of £1,125 you get an Apex bike, and annual membership to the Apex app (usually £300), which has hundreds of classes for you to choose from. Not only that, the bundle also includes two free dumbbells (worth £25) and a floor mat (worth £48). Saving you a total of £448.

Apex ride spin bike was: £1,200

Buy now £900.00, Apex

YOLEO Adjustable Weight Bench

This weight bench usually retails at £299.99 so this is a great deal.

Ideal for full body workouts, it has a foldable incline and decline and it is fully adjustable with seven backrest positions.

Buy now £60.99, Amazon

DKN Studio Aerobic Step

Ideal for improving cardiovascular fitness , this bench step is also lightweight and portable.

was: £44.99

Buy now £39.99, Amazon

Coresteady Resistance Band

This assisted pull up band is great for powerlifting and yoga and helps to improve strength and range of motion across all major muscle groups.

was: £19.99

Buy now £9.99, Amazon

Fitbeast resistance bands

This set of resistance bands from Fitbeast comes with five different colour straps and levels.

was: £42.99

Buy now £31.99, Amazon

Toplus Yoga Mat

A great deal on yoga mats from Toplus. Made out of eco friendly material TPE, it contains no latex, PVC or harmful chemicals.

This mat is 0.6cm thick so it’s high density and great for supporting those yoga moves.

was: £35.99

Buy now £23.99, Amazon

Freetrain running vest

Snap up a Freetrain running vests for 50 per cent off on 26 November!

The signature vest is perfect for taking out on runs as it has a centrally located phone pouch. This gives you easy access to changing songs or checking maps as you run and it eliminates the bouncing and uneven weight distribution that happens with an armband.

was: £29.99

Buy now £15.00, Freetrain

Theragun PRO massage gun

Global leaders in percussive massage therapy Therabody are offering up £180 off their Theragun and Wave series. Discounts are running until Tuesday 30 November so make sure you snap up a great deal on their coveted massage tools while there’s still time.

The Theragun PRO massage gun offers a deep muscle treatment that enhances muscle recovery and releases stress and tension with smart percussive therapy.

Make sure you check out the discounts Therabody is offering across its entire Theragun range.

was: £549.00

Buy now £369.00, Therabody

Therabody Wave Roller

Save £46 by snapping up the Wave Roller while it’s on offer. This is an incredible deal for a fantastic sports therapy gadget. The Wave Roller uses a powerful vibration therapy and wave texture to give you a full-body foam rolling experience that releases tension and helps to increase mobility. It’s also Bluetooth enabled and allows you to connect to the Therabody app for personalised recovery routines.

There are also other amazing discounts to be had across the entire Therabody Wave collection.

was: £125

Buy now £79.00, Therabody

MyoPump

MyoMaster are known for their sports recovery products such as massage guns and compression pumps. The MyoPump pumps your legs to flush out the toxins and waste product build up- achieving the same results in 30 minutes as what your body naturally does over a four-day period.

The gadget allows you to train at a more effective level, and quicker, without risking injury. Ideal for when you’re pushing your body and training for a big event.

It’s comprised of pumps that easily slips on to limbs, it uses technology to mimic the natural movements of the legs after an intense workout.

MyoMaster are also offering a bundle discount on the MyoPump + MyoPro massage gun machine for £699.00 (saving you £200)

was: £699

Buy now £549.00, MyoMaster

MyoAir

Why not take advantage of this hefty £200 discount on the MyoAir this Black Friday?

It works the same way as the MyoPump except it also has a battery power function- giving you 90 minutes of battery life for when you need to take it with you on your football matches, marathons or even up a mountain!

MyoMaster are also offering a bundle discount on the MyoAir+ MyoPro massage gun machine for £999 (saving you £250)

was: £999

Buy now £799.00, MyoMaster

MyoPro massage gun

Brought to fruition by athletes and physiotherapists, this massage gun brings professional recovery to the comfort of your own home. The MyoPro is perfect for reducing pain and stiffness after the gym - but is also beneficial for any repetitive injury or muscles ache (back pain from working at your laptop for example).

The extra wide scraper is specifically designed to treat larger muscle groups while the thumb mimics the human thumb - as close to a sports massage you could hope to get from a machine.

was: £349

Buy now £149.00, MyoMaster

50% off Runderwear

Runderwear’s Black Friday offering is a must-buy for fans of the brands seamless, barely-there sports underwear, socks and apparel for runners.

They’re offering 50 per cent off the entire collection from underwear to socks, bras and base layers. The Original Running Bra has been updated with an enhanced design and improved features, offering maximum control and support. It’s available in three colours: black, pink and blue.

was: £50

Buy now £37.50, Runderwear

TRX - 30 per cent off everything

World leaders in suspension training , TRX, are slashing site-wide prices by 30 per cent for Black Friday. The offer is running from November 24-28 and comes with free shipping. You can save up to £60 on their signature suspension trainers.

All products can also be used alongside a seven-day free trial to the TRX Training Club which offers both live and on-demand work outs.

was: £179.95

Buy now £125.95, TRX

Gymshark - up to 70 per cent off

Fitness clothing brand Gymshark are back with an incredible Black Friday sale. With up to 70 per cent off on selected lines, there’s never been a better time to update your wardrobe. We love these pink and orange marl leggings.

was: £50

Buy now £15.00, Gymshark

FLEX CYCLING SHORTS

These shorts are a steal- reduced by 70 per cent. They have seamless fabric and mesh body contouring for a breathable short-wearing experience.

was: £35

Buy now £10.50, Gymshark

ADAPT MARL SEAMLESS LONG SLEEVE CROP TOP

A great basic to add to your athleisure arsenal. With a flattering cropped length, it offers maximum flexibility with seamless fabric and mesh panel. The classic grey marl will go with everything too.

was: £30

Buy now £9.00, Gymshark

£300 off Avaris Road eBike

Well this is a wheelie good deal. Avaris are offering £300 off their 2.3 Road eBike on Black Friday until Cyber Monday. They’re also throwing in a £30 Halfords voucher with every purchase.

was: £1799.99

Buy now £1499.99, Avaris