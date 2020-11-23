Best Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2020

Over the last six months, our fashion habits have undergone seismic changes.

Instead of parading our best smart casual purchases through the office and saving our snazzy Saturday best for nights out on the town, our 2020 rotation has consisted of a steady, comfortable stream of pyjamas, loungewear and maybe the occasional bit of fitness kit thrown in.

But no more. Summer has come and gone, but with Christmas just visible over the horizon, there’s no better time for a sartorial overhaul and a seasonal reset.

If you, like Carrie Bradshaw, like your money where you can see it - in your wardrobe - then you will not want to miss the incredible fashion, shoes and accessories deals this Black Friday.

Brace for some jaw-dropping offers with prices plunging as low as some necklines as retailers compete to shift stock ahead of the holiday season. Whether you want to pick up a new party dress, feed your high heel addiction or just pick up a shiny new trinket, our extensive roundup of the best sales has you covered, in every sense.

With Black Friday taking place on November 7 this year and Cyber Monday falling on November 30, it's also the perfect time to shop for Christmas gifts as well as sports kit to help you keep those New Year resolutions.

While we wait for the firing gun, we're treating you to a little sales preview so you can get your retail therapy fix now.

In honour of the seasonal shopping bonanza, you can finally treat yourself to those items that have been sitting in your wish list at a fraction of the cost.

Think of it as you doing your bit to support the economy and helping struggling retailers while also bagging a wardrobe full of chic, new garments at the same time. Now that's what we call that a win-win.

No matter your plans - staycationing, beach trips, city breaks or simply date nights with your partner, friends, family or loved ones, there’s a brand new ensemble with your name on it, from the more practical to the outrageously pretty.

We’ve searched high and low for the best fashion deals to shop right now so you can invest in statement and staple items with real bang for your buck.

Hit the shops - digitally, of course - now.

Nike

Ahead of Black Friday, Nike will be offering 30 per cent off with the code BRIGHT30. This will run from November 19 to 23, so snap up your athleisurewear while you can.

Nike
Nike

Net-A-Porter

The Black Friday sale has already begun over at Net-A-Porter where there is up to 50 per cent off.

Selfridges

The luxury department store is offering 20 per cent off with the code SELFCCE. Shop our top picks from the sale here.

Selfridges
Selfridges

Wolf & Badger

There is up to 50 per cent off selected styles from November 23 to 30 on the independent designers featured at Wolf & Badger. Take an extra 10 per cent off everything with the code BF2020 at checkout.

AllSaints

This Black Friday, AllSaints is offering 30 per cent off everything. The deal kicks off from November 16 for two weeks and includes shearling biker jackets, blazers, coats, boots, knits and so much more.

AllSaints
AllSaints

ASOS

From Thursday, November 26, you can expect huge reductions across 850 of the best brands on ASOS.

Karen Millen

Shop Karen Millen with up to 70 per cent off the entire site. The deal runs from November 20 to 29.

Karen Millen
Karen Millen

Coast

From November 20 to Cyber Monday, there will be up to 70 per cent off Coast.

Warehouse

There is 70 per cent off the entire Warehouse site from November 20 to Cyber Monday.

Warehouse
Warehouse

Oasis

Revamp your wardrobe with 70 per cent off Oasis from November 20 to 30.

Dune

Step up your footwear game with Dune that is offering up to 40 per cent off everything from November 23 to December 6.

Dune
Dune

T.M. Lewin

If it’s been nothing but loungewear for the last few months, your wardrobe or that of the man in your life could be overdue for a complete overhaul. T.M.Lewin is here to help. There will be 40 per cent off full-price items and an even further 20 per cent off sale. The deal begin on November 19 2020.

Spanx

At both Figleaves and Very, you will be able to shop the iconic Spanx shapewear at a fraction of the cost. From underwear to outerwear, there will be 20 to 25 per cent off at Very and up to 70 per cent off shapewear over at Figleaves.

Spanx
Spanx

les girls les boys

For one whole month, there is 15 per cent off at les girls les boys.

Needle & Thread

Solve all your wedding dress woes over at Needle & Thread where there will be 30 to 50 per cent off selected styles throughout the Cyber weekend. It is not only womenswear ready-to-wear but also kid’s clothing. The promotion begins on November 24 until Tuesday December 1. Highlights include the Patchwork Sequin Dress in Ballet Slipper / Pink (was: £355, now: £213), Pennyflower Gown in Champagne / Blue (was: £398, now: £199) and Sweet Petal Kids Dress in Papaya Blush - was: £250, now: £125

Needle + Thread
Needle + Thread

Gap

Launching November 23, there will be 50 per cent off everything online at Gap.

Anine Bing

The annual sale is kicking off in late November at Anine Bing where there is up to 70 per cent off. You can shop the brand’s collection of staple pieces beloved by Meghan Markle and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Anine Bing
Anine Bing

Le Chameau

Planning a staycation once lockdown is through? Le Chameau is a must-visit for all your wellie needs. This Black Friday, there is a 40 per cent discount on the brand’s best selling styles like the Vierzon Jersey Lined Boots and Prestige collection.

Reformation

Cult LA-born label Reformation will be offering a 30 per cent discount site wide. The deal extends to dresses, denim, jumpers and coats.

Reformation
Reformation

Brooks Running

Running specialists Brooks is donating 10 per cent of its sales over the Cyber weekend to parkrun - known for its inclusive events that encourage people of all ages and abilities to pound the pavements.

Le Redoute

Bringing a touch of French chic to your life, La Redoute is offering up to 40 per cent off everything from November 12 to December 1.

La Redoute
La Redoute

Figleaves

Upgrade your lingerie collection with the help of Figleaves where this Black Friday, there will be comfortable pieces from just £7, 25 per cent off new season styles and the brand’s best-sellers that includes major players like Calvin Klein, Freya and Uggs. The retailer’s hero Smoothing bras are down 70 per cent and cost from just £18.

Made Wright London

We have all spent more time in our pjs than ever over the last few months so invest in your collection with the soft and sustainable iterations from Made Wright that have the personalised touch. There will be 20 per cent off from November 27 to 30 where 10 per cent will be donated to Women’s Aid to raise money for women and children experiencing domestic abuse. Prices begin at £38.

Accessorize

From November 19 to 30, this clothing and accessory label will be hosting its best ever Black Friday sale ever with up to 50 per cent off.

Accessorize
Accessorize

Blacks

There is up to 60 per cent off everything at Blacks to get all your outdoor adventuring needs sorted.

Millets

Get your outdoor gear for the whole family sorted with Millets and its up to 60 percent off everything sale.

Ernest Leoty

Ernest Leoty is offering up to 70 per cent off selected styles on its range of chic active and loungewear from November 23 to 30.

Ernest Leoty
Ernest Leoty

Cefinn

Samantha Cameron’s fashion label Cefinn will be discounting its fashion wares with 20 per cent off selected styles from November 23 to 30.

DeMellier

The royal family favourite accessories label DeMellier will be treating customers to 20 per cent off sitewide from November 27. For early access to the sale - November 20 to 22 - enter the code EARLY20 at checkout.

DeMellier
DeMellier

Jewellery

Muru

There will be 25 per cent off site wide at Muru with every single product included. You will even be able to get the latest personalised collection. Enter the code BLACKFRIDAY from November 24 to December 1 to make the most of the offer. The brand has also teamed up with Treesisters to plant 1 tree for every order placed throughout Cyber week. Our highlights include the Athena Necklace For Female Empowerment (was: £75, now: £56. 25), Padlock Necklace For Love (was: £55, now: £41.25) Sun Hoops For Life & Vitality (was: £55, now: £41).

Edge of Ember

Fresh from its first ever collaboration - on the Cosmos Collection with influencer inthefrow - Edge of Ember is giving you the chance to shop it with 15 per cent off. There is 25 per cent off the core collection too. The brand has also partnered up with Climate Care to offset its carbon footprint tenfold. The deal will run from November 23 to November 30.

Edge of Ember
Edge of Ember

Swarovski

From November 20 to December 1, Swarovski is treating its customers to 20 per cent off site wide and 50 per cent off selected watches.

Annoushka

Annoushka is rebranding Black Friday as Gold Week where the luxury jewellery label is offering 20 per cent off everything for seven whole days of sales.

Annoushka
Annoushka

Astrid & Miyu

At Instagram-favourite jewellery label Astrid & Miyu, there will be 25 per cent off all products from November 24 until 9am on December 2. The brand is also partnering up with The Baytree Centre who do worthwhile work for Brixton-based women and girls. On November 28 and 29 November, A&M will be donating £1 from every order.

Tada & Toy

There is 10 per cent off all products at this jewellery label from November 25 and up to 75 per cent off on Black Friday itself with new styles constantly added.

Tada & Toy
Tada & Toy

Lark & Berry

For one whole week over at fine jewellery Lark & Berry, there is up to 50 per cent off.

Monica Vinader

On all items, there is 25 per cent off at Monica Vinader from November 20 to December 2. You may also come across surprise flash sales happening throughout the Cyber weekend. This deal even includes the MV x Doina collection for the first time and the best-selling Alta Capture collection. If you’re a fan of Kate Middleton’s Siren Wire Green Onyx earrings or Meghan Markle’s Linear Friendship Bracelet - there’s no better time to shop. Monica Vinader has also partnered up with the Clean Oceans Plastic Bank and a climate protection project supporting wind farms to minimise its environmental impact.

Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader

P D Paola

Spanish jewellery label P D Paola will also have up to 50 per on its entire site. The sale kick starts on November 27 but on Cyber Monday there will be a 15 per cent discount on everything.

Soru Jewellery

Expect 30 per cent off everything for the whole Cyber weekend at Sicilian-inspired jewellery label Soru.

Soru
Soru

Wolf & Gypsy

The ethical jewellery brand Wolf & Gypsy will be offering 25 per cent off its site with the code BF25 from November 22 to December 1.

Orelia

Fashion jewellery brand Orelia will be getting involved in the Black Friday sale offering 25 per cent off the main range from November 25 to November 30.

Orelia
Orelia

Missoma

Prepare to add all to basket at Missoma where there will be 25 per cent off everything during the Black Friday sale.

Beaverbrooks

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend and whether that’s true or not, they’re a failsafe gift option. Beaverbrooks has got you covered with up to 50 per cent off its range of fashion jewellery, engagement rings, wedding rings and men’s jewellery.

Beaverbrooks
Beaverbrooks

Liars & Lovers

Step up your jewellery game with 20 per cent off Liars & Lovers from November 23 to 30. This excludes sale.

    These are of course supplementary products to a balanced diet and regular fitness schedule.