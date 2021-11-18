Best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices: Fire sticks, Echo Dot, Kindle and Ring doorbell offers

(ES Composite)

The supersonic rise of Amazon from a humble bookseller operating out of a garage to an online giant is one of the business world’s greatest success stories.

The retailer sells almost anything you can think of, from bin bags to baking goods - not forgetting its in-house tech line.

Amazon’s gadgets span everything from personal assistants and speakers like the Echo and Dot, to items for home security Ring video doorbells. They’re dominating the home and personal tech world, giving tech-centered brands a real run for their money.

The prices get even juicier over Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, the best time to buy those tech goods on your wish list. Although the date moves every year, this year Black Friday will take place on November 26 and Cyber Monday will happen on November 29.

As well as great deals across the board on its own products, Amazon offers Prime members speedy delivery as well as a selection of other great perks.

The retail giants are continually growing its line-up, so we’ve put together a run-down of all the own-brand tech the global retailer has under its roof, plus what they do and the Black Friday discounts to nab now.

On your marks, get set...

Amazon Echo Buds

This is Amazon’s version of wireless headphones. The Buds boast crisp, dynamic audio thanks to the integrated Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology, while the sealed in-ear design cancels out any other noise, so you can immerse yourself in the latest albums completely.

Link up to Amazon Music to access thousands of songs or pair it with your podcast provider to listen to shows on the go.

Buy now £109.99, Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Part of Amazon’s Early Black Friday deals, this unassuming speaker offers big sound for a tiny price - it’s currently 53 per cent off. Change tracks, control lights, call others, listen to your favourite podcast and more with this Alexa-enabled house helper.

There’s also the Amazon Echo Spot, a small spherical speaker with a 2.5inch screen that’s easily portable and great for making video calls.

Was: £39.99

Buy now £18.99, Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th gen)

The price has plummeted on this 4th gen Echo Dot, making now the ideal time to pounce. What does it do? It’s an orb that can play music, checks the weather, makes calls, and controls compatible Zigbee smart-home devices through simple voice commands, plus so much more.

Just say the word, and it shall be done. Available in a choice of colours - was: £89.99

Buy now, Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

A speaker with attitude, the Echo Show 8 has all the bells and whistles in the form of a touchscreen, making it ideal for video calls and conferences.

If you’ve installed Philips Hue lights, IKEA smart lights, Samsung SmartThings, Osram Lightify and Honeywell’s thermostat, you can control it all through the Amazon Echo Plus, which has the ZigBee wireless system.

Was: £99.99

If you don’t mind a slightly older model, the Echo Show 5 is also down - was: £74.99, now: £39.99.

Buy now £59.99, Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

Bookish types adore Amazon’s Kindle tablet, which allows you to take a British Library’s worth of reading material wherever you’re going - on the commute, on holiday or simply from one room to the next.

Amazon offers slightly different models of the e-reader, including the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage and Kindle Oasis.

Was: £119.99

Buy now £74.99, https://www.amazon.co.uk/Amazon-Kindle-Paperwhite-Waterproof-Twice-Storage/dp/B07747FR44/ref=sr_1_2

Amazon Fire Tablet 10

Amazon’s tablet device has gone through many evolutions and as a result, can hold its own against big names such as Apple and Samsung - but all at a fraction of their cost.

The 10th gen comes is offered both with and without adverts with slightly different price points depending on which option you choose.

Use the handheld computer to search the web, stream movies and music, and take pictures and record video. You can also download and enjoy apps like BBC iPlayer, 4oD, Instagram, Facebook, Ted Talks, Pinterest, email and much more. The Fire 10 comes with up to 64GB of internal storage and can run for 12 hours, charging wirelessly if you need to. Available in black, blue, pink and forest green tones.

A kid’s tablet, with child-friendly content, is also available in various colours.

Buy now £189.99, Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Our TVs have never been so packed with things to watch. Access to a world of entertainment is easy thanks to Amazon Fire TV, which lets you stream 4K to your set or the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which comes with and without 4K (lite).

As well as unlocking Prime Video, you can download apps like iPlayer, Disney+, ITVPlayer, All4, NOW, Ted x, YouTube and more. The remote offers shortcut buttons to your favourite streaming apps, and everything can be voice-controlled with Alexa so you literally won’t have to lift a finger if you don’t want to.

Set up is straightforward and easy. Best of all, if you’re travelling, there’s no need to remember all your various TV passwords to tap into your entertainment while you’re away. Simply pack the Fire stick with you, slotting it into the back of the new TV set on arrival. So simple.

Buy now £49.99, Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire TV Cube combines a smart speaker and streaming device in one, offering great sound as you watch the latest blockbuster.

If you’re looking for a cinematic experience, the Cube uses immersive Dolby Atmos to plunge you into the on-screen world. Think of it as a soundbar with extra added benefits.

Buy now £109.99, Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

An Amazon-own solution to vetting visitors, expected or otherwise, the Ring Video Doorbell makes high-tech home security affordable for all.

It’s simple to install - no special DIY skills needed. The doorbell connects to an app on your phone, allowing you to screen guests, delivery people and more, speaking to them through the device’s speaker if you’re not able or willing to come to the door. There’s motion detection and colour night vision in the latest design, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2.

With flexi-working now the norm, you need never miss a parcel again.

This deal pairs a Ring doorbell with an Echo Dot (3rd gen), a great first step to Smartening up your home.

There’s also a Blink Mini cam and Ring Indoor Cams for indoor security.

Was: £88.99

Buy now £44.00, Amazon