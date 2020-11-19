Best Black Friday deals 2020: Early offers from Amazon, Debenhams, and Very

Emma Henderson and Ellie Fry
·26 min read
With slashed prices across tech, beauty, home appliances and furniture, we'll be sourcing the best deals across the event (The Independent)

The biggest shopping event of the year, otherwise known as Black Friday, will take place on Friday 27 November this year.

As the event originally hails from America, the date always falls the day after Thanksgiving, and then is followed by Cyber Monday (30 November) which is traditionally the online-only day of the sale.

Although this year, because of coronavirus, the deals on offer will be found online.

With a range of retailers set to slash their prices on big ticket items like smart TVs and coffee machines, it's the best time of the year to find a deal and of course, get your Christmas presents sorted.

Since Amazon first brought the event online in the UK, it has overtaken other big annual sale events like Boxing Day and the January sales.

Traditionally, the Black Friday sale has extended in length every year, and 2019 saw the event last for more than two weeks, with pre-sale deals happening earlier than expected. But this year the retailer giant has gone one rather large step forward by starting its sale a whole month early. We’ve rounded up the best early Amazon Black Fiday deals in our guide. Other retailers including John Lewis, Currys PC World, Superdrug, AO, Boots, Very and O2 also began earlier too.

So, whether you’re after a new television, a laptop, your favourite perfume or kids' toys, you'll be able to find a great deal during the mammoth sale event. Read on for the best early Black Friday deals to shop now.

The best Black Friday deals available now

Dyson V8 absolute extra: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Very

Dyson
Dyson

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, Dyson is a go-to brand and it even featured twice in our review of the best cordless vacuums. The V11, a similar model to the V8 absolute extra, took the top spot as our Best Buy, with our tester praising it for being “mind blowingly good” and claimed it had “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

The V8 absolute extra, a heavy duty dust buster that claims to perform even better than its traditional corded counterpart. With up to 40 minutes of powerful suction, it can be used to clean upholstery at home or in the car, and you can get to hard to reach surfaces, such as ceiling corners. With £100 off such a leading product, you’ll have to act fast, as we predict this will fly off the shelves. The Dyson V8 absolute pro cordless vacuum (was £399.99, now £299.99) is also on offer, providing a similar hassle-free, yet powerful cleaning experience.

Buy now

Emma original mattress, double: Was £529, now £343.85, Emma Mattress

Emma Mattress
Emma Mattress

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma Mattress, is offering 35 per cent off site wide with the code “Black35”. The Emma original took the Best Buy spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, our reviewer said: “We found it more instantly comfortable than other bed-in-a-box mattresses we tried, it has significantly more bounce and is easier to turn over on – with no chance of disturbing your partner when you do.”

The popular German-made three-layer foam mattress uses foam that is longer-lasting, has a breathable top layer, a washable cover and more bounce than usual mattresses. Enjoy a better night's sleep and take advantage of this unmissable deal.

Buy now

Mamas & Papas Ocarro eight piece bundle: Was £1339.99, now £799.99, Very

Mamas & Papas
Mamas & Papas

Save more than £500 on this impressive Mamas & Papas bundle, which includes a pushchair, a carry cot, a car seat and an Isofix base for all of your travelling needs, plus a range of other accessories.

The pushchair features large all-terrain wheels and front and rear suspension, which means it should handle any ride while keeping your little one comfortable. The brand’s one-hand fold technology also sounds like a dream for busy parents.

The car seat has great impact protection features and an height-adjustable headrest, while the carry cot is easily removable from the pushchair chassis, making this a great all-rounder set for every journey.

Buy now

LG 65UN81006LB 65 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV: Was £999.99, now £646.55, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

This 2020 model of the LG 65UN81006LB 65 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV boasts 4K picture quality for sharp and detailed images, while the ultra surround will ensure your ears are in for a treat too with immersive sound quality. Use your voice to find your favourite shows with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and kick back with favourite apps such as Netflix and Youtube.

Buy now

Google Nest mini 2nd generation: Was £49, now £24, Tesco

Google
Google

This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products. At this price, snap it up fast.

Buy now

iRobot i7150 Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Was £649, now £499, John Lewis

iRobot
iRobot

Take the effort out of household chores with a robot vacuum cleaner that will get to work while you put your feet up.

This one uses mapping technology to determine which setting is best to clean different floors and types of dust. It also works using voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, so if there’s an unexpected mess, just instruct it to the right room and off it will go. The brand also featured twice in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners.

Buy now

Dyson supersonic hair dryer with free stand: £299, Dyson

Dyson
Dyson

All of Dyson’s hair tools have reached cult status for a reason, and this hair dryer is no different. While it took four years to develop, it was certainly worth the wait. Featuring in our review of the best hairdryers, our tester said it exceeded all of her expectations, drying hair quickly and leaving it with significantly less frizz.

She noted that: “It comes with three different nozzles, designed for diffusion, volume and precise drying. As sleek in technology as it is in appearance, it also regulates its temperature 40 times per second to prevent heat damage”. For those who take their haircare seriously, this is an investment worth making, and if you snap up this deal today you’ll get a free stand (worth £65) thrown in.

Buy now

Amazon Echo Show 5: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Enjoy a fantastic 50 per cent off the Echo Show 5, the first Amazon smart speaker to be discounted during the Black Friday 2020 event. The device earned a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, where our technology critic, David Phelan, praised its top performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s Echo devices with screens (there are two other echo show models with 8in and 10in displays respectively, plus the baseball-sized Echo Spot with a tiny screen), this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

The 5.5in smart display allows you to manage your calendar, listen to the radio, check the news or even watch films. Phelan added: “It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy. It looks good and works well for video calls (when you slide the lens cover open again)."

Buy now

ghd platinum+ styler professional smart hair straighteners: Was £189, now £154.99, Amazon

ghd
ghd

It’s hard to beat a classic pair of straighteners from the hair gods at ghd, and these would make the perfect Christmas present. They feature technology that predicts the needs of your hair as you style, while the plates claim to add 20 per cent more shine than other tools.

The straightener itself is designed to be ergonomic, giving you more control as you style, and there’s also a sleep mode that automatically switches the straighteners off if they haven’t been used for 30 minutes. Genius.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue, was £326.77, now £315, Amazon

Perfect for playing games on the go, this will go down a treat at ChristmasAmazon
Perfect for playing games on the go, this will go down a treat at ChristmasAmazon

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, explains what makes the Switch such a great choice, whether you’re looking to update your gaming kit or shop for a loved one’s Christmas present.

“To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out,” he says. "The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo have pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.”

Buy now

iCandy orange pushchair and carrycot in charcoal: Was £855, now £599, John Lewis and Partners

iCandy
iCandy

This Orange model offers ultimate flexibility when it comes to taking your little person out and about. The travel system allows over 30 unique configurations and combinations, with features including a rain jacket, reversible seats that can be parent facing or world facing, and an integrated ride-on board for older children up to 20kg. Designed with luxury Ottoman fabric, this is a stroller made to last.

The iCandy lime pushchair and carrycot received our Best Buy stamp of approval in our round-up of the best pushchairs for 2020, with our tester loving the option to “adjust the chair’s height and distance using the seat elevators, so it doubled up as a highchair when grabbing a pit-stop lunch,” – a feature also found in the iCandy orange model.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell with chime: Was £229, now £149, Currys PC World

Ring
Ring

Making your home more secure has never been easier, and Ring should be your go-to brand if you’re looking for peace of mind. This particular model featured in our review of the best doorbell cameras with our tester noting the “high-quality video” and the effect and easy to use Ring app.

Featuring two-way audio, you’ll also be able to tell the delivery person where to leave your parcel if you’re out. If you’ve been considering this nifty piece of kit, now’s the time to buy – with 35 per cent off, we don’t think you’ll find a better deal elsewhere.

Buy now

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 PL5124 Latest Generation IPL Permanent Visible Hair Remover: Was £600, now £294.99, Boots

Braun
Braun

If you’re missing your regular wax treatments at the salon, this IPL hair removal machine might be the answer, especially with a £305 saving. Braun claims that this dermatologically accredited device reduces hair in four weeks, with technology that adapts to your skin tone to give you the best results. It’s speedy too, with the brand claiming you can treat both lower legs in less than five minutes. The set features a precision head to treat smaller areas including the bikini line, under arms and even the face. We love the look of the sleek pouch it comes in too. It’s an investment, but you’ll be saving in the long term.

Buy now

Virgin Media broadband packages

Virgin
Virgin

The retailer has started its sale early, offering what it claims to be its lowest ever Black Friday prices. Available until 30 November, it’s offering savings on TV and broadband bundles, broadband-only packages and mobile phone handsets.

Its 18-month M100 Fire Broadband package is currently on offer for just £24.99 a month, with a 108 Mbps average download speed. It’s the most basic package, but is ideal for binging your favourite shows. It usually costs £44 a month.

On the other end of the spectrum, its M500 Fibre Broadband package costs £42.99 a month, a £20 saving, with a 516 Mbps average download speed that is ideal for gamers.

There’s plenty of other packages to choose from, so we’d snap up this offer now.

Buy now

Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.49, Amazon

Apple
Apple

Enjoy an impressive 22 per cent off the second generation AirPods in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £209, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality: “The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Buy now“The big display is bright, sharp and very attractive. It has what’s called a variable refresh rate. A fast refresh rate means everything looks smooth and responsive, from scrolling menus to playing video. Battery life is good. Mostly there will be plenty of charge left but the combination of the big, detailed screen and fast processor could mean a heavy-use day will see it pretty depleted by the end, though it’s still unlikely to run out,” he said.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Was £1,179, now £929, Samsung

Samsung
Samsung

You can now save yourself £250 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, here’s what our technology critic, David Phelan, had to say about it when he reviewed it:

“The big display is bright, sharp and very attractive. It has what’s called a variable refresh rate. A fast refresh rate means everything looks smooth and responsive, from scrolling menus to playing video. Battery life is good. Mostly there will be plenty of charge left but the combination of the big, detailed screen and fast processor could mean a heavy-use day will see it pretty depleted by the end, though it’s still unlikely to run out,” he said.

Buy now

Sleepyhead Deluxe+ Pristine White Baby Pod, 0-8 months: Was £140, now £104, John Lewis

IndyBest
IndyBest

In our guide to the best gifts for new parents, this Sleepyhead Deluxe+ pod won the best buy, and our reviewer called it a “must-buy gift for newborns”, adding that “the Sleepyhead is every parent’s saviour for an easy-as-pie pod for their babies to relax in."

The pod is a great little cosy space for them to nap in, play and be changed in too. But it is not designed for overnight sleeping or for babies to sleep in unattended. The material is breathable, soft and can be washed too (an essential). Although this one is classic white, there are other patterns on offer too, although currently not in the sale.

Buy now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 Camera with 10 pack of paper: Was £109.99, now £88.99, Very

Instax
Instax

We bet these cameras are on plenty of Christmas lists this year, and for good reason. They are perfect for capturing memories, instantly printing mini pictures in true retro style. This model has selfie, macro and landscape modes, with a timer, flash and mirror built-in, helping you get the perfect shot. When we can finally enjoy spending time with larger groups of family and friends again, you’ll want this to hand. We love the gold colourway, but it’s also available in black, blue and red.

Buy now

Tassimo by Bosch coffee machine: Was £89.99, now £29, Currys PC World

Bosch
Bosch

If you’re sick of instant coffee, add this affordable machine to your kitchen arsenal for a barista-style cup of Joe every morning.

With a huge 68 per cent off, this has the ability to make 70 different types of coffee, an automatic shutoff function when you’re not using it and dishwasher safe parts, making it an absolute steal at this price. It’s compact too for even the smallest of kitchens.

Buy now

Nerf battler racer go kart: Was £279.99, now £179.99, Very

Nerf
Nerf

For the ultimate Nerf blaster fan, this pedal powered kart seats one child aged four to ten and would make the perfect Christmas present. It can carry up to four Nerf blasters and a big supply of Nerf darts to launch a surprise attack on the move. With a rugged steel frame, forward/reverse gears plus free-wheel function and a hand brake, this looks like a sturdy toy that should last for years.

Buy now

Virgin Media TV and broadband packages

Virgin Media
Virgin Media

The brand’s Big Bundle features M100 Fibre Broadband with an average download speed of 108Mbps, a Virgin TV V6 box with 112 channels and a range of streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime, and a phone line which comes with voicemail. Usually costing £62 a month, this 18 month contract is on sale for just £28.99 a month, in what Virgin claims is its lowest ever price for the bundle.

Sports fans should look to the Ultimate Oomph Bundle, with over 250 TV channels including some from Sky Sports, BT Sport 4K and Sky Cinema. It comes with two Virgin Media V6 boxes, meaning you can enjoy TV from multiple rooms. This, along with ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband, a phone line and endless mobile data, calls and texts with a “truly unlimited” SIM card makes this a whopper of a package. It usually costs £139 a month but is currently down to £77.99 a month for 18 months.

Buy now

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349, Currys PC World

Shark
Shark

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up. It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Buy now

Beats Solo 3 headphones: Was £179, now £125, Currys PC World

Beats
Beats

This pair can automatically connect to all your devices via Bluetooth, whether you’re using it on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Offering up to 40 hours of battery life, it claims a five minute charge will provide three hours of playback, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice.

The on-ear cups are adjustable too and designed for hours of wear, while the controls on either side can allow you to take calls, play music and adjust the volume.

Buy now

Huawei MateBook X Pro: Was £1,199, now £849.98, Amazon

Now most of us are working from home, a laptop has never been so essentialAmazon
Now most of us are working from home, a laptop has never been so essentialAmazon

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this Huawei model has 38 per cent off, and it was featured in our guide to the best high-end laptops.

Our tech critic, David Phelan, who reviewed it said: “The bezels around the edge of the bright, colourful 13.9in display are amazingly thin, giving an immersive, all-screen effect.”

He went on to say:“The camera is buried in the top row of the keyboard. Although it’s a slightly different angle, the view isn’t pointing as much up your nose as you might fear. Like the Apple laptops, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button which is fast and responsive.” The same model with Intel Core i7 is also on sale with 40 per cent off here, reduced from £1,449.99 to £979.

Buy now

Remington Curl & Straight Confidence 2 in 1 Straightener: Was £119.99, now £59.99, Boots

&lt;p&gt;There&#x002019;s &#xa3;60 to be saved on this set of straighteners, that curl hair too&lt;/p&gt;Boots

There’s £60 to be saved on this set of straighteners, that curl hair too

Boots

This styling tool featured in our guide to best hair straighteners, which our tester loved for its ability to allow you to switch your hairstyle up with ease.

“While they can be adapted to five different temperatures between 150C and 230C, the end of the tool stays constantly cool, so there’s no risk of burning your fingers while attempting curlier hairstyles,” they said. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, the huge £60 discount at Boots should do the trick.

Buy now

Camber cabin in sky blue: Was £179, now £152.15, Antler

Antler
Antler

Taking top spot in our guide to the best cabin bags, this luggage offering from Antler is now reduced by 15 per cent as part of a site-wide Black Friday sale. The hard-shelled case comes in sky blue or sea green, perfect for a stylish weekend away. An added bonus is the bag’s eco credentials – it’s made from crushed shells that are a by-product of the fishing industry. Lightweight and robust, this is a steal of a deal.

Buy now

Braun FaceSpa Pro 922 Facial Epilator Beauty Gift: Was £149.99, now £69.99, Superdrug

Braun
Braun

If you’re worried about missing out on salon treatments during lockdown, look to this handy device that epilates, cleanses and tones the skin.

It works to remove facial hair, whether that’s on your upper lip, chin, or simply all over, with a separate head to cleanse the skin. According to Braun, it removes three times as much short hair than waxing. For the best results, you will need to continually use this to prevent future hair growth. It also comes with a stand, bronze cap and pouch to keep it neat and tidy.

Buy now

LG GSL460ICEV American-style fridge freeer: Was £1,199, now £849, Currys PC World

LG
LG

This American-style fridge freezer has 591I of capacity, so is sure to fit all your weekly shops. There’s also an ice-water and ice cube dispenser, and a moist balance crisper that maintains the correct level of moisture so food such as lettuce doesn't end up soggy. You can also pair the fridge to your phone via the LG ThinQ app in case there is ever a problem and you need quick advice.

Buy now

Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech

Gtech
Gtech

Designed specifically for homes with four-legged friends – K9, geddit? – this heavy duty vacuum promises a tougher clean. The cordless design allows you to move seamlessly from carpets to wood flooring to tiles and it’s lightweight at just over 3kgs. It also has lightly scented cartridges in the filter to keep your home feeling clean and fresh.

Buy now

What is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday has nothing to do with the UK’s traditional winter sales, but originates from America. In the US, it traditionally follows Thanksgiving and is widely regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Since Amazon introduced the event to the UK, the sale will run across the same dates here.

When is Black Friday?

This year, the sale falls on Friday 27 November and runs across the following weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday on 30 November.

Amazon has already launched its early deals, as has O2, Boots, Currys PC World, Very and Superdrug and we’re expecting other retailers to follow suit in a bid to make up for lost revenue earlier in the year because of the pandemic.

Which stores are taking part in Black Friday this year?

Every year, increasing amounts of brnads take part in the big sale as it grows in popularity.

When it comes to tech and home appliances, big retailers that host impressive Black Friday sales include John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Very and Argos, while fashion and beauty retailers like Asos, Nike, Superdrug and Debenhams also take part.

For more details, read our extensive guide to all the stores we expect to take part this year. We will be updating it as soon as brands announce their deals.

How can I get the best Black Friday deals?

When it comes to making the most of Black Friday, preparation is key and, with 98 per cent of the UK’s shoppers planning to buy online, that’s where you can expect to find the very best deals.

But, whether you’re shopping in-store or bargain hunting from the comfort of your sofa, it’s important to shop around and research items you want to buy well in advance rather than splashing out on a whim.

We suggest sticking to a shopping list of items that you know you actually want: is s it a new winter coat from The North Face, a pair of wireless Beats headphones, an iPad or a Foreo Luna beauty gadget?Then set yourself a budget and watching out for additional discount codes online.

The key is not getting drawn into seemingly “good looking” deals that you don’t actually want or need.

Once you know what you want, make sure that you shop around to find the best price for it before the Black Friday sale begins. That way, you’ll know if a sale deal really is a bargain or not.

It’s also a good idea to check retailer’s returns policies before buying and to check terms and conditions for sites you’ve not used before.

Our IndyBest team will be doing most of the hard work for you, finding the best offers on everything from TVs and fashion to furniture and home appliances and plenty more, as well as providing extensive guides on how to bag the best bargain. As a result, it's worth checking back here closer to the time for our top tips and deals.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

Black Friday 2019 was the longest running event to date, which saw sales covering more than two weeks. Previously the event ran for just a weekend, while before that it had been only days.

This year is already longer thanks to Amazon, as it started its sale a whole month early. Many followed suit and began early November too, such as Boots, John Lewis & Partners and Currys PC World, and all deals will end by midnight on Monday 30 November, also known as Cyber Monday.

Waht were the best Black Friday deals last year?

Last year, there was some impressive deals on a range of tech, including games consoles like the Nintendo Switch and a number of discounts on smartphones, including the iPhone X, the Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

Amazon’s own product range – including Echo devices, Fire tablets and Kindles – had massive discounts too, as did PS4 and Xbox One bundles, OLED TVs, vacuum cleaners, IPL hair removal machines and kids' scooters.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

Make sure you’ve already got an account with big retailers like Amazon or John Lewis & Partners to make shopping easier and quicker (that way, there will be no time wasted entering all your details as a new customer), and if you want next day delivery, register for Amazon Prime.

Sign up to newsletters from brands that you like and might want to shop from so you’ll be the first to know when their sales start and will have access to any discount codes you might need.

Download the apps of retailers you use and follow them on Instagram and Twitter for deals, too.

To find the original price of a product, use PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel – the latter is especially useful for Amazon.

To make sure you are shopping safely online, check any sale emails you receive properly before clicking links to make sure they’re legitimate.

If you’re shopping from a computer, it’s also a good idea to ensure your anti-malware software is up to date.

Am I protected on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

As well as genuine deals, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can bring out fraudsters so it’s important to be vigilant.

Make sure you check any emails you receive properly before clicking links to make sure they’re legitimate.

If you’re shopping from a computer, it’s also a good idea to ensure your anti-malware software is up to date.

