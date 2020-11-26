Best Black Friday deals 2020: Offers available now from Gtech, Debenhams, Boots and more OLD

With slashed prices across tech, beauty, home appliances and furniture, we'll be sourcing the best deals across the event (The Independent)

The biggest shopping event of the year, otherwise known as Black Friday, will take place on Friday 27 November this year.

As the event originally hails from America, the date always falls the day after Thanksgiving, and then is followed by Cyber Monday (30 November) which is traditionally the online-only day of the sale.

Although this year, because of coronavirus, the deals on offer will be found online.

With a range of retailers set to slash their prices on big ticket items like smart TVs and coffee machines, it's the best time of the year to find a deal and of course, get your Christmas presents sorted.

Since Amazon first brought the event online in the UK, it has overtaken other big annual sale events like Boxing Day and the January sales.

Traditionally, the Black Friday sale has extended in length every year, and 2019 saw the event last for more than two weeks, with pre-sale deals happening earlier than expected. But this year the retailer giant has gone one rather large step forward by starting its sale a whole month early. We’ve rounded up the best early Amazon Black Fiday deals in our guide. Other retailers including John Lewis, Currys PC World, Superdrug, AO, Boots, Very and O2 also began earlier too.

So, whether you’re after a new television, a laptop, your favourite perfume or kids' toys, you'll be able to find a great deal during the mammoth sale event. Read on for the best early Black Friday deals to shop now.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best Black Friday deals available now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon

Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of its popular smart speaker by more than 50 per cent, and at less than £20, this is the time to buy. It impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” The latest fourth generation Echo Dot is also on sale, reduced from £49.99 to £28.99. This is one of the hottest products during the Black Friday event, so add one to your basket quick.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing New Horizons and three months of Nintendo Switch Online: Was £239.99, now £209, Very

Nintendo

The lite version of the original Switch console is designed for hand-held use only, and with up to seven hours of battery life, it’s highly portable. This pink Switch Lite bundle (also available in turquoise) comes with the “New Horizons” Animal Crossing game and a three months subscription to Nintendo Online. The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, describes the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.” With it being rare to find Nintendo Switches discounted, we predict this one will sell out fast.

Buy now

Radius Oak Double Bed with Coen Mattress and 2 Bedside Tables: Was £1,535, now £935, Habitat

Habitat

There’s a huge £600 saving on this set from Habitat that’s perfect if you’re furnishing a new home. The bed, double mattress and two bedside tables are everything you need to kit out a bedroom, with the furniture all made from solid oak and oak veneer. Adding a traditional wooden feel, it’s part of Habitat’s sale, which has discounts across sofas, armchairs, lighting and decor.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3in Tablet: Was £899, now £659, Amazon

Microsoft

Save a huge £240 on this Surface tablet in Amazon’s sale. Landing a spot in our review of the best tablets of 2020, our technology critic, David Phelan, said: Although this is a tablet, it becomes a full-on laptop if you attach an optional keyboard cover. One design trademark of the surface series is the kickstand which folds out of the back and adjusts to hold the tablet in the various positions, near-upright for viewing video or almost flat to write on with the optional stylus.”

“The display looks great and the range of apps is dizzyingly large. With the keyboard attached it becomes a lightweight, powerful laptop that’s easy to carry and use,” he added. At this price, we imagine it will sell out fast.

Buy now

Silver Cross Wave Pram: Was £995, now £796, Silver Cross

Silver Cross

There is up to 50 per cent off everything site-wide on Silver Cross this Black Friday, and we love the brand’s Wave Pram which came out on top in our VS pram review. Our reviewer said “it took the lead with its elegant looks, no nonsense assembly and versatile configurations. It is excellent value too – a fantastic designer double buggy for the price of some single buggies.” Adding that “there are 30 different configurations of the pram so you are bound to find the perfect one to suit you,” they noted that “the patented seat elevation allows you to be closer to your baby and also makes getting them in and out even easier.”

Reduced by 20 per cent down to a steal of £796, “it is excellent quality and feels very safe and sturdy. The design is beautiful and we loved the luxury elements such as the leatherette handlebar and chrome details.” Ensure you don’t miss out on this pushchair upgrade.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds live: Was £179, now £105, Amazon

Samsung

We could all do with a bit of noise-cancelling technology, especially while working from home, and this pair of headphones is said to rival Apple’s AirPods Pro. These are the sequel to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which we put head to head with Apple’s latest pair. In the review, our technology critic said they had the edge on their competitor “in terms of a secure but comfortable fit” and the “battery life is much better for the earbuds alone and this could easily be a deal-breaker for many”. We think these would make a great gift this Christmas, and with 40 per cent off now’s the time to tick it off you list.

Buy now

No.3 London Dry Gin, 70 cl: Was £36.50, Now £24.95, Amazon

Amazon

Get 31 per cent off No.3 London Dry Gin. Start the festive season right with a G&T using No.3 Gin, which was crowned the world’s best gin for a fourth time last year by the International Spirits Challenge.

We loved it too, in our round-up of the best new gins where No.3 London Dry Gin was crowned our Best Buy, our reviewer said: “The new hexagonal design reflects each of the six botanicals in the recipe – upfront juniper, sweet Spanish orange peel, zingy grapefruit peel, earthy angelica root, spicy coriander and warming cardamom seeds. Created by Berry Bros & Rudd – (aka, the UK’s oldest wine and spirits merchant), No.3 is quite simply the perfect example of a London dry gin – try it in a dry martini or a classic G&T.”

Buy now

Dyson V8 absolute extra: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Very

Dyson

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, Dyson is a go-to brand and it even featured twice in our review of the best cordless vacuums. The V11, a similar model to the V8 absolute extra, took the top spot as our Best Buy, with our tester praising it for being “mind blowingly good” and claimed it had “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

The V8 absolute extra, a heavy duty dust buster that claims to perform even better than its traditional corded counterpart. With up to 40 minutes of powerful suction, it can be used to clean upholstery at home or in the car, and you can get to hard to reach surfaces, such as ceiling corners. With £100 off such a leading product, you’ll have to act fast, as we predict this will fly off the shelves. The Dyson V8 absolute pro cordless vacuum (was £399.99, now £299.99) is also on offer, providing a similar hassle-free, yet powerful cleaning experience.

Buy now

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum 50ml: Was £78, now £62.40, Boots

YSL

We’re almost certain that this signature scent will be on plenty of Christmas lists, and now is the time to buy it with a £15 discount. Other variants of Black Opium have already sold out online at Boots, so you’ll have to act fast. The iconic fragrance features base notes of black coffee, white musk and patchouli with fruity top notes of mandarin and pear. It’s the perfect mix of sweetness and musk. The bottle screams Christmas too.

Buy now

Google Pixel 4a: Save £570, Vodafone

Google

This 24-month deal gives you unlimited minutes and texts with a huge 100GB of data for just £23 a month (down from £43 a month) and a £9 upfront cost (down from £99). Its features include a camera with HDR+ night sight and portrait modes for stunning pictures, a fast charging battery that it claims to last up to 24 hours and built-in Google Assistant. Move fast to avoid disappointment as the deal ends on 26 November.

Buy now

Neato Robotics D650 robot vacuum: Was £729.99, now £329.99, Amazon

Neato

Save a huge £400 on this robot vacuum cleaner that comes with a pet brush, two filters, a side brush and a cleaning tool, so you’ll be well equipped to ensure it lasts you years.

Thanks to its D-shape, the brand promises it can reach even the tightest corners and edges on both hardwood and carpeted floors. It's also self sufficient, returning to the charge base on its own, before picking up where it left off once full of juice. The similar Neato botvac connected D7 model has also appeared in our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners which our tester found to be particularly good for pet owners as it was very effective at picking up animal hair.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon

Amazon

Save 30 per cent on Amazon’s best-selling tablet. The Fire 7 won a spot in our review of the best tablets, with our technology critic, David Phelan, praising it for its impressive affordability. He said: “If you only need a small display, the 7in screen here, though not high-resolution, is perfectly usable. Like the Amazon Fire HD8, it is tightly integrated with Amazon’s other services such as Kindle books and Prime Video.”

“Performance is decent rather than outstanding but this is still a tablet definitely worth considering, mostly because of the remarkable price,” he added. With access to a range of streaming apps including Disney+, Netflix and ITV Hub, it would make a great Christmas gift.

Buy now

Snoo smart sleeper baby cot: Was £1145, now £687, Happiest Baby

Snoo

The futuristic Snoo got our tester’s baby to stop crying in 20 seconds. “She’d been furious, not seconds before, and now here she was just lying there, eyes open, little head jiggling away, in complete silence. About 10 seconds later she was fast asleep,” he said. Need we say more?

Just in case you’d like some technical details on this wifi-enabled baby cot, it’s a self-rocking, self-shushing, white-noise-making, piece of kit that listens out for baby’s cries, then adjusts to one of five separate speeds and noise levels until baby is soothed to sleep. You can also adjust the settings via an app if you wish. The Snoo retails for £1,145 – but is regularly discounted to as low as £800, though at £687 from Happiest Baby, this is the best deal we’ve seen yet.

Buy now

Eve Memory Foam Pillow: Was £59, now £38, Very

Very

Save more than 35 per cent on the desirable Eve Memory Foam Pillow that ensures you rest easy. Made from premium visco elastic memory foam for ultimate indulgence, feel more supported than ever while you nap. The pillow featured in our round-up of the best memory foam pillows, with our reviewer praising that “it has enough give to keep a front sleeper close to the mattress, but just enough height for a back sleeper. It is on the firmer side, but doesn’t feel uncomfortably hard, and is just the right size for a standard pillowcase.” Get a better night sleep and snap up this deal.

Buy now

Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Casserole and 29cm Stoneware Dish Set, 2 Piece, Volcanic: Was £235, now £141, John Lewis & Partners

Le Creuset

Save an impressive 40 per cent and snap up two of Le Creuset’s most popular products during John Lewis’s Black Friday sale. In the brand’s signature volcanic colour, make a bold statement in your kitchen while experiencing all the cooking benefits of cast iron and stoneware. Containing a 20cm cast iron round casserole dish and a stoneware 29cm deep rectangular dish, switch easily from slow-cooking stews to baking bread.

We featured a similar Le Creuset shallow dish in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, noting that “it’s a brand you can rely on, with dishes often becoming family heirlooms… we found this one to be the best for our requirements, particularly given its versatility; on top of cooking risottos and casseroles, the dish is adept at browning meat thanks to its shallow depth.” Versatile, lightweight and durable, invest in these kitchen staples while nearly £100 is knocked off the price.

Buy now

Moet Vintage Champagne Gift Box: Was £45, Now £30, Morrisons

Morrissons

Moet and Chandon is a staple in the world of great vintages and has been synonymous with celebration since they founded in 1743. It has a soft and peachy flavour with succulent notes of white fruits which compliment the lingering note of citrus fruit. Don’t miss out on this great saving of £15, we’ll be buying some for Christmas.

Buy now

Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer: Was £199.99, now £99.99, Argos

Kenwood

If the latest Bake Off series has left you feeling inspired, save more than £100 on this Kenwood stand mixer in Argos’s sale. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, and it comes with a 4.3l stainless steel bowl along with three other non-stick bowls and other attachments such as a whisk and dough hook. This brand was featured twice in our review of the best stand mixers, so we can speak to the reputation of Kenwood’s products. You’ll be a star baker in no time.

Buy now

Sonos move smart speaker with Alexa builtin: Was £399, now £299, Amazon

Sonos

Amazon is slashing the prices of its big-ticket items and this is no different. Featuring in our review of the best smart speakers, The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said: “the audio it makes is superbly powerful with a wide stereo soundstage and strong vocals”, before praising its portability. It also has Alexa built-in, so you can instantly get the latest news, weather and more by just using your voice.

Buy now

FLUX Luggage set: Was £360, now £180, Samsonite

Samsonite

If you sign up here on Samsonite’s website, you’ll be granted access to its VIP Black Friday sale, where there’s up to 70 per cent off suitcases, carry-ons, holdalls and rucksacks. This set of two polypropylene cases has a huge 50 per cent off, so snap it up while it’s still on offer. The cases feature hidden expandability sections to help you squeeze in that extra luggage, double tube wheel handles and a fully lined interior to keep your things safe. We can attest to Samsonite’s reliability too, as its cases have appeared in our reviews of the best cabin bags and best wheeled travel bags.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 pro max with AirPods: From £38.50 per month with £99 upfront cost, Three

Apple

If you’re in the market for a new phone, Three has plenty of offers on contracts like this one, with six months half price at £38.50 a month, that also comes with AirPods, unlimited data, texts and minutes. The 6.7 screen is the biggest ever on an iPhone, with a bigger battery and camera than other models. The Independent's technology critic, David Phelan, said in his review: “When it comes to battery life, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is epic, it just goes on and on.

"The 6.7in display looks magnificent and in performance terms, it’s near-identical to the other phones in the range, that is, it’s super-fast whether you’re playing a graphics-intensive game (which looks phenomenal on this big display), streaming video, or just opening emails and launching apps."

The iPhone 12 Mini has also been discounted, for just £29.50 a month and an upfront cost of £29, you’ll be getting unlimited data, calls and texts, with a pair of AirPods and a year’s subscription AppleTV+ too.

Buy now

Emma original mattress, double: Was £529, now £343.85, Emma Mattress

Emma Mattress

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma Mattress, is offering 35 per cent off site wide with the code “Black35”. The Emma original took the Best Buy spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, our reviewer said: “We found it more instantly comfortable than other bed-in-a-box mattresses we tried, it has significantly more bounce and is easier to turn over on – with no chance of disturbing your partner when you do.”

The popular German-made three-layer foam mattress uses foam that is longer-lasting, has a breathable top layer, a washable cover and more bounce than usual mattresses. Enjoy a better night's sleep and take advantage of this unmissable deal.

Buy now

Mamas & Papas Ocarro eight piece bundle: Was £1339.99, now £799.99, Very

Mamas & Papas

Save more than £500 on this impressive Mamas & Papas bundle, which includes a pushchair, a carry cot, a car seat and an Isofix base for all of your travelling needs, plus a range of other accessories.

The pushchair features large all-terrain wheels and front and rear suspension, which means it should handle any ride while keeping your little one comfortable. The brand’s one-hand fold technology also sounds like a dream for busy parents. The car seat has great impact protection features and an height-adjustable headrest, while the carry cot is easily removable from the pushchair chassis, making this a great all-rounder set for every journey.

Buy now

LG 65UN81006LB 65 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV: Was £999.99, now £645, Amazon

Amazon

This 2020 model of the LG 65UN81006LB 65 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV boasts 4K picture quality for sharp and detailed images, while the ultra surround will ensure your ears are in for a treat too with immersive sound quality. Use your voice to find your favourite shows with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and kick back with favourite apps such as Netflix and Youtube.

Buy now

Google Nest mini 2nd generation: Was £49, now £24, Tesco

Google

This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products. At this price, snap it up fast.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo chrome: Worth £219, now £79, Nespresso

Nespresso

This is such a good deal, we almost had to look twice at the price tag. Not only do you get the vertuo machine for £79, but you also receive 100 capsules and a two months coffee subscription for free. The very similar model, the vertuoplus and aeroccino 3 milk frother, featured in our review of the best pod coffee machines, with our tester noting that it “can provide you with everything from a single espresso to a longer drink, as well as everything in between.”

Buy now

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Argos

Argos

Save £30 on this smart watch from the leading fitness tracker brand, Fitbit. Available in four colours, the water-resistant device offers features including sleep tracking, built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and the brand’s latest exercise modes.

Fitbits’s products featured twice in our review of the best fitness trackers, with our tester praising the earlier version of this discounted model, the Fitbit charge 3, for its clever features. They said: “Unlike many trackers, this one is monitoring your heart rate continuously rather than just during workouts. As well as looking out for health trends it also gives information during workouts to help understand them better. The sleep tracking is also excellent, measuring REM sleep as well as deep and light.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo Show 5: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Amazon

Amazon

Enjoy a fantastic 50 per cent off the Echo Show 5 in Amazon’s sale. The device earned a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, where our technology critic, David Phelan, praised its top performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s Echo devices with screens (there are two other echo show models with 8in and 10in displays respectively, plus the baseball-sized Echo Spot with a tiny screen), this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

The 5.5in smart display allows you to manage your calendar, listen to the radio, check the news or even watch films. Phelan added: “It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy. It looks good and works well for video calls (when you slide the lens cover open again)."

Buy now

Horizn Studios KÅenji Wash Bag: Was £40, now £24, Horizn Studios

Horizn Studios

Another suitcase brand that has unveiled a week of Black Friday deals is Horizn Studio, offering customers up to 60 per cent of its luggage and accessories. Topping our guide to the best men’s wash bags was this product, which currently has 40 per cent off. Our reviewer loved it as an essential organiser for all your shower and shaving gear. It’s made from waterproof ballistic nylon too, so it’s as durable as it is stylish.

Buy now

ghd platinum+ styler professional smart hair straighteners: Was £189, now £142.99, Amazon

ghd

It’s hard to beat a classic pair of straighteners from the hair gods at ghd, and these would make the perfect Christmas present. They feature technology that predicts the needs of your hair as you style, while the plates claim to add 20 per cent more shine than other tools. The straightener itself is designed to be ergonomic, giving you more control as you style, and there’s also a sleep mode that automatically switches the straighteners off if they haven’t been used for 30 minutes. Genius.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell with chime: Was £229, now £149, Currys PC World

Ring

Making your home more secure has never been easier, and Ring should be your go-to brand if you’re looking for peace of mind. This particular model featured in our review of the best doorbell cameras with our tester noting the “high-quality video” and the effect and easy to use Ring app.

Featuring two-way audio, you’ll also be able to tell the delivery person where to leave your parcel if you’re out. If you’ve been considering this nifty piece of kit, now’s the time to buy – with 35 per cent off, we don’t think you’ll find a better deal elsewhere.

Buy now

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 PL5124 Latest Generation IPL Permanent Visible Hair Remover: Was £600, now £231.99, Boots

Braun

If you’re missing your regular wax treatments at the salon, this IPL hair removal machine might be the answer, especially with a £305 saving. Braun claims that this dermatologically accredited device reduces hair in four weeks, with technology that adapts to your skin tone to give you the best results. It’s speedy too, with the brand claiming you can treat both lower legs in less than five minutes. The set features a precision head to treat smaller areas including the bikini line, under arms and even the face. We love the look of the sleek pouch it comes in too. It’s an investment, but you’ll be saving in the long term.

Buy now

Now TV Broadband Superfibre package: Was £28 a month, now £24 a month, Now TV

Now TV

Now TV is offering its Now Broadband superfibre package for its “lowest ever price” of just £24 a month for 12 months. Its fastest internet speed of 63 Mps gets you unlimited downloads, plus unlimited calls from the included line rental at less than £30. Plus, there’s no activation fee.

Sky is offering its superfast broadband for £25 a month for 18 months with a set-up fee of £19.95 at a speed of 59Mps, so its sister brand, Now TV’s deal is far more impressive.

If you don’t need super fast internet for streaming or gaming, you can get the brand’s 11Mpbs internet package for just £18 a month for 12 months. Or, for just £22 a month, you could opt for its mid-level broadband speed package of 36Mpbs and get a year’s subscription to Now TV’s Entertainment Pass, along with the free line rental.

Buy now

Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.49, Amazon

Apple

Enjoy an impressive 22 per cent off the second generation AirPods in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £209, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality: “The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Was £1,179, now £929, Samsung

Samsung

You can now save yourself £250 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, here’s what our technology critic, David Phelan, had to say about it when he reviewed it:

“The big display is bright, sharp and very attractive. It has what’s called a variable refresh rate. A fast refresh rate means everything looks smooth and responsive, from scrolling menus to playing video. Battery life is good. Mostly there will be plenty of charge left but the combination of the big, detailed screen and fast processor could mean a heavy-use day will see it pretty depleted by the end, though it’s still unlikely to run out,” he said.

Buy now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 Camera with 10 pack of paper: Was £109.99, now £88.99, Very

Instax

We bet these cameras are on plenty of Christmas lists this year, and for good reason. They are perfect for capturing memories, instantly printing mini pictures in true retro style. This model has selfie, macro and landscape modes, with a timer, flash and mirror built-in, helping you get the perfect shot. When we can finally enjoy spending time with larger groups of family and friends again, you’ll want this to hand. We love the gold colourway, but it’s also available in black, blue and red.

Buy now

Virgin Media TV and broadband packages

Virgin Media

The brand’s Big Bundle features M100 Fibre Broadband with an average download speed of 108Mbps, a Virgin TV V6 box with 112 channels and a range of streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime, and a phone line which comes with voicemail. Usually costing £62 a month, this 18 month contract is on sale for just £28.99 a month, in what Virgin claims is its lowest ever price for the bundle.

Sports fans should look to the Ultimate Oomph Bundle, with over 250 TV channels including some from Sky Sports, BT Sport 4K and Sky Cinema. It comes with two Virgin Media V6 boxes, meaning you can enjoy TV from multiple rooms. This, along with ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband, a phone line and endless mobile data, calls and texts with a “truly unlimited” SIM card makes this a whopper of a package. It usually costs £139 a month but is currently down to £77.99 a month for 18 months.

Buy now

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349, Currys PC World

Shark

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up. It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Buy now

Beats Solo 3 headphones: Was £179, now £125, Currys PC World

Beats

This pair can automatically connect to all your devices via Bluetooth, whether you’re using it on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Offering up to 40 hours of battery life, it claims a five minute charge will provide three hours of playback, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice. The on-ear cups are adjustable too and designed for hours of wear, while the controls on either side can allow you to take calls, play music and adjust the volume.

Buy now

Huawei MateBook X Pro: Was £1,199, now £849.98, Amazon

Now most of us are working from home, a laptop has never been so essentialAmazon

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this Huawei model has 38 per cent off, and it was featured in our guide to the best high-end laptops. Our tech critic, David Phelan, who reviewed it said: “The bezels around the edge of the bright, colourful 13.9in display are amazingly thin, giving an immersive, all-screen effect.”

He went on to say:“The camera is buried in the top row of the keyboard. Although it’s a slightly different angle, the view isn’t pointing as much up your nose as you might fear. Like the Apple laptops, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button which is fast and responsive.” The same model with Intel Core i7 is also on sale with 40 per cent off here, reduced from £1,449.99 to £979.

Buy now

Remington Curl & Straight Confidence 2 in 1 Straightener: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Boots

There’s £60 to be saved on this set of straighteners, that curl hair too Boots

This styling tool featured in our guide to best hair straighteners, which our tester loved for its ability to allow you to switch your hairstyle up with ease. “While they can be adapted to five different temperatures between 150C and 230C, the end of the tool stays constantly cool, so there’s no risk of burning your fingers while attempting curlier hairstyles,” they said. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, the huge £70 discount at Boots should do the trick.

Buy now

Camber cabin in sky blue: Was £179, now £125.30, Antler

Antler

Taking top spot in our guide to the best cabin bags, this luggage offering from Antler is now reduced by more than £50 as part of a site-wide Black Friday sale. The hard-shelled case comes in sky blue or sea green, perfect for a stylish weekend away. An added bonus is the bag’s eco credentials – it’s made from crushed shells that are a by-product of the fishing industry. Lightweight and robust, this is a steal of a deal.

Buy now

Braun FaceSpa Pro 922 Facial Epilator Beauty Gift: Was £149.99, now £69.99, Superdrug

Braun

If you’re worried about missing out on salon treatments during lockdown, look to this handy device that epilates, cleanses and tones the skin. It works to remove facial hair, whether that’s on your upper lip, chin, or simply all over, with a separate head to cleanse the skin. According to Braun, it removes three times as much short hair than waxing. For the best results, you will need to continually use this to prevent future hair growth. It also comes with a stand, bronze cap and pouch to keep it neat and tidy.

Buy now

LG GSL460ICEV American-style fridge freezer: Was £1,199, now £849, Currys PC World

LG

This American-style fridge freezer has 591I of capacity, so is sure to fit all your weekly shops. There’s also an ice-water and ice cube dispenser, and a moist balance crisper that maintains the correct level of moisture so food such as lettuce doesn't end up soggy. You can also pair the fridge to your phone via the LG ThinQ app in case there is ever a problem and you need quick advice.

Buy now

Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech

Gtech

Designed specifically for homes with four-legged friends – K9, geddit? – this heavy duty vacuum promises a tougher clean. The cordless design allows you to move seamlessly from carpets to wood flooring to tiles and it’s lightweight at just over 3kgs. It also has lightly scented cartridges in the filter to keep your home feeling clean and fresh.

Buy now

What is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday has nothing to do with the UK’s traditional winter sales, but originates from America. In the US, it traditionally follows Thanksgiving and is widely regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Since Amazon introduced the event to the UK, the sale will run across the same dates here.

When is Black Friday?

This year, the sale falls on Friday 27 November and runs across the following weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday on 30 November.

Amazon has already launched its early deals, as has O2, Boots, Currys PC World, Very and Superdrug and we’re expecting other retailers to follow suit in a bid to make up for lost revenue earlier in the year because of the pandemic.

Which stores are taking part in Black Friday this year?

Every year, increasing amounts of brnads take part in the big sale as it grows in popularity.

When it comes to tech and home appliances, big retailers that host impressive Black Friday sales include John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Very and Argos, while fashion and beauty retailers like Asos, Nike, Superdrug and Debenhams also take part.

For more details, read our extensive guide to all the stores we expect to take part this year. We will be updating it as soon as brands announce their deals.

How can I get the best Black Friday deals?

When it comes to making the most of Black Friday, preparation is key and, with 98 per cent of the UK’s shoppers planning to buy online, that’s where you can expect to find the very best deals.

But, whether you’re shopping in-store or bargain hunting from the comfort of your sofa, it’s important to shop around and research items you want to buy well in advance rather than splashing out on a whim.

We suggest sticking to a shopping list of items that you know you actually want: is s it a new winter coat from The North Face, a pair of wireless Beats headphones, an iPad or a Foreo Luna beauty gadget?Then set yourself a budget and watching out for additional discount codes online.

The key is not getting drawn into seemingly “good looking” deals that you don’t actually want or need.

Once you know what you want, make sure that you shop around to find the best price for it before the Black Friday sale begins. That way, you’ll know if a sale deal really is a bargain or not.

It’s also a good idea to check retailer’s returns policies before buying and to check terms and conditions for sites you’ve not used before.

Our IndyBest team will be doing most of the hard work for you, finding the best offers on everything from TVs and fashion to furniture and home appliances and plenty more, as well as providing extensive guides on how to bag the best bargain. As a result, it's worth checking back here closer to the time for our top tips and deals.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

Black Friday 2019 was the longest running event to date, which saw sales covering more than two weeks. Previously the event ran for just a weekend, while before that it had been only days.

This year is already longer thanks to Amazon, as it started its sale a whole month early. Many followed suit and began early November too, such as Boots, John Lewis & Partners and Currys PC World, and all deals will end by midnight on Monday 30 November, also known as Cyber Monday.

Waht were the best Black Friday deals last year?

Last year, there was some impressive deals on a range of tech, including games consoles like the Nintendo Switch and a number of discounts on smartphones, including the iPhone X, the Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

Amazon’s own product range – including Echo devices, Fire tablets and Kindles – had massive discounts too, as did PS4 and Xbox One bundles, OLED TVs, vacuum cleaners, IPL hair removal machines and kids' scooters.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

Make sure you’ve already got an account with big retailers like Amazon or John Lewis & Partners to make shopping easier and quicker (that way, there will be no time wasted entering all your details as a new customer), and if you want next day delivery, register for Amazon Prime.

Sign up to newsletters from brands that you like and might want to shop from so you’ll be the first to know when their sales start and will have access to any discount codes you might need.

Download the apps of retailers you use and follow them on Instagram and Twitter for deals, too.

To find the original price of a product, use PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel – the latter is especially useful for Amazon.

To make sure you are shopping safely online, check any sale emails you receive properly before clicking links to make sure they’re legitimate.

If you’re shopping from a computer, it’s also a good idea to ensure your anti-malware software is up to date.

Am I protected on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

As well as genuine deals, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can bring out fraudsters so it’s important to be vigilant.

Make sure you check any emails you receive properly before clicking links to make sure they’re legitimate.

If you’re shopping from a computer, it’s also a good idea to ensure your anti-malware software is up to date.

