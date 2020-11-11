Best Black Friday Currys deals 2020: Top offers as retailer launches its sale early

The Black Friday period is upon us, meaning some of the biggest high street stores are slashing prices on everything from fashion to furniture.

No longer just the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday now refers to both the day, the weekend and the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday.

Last year, it even saw some retailers having deals the week before too. But this year, Amazon has already begun its sale, a whole month early. Keep up with the best early Amazon Black Friday deals in our guide. Other retailers, including John Lewis, Superdrug, AO, Boots and O2 have also began much earlier too.

Curry’s PC World too has joined in on the action, unveiling its early bird savings of up to 68 per cent across tech, laptops, TV’s and home appliances, available now online until 19 November.

There’s big name brands included too, from Beats headphones to LG TV’s, Fitbit watches and everything in between.

The retailer has also guaranteed a refund on the price difference of products which receive further discount on Black Friday itself, meaning if you shop now, you know you’ll be getting a competitive deal.

If you’re struggling to decide between two different laptop models or TV’s that seem similar, the retailer will be running a service called ShopLive throughout the sale, a 24/7 video shopping resource allowing customers to chat to staff at Currys online.

Here, we we will be constantly updating the best deals throughout the run up to Black Friday, the main weekend and Cyber Monday.

This year Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November, and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

While the main event runs for a few days, we’re already expecting the longest lead-up ever, as big brands and retailers have already launched their early Black Friday deals weeks before the big day.

Amazon launched its early bird sale a whole month before Black Friday – two weeks earlier than last year – while other retailers such as Boots and Superdrug have also started their sales.

Like many other of the latest flatscreens, this has a slender high-quality display thanks to the 4K HD screen and OLED technology, which makes it look a world away from traditional backlit LED TVs.

With Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, it’s never been easier to browse the range of streaming services at your fingertips, including Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. With £700 off, you’ll want to snap this deal up quickly.

If you’re sick of instant coffee, add this affordable machine to your kitchen arsenal for a barista-style cup of Joe every morning.

With a huge 68 per cent off, this has the ability to make 70 different types of coffee, an automatic shutoff function when you’re not using it and dishwasher safe parts, making it an absolute steal at this price.

It’s compact too for even the smallest of kitchens.

Marshall Major III Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black: Was £129, now £49

Drown out the noise and use these on-ear headphones for work and play that are compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Features include a 30-hour battery life along with voice and volume control. You can use them via Bluetooth or plugged in too, whether you’re attending a Zoom meeting or going for a run.

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up.

It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Fitbit Inspire 2 with free Google Mini: Was £138.99, now £89.99

There’s 35 per cent off this fitness tracker which can monitor your heart rate, calories, sleep routine and distance travelled when you exercise.

Water resistant, so you can use it while swimming, it’s an easy way to keep track of your goals.

It also includes other features such as guided breathing sessions, a food log, and a year’s free access to Fitbit Premium, which provides access to fitness and nutrition programs.

Beats Solo 3 headphones: Was £179, now £125

This pair can automatically connect to all your devices via Bluetooth, whether you’re using it on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Offering up to 40 hours of battery life, it claims a five minute charge will provide three hours of playback, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice.

The on-ear cups are adjustable too and designed for hours of wear, while the controls on either side can allow you to take calls, play music and adjust the volume.

Hotpoint NSWR 742U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White: Was £299, now £219

While not the most exciting buy, a washing machine is an essential that you'll get plenty of use from, so it’s worth investing in while this one is on offer, as it has over £80 off.

It promises to wash a full load of laundry in just 45 minutes with a rapid option that allows you to reduce the wash time of smaller loads if you’re in a rush.

There are 16 programs to choose from, which can wash your delicates, woollen items and everyday bits and pieces. It’s also a brand that’s featured in our review of the best washing machines.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Laptop - AMD 3020e, 128 GB SSD, Black: Was £379, now £279

Save 26 per cent on this laptop that promises a long-lasting battery life of nine and half hours, a 128 GB SSD drive to store important files and high-quality audio and visuals.

It also includes Microsoft 365 Personal for a year, as long as you activate it within six months of setting it up.

The S130 81J20076 model from Lenevo topped our guide to the best laptops under £250 too, so you’re in good hands.

Samsung QE55Q85TATXXU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant: Was £1,299, now £999

As we now have more time than ever to binge watch our favourite series and films, ensure your TV is up to scratch. This model from Samsung currently has over 20 per cent off. A similar TV, the Samsung QE55Q80R, has also featured in our review of the best 4K TVs.

Features include 4K picture quality, an anti-reflection screen and Adaptive Sound+, which adjusts the volume to the acoustics of your home.

It can also stream services such as Netflix, Apple TV and Disney+ with the help of voice control using Google Assistant or Alexa.

Dell Insprion 15 3000 15.6" Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5, 256 GB SSD, Black: Was £599, now £479

Dell topped our review of the best high-end laptops for working from home, so rest assured it is a brand to have on your radar.

This particular model allows you to get your phone calls, notifications and messages from your smartphone on your laptop, so you don’t need to switch between screens. The AMD Ryzen 5 can easily tackle every day tasks such streaming movies and browsing online.

Its battery life claims to last eight and a half hours on a full charge, and the anti-glare screen can prevent any disruptions to your work.

LG GSL460ICEV American-Style Fridge Freezer - Dark Graphite: Was £1,199, now £849

This American-style fridge freezer has 591I of capacity, so is sure to fit all your weekly shops.

There’s also an ice-water and ice cube dispenser, and a moist balance crisper that maintains the correct level of moisture so food such as lettuce doesn't end up soggy.

You can also pair the fridge to your phone via the LG ThinQ app in case there is ever a problem and you need quick advice.

HP 14s-dq1505sa 14" Laptop - Intel Core i7, 512 GB SSD, Silver: Was £699, now £599

With an Intel Core i7 processor for speedy work, this HP laptop claims to offer over 10 hours of use from a single charge and has a HD webcam for all your Zoom calls.

It has 8GB of storage and Bluetooth to provide you with an easy connection to your headphones and smartphone.

The HP elite dragonfly model also appeared in our review of the best high-end laptops too.

LG 65NANO816NA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa: Was £899, now £699

There’s £200 to be saved on this 65in 4K TV that comes with built in voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Promising crisp details and surround sound, if you’re a film buff, it’s a bargain too good to miss.

You can also use it to stream your favourite shows from Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video, with thousands of options at your fingertips.

How to get the best Currys Black Friday deals

You can create a personalised Black Friday Wish List on Currys' website where you’ll be able to keep an eye on your most wanted tech products throughout the weekend.

If you’re worried about price differences between retailers, Currys is a wise choice thanks to its Price Match Promise.

Last year it matched the prices of high street retailers like John Lewis & Partners and Argos, but it has also been known to match prices on Amazon too.

If you find a product you’ve bought cheaper elsewhere, you have seven days to contact Curry’s to be refunded the difference.

How long will the Black Friday deals last?

Black Friday 2019 was the longest running event to date, which saw sales covering more than two weeks.

As Amazon has already started its Black Friday deals, last year has already been topped, with other retailers like Boots and Superdrug following suit.

For a full list of stores expected to get involved, we’ve rounded them up here, and they range from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

It’s the ideal time to start your Christmas shopping and treat yourself along the way or tick off those less exciting, but necessary purchases such as sofas, TV’s and home devices.

