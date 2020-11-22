Best Black Friday clothing deals 2020: Early offers from Asos, New Look and River Island

Update your wardrobe and get your Christmas shopping done in the sale (The Independent )

This Black Friday event is set to be bigger than ever, as big-name brands are already slashing their prices in early bird sales.

While originally Black Friday was a flash sale that took place on the day after Thanksgiving in America, it quickly evolved to run through to the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, which was the online only day.

It’s since grown even more recently too, as many brands now hold pre-sales during the week leading up to 27 November (and some even before that), with early bird discounts.

Amazon has already set a new precedent this year, launching its sale a whole month before the big day. Read our guide for the best early Amazon deals to shop now.

Other retailers including Very, JD Sports, John Lewis & Partners, AO, Boots, O2 and Currys PC World also began earlier too.

As coronavirus continues, this year’s sale will move online, so you’ll only have virtual queues to contend with, rather than standing in the cold outside a physical store.

Whether you’re on the hunt for new loungewear, a warm winter coat or chunky black boots that will last you years, fashion often sees some of the biggest discounts, with retailers including Asos, Missoma, and Oliver Bonas expected to participate again this year. Below we’ve listed the early-bird deals to shop now and beat the rush.

Throughout the long weekend of sales and during the weeks leading up to the event, we’ll be bringing you the best deals to help you bag a bargain on everything from outerwear to underwear and everything in between, so ticking off your shopping list will be a breeze.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature.

The best early Black Friday fashion deals

Dalby leather biker jacket: Was £298, now £208.60, All Saints

All Saints

All Saints’ Black Friday deals have just launched, with 30 per cent off everything. We’d recommend investing in one of its coveted leather jackets while they are discounted, and this one topped our review of the best leather jackets for autumn.

Our reviewer found it to be super soft. It's fully lined, which kept them warm during a downpour, and has deep enough pockets to fit an iPhone 11, AirPods and a face covering, so you can forgo a handbag.

Buy now

Dr Martens Jadon Leather Chunky Ankle Boots with Lace-Up Fastening: Was £169, now £126.75, La Redoute

Dr Martens

Step into winter in style with a pair of timeless Dr Martens that have had a chunkier update. With the same classic design with added height, they’re a wardrobe staple that will last you years and see you through all seasons.

The well-loved Dr Martens 1460 Bex boots have featured in our guide to the best women’s ankle boots too, and are in Laredoute’s sale with 20 per cent off in limited sizes.

Buy now

Barbour International Lineout Long Quilted Coat, Black: Was £239, now £191.20

Barbour

Wrap up warm this winter with this Barbour coat, while the brand currently has 20 per cent off at John Lewis. The long length will keep you covered and the belt will clinch you in the waist and leave you looking fabulous. It’s adjustable too, so you can change up your silhouette however you feel comfortable.

Buy now

Monica Vinader siren wire earrings 18ct gold vermeil: Was £125, now £93.75, Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader

Monica Vinada has 25 per cent off site wide, but these earrings are one of our favorites.

These stunning earrings are handmade from recycled materials, so you can be sure they’re a more sustainable choice. A bright pop of colour, these green gems will add some luxe to any outfit, and while they might feel festive at the moment, they’ll spice up your outfits whatever the season. Like all MV jewellery, they come with a five year warranty.

Buy now

& Other Stories small baguette in ginger: Was £85.00, now £59.50, Asos

Asos

This beige snake-skin embossed, baguette-style shoulder bag from the effortlessly cool design atelier & Other Stories has 30 per cent off. Featuring gold-toned hardware, a fold-over flap, a zipper closure along the top and a slim, adjustable shoulder strap.

Buy now

Dickies Belspring jacket in olive green: Was £85, now £45, Asos

IndyBest

Dickies, now synonymous with skater streetwear, never fails to deliver the most resilient and durable products. Featuring a drawstring hoop and zip pockets, this over-the-head Dickies Belspring jacket is perfect for the unpredictable British weather. Complete with a front pouch pocket and the recognisable Dickies label woven on the front.

Buy now

Pearl sweatshirt: Was £99, now £69.30, All Saints

All Saints

There's never been a better time to upgrade your loungewear wardrobe, and this ivory pearl sweatshirt is an easy way to look and feel nice with minimum effort. For when you’re out of the house (and social plans are allowed again), you can also pair it with dark jeans, or layer over dresses and skirts too and wear with chunky boots.

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu Crystal 18ct gold-plated sterling silver huggie earrings: Was £55, now £44, Selfridges

Astrid & Miyu

Huggie earrings are a simple way to introduce some sparkle into your everyday attire. Small and understated, this 18ct gold-plated sterling silver pair will match with everything without overpowering your outfits. With 20 per cent off when you use the code “SELFCCE”, now’s the perfect time to treat yourself.

Buy now

Radley Arlington Court medium zip-top backpack: Was £239, now £95, Radley

Radley

This versatile piece can be carried as a classic handbag, or worn as a backpack. Crafted in soft leather with a fabric-lined main compartment, this is the perfect accessory to take shopping or for day trips. The cute classic dog charm is detachable so you can pop it on your keyring, and the Radley London dust bag keeps it in perfect condition when not being used.

Buy now

Karla 2-in-1 slip dress: Was £189, now £132.30, All Saints

All Saints

If you're tired of the trackies and feel like dressing up, this jewel-toned slip dress is a great go-to and would even make the ideal Christmas Day outfit. Wear with chunky boots and gold accessories for a simple yet put-together look. Cut to a flattering midi length, it’s an easy to style piece that you won't regret buying.

Buy now

Shoe print dress: Was £119, now £89.25, Whistles

Whistles

Whistles has launched its early Black Friday deals, offering 25 per cent off full-price items, including dresses, coats, knitwear, shoes and accessories. This long-sleeved mini dress is perfect to wear with tights and boots in the winter or with heels and a clutch bag for a summer wedding next year. Whether it’s for work or play, this is a versatile wardrobe piece.

Buy now

The North Face Padded Jacket Junior: Was £90, now £75, JD Sports

The North Face

This jacket is a cold weather hooded essential to keep out the winter chill, is machine washable and shower-proof for rainy days. It's will also be easy to fold up and stow away when kids are indoors but will keep them warm and cosy when outside.

Buy now

Mango belted wool coat: Was £139.99, now £99.99, Mango

Mango

In Mango’s pre-Black Friday sale, you’ll find up to 50 per cent off clothing, footwear and accessories. We love this coat made from a sustainably sourced wool that will make wrapping up warm a stylish affair. The belt is removable too, so you will be able to customise how fitted or relaxed you’d like to wear it.

Buy now

Ultimate longline biker: Was £245, now £183.75, Whistles

Whistles

If you love an aviator jacket but want a bit more coverage, this is ideal. It still has all the stylish trimming you’d expect, with a faux fur lapel and cuffs, but will skim just below the knee. We’d recommend wearing it with jeans, boots and a colourful cashmere jumper.

Buy now

Puma Core Joggers: Was £45, now £25, JD Sports

Puma

The sportswear retailer has kicked off its Black Friday sale early with discounts of up to 50 per cent off trainers, tracksuits, accessories and bags.

Kick back and relax in style this lockdown with this pair of joggers that are perfect for working from home in. Available ins XS to XXL, they're made from 100 per cent cotton so will be soft and easily machine washable.

Buy now

Ted Baker Vattal leather Derby shoes in brown tan: Was £109, now £65, John Lewis and Partners

Ted Baker

The thing with formal wear is you can never find the perfect piece when you need it, so it’s good to nab one when you see it. The classic formal style of these derby shoes made of shiny leather makes them great for any event where you’d like to make a good impression. With a minimal silhouette, visible stitching details, lace-up fastenings with contrasting colour lace, a visible heel patch and durable rubber soles, these are a handsome pair of shoes.

Buy now

Turtle Neck Jumper - Wine: Was £18, now £13.50, Very

Very

Available in size S to 5XL, this is a versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. Throw it on with a pair of joggers for your Zoom work calls and on lunchtime walks. It’s a slim-fit design that will layer easily under jackets and coats and make a nice present for Christmas.

Buy now

Eve wool cashmere blend roll neck in cream: Was £145, now £118.40, Reiss

Reiss

With 20 per cent off site wide, there are lots of great buys on the Reiss website. This wool cashmere blend is one of our favourites, so much so that we featured it in our round-up of the best women’s knitted jumpers. Made from a cashmere (10 per cent) and wool (90 per cent) blend, our reviewer found it was soft, without being itchy (a common problem with knitwear), and undeniably warm.

Buy now

Amber lace up boot: Was £185, now £138.75, Whistles

Whistles

Protect your feet from the elements with this pair of ankle boots that will be the perfect companion for weekend walks. They’re made from leather and the chunky rubber sole will put a spring in your step. Pair them with your favourite skirts and dresses.

Buy now

Chloé Faye small leather suede clutch: Was £980, now £784, Selfridges

Chloe

Large sale events are the perfect time to make investment purchases of the items you just can’t stop thinking about. We particularly love this small leather crossbody bag for storing your essentials. It’s also available in black (was £895, now £716), and we are particularly taken by the contrasting gold chain. Put this on your Christmas wish list.

Buy now

Belinda tux detail halterneck jumpsuit in black: Was £225, now £180, Reiss

Reiss

This versatile jumpsuit, which has £45 off, can be worn can be worn over a black roll neck during the winter and on its own with a strappy colourful heel in the summer at formal occasions. You could even dress it down with a pair of trainers.

Buy now

Mango high collar sweatshirt: Was £35.99, now £25.99, Mango

Mango

Add a bit of luxury into your loungewear with this pullover that will also pair nicely with jeans and skirts. Stylish yet functional, it’ll keep you feeling cosy at your desk or warm you up after a home workout on your lunch break.

Buy now

Burgundy Ribbed Knit Midi Cardigan: Was £17.99, now £13.49, New Look

New Look

Before officially launching its Black Friday sales next week, high street stalwart New Look is offering daily sales in the lead up. Whether you’re trying to stay stylish but still comfortable when working from home or an easy knitwear piece to throw on and go for the school run, pick up this midi-length cardigan. Wear it with jeans, leggings and skirts.

Buy now

Bibi crossbody bag: Was £129, now £96.75, Whistles

Whistles

This practical piece deserves a spot in your closet. Made from 100 per cent leather, it will be soft, but hard-wearing and fit all your essentials. The wide strap is adjustable too, so you can also wear it as an oversized baguette bag.

Buy now

River Island Tie Neck Button Through Dress - Black: Was £55, now £38.50, Very

River Island

While the pandemic may well have put a stop to the traditional Christmas party, with throngs of people and booze-filled dancefloors, it doesn’t mean you can't dress up at home. This midi dress has a high neck, pretty button detailing and a bow detail at the neck that’s going to become our go-to LBD.

Buy now

Rotary Silver Sunray with Gold and Black Detail Stainless Steel Bracelet Mens Watch: Was £259, now £129.50, Very

Rotary

This Rotary watch is currently half price and will make ticking off your Christmas shopping list a lot easier. You can also use it as a stopwatch, and we’re sure this will go down a treat if you’re shopping for something special while on a budget.

Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren Logo Lounge T-Shirt - White: Was £40, now £32, Very

Polo Ralph Lauren

The lockdown has taught us that loungewear is a wardrobe essential, so stock up in the sales.

This white T-shirt will go with joggers, jeans and chinos, and can be dressed up and down for a smart casual fit depending on the occasion.

Buy now

Joules invitation long sleeve printed mini me shirt, 1 – 12 years: Was £27.95, now £16.95, Joules

Joules

Joules’ classic shirts have been a staple for men seeking a smart-casual look for years. Here’s a perfectly scaled down version, complete with all the smart details including full button fastening and a button down collar. The teeny tiny delicate blue dinosaur print is adorable.

Buy now

Joules Weatherly artwork coat, 1 – 12 years: Was £59.95, now £32.95, Joules

Joules

Isn’t this the cutest shower proof coat ever? With a fully lined hood and body, storm cuffs, welt pockets and zip guard, it’s practical too. The swing style, rainbow cuffs and sausage dog print make this coat as playful as it is functional.

Buy now

V by Very Boys Shower Proof Premium 2-in-1 Coat: Was £48, now £34, Very

Very

Perfect for wet, wintery weather, this jacket converts into a gilet via the interior zips, so they’ll be comfortable whatever the weather.T here’s a hood, fleece lining and shower-proof outer layer made from polyester so keep them warm and dry at all times too.

Buy now

When is Black Friday?

The 2020 sale takes place on Friday 27 November and finishes on Cyber Monday, 30 November.

While the main event runs for a few days, we’re already expecting the longest lead-up ever, as big brands and retailers have already launched their early Black Friday deals weeks before the big day.

Amazon launched its early bird sale a whole month before Black Friday – two weeks earlier than last year – while other retailers such as John Lewis, Currys PC World, Boots and Superdrug have also started their sales.

The fashion Black Friday deals to expect

In 2019, shoppers were spoilt for choice, Asos had up to 70 per cent off more than 850 brands, Mango offered 30 per cent off everything sitewide and All Saints, loved for its leather pieces, too had 30 per cent off its whole site.

Elsewhere, fitness fans were able to enjoy up to 65 per cent off Adidas on everything from trainers to tracksuits, and Gym Shark dropping prices by up to 50 per cent across its women’s and menswear.

High street favourites, H&M also took part, with discounts of up to 20 per cent off selected lines on Black Friday and up to 50 per cent off for Cyber Monday too, while popular outdoors clothing company, The North Face, offered up to 25 per cent off some of its items.

Jewellery lovers also had their pick of the sales, with Missoma, whose demi-fine gold pieces have been worn by Meghan Markle, gave customers 25 per cent off everything when using the code “BF25”. Oliver Bonas too provided 25 per cent off selected lines, including jewellery, clothing and accessories.

How to get the best Black Friday fashion deals

To find the best deals, we will be rounding up the very best of the deals from top brands here, so check back closer to the time.

We think the key to making the most of this annual event is not getting sucked into discounts that look too good to be true.

Instead, come up with a list of products you're actually interested in before the big day. That way, you won’t buy things you don’t actually want, but look a good deal.

Shop around for the best price, and make sure you know the actual RRP of the product, so you’ll know a good deal when you see one.

Some retailers also start their sales early too, so keep your eyes peeled. Last year, & Other Stories’ email subscribers were given a pre-sale code to give them access to discount details the night before the shopping event launched. You can sign up here now.

Plenty of other brands do the same, so if you’ve got your eye on something, sign up to newsletters to get early notifications.

Here at IndyBest, our team will also be handpicking the biggest savings to shop throughout Black Friday, so make sure you check back here regularly. We’ll also be covering TVs, laptops, fashion, beauty and kids toys.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

Some retailers only run their sale from Black Friday (27 November) through to Cyber Monday (30 November). But most will also host pre-deals for the weeks leading up to the event. Amazon launched its sale a whole month before the big day this year, two weeks earlier than in 2019. We’re expecting other brands and retailers to follow suit.

As products tend to sell out, it’s worth writing a shopping list and setting your alarm to avoid impulse buys and to bag the best discounts on items you really need.

It’s not just fashion that’s getting involved however, read our round-up of all the brands participating in this year’s Black Friday sale, whether you’re on the lookout for kitchen gadgets, a new TV or a spot of early Christmas shopping.

