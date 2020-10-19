Best Black Friday clothing deals 2020: Fashion offers to expect from Asos, H&M, All Saints and more

Update your wardrobe and get your Christmas shopping done in the sale (The Independent )

This Black Friday is set to be bigger than ever, as big-name brands are set to slash their prices in one of the most popular shopping events of the year.

While originally Black Friday was a flash sale that took place on the day after Thanksgiving in America, it quickly evolved to run through to the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, which was the online only day.

It’s since grown even more recently too, with many brands also offer a pre-sale during the week leading up to 27 November (and some even before that), with early bird discounts.

As coronavirus continues, this year’s best savings will be found online, so you’ll only have virtual queues to contend with, rather than standing in the cold outside a physical store.

Whether you’re on the hunt for new loungewear, a warm winter coat or chunky black boots that will last you years, fashion often sees some of the biggest discounts, with retailers including Asos, Missoma, and Oliver Bonas expected to participate again this year.

Throughout the long weekend of sales, we’ll be bringing you the best deals to help you bag a bargain on everything from outerwear to underwear and everything in between, from Black Friday all the way through to Cyber Monday, so ticking off your shopping list will be a breeze.

The fashion Black Friday deals to expect

In 2019, shoppers were spoilt for choice, Asos had up to 70 per cent off more than 850 brands, Mango offered 30 per cent off everything sitewide and All Saints, loved for its leather pieces, too had 30 per cent off its whole site.

Elsewhere, fitness fans were able to enjoy up to 65 per cent off Adidas on everything from trainers to tracksuits, and Gym Shark dropping prices by up to 50 per cent across its women’s and menswear.

High street favourites, H&M also took part, with discounts of up to 20 per cent off selected lines on Black Friday and up to 50 per cent off for Cyber Monday too, while popular outdoors clothing company, The North Face, offered up to 25 per cent off some of its items.

Jewellery lovers also had their pick of the sales, with Missoma, whose demi-fine gold pieces have been worn by Meghan Markle, gave customers 25 per cent off everything when using the code “BF25”. Oliver Bonas too provided 25 per cent off selected lines, including jewellery, clothing and accessories.

How to get the best Black Friday fashion deals?

To find the best deals, we will be rounding up the very best of the deals from top brands here, so check back closer to the time.

Some retailers also start their sales early too, so keep your eyes peeled. Last year, & Other Stories’ email subscribers were given a pre-sale code to give them access to discount details the night before the shopping event launched. You can sign up here now.

Plenty of other brands do the same, so if you’ve got your eye on something, sign up to newsletters to get early notifications.

How long will the discounts last?

Most retailers run their sale from Black Friday (27 November) through to Cyber Monday (30 November). While last year, some retailers such as Amazon, ran sales for more than two weeks.

As deals won’t be available for long, it’s worth writing a shopping list and setting your alarm to avoid impulse buys and to bag the best discounts on items you really need.

It’s not just fashion that’s getting involved however, read our roundup to all the brands participating this year, whether you’re on the lookout for kitchen gadgets, a new TV or a spot of early Christmas shopping.

