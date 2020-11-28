Best Black Friday clothes deals 2020: Offers from Asos, PrettyLittleThing, Zara and more

Update your wardrobe and get your Christmas shopping done in the sale (The Independent )

Black Friday weekend 2020 is finally here, so if you’re looking for the very best ways to save on fashion purchases, then you’ve come to the right place.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, with savings to be had on beauty, tech, home appliances, kids’ toys, TVs and more.

Not only is it close to Christmas, meaning you can get your shopping done earlier, but it’s also when fashion labels slash prices with considerable discounts sitewide.

With lockdown 2.0 meaning the closure of non-essential shops in England, this year’s event is an online-only affair. There’s no queuing or having to fight for the final discounted dress in your size. Rather, you can shop from the comfort of your own home and use our Black Friday guides to help you.

Whether you’re on the hunt for your Christmas Day outfit or a special necklace for a loved one, there are big savings to be had at the likes of & Other Stories, Asos and Reformation, as well as cult-favourite jewellery brands Missoma, Monica Viande and Astrid & Miyu.

With so many products and such little time to choose, we’ve done the hard work for you and curated an edit of the best deals across everything from outerwear to underwear, and everything in between.

You’ll never miss out on a bargain here, all you need to do is decide is whether it’s a new loungewear set or winter coat to invest in. Happy shopping!

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best Black Friday fashion deals

Aspinal of London London tote black pebble: Was £650, now £520, Harvey Nichols

Aspinal of London

In Harvey Nichols's Cyber Week sale, there’s up to 40 per cent off designer labels for men and women, so now’s the perfect time to splash out while making huge savings. This handmade leather black tote will serve you well for years and will go with every outfit thanks to its minimal design that won’t date. It has plenty of storage too for smaller items, including an interior zipped pocket and two mobile-sized open pockets, as well as protective base feet.

Buy now

PrettyLittleThing cream double breasted longline coat: Was £50, now £25, PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

The online fashion retailer is offering up to 99 per cent off absolutely everything, yes you read that correctly. It’s the biggest clothing discount we’ve seen so far, so you’ll need to act fast to make the most of the discount as stock is selling out fast.

We love this cream longline coat for winter, pair it with your loungewear and trainers for a casual fit or with jeans and heels when we can finally socialise again. The double breasted details and sharp tailoring make this a versatile piece for your wardrobe. At 50 per cent off, it’s a steal.

Buy now

Missoma Lucy Williams gold chunky entwine hoop earrings: Was £110, now £82.50, Missoma

Missoma

It’s unlikely that you’ve seen anyone in the fashion pack unadorned with an item from Missoma’s expansive jewellery collection. As a brand it rules the roost when it comes to affordable and wearable pieces, and it’s a firm favourite here at IndyBest, so we’re glad its annual sale is here.

Go big and bold with this pair of gold plated hoops that have the power to transform any outfit. Upgrade your ear stack further and pair with the gold mini tunnel hoop earrings (was £85, now £63.75) or the gold pave huggies (was £70, now £52.50). With a whopping 25 per cent off sitewide, now’s the chance to invest in your favourite pieces.

Buy now

RIXO Mimi printed dress: Was £255, now £153, Harvey Nichols

Rixo

Known and loved for its bold, clashing prints and fashion forward styles, this Rixo dress will make a versatile yet playful addition to your year-round wardrobe. Grazing the ankles, this will team well with a pair of over-the-knee boots, strappy heels or white trainers and you can match your accessories to the rose, blue and green shades in it.

Buy now

Grenson Nanette leather hiker boot: Was £295, now £265.50, Asos

Grenson

Asos’ Black Friday sale has just added an extra 20 per cent off it’s sale, which already up to 70 per cent off everything. These handmade leather boots have built a cult following thanks to their expertly crafted and on-trend designs that will never go out of style. Grenson doesn’t participate in Black Friday so shopping in Asos’s sale is one of the few ways to score a discount. With a rounded toe, chunky sole and speckled laces, they’re the perfect pair to team with every outfit, smart or casual.

Buy now

Azurina Camel Scarf: Was £35, now £24.50, Azurina

Azurina

Accessories brand Azurina is known for its monogrammed pieces, be it a scarf, handbag or phone case, and across its Black Friday sale, it has slashed its prices by 30 per cent. It’s the perfect way to add a personal touch to your Christmas gifts and we love this super soft scarf that is something your recipient will get the use out of this winter.

Buy now

Zara leather shoulder bag with flap: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara

Zara

You can thank Bottega Venetta for inspiring the wave of crossiant-style bags we’ve seen this season, and Zara’s take on the trend certainty doesn’t fall short. We love the deep tan colour and the ring strap details, it will be the perfect accessory to show off when we can finally socialise. The shoulder bag is part of Zara’s more conscious range, with leather that was made in tanneries that are Leather Working Group gold or silver certified, an audit that looks at waste management and energy and chemical use.

Buy now

Topshop Cream Jacket With Black PU Piping: Was £69.99, now £52.49, Topshop

Topshop

Topshop unveiled that its Black Friday deals that will run through to 29 November with discounts of up to 50 per cent off clothing, shoes and accessories. We’ve got our eye no this cream jacket that has a shearling with contrasting black piping that will ensure even when wrapped up in warm layers, you can still look good.

Buy now

Dr Martens Leonore Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots: Was £149, now £105, Dr Martens

Dr Martens

Dr Martens is offering shoppers 30 per cent off selected items in its Black Friday sale and this deal is too good to miss. The Chelsea boot is a timeless footwear classic that will see you through winter and the rest of the year in style. This pair is lined with faux fur to keep your toes cosy, has an air-cushioned sole for maximum comfort and is made from a soft leather that won’t leave your feet blistered.

Buy now

Ganni leopard print midi dress: Was £400, now £160, Farfetch

Farfetch

This 92 per cent silk dress is pure luxe, a gorgeous power piece that will make heads turn. The cuffed balloon sleeves and tie waist give an elegant fit and silhouette, while the flowing skirt adds a feminine touch. This piece is part of Ganni’s positively conscious range, which means the brand measures the carbon footprint of every item, and then covers the cost to make that footprint carbon neutral. There’s also an extra 20 per cent off this weekend .

Buy now

Lululemon Align Yoga Pant: Was £88, now £69, Lululemon

Lululemon

Loved for its soft fabrics and durable leggings, Lululemon’s Black Friday sale has kicked off, with discounts across its sportswear and accessories. This pair featured in our review of the best yoga pants which our tester found them to be super comfortable.

“Coming in a huge array of colours, you’re bound to find one that takes your fancy and the high rise design stayed put for the duration of our class. There’s also a handy little zip pocket at the back big enough for a credit card or keys,” they said.

Buy now

Dalby leather biker jacket: Was £298, now £208.60, All Saints

All Saints

All Saints’ Black Friday deals have just launched, with 30 per cent off everything. We’d recommend investing in one of its coveted leather jackets while they are discounted, and this one topped our review of the best leather jackets for autumn.

Our reviewer found it to be super soft. It's fully lined, which kept them warm during a downpour, and has deep enough pockets to fit an iPhone 11, AirPods and a face covering, so you can forgo a handbag.

Buy now

Topshop mom jeans in indigo: Was £40, now £20, Asos

Asos

Topshop is one of the most reliable places for denim, so snap up this mom style pair while there is 50 per cent off. High-rise with a slim tapered leg and relaxed fit, they’re a timeless style that can be easily dressed up or down and we think will easily become a staple in your wardrobe.

Buy now

Topman Considered Khaki Longer Length Puffer Jacket: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Topman

Topman

Puffer coats are a no-brainer cold weather essential. Simple throw on in rain or sunshine for dog walks, a stroll in the park or for running errands without catching a chill. This particular style is made from polyester from recycled plastic bottles and can be safely chucked in the wash.

Buy now

New Look Teal tab front backpack: Was £24.99, now £10, New Look

New Look

Here’s a trusty backpack suitable for all outdoor adventures, whether it’s a stroll in the park, a day hike or trip to the shops. It’s got an external zip pocket, and two side pockets for slotting in a water bottle, notebook, phone or whatever you like. This piece is registered by The Vegan Society and is completely animal free.

Buy now

Realisation Par The Kate in Blossom: Was £185, now £138.75, Realisation Par

Realisation Par

Cool-girl fashion brand, Realisation Par, is currently offering shoppers 25 per cent off sitewide with the code “Gratitude”. Known for dominating our Instagram feeds, there’s a treasure trove of silk skirts, bold printed dresses and floral tops to take your pick from. We’ve got our eye on this winter floral dress that’s perfect for pairing with tights and boots.

Buy now

All Saints pearl sweatshirt: Was £99, now £69.30, All Saints

All Saints

There's never been a better time to upgrade your loungewear wardrobe, and this ivory pearl sweatshirt is an easy way to look and feel nice with minimum effort. For when you’re out of the house (and social plans are allowed again), you can also pair it with dark jeans, or layer over dresses and skirts too and wear with chunky boots.

Buy now

Radley Arlington Court medium zip-top backpack: Was £239, now £119, Radley

Radley

This versatile piece can be carried as a classic handbag, or worn as a backpack. Crafted in soft leather with a fabric-lined main compartment, this is the perfect accessory to take shopping or for day trips. The cute classic dog charm is detachable so you can pop it on your keyring, and the Radley London dust bag keeps it in perfect condition when not being used.

Buy now

Karla 2-in-1 slip dress: Was £189, now £132.30, All Saints

All Saints

If you're tired of the trackies and feel like dressing up, this jewel-toned slip dress is a great go-to and would even make the ideal Christmas Day outfit. Wear with chunky boots and gold accessories for a simple yet put-together look. Cut to a flattering midi length, it’s an easy to style piece that you won't regret buying.

Buy now

Pandora reflexions mesh bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora

Pandora

Popular jewellery brand Pandora is offering customers 20 per cent off its entire website. This timeless classic stood out to us the most, and we think it’ll elevate casualwear and eveningwear alike. You’ll have to pay a little extra for rose gold and gold, but whichever colourway you choose, we think it’ll make a very thoughtful gift.

Buy now

Shoe print dress: Was £119, now £89.25, Whistles

Whistles

Whistles has launched its early Black Friday deals, offering 25 per cent off full-price items, including dresses, coats, knitwear, shoes and accessories. This long-sleeved mini dress is perfect to wear with tights and boots in the winter or with heels and a clutch bag for a summer wedding next year. Whether it’s for work or play, this is a versatile wardrobe piece.

Buy now

The North Face Padded Jacket Junior: Was £90, now £75, JD Sports

The North Face

This jacket is a cold weather hooded essential to keep out the winter chill, is machine washable and shower-proof for rainy days. It's will also be easy to fold up and stow away when kids are indoors but will keep them warm and cosy when outside.

Buy now

Ultimate longline biker: Was £245, now £183.75, Whistles

Whistles

If you love an aviator jacket but want a bit more coverage, this is ideal. It still has all the stylish trimming you’d expect, with a faux fur lapel and cuffs, but will skim just below the knee. We’d recommend wearing it with jeans, boots and a colourful cashmere jumper.

Buy now

French Connection patti leather belted shirt dress: Was £280, now £196, French Connection

French Connection

Leather clothing is the fabric to be seen in this winter after it dominated the catwalks, and this 100 per cent leather dress is the perfect way to tap into the trend, and with 30 per cent off we can’t believe the price. Wear with black tights and a polo neck, and add a gold chain to break up the monotone. Equally, style it unbuttoned over a pair of your favourite black high waisted jeans.

Buy now

Chloé Faye small leather suede clutch: Was £980, now £784, Selfridges

Chloe

Large sale events are the perfect time to make investment purchases of the items you just can’t stop thinking about. We particularly love this small leather crossbody bag for storing your essentials. It’s also available in black (was £895, now £716), and we are particularly taken by the contrasting gold chain. Put this on your Christmas wish list.

Buy now

Galvan Sienna satin halterneck mini dress: Was £675, now £337.50, Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter

Known for its modern evening wear, this mini dress by Galvan is currently half price so snap it up while it’s still in stock. Perfect for a fabulous Christmas day or simply an opportunity to dress up even if you have nowhere to go, the jewel toned satin will make for a luxurious look.

Buy now

Mango high collar sweatshirt: Was £35.99, now £25.99, Mango

Mango

Add a bit of luxury into your loungewear with this pullover that will also pair nicely with jeans and skirts. Stylish yet functional, it’ll keep you feeling cosy at your desk or warm you up after a home workout on your lunch break.

Buy now

Bibi crossbody bag: Was £129, now £96.75, Whistles

Whistles

This practical piece deserves a spot in your closet. Made from 100 per cent leather, it will be soft, but hard-wearing and fit all your essentials. The wide strap is adjustable too, so you can also wear it as an oversized baguette bag.

Buy now

River Island Tie Neck Button Through Dress - Black: Was £55, now £38.50, Very

River Island

While the pandemic may well have put a stop to the traditional Christmas party, with throngs of people and booze-filled dancefloors, it doesn’t mean you can't dress up at home. This midi dress has a high neck, pretty button detailing and a bow detail at the neck that’s going to become our go-to LBD.

Buy now

