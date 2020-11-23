Best Black Friday broadband deals: Virgin, BT, EE, Sky and more

(Best Black Friday broadband deals 2020)

We’re guessing that this year, more than any other, your home Wi-Fi has been put to the test.

Following not one, but two lockdowns where the majority of the nation found themselves confined to their homes, our personal broadband has had to work round the clock so that we didn’t drive ourselves up the walls with boredom.

From Olympic-level marathon streaming sessions to remaining steady as we worked from home, we rely on a strong signal, decent bandwidth and reliable service more than ever.

The near-constant use over the last eight months means you may have also identified flaws in the service. Good news then, that Black Friday is here.

Although the sales event doesn’t officially kick off until November 27, there are plenty of deals and discounts to take advantage of now.

Services like broadband have jumped on the shopping bandwagon, cutting the cost of its internet services alongside retailers who offer physical products like fashion, beauty, homeware and tech.

If you’ve been meaning to switch providers, your time is now. From BT to Virgin Media, Plusnet to EE the big broadband players have come out swinging this Black Friday.

To save you the time and effort, we’ve collected the best deals around all in one spot.

See the best Black Friday broadband offers below.

BT Broadband deals

BT is celebrating Black Friday 2020 by offering three months of free superfast broadband across its home broadband product offering.

The most popular broadband package - Fibre 1 – will be available for just £26.99per month after the first three months, which means you’ll pocket a total of £114.96 over the 24-month contract.

If you’re looking for a comprehensive home WiFi solution, look to BT’s Complete Wi-Fi for three months free, netting you a saving of £30. BT Complete Wi-Fi guarantees reliable W-Fi in every single room, allowing your whole household to browse, stream and game with ease.

BritBox

Take BT broadband today, and BT will give you six months of free access to BritBox, a streaming service that offers the biggest streaming collection of British TV ever.

Story continues

Shop now

Sky broadband and bundles

There are a whole host of offers available at Sky from now until November 30.

Here are just a few of the standout offers:

Sky

Sky TV, Sky Superfast Broadband with Free Anytime Talk for £39 per month for 18 months. £29.95 setup fees.

Sky TV, Sky Superfast Broadband & Netflix for £41.50 per month for 18 months. £29.95 setup fees.

Sky Superfast Broadband & Big Bundle for £80.50 per month for 18 months. £49.95 setup fees.

Sky TV, Sky Superfast Broadband & Sky Sports for £54per month for 18 months. £29.95 setup fees.

50 per cent off the best Sky TV Packages when you join Sky TV for £25 a month.

Shop the above offers and more at Sky

Virgin Media Black Friday broadband deals

Virgin Media is promising its lowest ever prices this Black Friday, so if you’ve been mulling over whether to switch your home broadband provider, the timing really couldn’t be better.

There are broadband only deals, bundles and everything in-between, suitable for everyone, from those who dream of seamless streaming to hard-core gamers, ready to take their play to the next level.

Broadband only deals starts from £24.99 per month.

Virgin Media

Shop Virgin Media broadband offers now

Three Black Friday broadband deals

Save £120 on Three’s Home Broadband, from £17 per month.

One standout deal is free Apple TV with super-fast 5G Home Broadband. You’ll need to pay £29 upfront, then it’s £31 a month.

No landline, no engineers - no waiting.

Three

Shop now

Plusnet Black Friday broadband deals

Whether you’re after the basics or want to upgrade to a fibre optic connection, no-nonsense Plusnet has Black Friday broadband offers to suit.

The provider, which has been highly commended by Uswitch for Best Broadband provider of 2020, has knocked off the cost of an activation fee and all deals include line rental. You can also claim a reward card up to £60 depending on which package you go for.

Plusnet

Shop now

Community Fibre

Get top saving at Community Fibre this Black Friday. The provider is offering its Hyperfast package comes (800Mbps speed) for £30 per month instead of the usual £35. It may not seem like much right now, but tot it up over the year and you’ll save £60 a year. Valid on 24 month-long contracts until December 6.



Shop now

Read More

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals: what to expect in the sale

Best early Black Friday deals from Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and more

Best Black Friday phone contract deals 2020