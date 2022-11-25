All the best Black Friday bedding deals to shop right now — save on soft sheets, plush mattress toppers and supportive pillows
If you’re like most people, it’s been a while since you purchased new sheets or pillows. Even though we use our bedding every single day, it’s oddly not very high on most people’s must-shop list.
If you only buy new bedding once a year, this is the time to do it. Just about every retailer that makes sheets, duvets, pillows and mattress toppers is having a sale right now, and the deals are truly the best you’ll see all year. Brands like Brooklinen, Parachute, Riley and West Elm are all offering major discounts on their top-rated, award-winning bedding products, so you should take advantage of these discounts.
Whether you want softer sheets, a warmer duvet or a pillow that offers more support, start your search for better bedding at the must-shop Black Friday sales below.
Black Friday Bedding Deals
EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad, $39.90 (Orig. $49.90)
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $13.99 (Orig. $24.99)
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $28.77 with on-site coupon (Orig. $47.97)
Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $27.88 (Orig. $41.99)
Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping, $39.99 (Orig. $48.29)
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size, Set of 2, $29.99 (Orig. $36.99)
Simply Essential Microfiber Standard/Queen Bed Pillow, $2 (Orig. $6)
Nestwell Pima Cotton Sateen 500-Thread-Count Queen Sheet Set, $60 (Orig. $100)
UGG Devon Sherpa 2-Piece Twin/Twin XL Reversible Comforter Set, $54.98 (Orig. $109.99)
Studio 3B Viscose Made from Bamboo 300-Thread-Count Sheet Set, $27 (Orig. $90)
Nestwell Pure Earth™ Organic Cotton 3-Piece King Comforter Set, $94.99 (Orig. $190)
Down Comforter, $287.20 (Orig. $359)
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $217.80 (Orig. $363)
Down Pillow, $103.20 (Orig. $129)
Weighted Throw Blanket, $135.20 (Orig. $169)
Breeze Sheet Set, $159.20 (Orig. $199)
Breeze Duvet Cover, $143.20 (Orig. $179)
Breeze Comforter, $159.20 (Orig. $199)
Cloud Pillow, $44 (Orig. $55)
Easy Breather Natural Pillow, $74.50 (Orig. $149)
Organic Cotton Waterproof Mattress Protector, $79.20+ (Orig. $99+)
Sateen Organic Cotton Luxury Sheet Set, $99.20+ (Orig. $124+)
Sateen Organic Cotton Luxury Duvet Cover Set, $119.20+ (Orig. $149+)
Silk Cloud Comforter, $305.90 (Orig. $437)
Down Alternative Mattress Topper, $151.19 - $231.20 (Orig. $189 - $289)
Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $239 - $263 (Orig. $299 - $329)
Down Duvet Insert, $223.20 - $423.20 (Orig. $279 - $529)
Down Pillow, $103.20 - $167.20 (Orig. $120 - $209)
Percale Sheet Set, $96 with code HOLIDAY (Orig. $120+)
Percale Pillowcase Pair, $40 with code HOLIDAY (Orig. $50+)
Sateen Sheet Set, $112 with code HOLIDAY (Orig. $140+)
Organic Cotton Sheet Set, $148 with code HOLIDAY (Orig. $185+)
All Season Polyester Down Alternative Comforter, $23.64 (Orig. $59.99)
Wayfair Sleep 3" Down Alternative Mattress Topper, $72.99 (Orig. $91.99)
Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set, $49.99 (Orig. $109.99)
Hypoallergenic and Waterproof Zippered Mattress Cover, $27.99 (Orig. $134)
Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase, $15.57 (Orig. $37.80)
Cotton Cloud Jersey Duvet Cover & Shams, $126 (Orig. $180)
Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $109 - $119 (Orig. $140 - $160)
Brushed Herringbone Throw, $40 (Orig. $80)
Silky TENCEL Petals Comforter & Shams, $24.99 - $204.99 (Orig. $45 - $290)
Cotton Waffle Throw, $34.99 - $39.99 (Orig. $65)
