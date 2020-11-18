Best Black Friday beauty deals 2020: Early offers from Boots, MAC and Benefit

Stock up your bathroom shelf, or splash out on loved ones for Christmas this November (The Independent )

Every year, Black Friday is an opportunity to bag a bargain across thousands of brands.

While traditionally, Black Friday began as just one day of discounts, which happened the day after Thanksgiving, it has quickly expanded to cover the entire weekend and Cyber Monday.

This year the sale has got even bigger, with some retailers – including Amazon, Debenhams, Boots, Superdrug, Bobbi Brown and Current Body – launching early Black Friday deals weeks earlier than ever before.

Aside from deals across tech, home appliances, kids’ toys and furniture, there are serious savings to be had on beauty products too, with many of them starting early.

It’s a great chance to stock up on your favourite skincare and hair products before lockdown, as well as make-up, fragrance, stocking fillers and larger Christmas gifts.

Some of our favourite brands such as Fenty Beauty, The Ordinary and No7 are participating again this year. You can read about the brands taking part in Black Friday and the discounts as they are announced in our guide.

Rather than trawl through hundreds of pages of discounted items, we’ll be doing the hard work for you and bringing you the best deals to shop with the highest savings, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or others, you’re guaranteed to find something in the huge sale. We’ve already found the best early beauty deals to snap up below. You can thank us later.

When is Black Friday?

This year, the sale falls on Friday 27 November and runs across the following weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday on 30 November.

Although the main event spans four days, we’ve already seen some retailers start their pre-sales a whole month early, including Boots, Superdrug and Amazon. We’re expecting other brands to follow suit in a bid to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, so check back in for more offers.

The best early Black Friday beauty deals

Dyson supersonic hairdryer with free stand: £299, Dyson

Dyson

All of Dyson’s hair tools have reached cult status for a reason, and this hair dryer is no different. While it took four years to develop, it was certainly worth the wait. Featuring in our review of the best hairdryers, our tester said it exceeded all of her expectations, drying hair quickly and leaving it with significantly less frizz.

She noted that: “It comes with three different nozzles, designed for diffusion, volume and precise drying. As sleek in technology as it is in appearance, it also regulates its temperature 40 times per second to prevent heat damage”.

For those who take their haircare seriously, this is an investment worth making, and if you snap up this deal today you’ll get a free stand (worth £65) thrown in.

Buy now

Liz Earle daily revival collection: Was £68, now £40, Boots

Boots

Exclusive to Boots is this great gift set, which includes the brand’s cult-favourite product, cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser, as well as its instant boost skin tonic, orange flower botanical body wash and nourishing botanical body cream, all for £40. This would make a lovely gift this Christmas.

Buy now

Bobbi Brown skin foundation stick: Was £32, now £24, Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown

In its early Black Friday sale, make-up brand Bobbi Brown is offering 25 per cent off its 11 best selling products, and when you buy three, you’ll receive a free full size smokey eye mascara when you enter the code “SMOKEYEYE” at checkout.

This product topped our review of the best stick foundations thanks to its creamy and lightweight formula that our reviewer loved. “We loved how easy it was to build upon, as our tester added extra product to cover up a flare-up of hormonal acne, and it wasn’t cakey nor disrupted the first layer of foundation. It held up impressively well too under a face covering while being easy to touch up areas prone to redness such as our nose and cheeks,” they said.

Buy now

The Best of MAC Black Friday Kit: £50, MAC Cosmetics

MAC

For Black Friday, make-up giant MAC has created a limited edition box filled with its bestsellers, worth £120, but can be all yours for just £50. Only available as long as stocks last, it has everything you need to create radiant skin, voluminous lashes and a statement lip.

In it you can expect to find a travel size "ruby woo" red lipstick, strobe cream in "pinklite" and a fix+ spray, along with a full size nine-eyeshadow palette, an extreme dimensions 3D mascara and an extra dimensions skinfinish highlighter in "double gleam".

Buy now

Benefit Brow Styler Multitasking Brow Powder and Pencil: Was £30, now £15, Debenhams

Benefit

This 2-in-1 brow pencil and powder eyebrow product will allow you to sculpt, shape and fill in sparse hairs for a natural look.

On one end there's a long wearing wax pencil to add definition, while the other end features a powder that adds fullness. Add it to your make-up arsenal while it has 50 per cent off.

Buy now

By Beauty Bay Book of Magic Palette: Was £15, now £10.50, Beauty Bay

Beauty Bay

Beauty Bay has launched its Black Friday sale with 30 per cent off across a range of skincare, make-up, haircare, self tan and fragrance. Brands featured include Anastasia Beverly Hills, NYX, DR. Jart+, Revolution Pro and its own brand, By Beauty Bay.

Adorn your lids with hues of blue, teal, turquoise, purple and orange using these eyeshadows in shimmer, matte and glitter finishes, perfect for creating a statement eye to pair with a face covering.

Buy now

Armani Diamonds: Was £72, now £36.99, The Perfume Shop

Armarni

The Perfume Shop has kicked off its Black Friday sale with up to 50 per cent off fragrances across big-name perfumers. This 100ml bottle of Armarni Diamonds is discounted from £72 to £36.99, a classic choice with with floral and sweet notes that are balanced with vetiver, amber and vanilla.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum: Was £72, now £54.66, Amazon

Elizabeth Arden

This encapsulated retinol serum tackles fine lines and wrinkles, sun damage and hyperpigmentation and earned a spot in our guide to the best retinol products.

Our reviewer found that the formula was thick and velvety with excellent slip, noting that skin felt immediately plumper after use. The capsules are all biodegradable too.

Buy now

Zoeva complete brush set: Was £105, now £73.50, Beauty Bay

Beauty Bay

Kit your make-up bag out with a full set of brushes to blend, buff and stipple on products seamlessly.

There’s 15 to play with, from angled eye tools to fluffy powder brushes, which all come in a black clutch bag to keep them neatly stored away when you’re not using them.

Buy now

The Ordinary 2% hyaluronic acid + B5, 60ml: Was £10.60, now £8.16, Deciem

The Ordinary

Deciem, the company that owns The Ordinary, is offering 23 per cent off all products on its site throughout the whole of November, but is rejecting the notion of a Black Friday sale by calling it “KNOWvember” instead. By offering a month-long sale alongside educational content on its website, it hopes to encourage customers to shop slowly and consciously. It will also be closing its stores and website on Black Friday itself.

While The Ordinary’s products are affordable even without a discount, It’s a great time to stock up on all of your favourites. One of ours is the hyaluronic acid 2 per cent + B5, a powerhouse in hydration that works for all skin types. Our tester has acne-prone, sensitive skin and finds this pumps moisture into the skin without causing irritation or breakouts. The formula has a nice slip too, meaning it applies evenly across the face, and it absorbs quickly. Stock up on this large 60ml bottle and thank us later.

Buy now

Elie Saab Girl Of Now eau de parfum 50ml: Was £62, now £31, Debenhams

Elie Saab

If you’re running low on your current fragrance, stock up in the sales, and this pretty bottle from Eli Saab has 50 per cent off.

With notes of almond, orange blossom, pear and patchouli, it’s a fresh floral scent that will brighten up a miserable winter morning, while making a lovely addition to any dresser.

Buy now

SmoothSkin Bare+ Ultrafast IPL Hair Removal Device: Was £199, now £169, Current Body

Current Body

This IPL machine topped our guide to the best IPL hair removal machines as according to our reviewer: “Unlike other IPL machines that can often be time-consuming, this device has a glide mode that is fuss-free and allows you to simply move it up and down quickly over your skin and which is particularly ideal for your arms and legs.”

Our tester also used this on smaller areas such as underarms and the bikini line and saw no re-growth for four weeks after the third application, describing it as “a great choice for time-poor perfectionists.”

Buy now

Australian Glow medium self tanning mousse: Was £15.95, now £11.15, Beauty Bay

Australian Glow

This mouse earnt rave reviews in our guide to the best fake tans of 2020 so we’d recommend adding it to your basket before it sells out.

“The formula glides on smoothly and without any streaks and doesn’t cling on to dry areas, and the colour-pay off is intense while still looking natural, without any orange tones,” our tester said. It’s scent-free too and will take 20 minutes to fully dry.

Buy now

Armani Acqua di Gio: Was £94, now £64.99, The Perfume Shop

Armarni

Another signature scent from Armarni, we’re sure the man in your life will enjoy opening this up at Christmas. With top notes of bergamot, neroli and and tangerine with musk, patchouli and cedar wood at the base, this fragrance is fresh and clean yet still has plenty of depth.

Buy now

Bobbi Brown pot rouge for lips and cheeks: Was £23.50, now £17.63, Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown

This versatile blush can be used to add a wash of colour to cheeks and lip, and previously appeared in our review of the best blushers for dark skin tones. It’s balm-like consistency impressed our tester whose skin tends to become dehydrated during the day.

While the exact shade our reviewer tried isn’t available in the sale, powder pink, fresh melon and pale pink are included in the offer.

Buy now

The Body Shop camomile sumptuous cleansing butter: Was £11, now £9.35, The Body Shop

The Body Shop

A household name when it comes to British cosmetic brands, The Body Shop is treating us early this year with a whole month of discounts for what it calls “Black November”. Use the code “14672” to get 15 per cent off the whole site (excluding gifts and calendars) and free delivery over £25.

Here at IndyBest, we love the brand’s bestselling camomile sumptuous cleansing butter – a buttery balm that melts away the day gently. It tackles everything, from your mascara to full coverage foundation. As well as soothing camomile, the formula features shea butter which is great for dry skin. At just £11 normally, it’s a steal but in the sale you’ll be getting it for even less. Stock up now.

Buy now

Remington Curl & Straight Confidence 2 in 1 Straightener: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Boots

Remington

This styling tool featured in our guide to best hair straighteners, which our tester loved because it easily allows you to switch your hairstyle up.

“While they can be adapted to five different temperatures between 150C and 230C, the end of the tool stays constantly cool, so there’s no risk of burning your fingers while attempting curlier hairstyles,” they said.

If that isn’t enough to convince you, the huge £70 discount at Boots should do the trick.

Buy now

Gucci Bamboo For Her Eau de Toilette 75ml: Was £85, now £42.50, Superdrug

Gucci

Superdrug has kicked off its sale early with up to 80 per cent off make-up, skincare, electricals and haircare from 4 November to 1 December.

Any fragrance fans should move quick to snap up this bargain on Gucci’s Bamboo eau de toilette perfume that has 50 per cent off.

Fresh and light, it has notes of Tahitian vanilla, Casablanca lily and mandarin, perfect for perking up a cold, wintery morning.

Buy now

Braun FaceSpa Pro 922 Facial Epilator Beauty Gift Set: Was £149.99, now £69.99, Superdrug

Braun

If you’re worried about missing out on salon treatments during lockdown, look to this handy device that epilates, cleanses and tones the skin.

It works to remove facial hair, whether that’s on your upper lip, chin, or simply all over, with a separate head to cleanse the skin.

According to Braun, it removes three times as much short hair than waxing. For the best results, you will need to continually use this to prevent future hair growth.

It also comes with a stand, bronze cap and pouch to keep it neat and tidy.

Buy now

The beauty Black Friday deals to expect

Online beauty retailers

Online beauty retailers had plenty of deals to snap up last year; Beauty Bay offered up to 50 per cent of certain products, and we’re expecting similar discounts this year too.

One of the leading beauty shopping sites Cult Beauty, gave 15 per cent off purchases of £15 or more, 20 per cent off purchases of £75 or more, 25 per cent off purchases of £200 or more and 30 per cent off purchases of £500 or more.

This year, Look Fantastic has unveiled a Black Friday Beauty Box for £35, that launches on 20 November. It features 11 products worth £155, including a Living Proof perfect hair day 5-in-1 styling treatment, Dr Dennis Gross C+ collagen brighten and firm vitamin C serum and an Eyeko mini skinny liquid liner.

There will also be a big sale on products, with up to 50 per cent off selected items and a free beauty bundle gift with purchases. Standout offers will include 50 per cent off Anastasia Beverly Hills highlighters and selected palettes and 33 per cent off Elizabeth Arden.

The beauty retailer has confirmed that it will be offering up to 50 per cent off a range of top brands in make-up, skincare and fragrance this Black Friday. From La Roche-Posay and Avene to Benefit and Givenchy, keep your eyes peeled for top deals.

Skincare

An underrated treasure trove of beauty brands, Marks & Spencer also had 20 per cent off L'Occitane, Nuxe and Emma Hardie last year, and we’re certainly expecting something similar for 2020.

Brands who also took part offered savings when shopping with them directly. Last year Clinique offered 20 per cent off at checkout along with up to 50 per cent off its Christmas gift sets, making it easier and cheaper to get organised for Christmas.

Skincare brand Ren is using Black Friday as an opportunity to give back to local communities and the planet. From 12 to 21 November, when you spend £60, you’ll receive two free products, one as a treat for yourself, the other will be donated to Beauty Banks, a non-profit organisation that collects and distributes personal care and hygiene essentials to people in need.

Then, between 27 and 29 November, there will be 20 per cent off everything, and a free Ren Clean Skincare glycol lactic radiance renewal mask when you spend £60. Additional on 27 November, 15 per cent of all sale will be donated to Planet Patrol that works to reduce environmental waste worldwide

On 30 November the same discount will apply across all products, but instead, customers will receive a free evercalm global protection day cream when you spend over £45.

If you’re on the hunt for new styling tools, Babyliss will be reducing its 9000 cordless straighteners by 30 per cent between 27 to 29 November, coming down from £200 to £140.

The BaByliss rose blush 2200 hair dryer previously appeared in our guide to the best hair dryers, so rest assured they know what they’re doing when it comes to hair.

Skincare and body brand This Works, well-known for its pillow spray (which earnt glowing reviews here) will be reducing everything by 25 per cent, with some exclusions yet to be announced, on its website, between 23 and 29 November.

Fans of this beauty brand will be pleased to know it will be offering 25 per cent off all full-price items when you shop directly from its website between 23 and 29 November. You will also be able to shop for your favourite products at Boots with the same deal from 27 to 30 November, excluding gift sets.

Its retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum previously appeared in our review of the best retinol products.

French skincare brand, L'Occitane, will also be offering 20 per cent off everything online from 26-29 November. Additionally, £1 from every hand cream sold over the Black Friday weekend, will be donated to the PUR Projet to raise funds for planting native trees across the UK.

From 25 to 30 November, Kiehl’s will be reducing everything by 25 per cent, so have your shopping list ready to re-stock your routine.

Skincare pros, Murad, are also getting in on the action, discounting everything on its site by 25 per cent, excluding kits. It will also be offering a free AHA/BHA exfoliating cleanser when you spend £70, or a multi-vitamin infusion oil when you spend over £100, between 25 and 30 November.

Haircare experts, Living Proof, has also confirmed its Black Friday 2020 deal will be running from 26 to 29 November, offering 20 per cent off everything and a free full-size dry shampoo with every order over £60.

It has also been confirmed by the brand that it will be offering 25 per cent of everything online between 23 and 30 November, just time for a spot of relaxation over the festive period.

While Frank Body, known for its coffee-based body scrubs, will be slashing all its prices online by 20 per cent from 27 to 30 November too.

Self-tanning brand, Isle of Paradise, is also getting in on the action, from 23 to 20 November, there will be up to 70 per cent off everything sitewide. Its self-tanning mousse in dark previously featured in our review of the best fake tans for maintaining a sun-kissed glow all year round.

The tweezer specialist will be unveiling new offers every day on its website beginning from 23 November, including free gifts with products, discounts of up to 40 per cent off and 15 per cent of all Christmas gifts.

From 20 November, popular skincare tool brand Foreo will be discounting some of its bestsellers by up to 30 per cent. We can reveal that the UFO 2, which featured in our review of the best facial tools, will be reduced from £249 to £174.30. Other offers include the ISSA 2 toothbrush coming down from £149 to £111.31 and 20 per cent off the LUNA 3 facial massager.

Budget beauty brand, Super Facialist, is offering 50 per cent off products from 26 to 29 November, and on Cyber Monday, there will be up to 40 per cent off.

Skincare brand, Perricone MD, has confirmed it will be offering 30 per cent off everything, from 27 to 30 November. We loved its photo-brightening moisturiser SPF30 in our guide to the best SPF moisturisers for its instantly brightening effect and oil-free formula with broad-spectrum sunscreen protection.

When you spend £30 or more at e.l.f, you’ll receive 25 per cent off, or if you’re signed up to their loyalty program, aka a beauty squad member, you’ll receive 40 per cent off when you spend £30. You can register here. The e.l.f Cosmetics hydrating camo concealer has previously featured in our guide to the best concealers for Asian skin.

Our reviewer said: “This affordable full coverage concealer leaves a dewy finish on the skin which is perfect for those with mature skin or who suffer from dryness.”

Loved for its candles, fragrance and skincare, Malin + Goetz will be giving customers a £15 gift card when you spend £60, a £40 gift card when you spend £120 and a £60 gift card when you spend £160.

We loved its cannabis hand and body wash in our guide to the best CBD beauty products to help you relax, our reviewer even described it as “the perfect unisex scent.”

This year, skincare brand Oskia will be offering 25 per cent off sitewide from 27 to 30 November, the entire Black Friday weekend, and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to Cyfannol Women’s Aid, a non-profit organisation that supports people experiencing sexual violence and domestic abuse.

From the official Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, Mark Hill will be offering 30 per cent off all its products online, along with deals such as 3 for 2 on limited edition tools and half price on its salon professional hairdryer when you shop the brand at Boots.

Make-up

It has been confirmed that Nars will be offering 20 per cent off everything on its site between Tuesday 24 November and Tuesday 1 December, meaning there’s a whole week of deals to be had from the brand this year.

The make-up brand has announced it will be hosting a full week of discounts leading up to the big event, starting on 23 November. While the deals on Black Friday itself are still kept under wraps, there are some great deals to be had before the 27th, including up to 45 per cent off bundles and 30 per cent off trios. Check back in for more details as we get them.

Expect discounts on its coveted matte revolution lipsticks, magic cream moisturiser and a range of eyeshadow palettes.

The brand will be reducing its famous eyeshadow palettes as well as its Lash Freak mascara and Perversion mascara by 40 per cent, from 16 November to 5 December.

Fragrance

Fragrance brand Jo Loves will be giving customers a complimentary 75ml bath & shower gel with all purchases and when you spend £100, you’ll receive a 75ml body lotion too. On Cyber Monday, each order will qualify shoppers for a free full size fragrance paintbrush, worth £40.

Expect up to 80 per cent off big-name perfumes and colognes, including Hugo Boss Bottled United 200ml which will be reduced from £88 to £59 and Versace Eros Pour Femme 50ml that is set to be discounted from £64 to £40. Offers are available from 20 November to 1 December.

Subscription boxes

Subscription box brands also participated in last year’s sale, Birchbox offered 20 per cent off gift subscriptions, as well as 25 per cent off everything in its online shop.

In similar fashion to its 2019 offering, Glossybox has announced the launch of its limited edition Black Friday box. The space-themed packaging houses 10 beauty treats that are worth over £120.

It will cost just £15 for Glossybox subscribers, while non-subscribers can expect to pay £20. We won’t spoil all the fun, but the contents includes false eyelashes, an eyeshadow palette a face mask and much more. You can sign up for the waitlist to be the first to know more.

How to get the best Black Friday beauty deals?

Shop smart by being organised ahead of time and making a list of items you need, stick to it and you’ll avoid impulse buys that you might later regret.

Most beauty retailers have mailing lists you can subscribe to for exclusive deals and updates on sale launches and offers, while others give you priority access to deals before they become widely available, so sign up now with your favourite brands to ensure you get the products you’ve had your eye on.

Along with beauty, there’s also many discounts to be found across fashion, TVs and laptops too, which the IndyBest team will be covering too.

How long will the discounts last?

Don’t miss out on a bargain as ahead of Black Friday on 27 November, as some retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales, including Amazon and Boots.

Be sure to check back here regularly as we’ll be constantly updating our shopping guides, so you can easily navigate the deals on offer.

