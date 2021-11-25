Best Black Friday Beauty deals 2021: Offers on makeup, perfume and more

(Black Friday)

Make your pennies go further this Black Friday by making the most of the beauty offers.

In honour of the seasonal shopping bonanza, you can finally treat yourself to those items that have been pride of place on your wish list at a fraction of the cost.

Think of it as you doing your bit to support the economy, while also bagging a brand new skin, hair, makeup or fragrance wardrobe full of the most sought-after products on the market. We call that a win-win.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?

For 2021, Black Friday will take place on November 26. The US-import lasts officially for a long weekend, finishing during the final hours of November 29 which is known as Cyber Monday. It’s the biggest shopping event of the year and you need to get involved.

What beauty deals can I expect?

From the household names to the lesser-known labels, our favourite beauty brands take the opportunity to slash prices on thousands of Holy Grail products that are rarely found below their usual RRP. Even Glossier, Charlotte Tilbury and Dyson aren’t immune to reducing its beloved items.

All sectors are included across skincare, makeup, hair, fragrance, body and more, with the occasional toothbrush and hi-tech gadgets and gizmos thrown in there.

Not only could you get your Christmas shopping sorted early but you can bypass the potential shortages by stocking up ahead of time for the makeup obsessive, fragrance lover or skincare aficionado on your list - while still allowing for plenty treat yourself moments on the bundles and exclusive products.

Bookmark this page as we’ll constantly be updating it as the offers roll in. They are ordered by type and then in alphabetical order for easy scrolling.

Best deals at a glance

Cult Beauty - up to 30 per cent off 14 brands (including Benefit, Natasha Denona, Glow Recipe, Huda Beauty, Sunday Riley) with the code CBCYBER from November 19-22

Space NK - up to 25 per cent off Drunk Elephant and Paula’s Choice

Holland & Barrett - half prices across skincare, beauty and wellness including Christmas gift sets, supplements and protein powder

Story continues

BEAUTY BAY - up to 50 per cent off the likes of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Urban Decay, Essie and more

By BEAUTY BAY Origin 42 Colour Eyeshadow Palette - was £25, now £11.45

Best Black Friday Skincare Deals

(Aurelia)

001 Skincare - 40 per cent off their entire range site-wide from November 22-29

111SKIN – 30 per cent off when you spend £500, 25 per cent off £250 and 20 per cent off £150

Aurelia London - 40 per cent off site-wide throughout November and December

BeautyBio - 30 per cent off full range on Current Body from November 22-29

Beauty Pie - Non-members receive £50 off when they spend over £120 from November 22-29

Bioderma - 30 per cent off on FeelUnique and lookfantastic

CeraVe - 30 per cent off

Clinique - 20 per cent off site-wide and half price on gift sets from November 19

Crabtree & Evelyn - 30 per cent off site-wide with the code BF30 from November 23-28

Disciple London - 35 per cent off their entire range from November 26-29

Dr.Jart+ - 25 per cent off site-wide and 30 per cent off hero products

Elemis - 35 per cent off all full-sized products

(Elemis)

Elizabeth Arden - 25 per cent off full-price products

ESPA - up to 40 per cent off everything

Eve Lom - 30 per cent off site-wide with the code BF2021 and up to 50 per cent off selected items

Glow Hub – 25 per cent off all products from November 24-29

Glow Recipe - 25 per cent off from November 23 -29

Green People - 25per cent off site-wide plus a free surprise gift on order of £75+

Indeed Labs - 30per cent off all products on lookfantastic from November 26-30

Kate Somerville - 25 per cent off site-wide and a free gift when you spend £100 from November 22-28

Keys Soulcare – 20 per cent off site-wide and 4-piece deluxe sample set on orders of £100+ from November 26-29

(Keys Soulcare)

L’OCCITANE - 20per cent off online from November 25-28. £1 from the sale of every hand cream will be invested in PUR Projet to help fund their agroforestry tree planting in the UK

La Mer - spend over £180 and get beauty bag filled with gifts worth £195+ from November 22-27 with the code LOVELAMER. Use the code CYBER21 on November 28-30

La Roche Posay - 30 per cent off

Malin + Goetz – 20 per cent off site-wide on November 29

Medik8 - 30 per cent off site-wide

Murad - 25 per cent off site-wide with the code MURADBF25 and free full-size gift with purchase from November 24-29

Naturopathica - 30 per cent off all orders over £75 with the code SAVE30 from November 19-30

Nuxe - 20 per cent off when you spend £50

OLEHENRIKSEN - 50 per cent off selected items from November 26-29

OSKIA Skincare - 25 per cent off all full size products on November 26 where all the profits will go towards the Women for Women International charity. The discount will apply on November 27-28 and on Cyber Monday, bundles will be available at 45 per cent off

Pai Skincare - up to 40 per cent off selection items from November 22-29. £1 from each unit sold will be donated to Mind UK and Black Minds Matter.

Paula’s Choice - 20per cent off and free gift on spends of over £60

(Paula’s Choice)

Patchology - 30 per cent off site-wide

Perricone MD – 30 per cent off everything and 65per cent off outlet

Sand & Sky – 20 per cent off or 40 per cent when you spend £100 from November 24-December 3

Scientia - 25 per cent off site-wide from November 25-29

StriVectin - 30per cent off from November 21-December 3. 25per cent off on all items at Boots from November 26-30

Trilogy – 30 per cent off selected products with a new item each day from November 26-29

Ultrasun - 25per cent off site-wide from November 25 -29

Votary - 25 per cent off with the code BF25GIFT

Best Black Friday Makeup Deals

(Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Anastasia Beverly Hills – 30 per cent off brows from November 23-28, 40 per cent Off Original Norvina Palette & Modern Renaissance from November 28- December 4 and 25 per cent off everything with a free gift when you spend £65 from November 25-28

Benefit - 50 per cent off full-size blushes until November 29

By Terry - 25 per cent off

Chantecaille – 25 per cent off site-wide from November 25-30

Charlotte Tilbury - up to 50 per cent off selected items from November 19-30

CODE8 – 25 per cent off from November 20-28

e.l.f. Cosmetics - 40 per cent off on orders over £30 (members), 25per cent off on orders over £30 (non-members) from November 15-28

Eyeko – 30 per cent off everything

Glossier - Everything 20 per cent off and limited-edition, Black Friday Weekend only specials from November 25-29

(Glossier)

Illamasqua – 35 per cent off everything

KVD Beauty – 50 per cent off selected items from November 26-29

Lottie London – 30 per cent off site-wide from November 24-December 1

Morphe - up to 75 per cent off

NARS – 20 per cent discount site-wide or 30 per cent when you spend over £80 from November 22-28

Nudestix – 25 per cent off site-wide (excluding kits) from November 26-29 on lookfantastic

Pat McGrath Labs - 25 per cent off when you spend £39, 30 per cent off when you spend £120, 25 per cent off when you spend £195

PÜR – 50 per cent site-wide on Black Friday, 40 per cent on Saturday, 30 per cent off on Sunday, and on Cyber Monday, there’s an extra 20 per cent on sale

Revlon – up to 33 per cent off until November 30 at Boots, Superdrug, FeelUnique and lookfantastic

(Rose INC)

Rose Inc – 30 per cent discount from November 24-December 4 and a free Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum on purchases over £100

Stila – 30 per cent off site-wide from November 26-29

Too Faced - ANY full size Lip Injection Gloss for only £15, was between £18-£24 at Boots, lookfantastic, Beauty Bay and Cult Beauty from November 22-29

Victoria Beckham Beauty - 20 per cent off site-wide from November 26-29

Best Black Friday Bodycare Deals

(This Works)

Ameliorate – 35 per cent off everything

Aromatherapy Associates - 30 per cent off sitewide until November 29

Faith In Nature - up to 40 per cent off across different product ranges and for every purchase you make, Faith in Nature will plant one tree in partnership with Treesisters

Mio Skincare – 35cent off singles and 20 per cent off kits & bundles

Mama Mio Skincare – 35 per cent off singles, 20 per cent off kits, bundles & supersizes, 10 per cent off mini mio range

Molton Brown - 25 per cent off from November 26-29

Soak Sunday – 25 per cent off discount on all products from November 26-29

This Works – 25 per cent off all lines and free sleep on it kit with orders over £25 from November 26-28

Tisserand Aromatherapy – 25 per cent off on Beauty Bay and site-wide all weekend

Best Black Friday Haircare Deals

(Babyliss)

Olaplex – 33 per cent off selected

Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler HD110UK - was: £229.99, now: £179.99

Aquis - 40 per cent off the turbans and hair towels

BaByliss - 30 per cent off the price of its BaByliss 9000 Cordless Straightener, Cordless Waving Wand and Cordless Curling Tong from November 19-29

Christophe Robin – 30 per cent off everything and travel-sized gift on order of £70+

Cloud Nine - up to £250 off the hair tools

Coco & Eve - up to 50 per cent off site-wide from November 22-December 3

COLOR WOW – 40 per cent off full size stylers November 25-26

GHD - up to 22 per cent off selected items and gift with purchases

Grow Gorgeous – 30 per cent off everything until December 1

Kerastase- 35 per cent off

KMS – 33 per cent off full range on Feel Unique, Gorgeous Shop, and Amazon from November 18-29

Living Proof - get 25 per cent off when you purchase three full sized products with the code GIFTSET from November 19-24 and 20 per cent off site-wide and a free dry shampoo when you spend £60 with the code BLACKFRIDAY from November 25-29.

Mark Hill - 30 per cent off site-wide: The Hair Lab by Mark Hill Hairdryer - was: £59.99, now: £27, The Hair Lab by Mark Hill Styler - was: £99.99, now: £45, The Hair Lab by Mark Hill Conical Wand - was: £44.99, now: £20.25

T3 – 25 per cent off all purchases from November 20-29

Pureology - 35 per cent off

Redken - 30 per cent off

Revamp Professional - up to 50 per cent off from November 19 – December 25

Best Black Friday Supplements deals

(Innermost)

Innermost – 25 per cent off from November 26-29

The Nue Co - up to 30 per cent off

Wild Nutrition - up to 40 per cent off

Puresport - up to 60 per cent off their entire range from November 26-30

Vitabiotics – 50 per cent off all products from November 25-29

Hair Gain - buy one, get one free from November 22-29

MyVitamins - 60 per cent off everything with the code BLACK60

HUM Nutrition - up to 30 per cent off

Best Fake Tan Deals

(St Tropez)

Bondi Sands - 35 per cent off at ASOS from November 19-26

Crazy Angel - 30 per cent off site-wide with the code GLOW30 and a free headband with every order

Isle of Paradise - 70 per cent off site-wide from November 24-30 or 30 per cent off total range at lookfantastic

Skinny Tan - over 50 per cent off selected items

St Tropez - Save 33 per cent

Sienna X – up to 70 per cent off from November 25-29

Tan-Luxe - 30 per cent off and up to 70 per cent off from November 24-30

Tanologist - deals on bundles

Vita Liberata - 30 per cent off on lookfantastic from November 24-December 1

Best Black Friday Tools Deals

(FOREO)

Foreo - save up to 50 per cent

Face Halo - 30 per cent off site-wide from November 25-29

Higher Dose - 20 per cent off site-wide with the code DOSE2021 from November 15-December 1

Tweezerman – 50 per cent off selected items from November 22-28

Chopstick Styler - 33 per cent off from November 19-30

Best Black Friday Oral Care Deals

(Amazon)

Oral-B - Better than half price

MOON – 25 per cent off selected items from October 20 to December 28

STYLSMILE - Ultimate Whitening Kit: 50 per cent off at ASOS from Nov 17 - December 1 was: £150 , now: £75

Waken mouthcare - 50 per cent off the bundle “Complete Care Bundle” – worth £79.50, now: £39

Best Black Friday deals at Glossybox and Escentual

(Glossybox)

GLOSSYBOX – Get your first box for £8 on November 26 and the Black Friday Limited Edition – worth: £105, now: £12.50 (£20 for non-subs)

Escentual – 50 per cent off selected make-up, skincare and fragrance plus 10 per cent off with the code BLACK10 from November 26-29

Best Black Friday deals on beauty services

Secret Spa - 15 per cent off all treatments

Brow Bar London - 30 per cent off the signature brow lamination treatment with the code BROWLAMINATION30 or 40 per cent off an eyebrow shape & tint with the code FIX&GO40 on Black Friday

Thérapie Clinic - up to 75 per cent off laser hair removal and discounts across lip fillers, anti-wrinkle injections, Emsculpt and Coolsculpting.

The Light Salon - 25 per cent off site-wide and treatments with the code BF2021

Best Black Friday Fragrance Deals

Neom Organics - 20 per cent off at John Lewis. Also directly at Neom spend £45+ and get a free gift from Nov 19-24. Get 50per cent off the Ultimate Black Friday Box (worth: £137, now £68.50) on Nov 25. On Black Friday till Nov 28, spend £40 and receive a 1 Wick Candle of your choice. On Nov 29-30, spend £45 and receive a Diffuser of your choice.

Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette (100ml)

This citrusy floral aroma has become a cult scent over the years. It’s sweet with notes of lady apples, water lily, apricot and mandarin meringue yet juicy with pink guava and a warmer vanilla and amber base.

Was: £60

Buy now £24.99, Amazon

Versace Woman EDP 100ml

This eau de parfum spray for women has floral notes with a top of ambrette and blackcurrant, and a heart note of jasmine, orange blossom and iris. It’s anchored with base ingredients of vanilla, praline, patchouli, and tonka bean.

Was: £56.50

Buy now £32.00, Amazon

Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum Spray 60ml

This floral fruity fragrance has a top note of red berries, heart of sweat pea and a base of white musk.

Was: £48

Buy now £25.99, Amazon

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Spray, 50 ml

This vibrant fruity fragrance has sweet and juicy notes of mandarin, gardenia and caramel.

Was: £46

Buy now £23.00, Amazon

Kenzo Flower Legere EDT

The iconic Kenzo Flower Legere has the enveloping mix of wild Hawthorne, Bulgarian rose, parma violet, cassia, Hedione, cyclosal, opoponax, white musk and vanilla.

Was: £36

Buy now £28.69, Amazon

Jimmy Choo Man Blue Eau de Toilette

Woody aromas of clary sage, leather and sandalwood bring a spicy element to the fresh fragrance.

Was: £68

Buy now £54.40, Amazon

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau De Parfum Spray

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to be on our screens once again, reviving her role as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw. The Lovely scent has notes of Mandarin, bergamot, rosewood, lavendar and apple martini with a sensual Cedar wood, white amber, and sultry musks base.

Was: £79

Buy now £33.90, Amazon

Moschino Toy 2 Eau de Parfum 100 ml Spray

This playful scent is housed in a teddy bear flacon with notes of mandarin and Granny Smith apple with deeper amber and sandalwood base.

Was: £71.99

Buy now £69.68, Amazon

Armani Si Eau de Parfum

This addictive aroma from Armani sits in the chypre scent family. It has a top of blackcurrant liquer, heart of rose de mai absolute and freesia and a base of patchouli and oakmoss.

Was: £57

Buy now £76.00, lookfantastic

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment for Women Eau de Parfum

Calvin Klein’s Eternity Moment is a floral perfume with a fruity and sensual mix.

Was: £73

Buy now, Amazon

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum 50ml

The cocktail of rose, Indian osmanthus, catleya orchid and sambac jasmine results in a lovely fragrance that is fun yet sensual.

Was: £78

Buy now £63.95, FeelUnique

Davidoff Cool Water Homme Eau De Toilette Spray 125ml

Davidoff’s eau de toilette is masculine and fresh with a sophisticated blend of peppermint, musk, amber and lavender.

Was: £54

Buy now £21.95, Amazon

Issey Miyake Nuit d'Issey Eau de Toilette 75ml

While it’s a leathery, wood aroma, Issey Miyake’s Nuit d'Issey feels fresh with notes of bergamot, and grapefruit, a heart of leather, black pepper and a vetiver and spice base.

Was: £51

Buy now £22.99, The Perfume Shop

Prada Candy Eau de Parfum

Pay 40 per cent less for designer fragrances in John Lewis's Black Friday event. Prada brings dressing table joy with its Candy fragrance housed in an eye-catching bottle. Available in 30ml and 80ml.

From £42.90

Buy now £42.90, John Lewis