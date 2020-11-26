Best Black Friday beauty deals 2020: Offers from Huda Beauty, Gillette and Lookfantastic

Stock up your bathroom shelf, or splash out on loved ones for Christmas this November (The Independent )

Every year, Black Friday is an opportunity to bag a bargain across thousands of brands.

While traditionally, Black Friday began as just one day of discounts, which happened the day after Thanksgiving, it has quickly expanded to cover the entire weekend and Cyber Monday.

This year the sale has got even bigger, with some retailers – including Amazon, Debenhams, Boots, Superdrug, Bobbi Brown and Current Body – launching early Black Friday deals weeks earlier than ever before.

Follow live: Latest early Black Friday deals

Aside from deals across tech, home appliances, kids’ toys and furniture, there are serious savings to be had on beauty products too, with many of them starting early.

It’s a great chance to stock up on your favourite skincare and hair products before lockdown, as well as make-up, fragrance, stocking fillers and larger Christmas gifts.

Some of our favourite brands such as Fenty Beauty, The Ordinary and No7 are participating again this year. You can read about the brands taking part in Black Friday and the discounts as they are announced in our guide.

Rather than trawl through hundreds of pages of discounted items, we’ll be doing the hard work for you and bringing you the best deals to shop with the highest savings, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or others, you’re guaranteed to find something in the huge sale. We’ve already found the best beauty deals to snap up below. You can thank us later.

The best early Black Friday beauty deals

Pat McGrath Labs matterance lipstick in divine brown: Was £30, now £18, Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath

Any make-up lovers will be pleased to know a selection of lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes from legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath’s eponymous brand currently have up 25 per cent off items under £120 in its Black Friday sale. Known for their luxurious packaging, richly pigmented formulas and high prices, this is the perfect opportunity to try those products you’ve had your eye on for much, much less. This dark chocolate brown shade would be a beautiful dark nude on dark skin tones or a bold, statement lip on fair complexions.

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, 250 ml: Was £24, now £18.20, Amazon

Amazon

This cult haircare product is on sale, and with 24 per cent off, it's the highest discount we've seen so far. This is a holy grail buy for bleached hair or for those who use heat to style regularly, as both can leave your hair feeling dry, brittle and prone to split ends. With its specially formulated ingredients, Olaplex helps to rehydrate and repair your hair by relinking broken hair bonds to restore your locks to their former glory.

Benefit Beauty Extravaganza Gift Set: Worth £78.40, now £27.50, Boots

Boots

This kit is a beauty extravaganza and features all the all-star Benefit favourites; the cult-favourites Hoola bronzer, BADgal BANG! volumizing mascara and The POREFessional pore primer as well as the High Beam highlighter, rose Benetint lip stain and the 24-HR Brow Setter. You’ve got all you need to amp your lashes, pretty your pout, bronze, prime, highlight to your hearts content. Our reviewers love Benefit products and even included the Benefit Cosmetics magnificent brow show in our guide to the best beauty gift sets, this is a deal not to be missed out on.

MAC In Extreme Dimension Mascara 3D Black: Was £22.00, Now £11.00, Boots

Boots

Mac is always a staple in your make-up bag and its Extreme Dimension Mascara is no different. The mascara claims to condition your lashes while giving them extreme dimension that won’t clump, smudge or flake, with a 24-hour wear. The moulded brush, with three reservoirs for the lash product, allows for the most flawless application. Now with 50 per cent off, do not miss out on this deal.

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum 50ml: Was £78, now £62.40, Boots

Boots

We’re almost certain that this signature scent will be on plenty of Christmas lists, and now is the time to buy it with a £15 discount. Other variants of Black Opium have already sold out online at Boots, so you’ll have to act fast. The iconic fragrance features base notes of black coffee, white musk and patchouli with fruity top notes of mandarin and pear. It’s the perfect mix of sweetness and musk. The bottle screams Christmas too.

Ultimate Millennial Pink Bundle Spectrum make-up brush set: Was £192.95, Now £99.99, Spectrum

Spectrum

If you are trying to win over the heart of a beauty lover this kit is definitely the way to do it. It includes the Millennial 30 Piece Ultimate Set,10 Piece Millennial Set, 8 Piece Eye Set ,Pink Wonder Sponge ,Bergamot and Grapefruit Vegan Brush Soap and if that is not enough you also get a free gift of Dark Matter Mascara. All of the brushes are made with a silky-soft synthetic bristles so you can blend to high heavens. This deal is not to be missed out on with an amazing £100 off.

Foreo UFO 2: Was £249, now £174.30, Foreo

Foreo

Skincare fanatic or not, you’ll know how expensive beauty tech often is, meaning Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up the items you’ve been lusting after for a while. Case in point this Foreo UFO 2, which is currently 30 per cent, and featured in our review of the best face tools.

Our tester praised it for the fact it “essentially gives you a 20-minute spa treatment in just 90 seconds”. Before adding that “it provides 10,000 pulsations per minute to ensure product is absorbed deep into the skin, while also mimicking the effect of a soothing facial, ironing out muscle tension along the face and jaw line and reducing puffiness”.

If that’s not enough, she said: “you can also switch from thermotherapy (warm) to cryotherapy (cold), or flit between brightening green light and collagen-boosting red light.” And there’s an app that comes “pre-loaded with guided routines to help you tackle your biggest skin concerns”. It also comes in a mini version (was £159, now £111.31), both currently 30 per cent off, we’re sold.

Sol de Janeiro Sol favourites bundle limited edition: Was £144, now £89, Feelunique

Sol de Janeiro

We’re massive fans of Sol de Janeiro who have received not one, but two IndyBest Best Buy awards. First for the Brazilian joia conditioner which was our favourite March beauty launch, selected by our reviewer for leaving their hair glossy and hydrated, and its sweet nutty scent. The second was for the Brazilian bum bum cream in our round-up of the best body moisturisers, which they slathered over their entire body and worked wonders on stubbornly scaly elbows.

Estee Lauder The Night Is Yours Skincare gift set: Was £90, now £45, John Lewis

John Lewis

Pamper yourself with the Estée Lauder The Night Is Yours Skincare Gift Set, and you won’t feel guilty with 50 per cent off! The set contains two full-size products; the Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam and Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Power Foil Mask, and minis of the Advanced Night range and completed with a gorgeous travel case.

The new formula of the Advanced night repair serum was put to the test against the original formula, and our reviewer said: "The new boosts a signalling molecule that is involved in the skin's repair process, encouraging the production of fresh skin cells. It's the first time that the formula has been able to help increase the production of collagen.”

Pat McGrath Eye Ecstasy Duo: Was £43, now £22, Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath

There’s few things quite as coveted in the make-up world as a Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadow palettes, with some of the bigger options costing upwards of £100, so while this ten-shade palette is on offer, we’d recommend adding it to your basket ASAP. It features cream to powder formulas that promise smooth and extremely blendable pigments for long-lasting flashes of pearl and iridescent dazzle.

BaByliss curl secret simplicity hair curler gift set – rose gold: Was £120, now £49.95, Very

BaByliss

This clever gadget draws your hair inside the chamber where it is gently heated in position to form gorgeous curls. And here’s the really clever bit, it automatically alternates the direction of the curl each time, to avoid that over-perfect hair look in favour of a natural, tousled finish. There are two heat settings, and the enclosed ceramic chamber means no more burning your fingers or head.

Foreo Luna mini 2: Was £99, now £69.30, Foreo

Foreo

We’re huge fans of Foreo’s face tools here at IndyBest, but they can be expensive, meaning its mini versions are a great, more affordable choice.

Changing the game in the world skincare, we think cleansing brush-turned massager may just become your new self-care best friend. The device claims to give you a deeper cleansing experience through the gentle pulsations that work to unclog pores and remove dirt and make-up, while also massaging and refining skin texture.

While we can’t testify for this exact model, in our review of the best electronic skincare tools, the Luna 2 for men was a big hit, which is a very similar model. Our tester claimed it gave a “super-clean feeling with no irritation and a great base for products to sit”.

Liz Earle daily revival collection: Was £68, now £40, Boots

Boots

Exclusive to Boots is this great gift set, which includes the brand’s cult-favourite product, cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser, as well as its instant boost skin tonic, orange flower botanical body wash and nourishing botanical body cream, all for £40. This would make a lovely gift this Christmas.

Neom kickstarter kit: Was £97, now £70, Neom

Neom

Kickstart your new wellbeing routine with this bundle of must-have wellness products from popular organics brand Neom. Reap the benefits of the Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist, a Real Luxury Wick Scented Candle, Energising Hand Balm and Great Day Magnesium Body Butter for just £70 this Black Friday. From supercharging your morning to relaxing at night, add these invigorating products to your regime.

ghd smooth away bundle R6KU7: Was £279.99, now £184.99, Very

ghd

With this bundle, you can save almost £100 off four of the brand's most popular products. Salon quality hair can be achieved in half the time with the ghd Glide Hot Brush. Designed to tame and smooth your locks, it’s great for helping keep hair fresh between wash days and is the ultimate lazy girl product for anyone who wants to style their hair with minimal effort. We put ghd’s latest hot brush, the similar Rise hot brush model, up against Dysons airwrap to find the best hot brush, and our reviewer concluded: “If all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy an investment.”

Also in the bundle is the ghd Air Hair Dryer. We put the brand's similar Helios tool head to head with the Dyson supersonic dryer, where the Helios won. Our reviewer said it was “ergonomically balanced, comfortable in hand... lightweight...reliable, powerful and easy to use.” A straight and smooth spray and smooth and finish serum are also included.

Braun silk expert pro 5 IPL: Was £600, now £231.99, Boots

Braun

Hair removal is an arduous task, and with extended lockdowns, we’re becoming increasingly more reliant on at-home treatments. Luckily, we’ve found a deal that could not only save you time but also a whole lot of money.

A household name when it comes to at-home hair removal, Braun’s IPL machines are a firm favourite, and this one claims to visibly reduce hair in just four weeks. The dermatologically accredited technology automatically and continuously adapts to your skin tone for the easiest and safest hair removal. A super speedy option, the brand says that this device treats both lower legs in less than five minutes. With a whopping 50 per cent off, this is a no-brainer.

Huda Beauty Feelunique Set: Was £75, now £56, Feel Unique

Huda Beauty

Enjoy 25 per cent off this must have set in Feel Unique’s Black Friday sale, which includes Huda Beauty’s popular Topaz Obsessions Palette, Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Interview, Life Eye Liner, Highlighting Palette in Winter Sands, Holographic Backpack and Hudamoji Pop Socket. With an overall value of £134, this is a steal and you won’t find the set anywhere else. Snap up this deal fast while its limited stock lasts.

Charlotte Tilbury genius flawless complexion kit: Worth £91, now £54.60, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury

Create the perfect base with this complexion bundle, which features some of the brand’s best-selling make-up products. The airbrush flawless foundation was one of our favourite launches last year, landing a spot in our review of the best foundations. Available in 43 shades, our tester said: “It’s a full coverage, matte finish that stays put well throughout the day; we found it required only a slight touch-up around the nose pre-dinner.” If you prefer a more medium coverage, you can plump for the brand’s magic foundation instead.

The brand’s light-diffusing loose powder is also featured in the set, which features ingredients that mattify and reduce shine, as well as reflect light for an airbrushed effect. And finally, the magic vanish is the colour corrector of dreams, instantly brightening the under eye area and blurring any imperfections. As Charlotte Tillbury drops new deals daily until their big BF event, we’ll be collecting them for you here.

ghd helios professional hair dryer, black: Was £159, now £143, ghd

ghd

Ghd is offering 10 per cent off on all hair dryers until 1 December as part of its Black Friday sale, so be sure to snap up the Helios tool, which is a popular successor to the ghd Air dryer. The Helios has a contoured nozzle that promises to reduce frizz, managing to deliver a powerful yet even airflow.

It came out as the winner when we put it head to head against the Dyson supersonic dryer, where our reviewer said the ghd tool was “reliable, powerful and easy to use,” taking “just a few minutes to dry mid-length styles.” Don’t miss out on the free heat protection spray ghd is offering throughout Black Friday when buying electrical tools, just use the code “GHDXBF” at the checkout.

GilletteLabs heated razor starter kit: Was £149, now £99, Gillette

Gillette

“The world’s first heated razor” this must surely be one of the most luxurious home-shavers out there. The warming bar can be adjusted to two different heat settings, and is designed to distribute heat evenly across your face, delivering the feel of a hot towel shave. Warm shaving is also known to soothe the skin, making for a more comfortable experience. With £50 off, this could make a great Christmas gift.

By Beauty Bay Book of Magic Palette: Was £15, now £9, Beauty Bay

Beauty Bay

Beauty Bay has launched its Black Friday sale with 30 per cent off across a range of skincare, make-up, haircare, self tan and fragrance. Brands featured include Anastasia Beverly Hills, NYX, DR. Jart+, Revolution Pro and its own brand, By Beauty Bay.

Adorn your lids with hues of blue, teal, turquoise, purple and orange using these eyeshadows in shimmer, matte and glitter finishes, perfect for creating a statement eye to pair with a face covering.

Armani Diamonds: Was £72, now £36.99, The Perfume Shop

Armarni

The Perfume Shop has kicked off its Black Friday sale with up to 50 per cent off fragrances across big-name perfumers. This 100ml bottle of Armarni Diamonds is discounted from £72 to £36.99, a classic choice with with floral and sweet notes that are balanced with vetiver, amber and vanilla.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum: Was £45, now £33.75, Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden

There is 25 per cent site-wide and free shipping on Elizabeth Arden products using the code “BF25” at checkout in the brands early Black Friday sale. We recommend snapping up its award winning retinol ceramide capsules night serum which you can currently save more than £10 on. The line erasing formula featured in our round-up of the best retinol products, which our reviewer saying “to guarantee maximum potency (many ingredients degrade from exposure to air and/or sunlight), Elizabeth Arden’s retinol comes in individual, biodegradable capsules that you tear into for each use.”

They added that “we can confirm that the formula is thick and velvety with excellent slip, and that skin felt immediately plumper after use.” Don’t miss out this Black Friday.

Marc Jacobs dot 50ml eau de parfum: Was £59, now £29.99, Very

Marc Jacobs

With 50 per cent off, this vintage-feeling bottle will add a touch of pizzazz to any dressing table or make-up stand. Dot is a joyfully feminine fragrance, with top notes of red berries and sweet honeysuckle, a floral heart of jasmine, coconut water and orange blossom, rounded off with creamy vanilla and sensual musks.

Zoeva complete brush set: Was £105, now £73.50, Beauty Bay

Beauty Bay

Kit your make-up bag out with a full set of brushes to blend, buff and stipple on products seamlessly. There’s 15 to play with, from angled eye tools to fluffy powder brushes, which all come in a black clutch bag to keep them neatly stored away when you’re not using them.

The Ordinary 2% hyaluronic acid + B5, 60ml: Was £10.60, now £8.16, Deciem

The Ordinary

Deciem, the company that owns The Ordinary, is offering 23 per cent off all products on its site throughout the whole of November, but is rejecting the notion of a Black Friday sale by calling it “KNOWvember” instead. By offering a month-long sale alongside educational content on its website, it hopes to encourage customers to shop slowly and consciously. It will also be closing its stores and website on Black Friday itself.

While The Ordinary’s products are affordable even without a discount, It’s a great time to stock up on all of your favourites. One of ours is the hyaluronic acid 2 per cent + B5, a powerhouse in hydration that works for all skin types. Our tester has acne-prone, sensitive skin and finds this pumps moisture into the skin without causing irritation or breakouts. The formula has a nice slip too, meaning it applies evenly across the face, and it absorbs quickly. Stock up on this large 60ml bottle and thank us later.

SmoothSkin Bare+ Ultrafast IPL Hair Removal Device: Was £199, now £150, Current Body

Current Body

This IPL machine topped our guide to the best IPL hair removal machines as according to our reviewer: “Unlike other IPL machines that can often be time-consuming, this device has a glide mode that is fuss-free and allows you to simply move it up and down quickly over your skin and which is particularly ideal for your arms and legs.”

Our tester also used this on smaller areas such as underarms and the bikini line and saw no re-growth for four weeks after the third application, describing it as “a great choice for time-poor perfectionists.”

Australian Glow medium self tanning mousse: Was £15.95, now £9.55, Beauty Bay

Australian Glow

This mouse earnt rave reviews in our guide to the best fake tans of 2020 so we’d recommend adding it to your basket before it sells out.

“The formula glides on smoothly and without any streaks and doesn’t cling on to dry areas, and the colour-pay off is intense while still looking natural, without any orange tones,” our tester said. It’s scent-free too and will take 20 minutes to fully dry.

Moisturising CC cream tinder moisturiser: Was £58, now £29, By Terry

By Terry

There is up to 70 per cent off By Terry products during its Black Friday sales, and we recommend snapping up the brands moisturising CC cream tinted moisturiser - a must have for those days where you want lighter coverage. The product featured in our guide to the best colour correctors, with our reviewer saying “By Terry’s CC Cream has replaced foundation as our daily go-to for medium coverage as it is buildable over areas with more redness, but has a thin, light texture.” They added that “it feels silky smooth on the skin and reflects light all day long. It also has the brand’s signature rose scent.”

Bobbi Brown pot rouge for lips and cheeks: Was £23.50, now £17.63, Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown

This versatile blush can be used to add a wash of colour to cheeks and lip, and previously appeared in our review of the best blushers for dark skin tones. It’s balm-like consistency impressed our tester whose skin tends to become dehydrated during the day. While the exact shade our reviewer tried isn’t available in the sale, powder pink, fresh melon and pale pink are included in the offer. Enter “BB2020” at the checkout to get 20 per cent off your order and five free miniature products.

Remington Curl & Straight Confidence 2 in 1 Straightener: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Boots

Remington

This styling tool featured in our guide to best hair straighteners, which our tester loved because it easily allows you to switch your hairstyle up.

“While they can be adapted to five different temperatures between 150C and 230C, the end of the tool stays constantly cool, so there’s no risk of burning your fingers while attempting curlier hairstyles,” they said.

If that isn’t enough to convince you, the huge £70 discount at Boots should do the trick.

Gucci Bamboo For Her Eau de Toilette 75ml: Was £85, now £42.50, Superdrug

Gucci

Superdrug has kicked off its sale early with up to 80 per cent off make-up, skincare, electricals and haircare from 4 November to 1 December.

Any fragrance fans should move quick to snap up this bargain on Gucci’s Bamboo eau de toilette perfume that has 50 per cent off.

Fresh and light, it has notes of Tahitian vanilla, Casablanca lily and mandarin, perfect for perking up a cold, wintery morning.

Braun FaceSpa Pro 922 Facial Epilator Beauty Gift Set: Was £149.99, now £69.99, Superdrug

Braun

If you’re worried about missing out on salon treatments during lockdown, look to this handy device that epilates, cleanses and tones the skin.It works to remove facial hair, whether that’s on your upper lip, chin, or simply all over, with a separate head to cleanse the skin.

According to Braun, it removes three times as much short hair than waxing. For the best results, you will need to continually use this to prevent future hair growth. It also comes with a stand, bronze cap and pouch to keep it neat and tidy.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year, the sale falls on Friday 27 November and runs across the following weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday on 30 November. Although the main event spans four days, we’ve already seen many retailers start their pre-sales weeks early, including Boots, Superdrug and Amazon.

The beauty Black Friday deals to expect

Online beauty retailers

Online beauty retailers had plenty of deals to snap up last year; Beauty Bay offered up to 50 per cent of certain products, and we’re expecting similar discounts this year too.

One of the leading beauty shopping sites Cult Beauty, gave 15 per cent off purchases of £15 or more, 20 per cent off purchases of £75 or more, 25 per cent off purchases of £200 or more and 30 per cent off purchases of £500 or more.

This year, Look Fantastic has unveiled a Black Friday Beauty Box for £35, that launches on 20 November. It features 11 products worth £155, including a Living Proof perfect hair day 5-in-1 styling treatment, Dr Dennis Gross C+ collagen brighten and firm vitamin C serum and an Eyeko mini skinny liquid liner.

There will also be a big sale on products, with up to 50 per cent off selected items and a free beauty bundle gift with purchases. Standout offers will include 50 per cent off Anastasia Beverly Hills highlighters and selected palettes and 33 per cent off Elizabeth Arden.

The beauty retailer has confirmed that it will be offering up to 50 per cent off a range of top brands in make-up, skincare and fragrance this Black Friday. From La Roche-Posay and Avene to Benefit and Givenchy, keep your eyes peeled for top deals.

Skincare

An underrated treasure trove of beauty brands, Marks & Spencer also had 20 per cent off L'Occitane, Nuxe and Emma Hardie last year, and we’re certainly expecting something similar for 2020.

Brands who also took part offered savings when shopping with them directly. Last year Clinique offered 20 per cent off at checkout along with up to 50 per cent off its Christmas gift sets, making it easier and cheaper to get organised for Christmas.

Skincare brand Ren is using Black Friday as an opportunity to give back to local communities and the planet. From 12 to 21 November, when you spend £60, you’ll receive two free products, one as a treat for yourself, the other will be donated to Beauty Banks, a non-profit organisation that collects and distributes personal care and hygiene essentials to people in need.

Then, between 27 and 29 November, there will be 20 per cent off everything, and a free Ren Clean Skincare glycol lactic radiance renewal mask when you spend £60. Additional on 27 November, 15 per cent of all sale will be donated to Planet Patrol that works to reduce environmental waste worldwide

On 30 November the same discount will apply across all products, but instead, customers will receive a free evercalm global protection day cream when you spend over £45.

If you’re on the hunt for new styling tools, Babyliss will be reducing its 9000 cordless straighteners by 30 per cent between 27 to 29 November, coming down from £200 to £140.

The BaByliss rose blush 2200 hair dryer previously appeared in our guide to the best hair dryers, so rest assured they know what they’re doing when it comes to hair.

Skincare and body brand This Works, well-known for its pillow spray (which earnt glowing reviews here) will be reducing everything by 25 per cent, with some exclusions yet to be announced, on its website, between 23 and 29 November.

Fans of this beauty brand will be pleased to know it will be offering 25 per cent off all full-price items when you shop directly from its website between 23 and 29 November. You will also be able to shop for your favourite products at Boots with the same deal from 27 to 30 November, excluding gift sets.

Its retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum previously appeared in our review of the best retinol products.

French skincare brand, L'Occitane, will also be offering 20 per cent off everything online from 26-29 November. Additionally, £1 from every hand cream sold over the Black Friday weekend, will be donated to the PUR Projet to raise funds for planting native trees across the UK.

From 25 to 30 November, Kiehl’s will be reducing everything by 25 per cent, so have your shopping list ready to re-stock your routine.

Skincare pros, Murad, are also getting in on the action, discounting everything on its site by 25 per cent, excluding kits. It will also be offering a free AHA/BHA exfoliating cleanser when you spend £70, or a multi-vitamin infusion oil when you spend over £100, between 25 and 30 November.

Haircare experts, Living Proof, has also confirmed its Black Friday 2020 deal will be running from 26 to 29 November, offering 20 per cent off everything and a free full-size dry shampoo with every order over £60.

It has also been confirmed by the brand that it will be offering 25 per cent of everything online between 23 and 30 November, just time for a spot of relaxation over the festive period.

While Frank Body, known for its coffee-based body scrubs, will be slashing all its prices online by 20 per cent from 27 to 30 November too.

Self-tanning brand, Isle of Paradise, is also getting in on the action, from 23 to 20 November, there will be up to 70 per cent off everything sitewide. Its self-tanning mousse in dark previously featured in our review of the best fake tans for maintaining a sun-kissed glow all year round.

The tweezer specialist will be unveiling new offers every day on its website beginning from 23 November, including free gifts with products, discounts of up to 40 per cent off and 15 per cent of all Christmas gifts.

From 20 November, popular skincare tool brand Foreo will be discounting some of its bestsellers by up to 30 per cent. We can reveal that the UFO 2, which featured in our review of the best facial tools, will be reduced from £249 to £174.30. Other offers include the ISSA 2 toothbrush coming down from £149 to £111.31 and 20 per cent off the LUNA 3 facial massager.

Budget beauty brand, Super Facialist, is offering 50 per cent off products from 26 to 29 November, and on Cyber Monday, there will be up to 40 per cent off.

Skincare brand, Perricone MD, has confirmed it will be offering 30 per cent off everything, from 27 to 30 November. We loved its photo-brightening moisturiser SPF30 in our guide to the best SPF moisturisers for its instantly brightening effect and oil-free formula with broad-spectrum sunscreen protection.

When you spend £30 or more at e.l.f, you’ll receive 25 per cent off, or if you’re signed up to their loyalty program, aka a beauty squad member, you’ll receive 40 per cent off when you spend £30. You can register here. The e.l.f Cosmetics hydrating camo concealer has previously featured in our guide to the best concealers for Asian skin.

Our reviewer said: “This affordable full coverage concealer leaves a dewy finish on the skin which is perfect for those with mature skin or who suffer from dryness.”

Loved for its candles, fragrance and skincare, Malin + Goetz will be giving customers a £15 gift card when you spend £60, a £40 gift card when you spend £120 and a £60 gift card when you spend £160.

We loved its cannabis hand and body wash in our guide to the best CBD beauty products to help you relax, our reviewer even described it as “the perfect unisex scent.”

This year, skincare brand Oskia will be offering 25 per cent off sitewide from 27 to 30 November, the entire Black Friday weekend, and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to Cyfannol Women’s Aid, a non-profit organisation that supports people experiencing sexual violence and domestic abuse.

From the official Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, Mark Hill will be offering 30 per cent off all its products online, along with deals such as 3 for 2 on limited edition tools and half price on its salon professional hairdryer when you shop the brand at Boots.

Make-up

It has been confirmed that Nars will be offering 20 per cent off everything on its site between Tuesday 24 November and Tuesday 1 December, meaning there’s a whole week of deals to be had from the brand this year.

The make-up brand has announced it will be hosting a full week of discounts leading up to the big event, starting on 23 November. While the deals on Black Friday itself are still kept under wraps, there are some great deals to be had before the 27th, including up to 45 per cent off bundles and 30 per cent off trios. Check back in for more details as we get them.

Expect discounts on its coveted matte revolution lipsticks, magic cream moisturiser and a range of eyeshadow palettes.

The brand will be reducing its famous eyeshadow palettes as well as its Lash Freak mascara and Perversion mascara by 40 per cent, from 16 November to 5 December.

Fragrance

Fragrance brand Jo Loves will be giving customers a complimentary 75ml bath & shower gel with all purchases and when you spend £100, you’ll receive a 75ml body lotion too. On Cyber Monday, each order will qualify shoppers for a free full size fragrance paintbrush, worth £40.

Expect up to 80 per cent off big-name perfumes and colognes, including Hugo Boss Bottled United 200ml which will be reduced from £88 to £59 and Versace Eros Pour Femme 50ml that is set to be discounted from £64 to £40. Offers are available from 20 November to 1 December.

Subscription boxes

Last year Birchbox offered 20 per cent off gift subscriptions, but this year they’re going bigger. They currently have a flash sale offering 50 per cent off six month subscriptions for just £37.38 (originally £74.75) or twelve months for just £72.70 (originally £145.40), both with a free full size eyeshadow palette from The Beauty Crop worth £12 to sweeten the deal. Use code BEAUTYFRIDAY when purchasing.

In similar fashion to its 2019 offering, Glossybox has announced the launch of its limited edition Black Friday box. The space-themed packaging houses 10 beauty treats that are worth over £120.

It will cost just £15 for Glossybox subscribers, while non-subscribers can expect to pay £20. We won’t spoil all the fun, but the contents includes false eyelashes, an eyeshadow palette a face mask and much more. You can sign up for the waitlist to be the first to know more.

How to get the best Black Friday beauty deals?

Shop smart by being organised ahead of time and making a list of items you need, stick to it and you’ll avoid impulse buys that you might later regret.

Most beauty retailers have mailing lists you can subscribe to for exclusive deals and updates on sale launches and offers, while others give you priority access to deals before they become widely available, so sign up now with your favourite brands to ensure you get the products you’ve had your eye on.

Along with beauty, there’s also many discounts to be found across fashion, TVs and laptops too, which the IndyBest team will be covering too.

How long will the discounts last?

Don’t miss out on a bargain as ahead of Black Friday on 27 November, as some retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales, including Amazon and Boots.

Be sure to check back here regularly as we’ll be constantly updating our shopping guides, so you can easily navigate the deals on offer.

