Best Black Friday baby deals: Offers on toys, essentials, clothing and nursery furniture

It is officially baby season and it feels like there are more pregnancy announcements and virtual gender reveals than ever before.

Whether you are new parents looking to kit out the baby’s nursery and stock up on all the essential items or gifting your friends, family or loved ones in honour of the new arrival - the Black Friday sales are on hand.

From November 27 to November 30 - although the sales extravaganza seems to be starting earlier than ever before - you will be able to make the most of huge discounts across a range of baby must-haves.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales aren’t all about tech. They cover a whole host of different genres from beauty and fashion, to mattresses and homeware but it’s the collection of furniture, and clothing for the pint-sized person in your life that deserves your attention.

With so many of the biggest names in the baby biz offering over half price off their wares, it can feel overwhelming to say the least. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and gathered some of the best brands and products to shop now.

Best Black Friday deals on baby essentials and furniture

Mum & You

Parenting label Mum & You will be offering up to 75 per cent on its website. This deal is available on baby skincare, while skincare for mums and eco nappies will be up to 50 per cent off. Biodegradable baby wipes will have up to 30 per cent off.

Micralite

Baby travel brand Micralite is playing host to a whole month of Black Friday discounts that began on November 1. There are unmissable on strollers, travel cots and bundles.

Micralite

Mamas & Papas

There is up to 50 per cent off every category during the Black Friday sale. That’s clothing, furniture and more to stock up on your Christmas shopping.

My 1st Years

You think your baby’s cute, but take it up a notch with personalised baby clothes. What’s better than a baby in bespoke babywear, I ask you? Nothing, quite frankly.

MoKee

Scandi-chic nursery label is offering up to 15 per cent off, free gifts like blankets, hangers, sleeping bags or the mini gym as well as free delivery.

Story continues

John Lewis & Partners

You can’t go far wrong with a cheeky John Lewis purchase and their baby section is no exception with buggies, babywear and baby beds galore.

SNOO

There will be 40 per cent off sale the Snoo Smart Sleeper during the Black Friday week. The brand - beloved by Chloe Sevigny, Ashley Graham, Serena Williams, Kate Hudson, and Gigi Hadid - will offer this deal from November 25 to 29. On Cyber Monday, the Sleep Sack will be available for buy one get three free. There are nine different colours and patterns to choose from.

Snoo

Best Black Friday toys deals

Build-A-Bear

From November 23, you can virtually build the perfect beary gift. With prices starting at just £6, there’s no better time to shop at Build-A-Bear.

Bulid-A-Bear

shopDisney

Christmas has come early over at shopDisney where there is up to 30 per cent off. There’s over a thousand items included including toys and adult fashion.

Argos

Stock up on all of your baby’s essential toys from British high street staple Argos, with huge discounts across the board on Black Friday.

Robo Wunderkind

The educational toy robots Robo Wunderkind are 20 per cent off at Amazon for 24 hours on Black Friday. The toys, while fun, will also introduce kids into the world of coding. You will be able to shop the Explorer Lite (was: £199, now: £159.20), Explorer Prime (was: £249, now: £199.20) and Explorer Pro (was: £399, now: £319.20).

Amazon

Is there anything that Amazon can’t do? Apparently not, given their expansive range of baby toys, including toys, bouncy seats and play mats.

Osmo

From November 21 to December 4, there is 40 per cent off the Osmo Starter Kits. The Christmas favourite will be available from £59.99.

