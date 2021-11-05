Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2021: Offers to expect on wine, whisky, gin and more

(Unsplash)

Party season is upon us, and after last year’s festive fail, we’ve got a lot of making up to do.

Christmas parties, Twixtmas get togethers, New Year’s Eve celebrations and everything in between - it’s time to celebrate the good times with some of your favourite tipples.

Trouble is, getting your hands on all those bottles can be a pricey endeavour. Until you realise that Black Friday sales aren’t just for fashion, beauty and tech - they’re for booze too!

The year’s biggest shopping event is back, and ready to help you stock up on the tastiest tipples for Christmas, New Year and beyond.

When is Black Friday in 2021?

This year, the sales will officially begin from Nov 26 with Cyber Monday happening after a weekend of sale on Nov 29.

Though the date shifts every year, the easiest way to remember is that it happens on the fourth Friday of November.

Whether you’re a Scotch sipper, a gin aficionado, or simply enjoy knowing there’s a crate of your favourite beer safe in the house, we’ll sniff out the best Black Friday alcohol offers for you below.

Until then, enjoy these great offers from the best online stores.

Wine offers

Gin offers

Whisky offers

