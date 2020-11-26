Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2020

(Black Friday Booze Deals)

With Christmas on the horizon and New Year hot on its heels, now is the perfect time to stock up on your favourite tipples.

You would be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday sales dealt with fashion, beauty and tech exclusively. While there are plenty of these offers around, the shopping event, which falls on the day after the US marks Thanksgiving, has extended to a whole host of other categories, including booze - much to our delight.

Whether you’re a gin sipper, want to stash away a few bottles of bubbly for upcoming special events, or just like knowing that there’s an entire crate of your favourite ale in your personal stock, we’ve got the best offers on alcohol for you.

Squeeze every last drop from your budget with these knock-down prices and get ready to replenish your drinks trolley.

Best online shops with Black Friday booze deals

Master of Malt

Offering a huge array of spirits, wine and mixers there are plenty of deals to be had at this online liquor store. From fire-water whiskeys to gin and beer, raise a glass to MoM’s amazing deals.

This bottle of Delamain XO Vesper is down from £154.95 to £134.95, but only until midnight. There will be a new flash deal from 00.01am tomorrow.

Delamain

Shop now

31Dover

Make a beeline for this online off licence this Black Friday and see it’s virtual shelves bursting with incredible offers. As well as price drops across all categories - wine, beer and spirits - the retailer is also offering a FREE bottle of premium vodka on spends of £79+.

III Big Dog vodka

III Big Dogs vodka, usually £29.95, is the perfect base for cocktails like a Bloody Mary - ideal for nursing the morning after the night before.

Shop now

Best Black Friday gin deals

The juniper-spiked spirit has been a firm favourite for years now. Whether you prefer London Dry or a fruit-infused variety, we’ve got bargain bottles galore here.

Craft Gin Club

There are all sorts of gin-credible offers to snap up at Craft Gin Club, but true fans should opt for the bundles. They offer the best value and come themed around origin - choose from British gins, European and world gins. Selected flavoured gins will be £5 off from November 25 and there will be 15 per cent off selected bundles from November 26 to 30.

Craft Gin Club World Gins bundle

There are also gin Christmas crackers and miniature gift sets that would make great stocking fillers.

Shop now

GiftsOnline4U

Offering a site-wide discount of 15 per cent on orders over £30, there are quite a few bargains to be found at this online gift store.

GiftsOnline4u

For the gin enthusiast, the Personalised Gin Infuser will go down a storm - take your G&T to the next level by adding in your own blend of botanicals, herbs and spices for a bespoke cocktail. Personalise with a name up to 10 characters.

Shop now

More great Black Friday gin offers

Drumshanbo

Best Black Friday beer, ale and cider deals

If a perfect day for you is sampling new and exciting craft beer, the Black Friday sales are guaranteed to delight. From stout to cider, see the best offers on beer and cider below.

Black Friday deals at Beer Hawk

Very good news for beer fans - hop specialists Beer Hawk is marking sales season with not just offers, but special cases available for Black Friday only. This mixed case of lager is brimming with either 25 or 50 light craft beers from some of the finest breweries on the Continent.

Beer Hawk

Shop all Black Friday offers at Beer Hawk

Adnams Christmas All Wrapped Up drinks bundle

If your drinks cabinet could do with some topping up ahead of the festive season, Adnams has the liquid solution all wrapped up. This bundle has everything you could wish for in a Christmas booze hamper, from a mixed case of craft beer and prosecco to top notch Port for Christmas lunch. It's on a Black Friday offer of £149.99 (down from £169.86) and everything will be delivered right to your door.

Adnams Christmas All Wrapped Up drinks bundle

Shop now

More great Black Friday beer offers

Best Black Friday whisky deals

Whether you’re into cocktails or prefer sipping the firewater neat over rocks, there are some truly jaw-dropping deals to be found on whisky this Black Friday. Stock up on an old favourite or splash out on a new dram for less.

Up to 30 per cent off Johnnie Walker

If you, or someone you know, is a serious Johnnie Walker fan, now’s the time to fill your online cart with discounted bottles of the celebrated whisky. They’re a handy gift to have in your personal stores for when birthdays or special occasions unexpectedly pop up. There are plenty of versions to browse, here’s our pick of the best:

Jack Daniel's Frank Sinatra Edition Whisky

More great Black Friday whisky offers

Best Black Friday rum deals

Warm yourself from the inside out with delicious bottles of rum - this Black Friday for less

Central Galactic rum

Best Black Friday prosecco, cava, champagne and wine deals

It’s always handy to have a bottle of something special stored away in the drinks cupboard. From birthdays to big events like Christmas, dozens of bottles of fizz have been included in this year’s sales bonanza. Here are the deals we’ve been eyeing up.

SECRET DEAL: Beau Joie Champagne at 31Dover

You won’t find this secret black Friday deal advertised on 31DOVER’s virtual shelves. This exclusive 20 per cent discount can only be unlocked with the code: BEAUJOIE20.

Beau Joie Brut Rose

Beau Joie Brut (75cl) - was: £89.95, now: £71.96

Beau Joie Rose (75cl) - was: £114.95, now: £91.96

Beau Joie Demi-Sec ‘Knightlight’ - was: £89.95, now: £71.96

Shop now - and don’t forget the code to claim your discount.

Best Black Friday bubbles

Best Black Friday wine deals

Best Black Friday vodka deals

A drinks trolley favourite, now is the ideal time to stock up on your favourite brand of vodka for less.

Belvedere-Heritage

Best Black Friday Low and No-Alcohol deals

Not drinking, or trying to cut back? You can still join in with Christmas cocktails, virtual or IRL, with low or no-alcohol options that taste just like the real thing.

Fluere

