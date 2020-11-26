Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2020

Abha Shah
·7 min read
(Black Friday Booze Deals)
(Black Friday Booze Deals)

With Christmas on the horizon and New Year hot on its heels, now is the perfect time to stock up on your favourite tipples.

You would be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday sales dealt with fashion, beauty and tech exclusively. While there are plenty of these offers around, the shopping event, which falls on the day after the US marks Thanksgiving, has extended to a whole host of other categories, including booze - much to our delight.

Whether you’re a gin sipper, want to stash away a few bottles of bubbly for upcoming special events, or just like knowing that there’s an entire crate of your favourite ale in your personal stock, we’ve got the best offers on alcohol for you.

Squeeze every last drop from your budget with these knock-down prices and get ready to replenish your drinks trolley.

Best online shops with Black Friday booze deals

Master of Malt

Offering a huge array of spirits, wine and mixers there are plenty of deals to be had at this online liquor store. From fire-water whiskeys to gin and beer, raise a glass to MoM’s amazing deals.

This bottle of Delamain XO Vesper is down from £154.95 to £134.95, but only until midnight. There will be a new flash deal from 00.01am tomorrow.

Delamain
Delamain

Shop now

31Dover

Make a beeline for this online off licence this Black Friday and see it’s virtual shelves bursting with incredible offers. As well as price drops across all categories - wine, beer and spirits - the retailer is also offering a FREE bottle of premium vodka on spends of £79+.

III Big Dog vodka
III Big Dog vodka

III Big Dogs vodka, usually £29.95, is the perfect base for cocktails like a Bloody Mary - ideal for nursing the morning after the night before.

Shop now

Best Black Friday gin deals

The juniper-spiked spirit has been a firm favourite for years now. Whether you prefer London Dry or a fruit-infused variety, we’ve got bargain bottles galore here.

Craft Gin Club

There are all sorts of gin-credible offers to snap up at Craft Gin Club, but true fans should opt for the bundles. They offer the best value and come themed around origin - choose from British gins, European and world gins. Selected flavoured gins will be £5 off from November 25 and there will be 15 per cent off selected bundles from November 26 to 30.

Craft Gin Club World Gins bundle
Craft Gin Club World Gins bundle

There are also gin Christmas crackers and miniature gift sets that would make great stocking fillers.

Shop now

GiftsOnline4U

Offering a site-wide discount of 15 per cent on orders over £30, there are quite a few bargains to be found at this online gift store.

GiftsOnline4u
GiftsOnline4u

For the gin enthusiast, the Personalised Gin Infuser will go down a storm - take your G&T to the next level by adding in your own blend of botanicals, herbs and spices for a bespoke cocktail. Personalise with a name up to 10 characters.

Shop now

More great Black Friday gin offers

Drumshanbo
Drumshanbo

Best Black Friday beer, ale and cider deals

If a perfect day for you is sampling new and exciting craft beer, the Black Friday sales are guaranteed to delight. From stout to cider, see the best offers on beer and cider below.

Black Friday deals at Beer Hawk

Very good news for beer fans - hop specialists Beer Hawk is marking sales season with not just offers, but special cases available for Black Friday only. This mixed case of lager is brimming with either 25 or 50 light craft beers from some of the finest breweries on the Continent.

Beer Hawk
Beer Hawk

Shop all Black Friday offers at Beer Hawk

Adnams Christmas All Wrapped Up drinks bundle

If your drinks cabinet could do with some topping up ahead of the festive season, Adnams has the liquid solution all wrapped up. This bundle has everything you could wish for in a Christmas booze hamper, from a mixed case of craft beer and prosecco to top notch Port for Christmas lunch. It's on a Black Friday offer of £149.99 (down from £169.86) and everything will be delivered right to your door.

Adnams Christmas All Wrapped Up drinks bundle
Adnams Christmas All Wrapped Up drinks bundle

Shop now

More great Black Friday beer offers

Best Black Friday whisky deals

Whether you’re into cocktails or prefer sipping the firewater neat over rocks, there are some truly jaw-dropping deals to be found on whisky this Black Friday. Stock up on an old favourite or splash out on a new dram for less.

Up to 30 per cent off Johnnie Walker

If you, or someone you know, is a serious Johnnie Walker fan, now’s the time to fill your online cart with discounted bottles of the celebrated whisky. They’re a handy gift to have in your personal stores for when birthdays or special occasions unexpectedly pop up. There are plenty of versions to browse, here’s our pick of the best:

Jack Daniel&#39;s Frank Sinatra Edition Whisky
Jack Daniel's Frank Sinatra Edition Whisky

More great Black Friday whisky offers

Best Black Friday rum deals

Warm yourself from the inside out with delicious bottles of rum - this Black Friday for less

Central Galactic rum
Central Galactic rum

Best Black Friday prosecco, cava, champagne and wine deals

It’s always handy to have a bottle of something special stored away in the drinks cupboard. From birthdays to big events like Christmas, dozens of bottles of fizz have been included in this year’s sales bonanza. Here are the deals we’ve been eyeing up.

SECRET DEAL: Beau Joie Champagne at 31Dover

You won’t find this secret black Friday deal advertised on 31DOVER’s virtual shelves. This exclusive 20 per cent discount can only be unlocked with the code: BEAUJOIE20.

Beau Joie Brut Rose
Beau Joie Brut Rose

  • Beau Joie Brut (75cl) - was: £89.95, now: £71.96

  • Beau Joie Rose (75cl) - was: £114.95, now: £91.96

  • Beau Joie Demi-Sec ‘Knightlight’ - was: £89.95, now: £71.96

Shop now - and don’t forget the code to claim your discount.

Best Black Friday bubbles

Best Black Friday wine deals

Best Black Friday vodka deals

A drinks trolley favourite, now is the ideal time to stock up on your favourite brand of vodka for less.

Belvedere-Heritage
Belvedere-Heritage

Best Black Friday Low and No-Alcohol deals

Not drinking, or trying to cut back? You can still join in with Christmas cocktails, virtual or IRL, with low or no-alcohol options that taste just like the real thing.

Fluere
Fluere

Read More

Best alcohol advent calendars of 2020: gin, wine, beer and more

Best gin advent calendars of 2020 for the gin lover in your life

Best whisky advent calendars of 2020

Best Black Friday phone contract deals 2020

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020

Best Black Friday camera deals 2020

Latest Stories

  • Tearful thousands bid farewell to Maradona in Argentina

    Tens of thousands of fans, many weeping but eager to honour Diego Maradona, filed past the coffin of Argentina's most iconic soccer star on Thursday, some confronting police who tried to maintain order.

  • The sports figures I'm thankful for in 2020

    Sue Bird, LeBron James and many others made 2020 a little more joyful.

  • Week 12 fantasy football rankings: In Keenan Allen we trust

    Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.

  • Blaming Brady, Respect the Raiders & Bench Wentz | More Football

    The More Football crew dives into the Buccaneers' issues on offense, examine Taysom Hill's impressive start and discuss why Carson Wentz has full support from the Eagles despite his poor play.

  • Report: Another Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19 in ongoing team outbreak

    The Ravens' team-wide COVID-19 outbreak isn't slowing down yet.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Nike is taking an extra 20% off men's running gear during their Black Friday sale

    Enter code SHOP20 to save big at Nike.

  • Imagining NFL players as Thanksgiving dishes | FFSK

    In the FFSK Thanksgiving special, Matt Harmon and you, the people, compare your favorite NFL players to the dishes you probably can't wait to eat.

  • Take an extra 20% off women's sale styles during Nike's Black Friday savings event

    Enter code SHOP20 until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST to save an extra 20% off.

  • Canadian runner Seccafien overcomes mental anguish of 2 Australian lockdowns

    On a bright November morning in Australia, Andrea Seccafien takes a call from a Toronto reporter before a pair of late spring runs with temperatures set to reach 33C. "Never a rest day," said Canada's record holder in the women's half marathon. "To run more 5K to half marathon I need to run a lot." Seccafien doesn't mind the scorching heat now that she's finally training for a race — a half marathon Dec. 13 in the Australian island state of Tasmania — after two coronavirus pandemic lockdowns kept her out of competition from March through October. Seccafien's mental health suffered greatly through those months. Sharing a small apartment with fiancé Jamie Whitfield, she became overwhelmed by "a spiral of thoughts, a lot of worries" and took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. Seccafien often wondered if the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics would indeed be held next summer. Would she get a chance to qualify for the Summer Games in the 10,000 metres? What would a long layoff mean for her career? Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount. — Canadian runner Andrea Seccafien on training while struggling with mental health "I didn't know what was wrong [with me]. I was definitely dealing with a lot of anxiety but thankfully we have a really good support group with Athletics Canada," said Seccafien, who also began seeing a sports psychologist in Australia, where she has lived since late 2017 after Jamie landed a job as a post-doctoral researcher at the Melbourne campus of the Australian Catholic University. "I also wasn't sleeping well, so it was just a lot of things going on." During lockdown, Melbourne's five million residents could leave home to exercise outside and buy groceries but not travel further than five kilometres. Fortunately, there was 31 km stretch of running space for Seccafien on a nearby trail system. Still, the native of Guelph, Ont., faced many challenges. "Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount," the 30-year-old recalled, her voice cracking with emotion. "My body was amped up all the time. 'Nerve-racking' without treatment "I would try to do a workout but running a time that would normally be very easy would feel as if I was doing a threshold or a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run." During tougher training sessions on the road, Jamie would bike alongside Seccafien and joined her on all long runs. "That was extremely helpful. It was really hard [emotionally] but we're a good team," said the Melbourne Track Club member, who found it "nerve-racking" running 150 km weekly and not being able to receive physio and massage therapy. Looking back, Seccafien realizes stepping away was necessary after struggling through training and not seeing improvement in her fitness. "When we went back into lockdown in July, it gave me time to train on my own, at my own pace and not compare myself to others, which was beneficial to getting back into fitness and confident again," said Seccafien, who also focused on meditation and her daily training responsibilities to work through the anxiety. "I think if I had to go back training [with my group] it would have spiraled again. Now, I feel normal." Seccafien is also in good physical health after tearing her right plantar — the ligament connecting the heel bone to your toes — in September 2018. After attempts to run through the pain led to a stress reaction (deep bone bruise) and prevented her from racing the 10,000, Seccafien reinjured the plantar while finishing second in the 5,000 at the Canadian championships in Montreal on July 25, 2019. She recovered to run two personal-best times in three days that October in Doha, Qatar — 15:04.67 in the semifinals to shave nearly four seconds off her PB and hit the 15:10 Olympic standard, then clocking her first-ever sub-15-minute 5,000 to place 13th in her first world final. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: "You always want to finish higher, so the goal in Tokyo would be top eight or 10," said Seccafien, who was 20th at her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio. "In Rio I was so green. I was making moves and wasting energy. Now, I feel I've learned how to run those [championship] races." In Tasmania, the former University of Toronto Track Club runner will race for the first time since setting a 33:05 PB in the 10K on Feb. 23, three weeks after taking down Natasha Wodak's Canadian half marathon record in 1:09:38 at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan. "Since August, I have had a consistent block of training and I do think I'm quite fit, so there is no reason it shouldn't go well," said Seccafien, who remains hopeful of running the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo. "I don't know if it'll be a Canadian record race, but I hope to be around that time."

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Warriors granted $9.3 million exception for injured Klay Thompson

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • LaVar Ball admits 1-on-1 game against Michael Jordan isn't happening, for obvious reasons

    LaVar Ball acknowledged a small bit of reality on Tuesday.

  • Reds acquire Hoffman | FastCast

    The Reds acquire Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams from the Rockies for Robert Stephenson and Jameson Hannah on this edition of FastCast

  • Michael Jordan donates $2 million in proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to food banks

    Jordan has pledged he won't keep a cent from the ESPN docuseries.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.