Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2020
With Christmas on the horizon and New Year hot on its heels, now is the perfect time to stock up on your favourite tipples.
You would be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday sales dealt with fashion, beauty and tech exclusively. While there are plenty of these offers around, the shopping event, which falls on the day after the US marks Thanksgiving, has extended to a whole host of other categories, including booze - much to our delight.
Whether you’re a gin sipper, want to stash away a few bottles of bubbly for upcoming special events, or just like knowing that there’s an entire crate of your favourite ale in your personal stock, we’ve got the best offers on alcohol for you.
Squeeze every last drop from your budget with these knock-down prices and get ready to replenish your drinks trolley.
Best online shops with Black Friday booze deals
Master of Malt
Offering a huge array of spirits, wine and mixers there are plenty of deals to be had at this online liquor store. From fire-water whiskeys to gin and beer, raise a glass to MoM’s amazing deals.
This bottle of Delamain XO Vesper is down from £154.95 to £134.95, but only until midnight. There will be a new flash deal from 00.01am tomorrow.
31Dover
Make a beeline for this online off licence this Black Friday and see it’s virtual shelves bursting with incredible offers. As well as price drops across all categories - wine, beer and spirits - the retailer is also offering a FREE bottle of premium vodka on spends of £79+.
III Big Dogs vodka, usually £29.95, is the perfect base for cocktails like a Bloody Mary - ideal for nursing the morning after the night before.
Best Black Friday gin deals
The juniper-spiked spirit has been a firm favourite for years now. Whether you prefer London Dry or a fruit-infused variety, we’ve got bargain bottles galore here.
Craft Gin Club
There are all sorts of gin-credible offers to snap up at Craft Gin Club, but true fans should opt for the bundles. They offer the best value and come themed around origin - choose from British gins, European and world gins. Selected flavoured gins will be £5 off from November 25 and there will be 15 per cent off selected bundles from November 26 to 30.
There are also gin Christmas crackers and miniature gift sets that would make great stocking fillers.
GiftsOnline4U
Offering a site-wide discount of 15 per cent on orders over £30, there are quite a few bargains to be found at this online gift store.
For the gin enthusiast, the Personalised Gin Infuser will go down a storm - take your G&T to the next level by adding in your own blend of botanicals, herbs and spices for a bespoke cocktail. Personalise with a name up to 10 characters.
More great Black Friday gin offers
Bulldog London Dry Gin, 70cl - was: £24, now: £17.60
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, 70cl - was: £42, now: £31
No.3 London Dry Gin, 70cl - was: £36.50, now: £25.20
Audemus Pink Pepper Gin - was: £39.95, now: £29.95
Mermaid Dry Gin - was: £35.95, now: £32.35
Mermaid Pink Gin - was: £35.95, now: £32.35
Best Black Friday beer, ale and cider deals
If a perfect day for you is sampling new and exciting craft beer, the Black Friday sales are guaranteed to delight. From stout to cider, see the best offers on beer and cider below.
Black Friday deals at Beer Hawk
Very good news for beer fans - hop specialists Beer Hawk is marking sales season with not just offers, but special cases available for Black Friday only. This mixed case of lager is brimming with either 25 or 50 light craft beers from some of the finest breweries on the Continent.
Shop all Black Friday offers at Beer Hawk
Adnams Christmas All Wrapped Up drinks bundle
If your drinks cabinet could do with some topping up ahead of the festive season, Adnams has the liquid solution all wrapped up. This bundle has everything you could wish for in a Christmas booze hamper, from a mixed case of craft beer and prosecco to top notch Port for Christmas lunch. It's on a Black Friday offer of £149.99 (down from £169.86) and everything will be delivered right to your door.
More great Black Friday beer offers
Best Black Friday whisky deals
Whether you’re into cocktails or prefer sipping the firewater neat over rocks, there are some truly jaw-dropping deals to be found on whisky this Black Friday. Stock up on an old favourite or splash out on a new dram for less.
Up to 30 per cent off Johnnie Walker
If you, or someone you know, is a serious Johnnie Walker fan, now’s the time to fill your online cart with discounted bottles of the celebrated whisky. They’re a handy gift to have in your personal stores for when birthdays or special occasions unexpectedly pop up. There are plenty of versions to browse, here’s our pick of the best:
Johnnie Walker Green Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl with Gift Box - was: £40, now: £33.99
John Walker and Sons 200th Anniversary Celebratory Blend, Blended Scotch Whisky, 70cl with Gift Box - was: £55, now: £49.75
Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky Limited Edition Islay Origin, 1L - was: £45, now: £38.25
Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky Limited Edition Lowlands Origin, 1L - was: £45, now: £38.25
Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky Limited Edition Speyside Origin, 1L - was: £45, now: £38.25
Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl - was: £42.50, now: £27.45
Johnnie Walker Game of Thrones White Walker Blended Whisky, 70cl - was: £30, now: £27.47
Johnnie Walker Song of Ice Blended Scotch Whisky Game of Thrones Limited Edition 70cl - was: £30, now: £27.49
Johnnie Walker Song of Fire Blended Scotch Whisky Game of Thrones Limited Edition 70cl - was: £34, now: £27.49
More great Black Friday whisky offers
Jack Daniel's Frank Sinatra Edition Whisky, 1L - was: £139,50, now: £112.50
Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, 70cl - was: £27.49, now: £18.99
Highland Park Valfather - was: £54/95, now: £39.95
Maker's Mark Bourbon Whisky, 70cl - was: £30, now: £20
Best Black Friday rum deals
Warm yourself from the inside out with delicious bottles of rum - this Black Friday for less
Central Galactic Spiced Rum - was: £34.95, now: £29.95
Ron Abuelo Centuria - was: £123, now: £99
Best Black Friday prosecco, cava, champagne and wine deals
It’s always handy to have a bottle of something special stored away in the drinks cupboard. From birthdays to big events like Christmas, dozens of bottles of fizz have been included in this year’s sales bonanza. Here are the deals we’ve been eyeing up.
SECRET DEAL: Beau Joie Champagne at 31Dover
You won’t find this secret black Friday deal advertised on 31DOVER’s virtual shelves. This exclusive 20 per cent discount can only be unlocked with the code: BEAUJOIE20.
Beau Joie Brut (75cl) - was: £89.95, now: £71.96
Beau Joie Rose (75cl) - was: £114.95, now: £91.96
Beau Joie Demi-Sec ‘Knightlight’ - was: £89.95, now: £71.96
Shop now - and don’t forget the code to claim your discount.
Best Black Friday bubbles
Bollinger Special Cuvée Champagne, 75cl - was: £43, now: £30
Best Black Friday wine deals
Lady A Rose wine - was: £14.95, now £11.21
Chateau La Coste - was: £75.30 for six bottles, now: £56.47
Best Black Friday vodka deals
A drinks trolley favourite, now is the ideal time to stock up on your favourite brand of vodka for less.
Belvedere Heritage 176, 70cl - was: £42, now: £36
Best Black Friday Low and No-Alcohol deals
Not drinking, or trying to cut back? You can still join in with Christmas cocktails, virtual or IRL, with low or no-alcohol options that taste just like the real thing.
FLUEÌ€RE Original - was: £20, now: £11.30
FLUÈRE Smoked Agave - was: £20, now: £15
FLUÈRE Raspberry - was: £20, now: £17
Nosecco - Alcohol Free - Sparkling Wine - 6 x 75cl - was: £23.99, now: £16.80
