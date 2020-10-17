The best bike racks for your car

Unless you drive a van or a pickup, putting a bike in your car is a bit of a hassle. It normally requires taking the wheels off, folding down the seats, and shoving the pieces into the cabin until the trunk lid closes. There’s a good chance you’ll end up with grease or mud stains on your nice upholstery. The simple solution is getting a bike rack.

Broadly speaking, there are three types of racks: Carriers mounted on top of your car, those that hang from the back with straps, and those that attach to your hitch. Which route you take depends on the type of car you drive, how often you need to carry a bike, and, of course, how much you want to spend. Regardless, these are your best options.

Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bike ($40)

The Allen Sports Deluxe is the lowest common denominator in the bike rack world. It won’t break the bank, it takes seconds to install, and it’s designed to fit a wide variety of cars, including SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks, and minivans. The manufacturer notes that the 12-inch-long arms make it easy to accommodate just about any type of bike. And, like all strap-style racks, it won’t take up much space in your garage.





$40 from Amazon

Tyger Deluxe Black 1-Bike ($109)

Tyger’s Deluxe Black 1-Bike is great if you’re the lone rider in your household. It’s a sturdy, compact unit built to carry a single bike on the back of a car. Individual soft cradles protect the bike’s frame, while a protective coating ensures the rack won’t rust to pieces after just a year’s worth of use. Note that bikes without a top frame bar will require an extra-cost adapter bar before they’re mounted to the rack.





$109 from Amazon

Saris Bones EX trunk carrier ($230)

