Best bike Co2 inflator pumps

Choosing the best bike pump is very much dependent on your tyre inflation needs. A floor pump is fast, but cannot be taken with you on a ride. A mini pump is portable, but slow to inflate. A Co2 inflator is portable and fast, and the go-to choice for many cyclists.

Punctures are a pet peeve for any cyclist. They can strike at any time no matter how robust your tyres might be - even chunky mountain bike tyres aren't immune. Having a Co2 inflator at hand is important for fast tyre inflation when at the roadside.

CO2 inflators are the best bike pumps for those looking for one-time effortless inflation at the roadside. CO2 canisters offer a huge benefit in convenience and speed as well as being very packable in a jersey pocket or saddlebag. Small canisters of compressed carbon dioxide connect to an adaptor and deliver a powerful blast of inflation.

Being able to inflate a tyre in a matter of seconds can be crucial mid-sportive or at the side of the road in the freezing rain. A 16g canister will happily inflate a road tyre to around 90psi and if you have larger volume tyres there are 20g and 25g options available.

As CO2 canisters provide a finite amount of inflation, you're reliant on having enough cartridges, so consider whether CO2 is the most practical for your ride or a mini-pump should also be taken for backup. An element of care must be considered when using CO2, the discharge of gas will freeze the outside of the canister and unless protected by a cover or gloves, your skin will stick to the metal. The cost factor and waste must also be considered due to the throwaway nature of emptied canisters.