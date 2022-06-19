Best of the Best's (LON:BOTB) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£0.06

The board of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of September to UK£0.06. This takes the annual payment to 1.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Best of the Best's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Best of the Best was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 14%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from UK£0.012 to UK£0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Best of the Best has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Best of the Best has impressed us by growing EPS at 27% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Best of the Best Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Best of the Best is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Best of the Best that investors should take into consideration. Is Best of the Best not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

