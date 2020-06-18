Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 76% over the past week following Best of the Best PLC's (LON:BOTB) latest yearly results. Overall the results were a little better than the analyst was expecting, with revenues beating forecasts by 6.5%to hit UK£18m. Following the result, the analyst has updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimate suggests is in store for next year.

AIM:BOTB Past and Future Earnings June 18th 2020

After the latest results, the solitary analyst covering Best of the Best are now predicting revenues of UK£28.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 57% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 86% to UK£0.70. Prior to the latest earnings, the analyst was forecasting revenues of UK£18.0m in 2021, and did not provide an earnings per share estimate. It's clear that even though the consensus made a sizeable gain to their revenue forecasts, the analyst also began providing earnings per share estimates, with earnings becoming more important to the investment case going forwards.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for Best of the Best 114% to UK£10.50 on the back of these upgrades.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Best of the Best's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 57% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Best of the Best to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is the bullish forecast for profits next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Best of the Best , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

