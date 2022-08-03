Best berry lipsticks for a very berry smile

(Fenty Beauty)

The statement red and the classic nude have both had their moments. But it's time the berry lipstick got a little extra love, too.

These deliciously vibrant shades cover everything from strawberry pinks to deep blackberry purples, very-cherry reds and deep, juicy maroons. Offering maybe the most variety across any "type" of lipstick, there's a berry shade to suit all skin tones and an occasion to match.

The best thing about berry lipstick? It works for pretty much any kind of look.

Add a dash of spice to a barely-there face with a splash of berry lips, or use it as the final finishing touch with a smoky eye and artful contouring.

Perfect for brightening up a dull weekday or waking you up ahead of weekend partying, the berry lip is - in our opinion - the most underrated of the lot.

How to choose the best berry lipstick for you?

Check your skin tone: if you have more pink undertones, you'll probably suit blue-toned berry lipsticks like deep wine hues and oxbloods. If you have yellow undertones, you'll love orange-toned lipsticks like brighter reds and maroon shades. If you're lucky enough to sit somewhere in the middle, you can go wild with any and all of the above.

We've rounded up all of the best berry lipsticks below

NARS Must-Have Mattes Lipstick Force Speciale

Make a statement with NARS’ gorgeous deep, berry red Force Speciale lipstick. This matte colour is a bold option that refuses to budge: a perfect choice if you’re heading out for dinner or drinks and don’t want to return home with half of it over your chin.

NARS lipsticks are also some of the most moisturising of the bunch, infused with Passion Fruit Seed oil to nourish the lips and omega-6 and essential fatty acids to hydrate and smooth. They also features Moragin extract, which is the thing you have to thank for that infallible colour on your lips.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick Lost Cherry

Charlotte Tilbury regularly takes the top spot when it comes to lipsticks and the brand doesn’t disappoint with its berry-hued shades. “Lost Cherry” is our favourite berry lipstick, an impressively matte shade that won’t dry out lips, no matter how many days on the trot you wear it.

Enriched with Lipstick Tree & Orchid Extract to soften, protect and hydrate, it’s a lipstick you could feasibly swap out with your lip balm and still remain suitably smooth.

The best part? The 3D glowing pigments, which create the illusion of wider and fuller lips.

Benefit California Kissin' lipstick Blackberry

Benefit’s California Kissin’ lipstick in Blackberry is a deep burgundy shade that’s effortless to apply. Hitting the ideal midpoint between rich colour and easy application, this lipstick is one you’ll keep tucked away in your bag, ready to be whipped out at a moment’s notice. It also smells delicious too, thanks to its mango oil infusion which helps to moisturise and soften while delivering its unbeatably vivid colour.

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour Dance With Me

Apply MAC’s Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour with caution: one application of this and you’ll still have remnants of it on your lips the following morning, especially if you choose a darker shade.

Ticking all the boxes for an impressive berry lipstick with an unbreakable colour performance, the Dance With Me shade is a top choice if you’re looking to go all out.

A deep, rich red, it’s ideal for long nights and needs a little oil-based remover to properly scrub off.

No7 Velvet Matte Conditioning Lipstick Cranberry

No7’s Velvet Matte Conditioning Lipstick is one of the best around for long lasting colour that somehow removes itself seamlessly with no residue left to see.

It’s also one of the more budget friendly of the bunch, able to be applied and reapplied whenever necessary without thinking of the cost-per-application.

Expertly formulated with lip-loving ingredients like Mango and Murumuru, this velvety smooth lipstick actively hydrates the lips with an impressive colour payoff.

Glossier Generation G Jam

In true Glossier style, the brand’s sheer matte lipstick is subtle rather than overpowering. Adding a soft, berry-coloured shade to your lips, it adapts to your natural lip colour to add a little extra boost without performing like an all-out matte would.

It’s also one of the easiest berry lipsticks to apply - no mirror necessary here. The shape of the applicator combined with its soft, not-so-pigmented colour means you can easily grab and go without hunting down for a compact first.

Illamasqua Sheer Veil Lipstick Hi Note

Illamasqua makes some of the most luxurious feeling lipsticks with great options for all lip shades: berry tones fully included. The Sheer Veil Lipstick in Hi Note is our top choice for a bright, fun, berry pink shade.

It’s not a matte lipstick but definitely offers a lot of colour payoff, especially if you add a second coat. Its oil-infused, balmy texture is what makes Illamasqua lipsticks feel quite so premium and, infused with Macadamia Oil and Vitamin E, this one feels particularly delicious.

Tom Ford Lip Colour lipstick Empire

Whip out a Tom Ford lipstick whenever you mean business. Though pricey, these lipsticks promise to last almost a lifetime (well, until their expiry date comes around or until you’ve inevitably used it all up) with impressive colour payoff and a buttery smooth application to match.

Empire’s bright, strawberry red shade comes enriched with exotic ingredients including soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil, while its specially treated colour pigments are blended to deliver pure colour with just the right balance of luminosity.

MAC Matte Lipstick Heroine

MAC’s Matte Lipsticks are iconic for making the brand what it is today and are some of the lauded on the market, offering intense, opaque colour that barely fades after an entire day of wear.

While the red and pink shades are the most popular, Heroine is an underrated top performer if you’re looking for a new berry shade. One of the darkest around, this rich, deep blackberry purple number is a little different from the usual.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Black Cherry

Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick is great if you’re someone who likes a little variety. At less than £8, it’s easy to pick up a few of these shades to alternate between days.

Despite their budget friendly price tag, these lipsticks provide impressive, smooth colour with a slick, moisturising finish. Formulated with micro-fine pigments for high-impact colour, this soft, creamy shade is boosted with vitamin A, C and E as well as silk-enriched moisturisers.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick Censored Carmine

Yves Saint Laurent’s beautiful lipsticks are luminous yet somehow matte at the same time - an ideal balance for daily looks that don’t require much upkeep. Offering medium coverage that’s easy to build, these lipsticks start out offering a hint of shade (in this case, a dark, blue-toned red) but, with a second application, develops into something a little more opaque.

They’re also a little more premium than your usual lipstick, made using Mallow Flower Extract that’s sourced from the YSL Ourika Gardens in Morocco. Many of YSL’s lipsticks fall into the berry category with a range of sultry shades to suit all skin tones.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain Berry Banger

There's a reason why Fenty Beauty products are almost always sold out (especially in the most popular shades) and that's because they're just as good as their confident branding suggests.

Much like everything Rihanna touches, Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain is a joy from start to finish, offering a hydrating, moisturising, wet-look shine in a range of unique shades. With its glossy, sheer-to-medium coverage, Berry Banger is a berry lipstick you'll love any time of day or night.

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick Executive Realness

Pat McGrath's lipsticks practically deserve a round of applause for their consistent colour payoff, gloriously smooth application and beautiful branding. Each of the MatteTrance Lipsticks will receive a little more attention than your everyday lipstick - there's a reason Pat was awarded an MBE by the Queen. While we're not totally sure whether Her Majesty has sampled Executive Realness herself, this lightweight, opaque lipstick is definitely one that would justify the royal seal of approval.

