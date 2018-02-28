Our best behind-the-scenes stories from PyeongChang

Looking back on the PyeongChang Winter Games, it’s crazy to realize just how much can happen in two short weeks.

From athletic accomplishments and political statements, to the cultural experiences awaiting far from the hills and arenas, the 2018 version of the Winter Olympics did not disappoint. We’re thrilled to look back at not only the accomplishments of Canada’s athletes who collectively brought home a record medal haul from PyeongChang — but also at some of our favourite content which highlighted the grace, humility, and personality of some of those who stole the spotlight in South Korea.

Enjoy the best of our Olympics coverage:

The three-letter acronym key to surviving the Winter Games

Our crew on the ground in PyeongChang reflected on lessons learned and memories forged during an exciting but exhausting two weeks covering the Games. For the athletes, coaches, fans and media soaking in the experience in South Korea, it was all about keeping a PMA: Positive Mental Attitude.

Tessa and Scott’s talent is surpassed only by their grace

Canada fell in love with with its ice dancing heroes after the pair earned two gold medals and cemented themselves as the most decorated Olympians in figure skating history. Virtue and Moir’s grace and humility off the ice is even more prevalent than on it, and we were lucky enough to speak to them about what’s next.

A Foreigner’s Guide to experiencing South Korean culture

From dabbling into the ever-intimidating world of K-Pop haircuts, to slurping back a hot cup of luxury coffee, to having an open mind with some unique street food, our boots-on-the-ground in PyeongChang made sure to soak in a few of the unique experiences a foreigner can find in South Korea.

Mark McMorris loves the camaraderie of snowboard culture

Less than a year after staring death in the face, Mark McMorris not only found his health in time for PyeongChang, he found his way back to the podium, too. We caught up with the bronze medalist who detailed how friendship makes snowboard culture so unique.

Patrick Chan reflects on his legacy and leaving on his own terms

The Canadian figure skating legend made it known that his decision to take in one more Olympic Games wasn’t aimed at amending any losses, trying to rectify past failures and frustrations — or even winning gold. The trip to PyeongChang for his final games was about one thing: Going out on his on terms.

Hayley Wickenheiser discusses hanging up on Bob Nicholson

Stogies, beers and a party on the ice in Vancouver after the 2010 gold medal victory over Team USA was a perfect was to celebrate. Hockey Canada’s boss called Wickenheiser on the way home to explain why they’d need to apologize for their antics during the post-game shaker — but that’s all he got to say.

Gus Kenworthy embraces “the kiss”

The slopestyle skier delivered delivered seemingly innocuous kiss with his boyfriend which captured the world’s imagination. He’s now a hero to the gay community, but a target of derision for some, and we spoke with Kenworthy about the implications of his unintentional statement.

If you couldn’t be in PyeongChang, you could still be there … kind of

While Canadians from coast-to-coast often find themselves allured by the many events featured in the Winter Games, actually attending the Olympics — as a competitor or fan — is an unattainable dream for most. Luckily, virtual reality is a very real thing, and you can soak in some of what the Games has to offer without leaving the comfort of your Cheeto-stained couch.

Max Parrot laid it all out to go for gold

The Canadian snowboarder tossed a silver medal around his neck in PyeongChang, but he could’ve had more. Parrot sacrificed a podium finish in the big air event to risk it all for gold — with no regrets.

How Canadian Caroline park landed on Korea’s unified hockey team

Park is a Canadian through and through, but a unique series of events led her to a spot on Korea’s women’s hockey team in PyeongChang. We sat down with her before the Games to get a glimpse into her unique and inspiring hockey story.

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes insist chemistry is crucial

Mixed double’s curling made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang, and a pair of Canucks took home the event’s inaugural gold. Morris and Lawes took time to explain why finding instant chemistry is the key intangible to success in mixed doubles curling.

Mikael Kingsbury has a Sidney Crosby story to tell

The Olympic moguls king now has a gold medal to call his own, but it was a hero of his in another sport that Kingsbury recalls as one of his fondest Olympic memories.

We also got our pencil crayons out for our “What you might not know about me” series which featured gold medallist skier Kelsey Serwa.