Best bedding sets: From luxury brands to quality affordable bedsheets

Creating the optimal sleep environment to encourage a long, restful slumber begins with the right bedding.

Once you have invested in a mattress with just the right firmness level, a duvet to suit the season and pillows that offer comfort and support in equal measure, it’s your choice in sheets that deserve your attention next.

There are few things that compare to the sumptuous feeling of slipping into a set of fresh, crisp linen where all your troubles and cares simply melt away – but this is not something that should be reserved solely for laundry day. With the right luxurious bedding, you can experience this on a nightly basis and throughout lazy mornings and duvet days.

A respite away from the world, your bed is sanctuary and should be treated as such by draping your bed in sumptuous fabrics, quality constructions and enviable thread counts. Also look out for brands boasting sustainability credentials, whether that’s partnering up with the Better Cotton Initiative or donating to charities.

What does thread count mean?

Thread count refers to the vertical and horizontal threads per square inch (aka how tightly woven it is). This doesn’t necessarily attest to the quality of the product but instead gives a suggestion on feel. But as a rule of thumb, higher thread counts – 750+ - are denser whereas lower thread counts may be more airy and lightweight. The material used is much more important when it comes to choosing bedsheets.

What fabric should your bedsheets be?

Cotton is the most common material but for opulence, you may prefer silk or newer on the fabric block, eucalyptus. Egyptian cotton is renowned as being the best type of cotton in the world, offering a higher thread count but still maintaining its durability and breathability.

As a word of warning, you may find the selection of bed linen sets below even more challenging to leave in the morning so maybe opt for a back-up alarm, just in case.

Mela Eucalyptus Silk Sheet Set

Cosy up to the irresistably soft Mela bed sheets. Created using eucalyptus, the linen is ideal for hot sleepers and warm summer nights as its naturally sweat-wicking and will regulate your body’s temperature.

The brand compares it to a 1000 cotton thread count and sources the material from regenerative forests in Austria and the Czech Republic with a process that uses 10 times less water than cotton - so there’s a sustainability nod too. With each purchase, there’s a donation to Young Minds.

It’s also Oeko-Tex certified and the fabric is so soft that it should prevent hair breakages and skin creases in much the same way that a silk pillowcase will so you can get your beauty sleep. The sheets come in stone, pastel pink and white and the set includes a fitted sheet, a duvet cover and either one or two pillowcases depending on the size you opt for.

Buy now £155.25, Mela

Bedfolk Linen Bedding Bundle

Luxury bedding label Bedfolk puts quality at the forefront. The brand creates its linen collections from Belgian and French flax in Guimarães, Portugal with a muted palette. With the ability to pair with any bedroom interiors, the sheets have an effortless appearance that also saves you on the ironing time. The fabric is super soft on the skin and gets even more so with wear. It is also Oeko-Tex certified so you doze off in comfort, content in the knowledge that your sheets are free from any harmful chemicals or synthetics.

The sheets come in rust, ink, rose, moss, clay and the snow hue pictured and the set includes the duvet cover and two pillows with the option to add a fitted or flat sheet.

Buy now £149.00, Bedfolk

Soak & Sleep Pure Mulberry Silk Bedding

Is there anything more opulent than silk bedding? Rest your head like royalty in the sumptuous feel of these 100 per cent Mulberry silk bed sheets. While they feel extremely decadent, there’s practicality to silk too. Firstly, the fabric is naturally temperature regulating so offers that cold-side-of-the-bed feel for longer and it provides less friction for your hair as you toss and turn throughout the night. Due to the material, you should also get a better absorption of your skincare products.

Buy now £60.00, Soak & Sleep

Brook + Wilde Belvedere Bed Linen Set

If you're looking to create that five star hotel experience in the comfort of your own home, Brook + Wilde is on hand with the Belvedere set that has a minimalistic but oh-so stylish navy blue embroidered border. The sheets have a cotton construction with a sateen finish - and we can guarantee that you’ll race home each day to cocoon into the 1000 thread count. The crisp design ensures that they’ll stay fresh well past laundry day and keep your cosy in winter but cool in summer. The set includes a duvet cover and two pillow cases.

Buy now £279.00, Brook + Wilde

Beddable Cloud Grey Move-in Set

Start the morning ready and rearing to go after a full eight hours in the utmost comfort thanks to the luxury bedding at Beddable. The brand specialise in chic home textiles with an array of textures, which gives a natural feel.

The name - Cloud Grey - refers to both the shade and material with the elevated comfort levels that will encourage you drift off into a dream-like state. OEKO-Tex certified, a crisp cotton construction and smooth skin-feel, this bedding will fill you with joy everytime it shows up in your sheet rotation. The matte finish and laid-back look give it an effortless quality.

The set comes with a duvet, duvet cover, fitted sheet, two pillows and two pillowcases so you are ready to hunker down in an instant.

Buy now £260.10, Beddable

Tekla Fabrics Double Duvet

Tekla, the bedding brand hailing from Copenhagen, is known best for its luxury towel, sleepwear and linen sheets all with the label’s signature Scandi minimalism. Stripes are a constant motif in the collections and offer timeless appeal.

The design is set on an organic long cotton construction. The brand is also part of the Better Cotton Initiative that ensures it respects both the environment and the growers. The bedding is also Oeko-Tex certified and is designed to be hard-wearing to withstand the test of time.

Buy now £189.00, End Clothing

Anthropologie Birdie Quilt

If you have opted for a minimalistic design scheme for your bedroom, you may be looking to your bedding to bring the detail and Anthropologie steps up to the plate with its selection of eye-catching sheets. The Birdie set includes this quilt with a mood-boosting pattern depicting birds in flight. The pillows are sold seperately.

Buy now £128.00, Anthropologie

Cuddledown Pure Cotton Sateen Bedding Set

These buttery soft sheets from Cuddledown will take you one step closer to achieving ultimate comfort. Cosiness and style combined, the sheets have a cotton sateen construction with sink right in appeal. The finish is almost shimmery in appearance that heightens the luxury element. The linen comes in pared-back colours, ranging from ivory to steel, is OEKO-TEX certified and adheres to the Better Cotton Initiative. The set comes complete with a duvet cover, two standard-size pillowcases and the option of a fitted or flat sheet.

Buy now £66.75, Cuddledown

The White Company Scallop Edge Bed Linen Collection

From the bedding experts over at The White Company comes this hugely attractive scallop trim set that will bring instant elegance to your boudoir. The detailing is minimal yet effective and is further enhanced by the pink trim (but it’s also available without).

Buy now £25.00, The White Company

Magniberg Mother linen king duvet cover 240cm x 220cm

The Swedish brand take a playful approach to adorning your bed with an array of pastel and vibrant hues. Blossom Pink, Lemonade, Baby Blue and Fresh Green are just some of the colourways on offer as well as more neutral hues like the blue option pictured.

Crafted from European linen, it makes for a lightweight, breathable and airy option to welcome in the warmer weather with subtle detailing coming in the way of mother-of-pearl button closures.

Buy now £279.00, Selfridges

scooms King Size Egyptian Cotton Bedding

Complement any bedroom aesthetic with a fresh white set of Egyptian Cotton sheets from scooms. With the quality construction, you’d think that these would cost far more than what the price tag reveals and that’s due to the four-yarn-over and one-yarn-under weave design. This offers a beautifully soft texture and that luxury sateen finish. The sheets have a 600 thread count to maintain their durability and an Oxford design with silky marrow stitch piping.

Buy now £184.50, scooms

Hampton & Astley Egyptian Cotton Sateen Luxury Duvet Cover and Deep Fitted Sheet Set With Two Pillowcases, Pink

Giving real bang for your buck, Hampton & Astley has found a way to craft a hugely luxurious sleeping environment without costing an arm and a leg. With a 300 thread count, it has a quality feel using Egyptian cotton yarn that provides a silky effect. It comes in three shades; pink, white and grey and with the soft design, you’ll find it even more difficult to leave bed come morning time.

Buy now £99.99, Hampton & Astley