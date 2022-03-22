The Best New Makeup Product Launches of March 2022

Stepping into spring, our favorite beauty brands are launching a slew of exciting new products, with several noteworthy makeup innovations being unveiled in March.

MAC Cosmetics revealed its TikTok-famous MACStack Mascara, which was in development for over two years. The mascara, which comes in a Mega and Micro option, allows users to stack layers of the product without clumping to create volume and length. Byredo also hit the market with its Astronomical Mascara. In terms of eyeliners, emerging beauty company Espressoh dropped its new liquid liner, signaling that the eyes are going to be the focus of spring beauty.

Below, see the best new makeup launches that we're adding to cart this month.

Best new beauty product launches March 2022

The new Gloss Bomb shade from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is a sheer lavender, shimmer-free lip luminizer and plumper hybrid that delivers a hint of tint and gives the appearance of fuller-looking lips.

This retractable pencil from Westman Atelier gives your brows natural-looking definition and feathery fullness with an angled tip that mimics hair-like strokes for just-right, soft-to-bold brows. The dry, precision spoolie provides top tier control.

A new holy grail liner for your makeup bag. espressoh has created a felt tip liquid eyeliner perfect for those like myself who are still trying to figure out how to create an even cat eye.

This skincare-based cream foundation by Clé de Peau Beauté is moisturizing with medium-to-full coverage that visibly perfects skin with a naturally dewy, lustrous finish. The formula is wearable for up to 24 hours, giving you that "lived-in skin" effect.

Freck Beauty's newly launched mascara features a lightweight formula that gives you full-looking brows, sans clumping.

Compatible with two different wands, the MACStack mascara features multifaceted bristles that work to hit every angle. The Mega brush gives instant volume, great for longer, fuller lashes. In contrast, the Micro brush is perfect for precision and control on shorter, sparse lashes.

Byredo's latest mascara is perfect for those who love lashes filled with volume. The double XL volumizing impact intensifies the look as you layer.