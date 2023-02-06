Music's biggest night is finally here, and our favorite artists are walking the Grammys 2023 red carpet in style. While we're keeping tabs on who brings home a coveted gramophone, we can't help but notice the eye-catching beauty looks stealing the spotlight.

This year’s red-carpet saw plenty of risks with major payoff. The bleached brow trend is still alive and well, thanks to bold looks from Doja Cat and Maren Morris, while soft glam neutrals proved less is more on Kacey Musgraves and Ella Mai. Pops of color were spotted on the likes of Lizzo, Kelsea Ballerini, and Taylor Swift, who added an extra accessory to their outfits with a statement eye and lip. Hair was kept mostly polished and sleek, but outliers included H.E.R. wearing her signature voluminous waves and GAYLE who embraced the two-tone Gemini hair trend.

Ahead, the best beauty looks from the Grammys 2023 red carpet.