All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2024 Golden Globes

The stars didn't dissapoint.

After we've taken in all the amazing film and television shows of the past year, the Golden Globes have arrived to kick off the awards season — and we're already living for all the beauty looks coming down the red carpet, including standouts in hair, makeup, and nails.

From Quinta Brunson to Ariana Greenblatt, the looks are nothing short of dazzling and already shaping our 2024 mood boards. Ahead, browse all of the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes.



Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson kept her look classic and simple. Her deep espresso strands were styled sleekly with a middle part and loose waves, while her makeup featured bronzed lids, fluttery lashes, and a nude lip.

Ariana Greenblatt

Actress Ariana Greenblatt went for a smoky, effortlessly undone vibe for her look. She wore her long wavy hair tousled. And for her makeup, she went with a charcoal smoky eye complemented by neutral skin and a pinky nude lip.

