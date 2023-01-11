All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

Kayla Greaves
·2 min read

The stars went off this year.

It's been a while since one of the biggest nights in TV and film has aired. But, the 2023 Golden Globes are back in full force — and so is the red carpet glam. From Sheryl Lee Ralph's monochromatic purple eyes to Zuri Hall's blunt bob, we couldn't get enough of all the epic hair and beauty looks we've seen tonight.

And with the award show red carpets typically dictating the year's top trends, it's looking like 2023 will be one to remember. So without further ado, here are all the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes — from neutral, subtle glam to the unexpected.

Laverne Cox

The gorgeous Laverne Cox traded in her signature long, golden locks for a curly bob and Old Hollywood glam. She finished the look with a deep side part, smoky eyes, and a juicy red lip.

Zuri Hall

TV personality Zuri Hall also opted for a bob tonight — but decided to go blunt with her cut. Fringe rounded out the look, perfectly framing her face. And while she went with a subtle eye look, her wine-stained lips stole the show.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Coco Maurice

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice both wore monochrome makeup that matched perfectly with their gowns. Ralph worked with makeup artist Mila Thomas to create a sultry, purple eye look, paired with a glossy nude lip. Hairstylist Moira Frazier finished off the look by giving the Emmy award-winning star's hair a long, sleek finish. As for Maurice, she opted for a similar makeup look, but in gold, along with cascading curls.

Liza Koshy

Social media personality and actress Liza Koshy went with a slicked-back style, piecey side bangs, and dewy skin. She rounded out the look with fluttery lashes and a glossy lip.

