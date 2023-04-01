The Best New Beauty Launches of March 2023

March has come and gone and as you can best bet, there were dozens of new beauty products spanning across categories from skincare to makeup that the Hypebae Beauty Team absolutely adored.

This season, we're looking towards turning over our vanities to welcome in our spring beauty care, so while the drops weren't as heavy as in January and February, they were solid. From a fragrance drop from Nyakio Grieco's Relevant: Your Skin Seen that told the story of a rebirth to a highly requested bronzer from Freck that is set to give you the perfect sun kissed look to wake up months of sun-deprived skin.

To help you narrow down your choices and shop smartly, as we know these times are rough on a girl's pocketbook, we've rounded up all of the top beauty pics to hit the shelves for March that the Hypebae Beauty Team feels are worth your good coin.

Cosmetics

Gucci Beauty Éternité De Beauté 24 Hour Full Coverage Luminous Matte Finish Foundation

Price: $69 USD

What it does: Gucci's Éternité De Beauté foundation is the perfect intro to medium to full coverage for the warmer months. Formulated with bamboo powder to blur the shine in the coming months, you'll be left with hydration and a covetable luminous effect.

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Setting Spray

Price: $38 USD

What it does: Milk Makeup's Pore Eclipse Matte Setting Spray gives you an unproblematic, filtered focused look that makes your skin look smooth and cool, leaving your makeup locked in all day.

Kulfi Beauty "Zari Eyes" Eyeshadow

Price: $30 USD

What it does: Kulfi Beauty's newest eyeshadow is a highly pigmented, super skin-inclusive formula that is long-lasting and crease-proof.

Fragrance

Kilian Paris "Blue Moon Ginger Dash" Eau de Parfum

Price: $230 USD

What it does: Kilian's latest perfume brings in spring with the fresh flash of Lemon essence and vodka accord that quickly brings in remembrance of those warm days and long nites of white, sultry musk in the air as one may walk by.

Nette "Rose Parade" Eau de Parfum

Price: $120 USD

What it does: Nette's entry into fragrance brings in a bright and fresh romantic rose scent with "Rose Parade."

Relevant: Your Skin "13 Stems" Eau de Parfum

Price: $92 USD

What it does: A beautiful story of rebirth, the newest fragrance from the brand is a delicious blend of freesia and green pepper with a taste of violet leaf and mimosa for an alluring scent.