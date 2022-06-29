The Best New Beauty Launches of June 2022
This month, beauty brands expanded their portfolio with an array of offerings from skincare and body care to makeup products, with some tailoring to the warmer temperatures ahead.
We've surmised that many will be enjoying fun in the sun which will have the skin cells begging for major relief. To appease the need, brands have met beauty enthusiasts with body care essentials such as Topicals' Slather Exfoliating Body Serum and a thirst-quenching Skin Rehydrating Body Gel from Soft Services.
Celebrity-owned beauty brands such as Rihanna's Fenty Skin with the release of Cherry Lip Oil are giving us even more reasons to continue opening our wallets to try one of the hottest products of the summer thus far.
See the best new beauty launches that caught our attention this month.
Billie's Body Buffer Bar
Billie's exfoliating bar is designed to gently exfoliate your skin pre-shave and is enriched with ingredients like aloe and shea, leaving your skin soft and smooth and hydrated.
Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant
Dermalogica's Daily Milkfoliant is packed with oat, coconut and botanical extracts that are rich in AHAs and BHAs. A splash of water transforms this powder into a rich, creamy lather that polishes away dead skin cells and reveals a more even skin tone and texture.
Soft Services Speed Soak Skin Rehydrating Gel
Soft Services Speed Soak Skin Rehydrating Gel is the gulp of moisture that summer bodies need. This skin-quencher absorbs instantly to fill the skin’s water reserves for long-lasting hydration. The gel provides essential, barrier-reinforcing moisture for all skin types.
Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum
Topicals Slather Body Serum is designed to exfoliate textured skin and is best used on skin texture conditions such as including dry patches, bumps, scales, strawberry skin and flakiness. With its milky formula, your skin will be restored all over with a soft and silky touch.
Fenty Skin Cherry Lip Oil
Fenty Skin's Cherry Lip Oil is a clear, non-sticky formula that effortlessly glides on lips. Infused with sweet cherry seed oil, Barbados cherry and wild cherry extracts, your lips will be left feeling nourished, conditioned and smooth.
Kjaer Weis The Beautiful Tint
This skin tint from Kjaer Weis provides natural coverage that deeply hydrates, plumps and smooths fine lines and wrinkles and evens skin texture. The formula features skin-loving ingredients that will boost your glow from within.
LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer Stick
This bronzer stick from LYS Beauty will sculpt, define and bronze your face with an ultra-creamy formula that effortlessly builds and blends onto the skin while creating a sun-kissed glow.
Kosas Hotliner Lip Liner
Founder Sheena Yaitanes describes this retractable lip liner as one of her "Hot Girl Summer" products. Powered by hyaluronic acid, this lip liner glides on to softly contour and amplify lips without drying, giving you the ultimate pout.
Vintner's Daughter Understory Perfume Oil
Skincare brand Vintner's Daughter has debuted its first-ever fragrance. Understory is a limited-edition unisex perfume oil. The scent features natural and botanical notes of violet leaf, moss and earthy redwood forest accord, transcending your senses to a lush and floral forest.