The Best New Beauty Launches of August 2022
August is always a big month for beauty. As the seasons change, the makeup, skincare, body care and haircare launches mirror what time of the year we're heading towards. While some are becoming pumpkin spice latte-ready, beauty enthusiasts are truly eager to overturn their summer vanity to fall essentials.
As the last hurrah to warm weather before we look into holiday needs and wants, brands like Merit were meeting its community's needs by re-stocking a cult-loved foundation and concealer stick, while others such as indie brand SIDIA focused on providing your hands and skin with the moisture and hydration it will need as temperatures start to drop.
Whether you're fall-ready or still hanging on for dear life to those fleeting summer days, we've got you covered with the best beauty launches for August. Keep reading on for more.
Cosmetics
Kulfi Main Match Concealer
Recently launched into Sephora, Kulfi Beauty's Main Match Concealer addresses hyperpigmentation, dark circles, and blemishes while hydrating your areas of concern. The concealer is formulated with South Asian-inspired ingredients such as antioxidant-rich alma fruit extract, moisturizing and anti-inflammatory saffron flower extract.
Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum
Kosas's GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum is a two-in-one brow and lash product powered by peptides and vegan keratin that accelerates the appearance of fuller, feathery brows and longer, thicker lashes.
Merit Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick
Merit's product, The Minimalist, restocked this month with a previous waitlist of over 10,000 people. The cult-loved multipurpose wonder was initially created to be used as a concealer, but users opted to use it for full-face coverage.
Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer
Formulated with flexible film formers, Bobbi Brown's Instant Full Cover Concealer offers comfortable, light-as-air coverage and a natural look. Available in 23 shades, the product undertone-corrects and helps disguise dark circles, redness and other imperfections for a fresh, even-toned finish.
Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint
This weightless skin tint marries skincare and complexion, adding a touch of sheer, buildable color and providing an even, healthy appearance while infusing skin with light hydration. Its lightweight, fluid formula layers beautifully for sheer-to-light coverage with a natural finish in 10 adaptable shades.
JINsoon Fall Pottery Collection
JINsoon released the Fall Pottery Collection, introducing four new shades perfect for Autumn. Influenced by Korean pottery, the new polishes "Fire Clay," a terracotta rusty brown shade, "Green Clay," a natural olive green color, "Sea Clay," a moody blue and "Earth Clay," a mixture of orange and brown, draw inspiration from earth-derived clay for rich shades that will get you in the mood for sweater weather.
Glosslab OG Polishes
Glosslab, the membership-based nail studio, has dropped its OG nail polish collection. The collection features 12 essential original shades from the brand that has a seven-minute dry down time.
Skincare/Body care
Parfums de Marly Delina Body Oil
This lightweight and luminous body oil from Parfums de Marly perfume the skin with the iconic sensual and floral notes of Delina. The product features a non-greasy formula that sublimates the skin, adorning it with notes of rose, peony, lychee, and grapefruit set in a subtle base of vanilla, musk and evernyl.
SIDIA Hand Serum
This fast-absorbing, non-greasy, lightweight hand cream turned serum from SIDIA reveals hydrated, revitalized skin. The hand cream is formulated with avocado butter, shea butter, aloe vera, prickly pear and cactus flower extract.
Bubble - Super Clear Acne Serum
Bubble’s Super Clear Acne Serum is the breakthrough acne treatment serum developed for the most sensitive skin types that helps stop acne before it starts. Its powerful combo of 2% Salicylic Acid and willow bark extract works to clear clogged pores and breakouts without irritation.
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment offers overnight results that allow you to wake up to soft baby skin. The mask will provide light exfoliation while also delivering hyaluronic acids for smooth and hydrated skin.
Keys Soulcare - The Protect Your Light SPF30 Face Moisturizer
The Protect Your Light SPF30 Face Moisturizer from Keys Soulcare is a universal, lightweight, non-greasy and non-comedogenic sunscreen that provides invisible SPF 30+ sun protection leaving no white cast behind.
MALIN+GOETZ Jojoba Face Scrub
Malin + Goetz Jojoba Face Scrub double-duties to exfoliate and moisturize dull, dry skin in one step. The scrub uses jojoba milk and oil to nourish and moisturize, while a blend of gentle jojoba beads, natural rice powder and microcrystalline cellulose gently buff away dry skin and excess oil.
Haircare
Ceremonia Pequi Styling Gel
Ceremonia reimagines hair gel with the launch of Pequi Styling Gel. The medium hold gel contains nourishing care ingredients such as Brazilian Pequi Oil that restores vitality to lifeless hair, antioxidant-rich Açai Extract to strengthen hair fibers, and Aloe Vera to lightly hydrate and leave hair soft.
David Mallett “Pure” Hair Collection
Parisian-based celebrity hairstylist David Mallet launched the "Pure" hair collection, a shampoo and conditioner focused on hydration and nourishment. The shampoo and conditioner are formulated to be of salon professional quality, free of fragrance, silicones, sulfates, dyes and mineral oils.
Fragrances
Tom Ford Noir Extreme Parfum
Tom Ford's latest fragrance debut, Noir Extreme Parfum, is a bold intensification of the original Noir extreme scent that breathes a heightened concentration of spicy cardamom, spiked with the warmth of Shimoga Ginger and the rich sensuality of tonka bean and guaiac wood.
Victoria's Secret Tease Sugar Fleur
Victoria's Secret Tease Sugar Fleur perfume is a fresh, tart pop of Pink Lady apple with jasmine buds dipped in pink caramel and a surprisingly sophisticated hint of bubblegum. The candied feel gives the fragrance a unique floral gourmand signature.
Boy Smells Woodphoria
Boy Smells Woodphoria fragrance is a woodsy but surfer blend of sun-kissed fig notes, coconut and jasmine petals that is infused with textures of sandalwood, cedarwood and musks.