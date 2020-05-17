Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Ciara, Reese Witherspoon, and More

Good hair days abounded on Instagram this past week. Designer Eliana Rodriguez rocked tousled, floor-grazing pigtail braids in her "post-apocalypse" look. Meanwhile, singer Ama Lou eased into her 21st year with brushed out coils, silky-smooth skin, and some sunnies. Speaking of curls, a seaside Frederikke Sofie embraced her golden spirals as they glistened under the sun.

Artist Andrea Valle pointed attention to her press-on nails, which were splattered in neon and cotton candy colored hues and offered inspiration for a quick at-home manicure. For Ciara, it was all about letting her skin breath, posing outdoors sporting a bare complexion with her growing baby bump. And in a similar spirit, Salem Mitchell's skin glowed naturally under the sunlight.

As candid as ever, Reese Witherspoon gave followers an inside look at how she's "really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life," smiles and all. Then, Lizzo was adamant about getting back to her joy, emphasizing the healing powers that come with making music. As for Tracee Ellis Ross? During her ever-motivating midweek workout, she shared an inspired message: When it all seems absurd, a laugh and a dance break is the best option."

