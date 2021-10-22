Best beauty gift sets for Christmas 2021 from Fenty, Huda Beauty and more

(lookfantastic)

With all the talk of shortages and further covid protocols, it’s hard to know what Christmas 2021 has in store for us. So, get a head start on your seasonal shopping and start ticking off your gift list for the beauty lovers in your life.

One way to banish those winter blues is some good old fashioned retail therapy. If you’re sorting presents for your friends, family and loved ones, well that justifies popping a few extra bits to basket in order to treat yourself. All in the same of balance, of course.

The biggest, best and most beloved brands across skincare, makeup, hair and fragrance tend to pack their best-selling and hero products into bumper sets where they’ll typically cost far less than buying each item individually. You can make your money go further and stock your beauty cabinet at the same time. Win-win.

The festive season is closely followed by self-care season in January, so help your loved ones get a kickstart with the beauty bundle packs below.

Fenty Skin Start’r Set

Fenty Beauty has dominated the makeup sphere since its inception. So it was little wonder that when Rihanna took her brand into skincare, the beauty world waited with baited breath. Luckily, the results were very good. This starter pack gives your giftee a true introduction into the label and will refine their routine with the three most important steps; cleanse, tone and moisturise. The products work in tandem to brighten, clear and protect skin no matter your skin type. The formulations are clean, vegan and gluten free and the box is entirely recyclable.

Paula’s Choice Smooth & Clear Gift Set

If you’re not yet familiar with Paula’s Choice, please let us make introductions. The science-led luxury skincare label offers results with its effective product line-up. So game-changing and sought-after is its hero BHA serum in transforming blemish-prone skin that the brand finds it challenging to keep it in stock.

For Christmas 2021, the brand is offering the aforementioned Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant alongside other powerhouses from the range. In the Refined & Radiant Gift Set (£56), it comes with the 10% Niacinamide Booster with smoother and clearer skin as the target. The Protect & Illuminate Gift Set (£47) offers it alongside the radiance-boosting Defense Essential Glow Moisturizer SPF 30. With breakout-reducing and skin-smoothing effects, it’s the Smooth & Clear Gift Set (£48) with the added bonus of the 2% BHA Body Spot Exfoliant that’s top of our wishlist.

Huda Beauty Wishful My Mini Routine

Initiate what is set to be a long-lasting obsession with all things Huda Beauty with this introductory Wishful gift set. The bright and bold box opens to reveal the brand’s bestsellers; the Honey Whip Peptide Misturiser, Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, Get Even Rose Oil and Thirst Trap Juice Serum in handy travel sizes.

Laura Mercier Grand Indulgence Ambre Vanille Collection

There is a reason why Laura Mercier’s Ambre Vanillé scented products are so hugely popular that they kept selling out throughout lockdown. This luxurious gift set combines the Soufflé Body Crème with the Ambre Vanillé Eau de Toilette and a limited-edition Ambre Vanillé Soap. They has the elegant scent of a fresh floral fragrance through the combination of tangerine, tiger orchid and heliotrope that is given warmth through almond, brown sugar, coconut and musky sandalwood.

The same set is also available in the Almond Coconut aroma (£75).

Pureology Hydrate and Color Fanatic Set

Pureology proves that you need not fill your haircare products with a whole load of nasties to be effective. The vegan range has different collections targeting specific concerns to hydrate, colour and for blondes – and it packs each one into an extra special gift pack this Christmas.

The label has collaborated with Brighton designer Poppy Deyes for five limited edition sets. The products are housed within a reusable drawstring pouch that has been crafted entirely from recycled cotton and adorned with a mood-boosting design.

There’s duos (£45) and trios (£72), all of which contain a shampoo and conditioner but the latter adds the cult Color Fanatic Treatment Spray.

You’ll find the Hydrate for dry, dull colour treated hair, Strength Cure for damaged, colour treated, Hydrate Sheer for fine, dry and dull colour treated hair, the Strength Cure Best For Blondes to prevent brassiness and Pure Volume as the name suggests for fine, flat colour treated hair.

Elemis The Perfect Duo for a Petal-Soft Glow

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm is considered a cult product to beauty editors the world over and this Christmas, you can treat your loved one to a full-sized version of the deliciously scented product designed to put a luxury twist on your twice-daily beauty ritual. In honour of the festive season, Elemis has combined the product with another full-sized Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil as well as a Luxury Cleansing Cloth. It’s worth £111 but can be yours for just £75.

The skincare label goes big each year with its value gift sets so if The Perfect Duo for a Petal-Soft Glow is not for you, look also to The Ultimate Treat for a Youthful Glow (£160), The Ultimate Moisture Duo (£125), The Ultimate Pro-Collagen Duo (£95), Cleansing Balm Discover Trio (£45), Best of ELEMIS Gift Set (£65), Rose-Infused Bath & Body Delights (£45) or the all-encompassing bumper A Luxurious Collection of Pro-Collagen Icons (£220).

No7 Travel Brush Collection with Embroidered Velvet Bag by Elizabeth Scarlett

Housed in a beautifully embroidered pouch, this gift set is made up of travel-sized brushes – four in total – from the renowned No7 range. Get holiday-ready with this makeup bag that is embroidered with a bright and bold flamingo and star design created by the artist Elizabeth Scarlett.

This Works space to dream

Give the gift of a good night’s sleep this Christmas with This Works who are encouraging you to “sleep and be merry”. Self-care in bumper pack form, the sets combine the Deep Sleep and Stress Check range to comfort, relax and soothe throughout the festive period and beyond.

great in bed set has the pillow spray, shower gel and body cocoon to encourage your giftee to drift off with deep, regenerative shut-eye. calm zone (£25) is to transform stress to become more manageable with the gentle wash and mood manager.

In the space to dream set (£39), it combines the heroes from both ranges with an effective routine that begins with a bath soak, is followed next with a sleep balm to repair skin and culminates in a targeted roll on and pillow spray to encourage them to doze off quicker and for longer.

Tanologist Bright Nights Collection

Lottie Tomlinson-founded label Tanologist offers a simple, effective tanning experience without the elevated price tag. The Bright Nights Collection combines the Drop and Water in the dark shade as well as a mitt duo so you can create that fresh-from-the-beach glow – no flight necessary. Tanning water is a far more foolproof way to bronze up quickly, and is streak-free.

Merry, Bronze & Bright combines the same products above but in the Medium hue (£12.99).

Sol de Janeiro Stellar Celebration

Sol de Janeiro has some of the most addictive scents in the skin and haircare game. The hero Bum Bum Cream has soldified itself as cult status and its latest launches of shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo and the Bom Dia Bright are close behind.

The Brazilian brand has not one, but four gifts sets to have on your radar, ranging in price from £25 to £59. For its most expensive gifting option, the Galaxy Gorgeous, it packs £90 worth of product into a beautifully designed box containing a full-size version of the coconut cupuaçu scented moisturiser with the Body Mist and minis of the Body Scrub and Body Wash.

Venus Rising (£38) contains the Hair Mask, Shampoo and Conditioner and of course, the Bum Bum Cream, while Star Treatment (£25) combines an array of haircare minis including the new mask.

Stellar Celebration (£39) is the travel friendly bumper pack with all the must-haves; Bum Bum, Body Wash, Brazilian Kiss lip balm as well as the Bom Dia Bright Cream.

Beauty Bay The Backstage Beauty Box

With £138 worth of products packed inside, the Beauty Bay Backstage Beauty Box will go down a treat with the discerning members of your gifting list. There are 11 skincare products from big name brands including florence by mills, Mario Badescu, Clinique, The Ordinary, Aurelia and GLAMGLOW. There’s also the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Clear Brow Gel, the Foreo Luna Play Mini and even a candle from Makeup Revolution with a woody, floral aroma.

ESPA The Gems of Modern Alchemy

January’s ‘New Year, New You’ mantra should begin with self-care. Encourage them to get a head start by gifting this body care collection from ESPA. It is designed to encourage balance between your skin, body and mind with products to lather up and soak in the healing and transformational benefits. The set contains The Cleansing Milk, The Purifying Polish, The Nourishing Balm, The Grounding Crystals, The Anointing Oil and The Hydrating Lotion. Worth £249.

LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Chest

If you weren’t able to get your hands on the 2020 edition of lookfantastic’s Beauty Chest, well you’re in luck. It’s back and packed with more products than ever. There are 13 in total with a value of £383. Highlights include the Kevyn Aucoin Indecent Mascara, Murad Oil Free Water Gel, 111Skin Antioxidant Energising Essence, Aurelia Cell Revitalise Night Moisturiser and Elemis Eye Revive Mask.

lookfantastic Beauty Box subscribers can access the Beauty Chest for just £85. You can subscribe here and get £15 off with the code BCHESTSUBS.

Amika Hydration Station Wash, Treat and Style Set

This year, New York haircare label Amika has themed its seasonal offering around take out boxes to delivery hot and fresh products direct to your door. On the underneath of the pizza box, there’s a playful design to resemble that of a classic NYC takeaway container.

Of the extensive gifting selection, there’s something for all price points ranging from £26.50 to £82. The Blowout Buffet Blow Dryer Brush and Styling Set (£82) contains the Hair Blow Dryer Brush, The Wizard Detangling Primer and award-winning Perk Up Dry Shampoo as the most luxe of the lot.

For a foolproof present, the Hydration Station Wash, Treat and Style Set treats all hair types to much-needed vitamins and nutrients with the Normcore Signature Shampoo, Soulfood Nourishing Mask and The Wizard Detangling Primer.

There’s eco credentials too as the boxes are all recyclable and the bottles are made from PCR materials. The brand is known for its use of Sea Buckthorn, which is sustainably sourced, certified organic and fair trade.

Laura Mercier Iconic Essentials

Simplify the annual gifting stress by opting for a set guaranteed to please like the Laura Mercier Iconic Essentials. It collates three of the brand’s hero products; the Pure Canvas Primer Hydrating in a travel size, the cult Translucent Loose Setting Powder with mini Velour Puff and the Mini Caviar Stick Eye Color in the bestselling Rosegold hue.

There’s also the Shimmer & Glow Mini Caviar Stick Trio (£25) with the Cocoa, Amethyst and Copper shades.

Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra Gift Set

French luxury skincare label Caudalie is offering the skincare equivalent of a tall glass of water with its combination of products from the Vinosource-Hydra range. The Hydra S.O.S Thirst-Quenching Serum, Grape Water Gel Moisturizer and Moisturizing Mask work in tandem to hydrate and nourish skin with a combination of Organic Prebiotic Grape Water and soothing Aloe Vera.

A powerhouse for anti-ageing, the brand has also collected its Resveratrol-Lift range in a dedicated gift set (£42) with the Firming Serum, Firming Night Cream and Firming Eye Gel Cream.

Best of all, Caudalie has taken a sustainable approach to its gifting this year by crafting its sets from recyclable or recycled materials and have made great strides to assist the planting of trees – eight million to date in areas of deforestation since 2012.

Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Moment of Sleep

After a stressful year, promoting calm and wellbeing through your gift choice will never go amiss. Aromatherapy Associates is on hand with its collection of some of the finest, most potent and pure essential oils.

This Ultimate Moment of Sleep gift set is designed for those with insomnia with full-sized versions of the Deep Relax Sleep Mist, Bath & Shower Oil and Body Treatment as well as a silk-feel eye mask to encourage a sound slumber.

The brand pays particular attention to sustainability making sure that every step from the methods to the materials don’t negatively impact the planet.

Cloud Nine Evergreen Collection

Invest in a new set of hair tools and help the planet at the same time. With every product sold in Cloud Nine’s Evergreen Collection, the brand will plant nine trees. What’s more, the set makes a great festive gift with its Christmassy forest green finish. It’s further embellished with rose gold detailing and can be customised to suit the needs of the recipient. Select The Original Iron, The Wide Iron, The Touch Iron, The Curling Wand or The Airshot and it will come alongside a lovely comb, silken scrunchie and faux-leather green makeup case.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Nourishing Skin Essentials

Elizabeth Arden’s cult Eight Hour cream has stood the test of time in the beauty hall of fame since its inception. It’s a dose of skin-boosting goodness and hydration comes particularly in handy during the winter months. The Nourishing Skin Essentials kit contains on-the-go sizes of the Skin Protectant, Lip Protectant and Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment that will be staples in their handbag. Worth £39.20 – so it’s almost half price.

Ghd Deluxe Christmas Collection

Elevate their hair tools this Christmas with ghd’s jewel and metal inspired collection that recreates the iconic devices in a shimmery silver hue with pops of emerald and luxe velvet cases. Gift set wise, the brand has grouped its ghd platinum+ styler with the ghd helios professional hairdryer. The latter is more colour protecting and encourages stronger and shinier locks.

You will also find the original ghd platinum+ (£189), ghd max styler (£179) and ghd gold styler (£149) paired with a paddle brush and a heat-resistant bag. The comprehensive, all-in-one On the Go Gift Set (£358) contains the latest ghd unplugged styler – a cordless straightener – as well as the foldable ghd flight travel hairdryer, heat protect spray and travel sized paddle brush so they are ready and rearing to go for their next trip.

Philip Kingsley The Recipe for Hydration and Shine

Famed for its multi-award-winning Elasticizer, Philip Kingsley is one of the best haircare brands in the game and always has an extensive range of gift sets no matter your concern. The Recipe for Hydration and Shine (£45) does what is says on the tin, combining the Moisture Balancing Shampoo & Conditioner duo, the Perfecting Primer Heat Protection Spray and the aforementioned Elasticizer - a deep conditioning mask.

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum Gift Set

One of the newer fragrances to the Jimmy Choo portfolio, the I Want Choo is an oriental floral fragrance that has light citrus top notes of mandarin juice combined with velvety peach, a heart of red spider lily and jasmine sambac with a sensual but mysterious feel, and a richer, more intense base of vanilla and benzoin. It comes alongside a body lotion in the same alluring aroma.

