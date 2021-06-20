Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Makeup and skincare offers
Here’s a stat that may blow your mind: customers saved more than £75 million in two days during the last Amazon Prime Day event.
While the previous mega sales extravaganza may have previously taken place in October due to lockdown delays, the discounts are back once again for two whole days on June 21 to 22.
In this time, there will be extensive discounts across just about every item imaginable. The online retailing giants are known for being a one-stop shop and there’s barely a category listed that has not been painted with the deals brush.
One such category that we believe deserves your attention is the hugely underrated beauty offering that you’ll find on Amazon. They are known to stock big brands like Elemis, Burt’s Bees, OPI, BaByliss and many more as well as hidden gems detailed below.
As you may have gathered from the brands above, the beauty selection includes tools like straighteners, hair dryers, at-home IPL hair removal machines as well as electric toothbrushes, skincare, makeup, nails, haircare and fragrances.
During the sales event, these will be available at unrivalled prices that you won’t even find during Black Friday later in the year so stock up on your heroes products while you can.
To get in on the incredible deals, you need to be a Prime customer. The monthly subscription costs just £7.99 a month (or just £3.99 for students) or you can pay an annual fee of £79. This will not only give you access to Prime Day but also to unlimited free next day delivery, Prime Video, ebooks, Amazon Music and more. Don’t want to commit? Opt for the free 30-day trial to test it out before you buy.
Happy shopping!
Tools
Our ever-expanding beauty routines don’t come cheap so nab a bargain on items like hair dryers, electric toothbrushes, electric razors, at-home IPL laser hair removal devices and many more this Prime Day.
Electric toothbrushes
Oral-B and Philips have both slashed the prices on their electric toothbrushes so you step your oral care up a few notches with up to 64 per cent off. Forget your timeworn toothbrush by investing in the latest and greatest models below.
Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush – was: £279.99, now: £69.99
Oral-B Smart 4 4000 3D White Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable – was: £129.99, now: £44.99
Oral-B Pro 3 3000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush – was: £99.99, now: £34.99
Oral-B iO8 Black Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush – was: £449.99, now: £159.99
Oral-B Genius X Luxe Edition with Artificial Intelligence – was: £359.99, now: £119.99
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Model 4300 Electric Toothbrush – was: £139.99, now: £49.99
Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition Rechargeable Toothbrush – was: £300, now: £99.99
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush – was: £299.99, now: £80.99
Hair heat tools: straighteners and hair dryers
Take the plunge and treat yourself to new styling tools to honour the end of lockdown and truly treat your tresses.
Cloud Nine
For a dreamy hair day every day, Cloud Nine is on hand with up to 30 per cent off its line of hair straighteners.
Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straightener – was: £149, now: £104.30
Cloud Nine Touch Iron Hair Straightener – was: £129, now: £90.30
Cloud Nine The Original Iron Hair Straightener – was: £149, now: £104.30
Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straightener Gift Set – was: £139, now: £111.30
BaByliss
There is up to 67 per cent off BaByliss tools this Prime Day where you can shop hair dryers and straighteners.
BaByliss Velvet Orchid 235 Hair Straightener – was: £60, now: £19.99
BaByliss Super Power 2400 Hair Dryer – was: £60, now: £27.49
BaByliss Straight and Curl Brilliance Hair Straightener – was: £120, now: £40.99
Hair removal
Summer is finally here and whether it’s an epilator, shaver, razor or even an at-home IPL machine, there are discounts across the lot with up to 73 per cent off.
Braun
Defuzz for less this summer with 64 per cent off Braun tools. There’s electric razors, IPL machines and epilators. There’s also up to 73 per cent on Panasonic and Philips.
Braun Series 9 9390cc Latest Generation Electric Razor – was: £499.99, now: £184.99
Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Wet and Dry Electric Razor for Men – was: £109.99, now: £39.99
Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 3 PL3132 Latest Generation IPL, Permanent Hair Removal – was: £424.99, now: £179
Braun Silk-Epil 5 Power 5780 Epilator Hair Removal – was: £109.99, now: £44.99
Panasonic
Panasonic ES-LV67 Wet and Dry Rechargeable Electric 5-Blade Shaver for Men – was: £259.99, now: £69.99
Panasonic ER-GB62 Electric Hair and Beard Trimmer for Men – was: £69.99, now: £25.99
Panasonic ES-RT37 Wet and Dry Rechargeable Electric 3-Blade Shaver for Men – was: £99.99, now: £34.99
Philips
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device – was: £450, now: £270
Philips Epilator Series 8000, Wet & Dry hair removal – was: £120, now: £53.99
Skincare tools
FOREO
Using LED technology and sonic waves, this device for FOREO preps the skin for a better absorption of your lotions and potions to make them more effective. There’s up to 30 per cent off.
FOREO UFO Mini 2 Powerful Skincare Infuser for Boosting Absorption of Skincare Products – was: £159, now: £111.99
RapidBrow
Shop the innovative RapidBrow formulations with impressive hair growth effects with up to 41 per cent.
RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum – was: £37, now: £21.99
RapidLash Eye Lash Enhancing Serum, 3ml – was: £39.99, now: £25.99
Real Techniques
The Real Technique makeup brushes already give you bang for your buck but throw in a 50 per cent discount from the Amazon Prime Day sale and it’s a steal.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set – was: £19.99, now: £10
Real Techniques Flawless Base Set – was: £20.44, now: £11
Real Techniques Artist Essentials Complete Face Makeup Brush Set – was: £22.99, now: £11.50
Fragrance
On the hunt for your signature scent? Or maybe you are hoping to top up a reliable timeold favourite. Either way, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to add to your scent wardrobe as there is up to 74 per cent off best-selling fragrances.
BEYONCE Heat Wild Orchid Eau de Parfum Fragrance for Women, 100 ml – was: £39.95, now: £10.15
Cerruti 1881 Femme Eau De Toilette, 100 ml – was: £52, now: £19.69
DAVID BECKHAM Bold Instinct, Eau De Toilette For Him, 50 ml – was: £24.95, now: £11.89
Ghost Eau De Toilette for Women, 100 ml – was: £46, now: £22.99
Jennifer Lopez Glow Eau de Toilette for Women, 100 ml – was: £41, now: £15.25
Jimmy Choo Flash Eau de Parfum, 60 ml – was: £50, now: £21.99
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Spray, 50 ml – was: £46, now: £19.55
Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum for Women, 100 ml – was: £50, now: £13.50
Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette Fragrance for Women, 100 ml – was: £60, now: £16.89
Skincare
Suffering the effects of maskne or lockdown skin, brands like Elemis and CeraVe are on hand at a fraction of the original RRP. Pamper yourself.
Aveeno
Using naturally-derived ingredients, Aveeno offers nourishing skin and body care. There’s products targeted to specific concerns whether you have dry, itchy, or normal skin. There’s up to 43 per cent off.
Aveeno Skin Relief Regime Bundle Body Wash Body Lotion and Shampoo – was: £25.92, now: £15.89
Aveeno Daily Moisturising Steps Skin Care Regime Set – was: £21.17, now: £11.99
Balance Me
Combining nature and science, this results-driven label is designed to bring balance into your life and skincare routine. The brand is offering 30 per cent off during the Prime Day sales.
Balance Me Wonder Eye Cream – was: £20, now: £14
Balance Me Collagen Boost Moisturiser – was: £26, now: £18.20
Balance Me Bakuchiol Smoothing Serum – was: £32, now: £22.40
Burt's Bees
Give your skin the TLC that it needs with the nourishing formulas from Burt’s Bees. There’s body creams, hand creams and just in time for summer, a range of foot creams with up to 47 per cent off.
Burt's Bees Mama Bee 99% Natural Nourishing Belly Butter – was: £13.99, now: £8.60
Burt's Bees Baby Bee Original Nourishing Lotion – was: £11.50, now: £6.19
Burt's Bees 99.4% Natural Coconut Moisturising Foot Cream – was: £13.50, now: £7.10
CeraVe
US label CeraVe combines the expertise of some of the best dermatologists to craft foolproof formulas that work for sensitive skin. There’s up to 48 per cent off.
CeraVe Moisturising Cream – was: £16, now: £8.39
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser – was: £12, now: £6.29
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cream – was: £12, now: £6.29
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 25 – was: £13, now: £6.82
Cetaphil
Solve your maskne woes with sensitive skincare label Cetaphil where the products are reduced by up to 34 per cent off.
Cetaphil PRO Sensitive Cleansing Facial Wash – was: £14.99, now: £9.89
Cetaphil PRO Sensitive Tinted Moisturising Day Cream SPF30 – was: £24.99, now: £16.49
Cetaphil PRO Lipid Replenishing Moisturising Body Cream Lotion – was: £14.99, now: £9.89
Elemis
There’s a seemingly never ending list of products discounted from Elemis this Amazon Prime Day. It has been reduced by up to 30 per cent off so time to stock up.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm – was: £43, now: £30.10
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF 30 – was: £85, now: £59.50
Elemis Superfood Facial Wash, 200 ml – was: £29, now: £19.60
Elizabeth Arden
Luxury skincare label Elizabeth Arden may be best-known for its Eight Hour Cream which make up just some of the products on offer this Amazon Prime Day where the retailing giant’s is offering up to 66 per cent off.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Original Fragrance – was: £28, now: £15.74
Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex – was: £33.40, now: £11.21
Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Honey Drops Body Cream – was: £30.05, now: £11.24
Faith in Nature
Cut down on your single-use plastic consumption with the refill packs on offer at Faith in Nature. The brand has body and hand washes at a fraction of the cost – up to 59 per cent off to be exact. These packs offer a lifetime supply of staples like shampoos, conditioners and more.
Faith in Nature Natural Wild Rose Body Wash, 5L Refill Pack – was: £55, now: £26.49
Faith in Nature Natural Grapefruit and Orange Body Wash, 5 L Refill Pack – was: £55, now: £22.40
Faith in Nature Natural Aloe Vera & Tea Tree Hand Wash, 5 Litre Refill Pack – was: £50.90, now: £28.15
Murad
With some of the most effective products, Murad specialises in glow-giving, spot-busting products with up to 38 per cent off.
Murad Environmental Shield VITA-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector Vitamin C Eye Serum, 15 ml – was: £72, now: £44.80
Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum – was: £70, now: £52
Murad Hydration AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser – was: £38, now: £30.40
Neal's Yard Remedies
Using organic and natural ingredients, Neal’s Yard products smell as good as they feel. They are available with a reduction of up to 47 per cent.
Neal's Yard Remedies Geranium and Orange Hand Lotion, 200 ml – was: £14, now: £8.40
Neal's Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm, 50 g – was: £40, now: £22
Neal's Yard Remedies Soothing Bath Oil, 100 ml – was: £15, now: £8
Olay
No matter your skin type, there’s an Olay product to match and some of the brand’s hero products are on offer this Amazon Prime Day at up to 59 per cent off.
Olay Regenerist 3 Point Face Cream with Hyaluronic Acid, 50 ml – was: £30, now: £12.50
Olay Regenerist Whip Light as Air Anti-Ageing Moisturiser – was: £34.99, now: £14.50
Olay Regenerist 3 Point Night Face Cream Moisturiser with Hyaluronic Acid – was: £29.99, now: £12.50
This Works
Lull in a sound slumber with This Works and the brand’s famous pillow sprays. Invest in your sleep for less with up to 52 per cent the range.
This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray, 75 ml – was: £27.50, now: £14.66
This Works Love Sleep Pillow Spray 50 ml – was: £30, now: £14.39
This Works Deep Sleep Shower Gel, 250 ml – was: £18, now: £12.60
Hair
Breathe new life into your locks with an updated arsenal of haircare essentials from the likes of KMS, Color Wow and Pureology. No matter your hair type - coloured, fine, thick, dry or dehydrated - there’s sure to be something to give your tresses a nourishing boost.
COLOR WOW
The American label is a favourite among the celebrity set counting Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and many more among is A-list clientele. The brand’s hero products including the Dream Coat spray is reduced by up to 30 per cent.
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray – was: £25, now: £18.75
COLOR WOW Carb Cocktail Bionic Tonic, 200 ml – was: £24, now: £16.92
COLOR WOW Extra Mist-Ical Shine Performance Enhancing Spray – was: £26, now: £18.71
KMS
Often spotted backstage at Fashion Week, KMS is the brand of choice by hairstylists everywhere. There’s 64 per cent off this Prime Day so you can stock up for all your hair washing needs.
KMS Moist Repair Shampoo 750ml – was: £28.50, now: £10.12
KMS Moist Repair Revival Cream, 125 ml – was: £18.50, now: £9.66
KMS Add Volume Root and Body Lift Hair Spray, 200 ml – was: £18, now: £9.17
Pureology
Vegan haircare label has some of the bestselling formulas around. The range that includes staple shampoo and conditioners are up to 49 per cent off this Prime Day.
Pureology | Strength Cure | Strengthening Conditioner – was: £24.55, now: £12.40
Pureology | Hydrate | Moisturising Shampoo – was: £21, now: £10.90
Pureology | Color Fanatic | Multi-Tasking Spray – was: £26.80, now: £13.82
Fake tan
No matter what the British summer throws at us, get a fresh-from-the-beach glow. Fake it until you make it.
Isle of Paradise
For the false tan newbies, Isle of Paradise simplifies the process with tanning drops and waters that are streak-free and give you a natural radiance. It’s up to 30 off this Amazon Prime Day.
Isle of Paradise Fake Tan Drops Medium (30 ml) – was: £19.95, now: £13.97
Isle of Paradise Fake Tan Water Medium (200 ml) – was: £18.95, now: £13.27
Isle of Paradise Fake Tan Water Light (200 ml) – was: £18.95, now: £13.27
St.Tropez
Tanning stalwart label St Tropez has been a fan favourite brand for years and there’s a reason why - the products are effective and luxurious. Make the most of the Prime Day discounts and shop the tanning essentials with up to 47 per cent off.
St.Tropez Gradual Tan Classic Everyday Fake Tan Body Lotion - Medium to Dark, 200 ml – was: £14.50, now: £7.72
St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Ultimate Glow Kit – was: £38, now: £20.75
St.Tropez Gradual Tan, In Shower Tanning Body Lotion – was: £14.50, now: £7.72
Nails
Mylee
Create professional-looking gel polish creations at home with Mylee and its lamp kits that bring the salon feels home with you. The brand is up to 30 per cent off and has everything you need to create beautiful and long-lasting looks from the comfort of your own living room.
Mylee The Full Works Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit, 8x MYGEL Colours – was: £129.99, now: £90.99
Mylee Complete Professional Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit, 4x MYGEL Colours – was: £90, now: £63
OPI
Get creative with your at-home manicure with the extensive colour range discounted at OPI. There’s summer shades as well as transitional hues with up to 36 per cent off nail polishes and care this Prime Day.
OPI Hollywood Collection Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish, Mini Gift Set 4x – was: £19.90, now: £12.75
OPI Nail Envy Original & Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Bundle – was: £34, now: £25
OPI Nail Envy Original & Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover Bundle – was: £27, now: £19
Suncare
Piz Buin
Come rain or shine, we should all be wearing SPF everyday and with these discounts at Piz Buin, you can stock up on a luxurious label so you are never without.
Piz Buin Allergy Sun Sensitive Skin Face Cream SPF50+, 50ml – was: £12.99, now: £4.97
Piz Buin Hydrating Sun Spray SPF15, 200ml – was: £14.29, now: £5.95