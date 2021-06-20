Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Makeup and skincare offers

(Amazon Prime Day)

Here’s a stat that may blow your mind: customers saved more than £75 million in two days during the last Amazon Prime Day event.

While the previous mega sales extravaganza may have previously taken place in October due to lockdown delays, the discounts are back once again for two whole days on June 21 to 22.

In this time, there will be extensive discounts across just about every item imaginable. The online retailing giants are known for being a one-stop shop and there’s barely a category listed that has not been painted with the deals brush.

One such category that we believe deserves your attention is the hugely underrated beauty offering that you’ll find on Amazon. They are known to stock big brands like Elemis, Burt’s Bees, OPI, BaByliss and many more as well as hidden gems detailed below.

As you may have gathered from the brands above, the beauty selection includes tools like straighteners, hair dryers, at-home IPL hair removal machines as well as electric toothbrushes, skincare, makeup, nails, haircare and fragrances.

During the sales event, these will be available at unrivalled prices that you won’t even find during Black Friday later in the year so stock up on your heroes products while you can.

To get in on the incredible deals, you need to be a Prime customer. The monthly subscription costs just £7.99 a month (or just £3.99 for students) or you can pay an annual fee of £79. This will not only give you access to Prime Day but also to unlimited free next day delivery, Prime Video, ebooks, Amazon Music and more. Don’t want to commit? Opt for the free 30-day trial to test it out before you buy.

Happy shopping!

Tools

Our ever-expanding beauty routines don’t come cheap so nab a bargain on items like hair dryers, electric toothbrushes, electric razors, at-home IPL laser hair removal devices and many more this Prime Day.

Electric toothbrushes

Oral-B and Philips have both slashed the prices on their electric toothbrushes so you step your oral care up a few notches with up to 64 per cent off. Forget your timeworn toothbrush by investing in the latest and greatest models below.

Hair heat tools: straighteners and hair dryers

Take the plunge and treat yourself to new styling tools to honour the end of lockdown and truly treat your tresses.

Cloud Nine

For a dreamy hair day every day, Cloud Nine is on hand with up to 30 per cent off its line of hair straighteners.

(Cloud Nine)

BaByliss

There is up to 67 per cent off BaByliss tools this Prime Day where you can shop hair dryers and straighteners.

Hair removal

Summer is finally here and whether it’s an epilator, shaver, razor or even an at-home IPL machine, there are discounts across the lot with up to 73 per cent off.

Braun

Defuzz for less this summer with 64 per cent off Braun tools. There’s electric razors, IPL machines and epilators. There’s also up to 73 per cent on Panasonic and Philips.

(Braun)

Panasonic

(Panasonic)

Philips

(Amazon)

Skincare tools

FOREO

Using LED technology and sonic waves, this device for FOREO preps the skin for a better absorption of your lotions and potions to make them more effective. There’s up to 30 per cent off.

FOREO UFO Mini 2 Powerful Skincare Infuser for Boosting Absorption of Skincare Products – was: £159, now: £111.99

RapidBrow

Shop the innovative RapidBrow formulations with impressive hair growth effects with up to 41 per cent.

Real Techniques

The Real Technique makeup brushes already give you bang for your buck but throw in a 50 per cent discount from the Amazon Prime Day sale and it’s a steal.

(Real Techniques)

Fragrance

On the hunt for your signature scent? Or maybe you are hoping to top up a reliable timeold favourite. Either way, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to add to your scent wardrobe as there is up to 74 per cent off best-selling fragrances.

(Vera Wang)

Skincare

Suffering the effects of maskne or lockdown skin, brands like Elemis and CeraVe are on hand at a fraction of the original RRP. Pamper yourself.

Aveeno

Using naturally-derived ingredients, Aveeno offers nourishing skin and body care. There’s products targeted to specific concerns whether you have dry, itchy, or normal skin. There’s up to 43 per cent off.

Balance Me

Combining nature and science, this results-driven label is designed to bring balance into your life and skincare routine. The brand is offering 30 per cent off during the Prime Day sales.

(Balance Me)

Burt's Bees

Give your skin the TLC that it needs with the nourishing formulas from Burt’s Bees. There’s body creams, hand creams and just in time for summer, a range of foot creams with up to 47 per cent off.

(Holland & Barrett)

CeraVe

US label CeraVe combines the expertise of some of the best dermatologists to craft foolproof formulas that work for sensitive skin. There’s up to 48 per cent off.

(CeraVe)

Cetaphil

Solve your maskne woes with sensitive skincare label Cetaphil where the products are reduced by up to 34 per cent off.

Elemis

There’s a seemingly never ending list of products discounted from Elemis this Amazon Prime Day. It has been reduced by up to 30 per cent off so time to stock up.

(Elemis)

Elizabeth Arden

Luxury skincare label Elizabeth Arden may be best-known for its Eight Hour Cream which make up just some of the products on offer this Amazon Prime Day where the retailing giant’s is offering up to 66 per cent off.

Faith in Nature

Cut down on your single-use plastic consumption with the refill packs on offer at Faith in Nature. The brand has body and hand washes at a fraction of the cost – up to 59 per cent off to be exact. These packs offer a lifetime supply of staples like shampoos, conditioners and more.

(Faith in Nature)

Murad

With some of the most effective products, Murad specialises in glow-giving, spot-busting products with up to 38 per cent off.

(Murad)

Neal's Yard Remedies

Using organic and natural ingredients, Neal’s Yard products smell as good as they feel. They are available with a reduction of up to 47 per cent.

Olay

No matter your skin type, there’s an Olay product to match and some of the brand’s hero products are on offer this Amazon Prime Day at up to 59 per cent off.

(Amazon)

This Works

Lull in a sound slumber with This Works and the brand’s famous pillow sprays. Invest in your sleep for less with up to 52 per cent the range.

Hair

Breathe new life into your locks with an updated arsenal of haircare essentials from the likes of KMS, Color Wow and Pureology. No matter your hair type - coloured, fine, thick, dry or dehydrated - there’s sure to be something to give your tresses a nourishing boost.

COLOR WOW

The American label is a favourite among the celebrity set counting Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and many more among is A-list clientele. The brand’s hero products including the Dream Coat spray is reduced by up to 30 per cent.

KMS

Often spotted backstage at Fashion Week, KMS is the brand of choice by hairstylists everywhere. There’s 64 per cent off this Prime Day so you can stock up for all your hair washing needs.

(KMS)

Pureology

Vegan haircare label has some of the bestselling formulas around. The range that includes staple shampoo and conditioners are up to 49 per cent off this Prime Day.

(Pureology)

Fake tan

No matter what the British summer throws at us, get a fresh-from-the-beach glow. Fake it until you make it.

Isle of Paradise

For the false tan newbies, Isle of Paradise simplifies the process with tanning drops and waters that are streak-free and give you a natural radiance. It’s up to 30 off this Amazon Prime Day.

St.Tropez

Tanning stalwart label St Tropez has been a fan favourite brand for years and there’s a reason why - the products are effective and luxurious. Make the most of the Prime Day discounts and shop the tanning essentials with up to 47 per cent off.

Nails

Mylee

Create professional-looking gel polish creations at home with Mylee and its lamp kits that bring the salon feels home with you. The brand is up to 30 per cent off and has everything you need to create beautiful and long-lasting looks from the comfort of your own living room.

(Mylee)

OPI

Get creative with your at-home manicure with the extensive colour range discounted at OPI. There’s summer shades as well as transitional hues with up to 36 per cent off nail polishes and care this Prime Day.

(OPI)

Suncare

Piz Buin

Come rain or shine, we should all be wearing SPF everyday and with these discounts at Piz Buin, you can stock up on a luxurious label so you are never without.