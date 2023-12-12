Best Beauty Buys Inspired by Pantone's Color of the Year 2024

Another year, another incredibly unexpected Pantone Color of the Year announcement. Following last year's bright and mysterious "Viva Magenta," 2024 is all about the softer "Peach Fuzz." A blend between terracotta and apricot, this buzzy hue looks sensual, youthful and sophisticated.

"Peach Fuzz" is said to be a melange of feelings, evoking a sense of enchanting poetry. Following the trend prediction that wellness will be on the forefront of everyone's minds in 2024, this color reminds us to hold space for community and sanctuary. It's romantic and sweet, taking us into a new era of modernity—one that is hopeful for a utopia filled with wonderfully sweet things.

When it comes to beauty, the Pantone team states that the shade "Enlivens the skin, adding soft warmth to eyes, lips and cheeks making all who wear it appear more healthy." They recommend pairing the color with "earthy browns for a fresh look" and "deep reds and plums" if you want something dramatic.

So, we're here to get you started with a list of beauty products that we're loving for this year's Pantone Color of the Year, from a buildable, sheer lip to a hydrating liquid blush.

Keep reading below to find out more.

[shoppable brand="Rituel de Fille" product="Enchanted Lip Sheer" link="https://ritueldefille.com/products/enchanted-lip-sheer-narcissus-nude-lipstick" store="Rituel de Fille" price="$25 USD"]







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

Bold and pigmented, this sheer lipstick from Rituel de Fille wears comfortably all day long. With the feel of a hydrating balm, it's buildable so you can create whichever kind of look you like. With a semi-matte finish, this shade is the perfect blend of opaqueness without looking too dry.

[shoppable brand="Tom Ford" product="Bitter Peach Eau du Parfum" link="https://www.tomford.com/bitter-peach--eau-de-parfum/T941.html" store="Tom Ford" price="$250 USD"]

Story continues







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

If you're opting to look like a peach, you might as well smell like one, too. This fragrance is alluring and sweet, with notes of pêche de vigne and Sicilian blood orange oil that feel like the peak of ripeness. It is finished off with patchouli and sandalwood, an earthy tone that grounds the scent.

[shoppable brand="Half Magic" product="Eyeshadow Singles" link="https://www.ulta.com/p/eyeshadow-singles-pimprod2040562?" store="Ulta" price="$12 USD"]







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

With all the product you need in just one swipe, this single eyeshadow goes on smoothly and the formula is perfect solo or in combination with another color. Bonus points for zero fall-out and major color payoff.

[shoppable brand="NYX" product="Fat Oil Lip Drip Lip Gloss" link="https://www.nyxcosmetics.com/lip/lip-gloss/fat-oil-lip-drip/NYX_1054.html?dwvar_NYX__1054_color=Follow-Back" store="NYX" price="$9 USD"]







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

The NYX Fat Oil Lip Gloss has taken the beauty world by storm. Made with vegan squalene, this high-shine lip product gives you up to 12 hours of hydration with zero sticky mess. Wear it solo or paired with a lip liner for a more intense look.

[shoppable brand="Saie Beauty" product="Liquid Cheek Flush Dew Blush" link="https://saiehello.com/products/dew-blush?variant=39256067604656" store="Saie Beauty" price="$25 USD"]







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

Beloved for its ability to seamlessly melt into skin, Saie's Liquid Cheek Flush is a cream-gel formula that looks effortlessly natural. We love its big doe-foot applicator because of its ability to tackle a quick look or a more dedicated beat. Did we mention that it's meant to hydrate and brighten skin? Additionally, ingredients like evening primrose and elderberry work to give you glow from within.

[shoppable brand="LYS Beauty" product="Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush" link="https://lysbeauty.com/products/higher-standard-satin-matte-cream-blush?variant=37777216864421" store="LYS Beauty" price="$18 USD"]







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

Scared of using cream products but always wanted to try them? We suggest going for LYS Beauty's Higher Standard Blush. It's buildable without the chalky finish of a powder blush but its secret weapon, Kaolin Clay, helps make pores look smaller and absorbs excess oil.

[shoppable brand="Dae" product="Signature Duo Set" link="https://daehair.com/products/dae-signature-duo-set" store="Dae" price="$62 USD"]







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

Although it's technically not going to turn your hair peach, this shampoo and conditioner set is the perfect way to blend the Pantone Color of the Year into your bathroom decor. The products smell incredible and work to clean hair without stripping it of its essential oils as well as deliver deep hydration and strengthening capabilities.

[shoppable brand="Dior" product="Nail Vernis Nail Polish" link="https://www.dior.com/en_us/beauty/products/dior-vernis-C038100212.html?" store="Dior" price="$30 USD"]







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

This nail polish from Dior is pretty, timeless and made to last. Easy to apply, the formula includes extracts of peony and pistachio—ingredients that enhance color and give your nail lacquer more depth. The best part about this product? Its glossy finish resembles a top coat and it's built to be as strong as gel.

[shoppable brand="Ami Cole" product="Lip Treatment Oil" link="https://www.amicole.com/products/lip-treatment-oil" store="Ami Cole" price="$20 USD"]







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

If you've never tried lip oil, we'd definitely recommend starting as soon as possible. Ami Colé's Lip Treatment Oil gives you the look of a gloss without that sticky feel, plus subtle and shimmery color. This product wears so comfortably, you won't even notice you have anything on.

[shoppable brand="Juvia's Place" product="Garden of Juvia Lip Reflect Gloss" link="https://www.juviasplace.com/products/garden-of-juvias-lip-gloss?variant=39755768037479" store="Juvia's Place" price="$6 USD"]







Pantone, Color of The Year, 2024, Peach Fuzz, Beauty Products, Dior, Tom Ford

[/shoppable]

A soft, peachy shade with a bit of shimmer, this long-wear lip gloss from Juvia's Place plumps your lips for hours. "Pink Bae" in particular is creamy and smooth yet, it maintains a shiny appearance when applied.