The best beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021, from Cult Beauty, M&S and more

(Space NK)

We may not have had much of a summer but before we know it, it will be here - the C word.

No, not that one. As much as we try to hang on to the prospect of warmer weather, the countdown is officially on to Christmas and there is a small part in all of us that is looking forward to it.

Pretty twinkly lights! Good food! Parties! Family time! It’s the most wonderful time of the year and there’s much to be excited about. But more than any of that is the realisation that advent season is fast approaching.

We aren’t talking purely chocolate-filled advent calendars. Although they will forever hold a place in our heart and we have every intention of still purchasing the traditional OG, over the years, the daily treats in the lead up to the big day have become more sophisticated than ever - you’ll find one tailored to just about every interest possible, from stationery, to socks and even ones for your furry friends who don’t have to miss out on the fun with designated calendars for cats and dogs.

But more sought-after than any other form are beauty advent calendars. The market for these - we’re talking skincare, haircare, makeup, or nail-filled products - have exploded in recent years, increasing by almost 20 per cent last year according to Boots where the retailer sold one every minute in the lead up to the festive season. Brands just can’t seem to keep them in stock no matter how many more they produce year to year.

What types of beauty products are generally featured in them?

They just seem to get bigger and better each and every year. The competition is so rife that our favourite labels throw more goodies in just to keep up. All the major players get involved with every genre of product and at every price point. You’ll find £100+ options from the likes of Diptyque, Jo Malone or Charlotte Tilbury, under £100 from Rituals, L’Occitane or Elemis or under £50 that still pack a serious punch from The Body Shop, No7 and Yankee Candle.

Story continues

It’s not just brands either. Retailers too have got involved with some of the best offerings on the market due to the versatility in the product line up selecting a mix of brands and those you may not have previously heard of - Amazon, FeelUnique, lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, Liberty, and Harrods to name but a few.

Why are beauty advent calendars such good value?

Each window opens up a world of beauty goodness to allow you to discover new or cult products, find your new signature, and explore previously unchartered territory to revive your collection - and often your complexion. It’s the ultimate try-before-you-buy with travel or full-size products. Brands also pack hundreds of products at a fraction of the cost so you will be able to shop the calendar at a much more purse-friendly price tag versus what the items inside would cost individually.

When will beauty advent calendars start to go on sale?

As we’ve suggested, these are hugely popular items so pay particular attention to the launch date as depicted next to the product below. But don’t ponder your decision too hard. These covetable calendars sell out super quickly so the race is on.

Whether you are self-gifting or buying one for a loved one this season, we have the best beauty advent calendars below for a pampering treat to see you through the Christmas period.

Over £100

The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

It’s not officially Christmas until the Liberty Beauty Advent arrives at our door. The luxury department store has become synonymous with the festive season not in the least part due to their extensive dedicated seasonal department but also for their beauty-filled calendars that each year sells out in a matter of minutes. There are 25 drawers that contain £840 worth of products from the famed beauty hall. You’ll find exclusive brands like Vilhelm Parfumerie and Surratt as well as Le Labo, Augustinus Bader, Decree, and Olaplex. One golden ticket winner will even be treated to £5000 to spend at Liberty. Stock has been increased this year by 38 per cent but mark your calendar to avoid disappointment.

(Liberty)

£225 | Liberty *Available from October 6

Jo Malone London’s Christmas Advent Calendar

We can’t think of a better way to set the ambiance for Christmas than with fragrance and Jo Malone should be one of your first ports of call, especially its festive scenting offering. The Advent Calendar this year has an eco-conscious twist where the exterior can be reused and refilled year after year. It contains 24 gifts with exclusive new aromas like the Fig & Lotus Flower as well as cult favourites.

(JML)

£325 | Jo Malone *Available from September 30

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics 12-Day Advent Calendar

For the first time ever, you can treat yourself or your loved one to a makeup-filled calendar from Bobbi Brown. The 12-day offering includes some of the most beloved products from the brand. Expect the likes of the Shimmer Brick in the universally flattering Bronze hue, the Bronzing Powder, the Crushed Lip Colour and even a couple of skincare heroes in the form of the Hydrating Water Fresh Cream and Vitamin Enriched Face Base. You save £102 versus the RRP for the products individually.

(BB)

£125 | Bobbi Brown *Available from October 5

Molton Brown Advent Calendar

Molton Brown has gone all out with its advent calendar this year as the cherry on top of the cake of its 50th anniversary celebrations. The seasonal offering plays host to the most iconic scents over the years as well as festive aromas to make you feel Christmassy all over. The product selection includes bath and shower gels, bath salts, hand creams, bath oils and more with a value of £313.

(Molton Brown)

£195 | Molton Brown *Available from September 16

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar

We are seriously impressed with Cult Beauty’s advent offering this year. It truly is the retailer’s most jam-packed one yet with a whopping 38 beauty heroes inside. The calendar is filled to the brim with a curated selection of the most beloved brands on the site, from the lesser-known Skindie labels to the big, bad and brilliant. With the contents worth over £975 - yes, you read that right - you’ll find the likes of Augustinus Bader, Victoria Beckham Beauty and more. There’s even a charitable twist where Cult is supporting Beauty Backed Trust by donating £40,000 and ClimatePartner will plant a tree for every advent sold. One calendar will even contain a Golden ticket that offers £1000 of Cult Beauty points.

(Cult Beauty)

£215 | Cult Beauty *Join the waitlist now and shop from October 12

Space NK The Beauty Advent Calendar

Space NK’s advent offering is always one of the most eagerly anticipated and it just never disappoints. This year’s theme is ‘Light Up’ for the ultimate self-care bumper pack It contains an impressive £744 worth of products behind its walls from sought-after labels like Crème de la Mer, Olaplex, Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, Dr Barbara Sturm and many, many more.

(Space NK)

£199 | Space NK *Available from September 18

Fortnum & Mason’s 2021 calendar

There is a reason why Fortnum & Mason’s advent calendars sell out almost immediately each year. The department store best-known for its luxury hampers puts the same love, care and attention into its seasonal advents that has solidified their cult status. Curating favourites from the beauty department and houses them in a recyclable, reusable calendar with the store’s signature colourway. The interior - worth over £750 - combines the likes of Aromatherapy Associates, MZ Skin, Escentric Molecules and ESPA.

(F&M)

£225 | Fortnum & Mason *Available from October 24

Jo Loves Advent Calendar

The Christmas star takes on a new form for 2021 with this advent calendar from Jo Loves. The perfect top to the tree and your seasonal wish list, it contains 24 awe-inducing gifts including candles, three of the cult Fragrance Paintbrush among other bath, body and scent must-haves. The box comes alongside a the label’s signature Red Ribbon so can even be hung from your door.

(Jo Loves)

£325 | Jo Loves *Available from October 7

Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar for 2021

This Christmas, we are in for a treat as Susanne Kaufmann is getting in on the advent action combining hero products for her eponymous range in calendar form. Each day of the month reveals products from the best-selling collection, including the Hyaluron Serum Moisturising, Eye Rescue Stick and Eye Cream Line T in full size. There are 25 days of skincare goodies which are housed in a limited-edition suitably festive red box with a sustainable edge. The products themselves are in recyclable glass, while the calendar is crafted from luxury recyclable card.

(Susanne Kaufmann)

£383 | Liberty *Available from September

Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

FeelUnique promises that this year’s advent is its best yet and with the long list of beloved brands, we’re inclined to agree. There are 27 treats inside worth an epic £385. The calendar plays host to the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Tan-Luze, Sol de Janeiro, Clarins, Elemis, Huda Beauty and more.

(Feelunique)

£119 | FeelUnique *Available to pre-order now

GLOSSYBOX 2021 ‘Surprise Me’ Beauty Advent Calendar

It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated advents in the calendar and for 2021, Glossybox has packed its beautifully-decorated offering with £465 worth of products. The windows play host to brands like Elemis, Pixi, Sarah Chapman and Huda Beauty for just £85 for subscribers and £105 for non-subscribers. There’s also a bundle offer where you can save up to £30 if you buy three and you are part of the beauty box delivery’s subscription service.

(Glossybox)

£85 or £105 | Glossybox *Available to pre-order from September 10 and to buy from September 24

L’Occitane Advent Calendars

There’s not one but three L’Occitane advent calendars this year. The first - Reusable Advent Calendar - is a follow up to the brand’s first ever repurposable model that was launched last year to the delight of eco-conscious Christmas lovers everything. It is made from recycled cotton with a joyful bright design and packed with products from both the skin and body care ranges including the Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum and Almond Supple Skin Oil. There’s also just the refill available for those still holding onto their 2020 calendar (£120).

(L'OCCITANE)

Next up is the Luxury Calendar with a mix of full and travel-sized products chosen from the brand’s best-sellers including the Shea Butter Hand Cream and Almond Shower Oil as well as new scents and even makeup.

(L'OCCITANE)

The Classic Advent Calendar is the most purse-friendly in the offering in which the exterior is made entirely from cardboard sourced from sustainable forests. The boxes have a beautifully detailed illustration with the brand’s signature Provence flair given a Christmassy twist. There’s also no plastic within the interior of the calendars which last year saved 22.5 tonnes of the single-use material.

(L'OCCITANE)

ESPA Hidden Treasures 2021 Advent Calendar

Each year, ESPA offer the ultimate pampering experience through its advent calendar. In the lead up to Christmas, you will gifted to one restorative treat after another from across the brand’s skin, bath and body range. This year is no different with the highest value contents to date - worth £389 (£159 more than 2020). The offering includes the Restorable Bath and Body Oil, Restful PillowMist and Clean & Green Detox Mask among many others.

(ESPA)

£160 | ESPA * Available from October 1

Avant Skincare 12 Days of Beauty

Avant was founded to provide skincare for everyone regardless of gender, skin colour or ethnicity. It puts your needs at the forefront with a vegan offering that packs a punch. For Christmas 2021, the brand is offering an advent calendar where each drawer reveals a hero product from the range as a great introduction to the brand and a treat for your skin - worth £900. You’ll find the Deluxe Hyaluronic Acid Vivifying Face & Eye Night Cream, Blue Volcanic Stone Purifying Antioxidising Cleansing Gel and Glycolic Acid Vivifying and Firming Body Treatment among many others to tackle both your day and night routines.

(Avant)

£349 | Avant Skincare * Available from October 1

The Pip Box vegan, cruelty-free Beauty Advent Calendar

Packed with £426 worth of products, The Pip Box advent calendar gives those on the hunt for vegan and cruelty-free beauty brands don’t have to look much further. The seasonal offering gives you the chance to try out 26 products from 22 labels with the likes of Nails Inc and Ecooking included.

(The Pip Box)

£135 | The Pip Box

Under £100

ASOS 2021 Advent Calendars

There are two advent calendars on offer at ASOS, the Face + Body 24 Day Calendar (£75) that is packed with some of the most coveted label including Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and MAC. The Grooming 12 Day Calendar (£40) contains a range of skin, hair and self-care goodies with brands like Bull Dog, Gillette and Elemis. The packaging is entire recyclable and comes alongside an ASOS tote. You may even be lucky enough to win one of the retailer’s 36 golden tickets for a show-stopping beauty haul that will certainly bring the festive spirit.

(ASOS)

£75 | ASOS *Available from September 8

The Ritual of Advent: Countdown to Christmas Calendar

Rituals is on hand this festive season to give your mind, body and soul the relaxation that you deserve. Within the suitably Christmassy exterior, you’ll find a happy discovery in the form of bath, body and fragrance goodies to help you create a spa-like ambiance.

(Rituals)

£59.90 | Rituals

24 Beauty Treasures Advent Calendar in Support of Macmillan

Boots has teamed up once again with Macmillan for the third year running to offer its bestselling brand with a charitable twist. With every advent purchased, they will donate £2 to the cancer support charity. The calendar contains No7, Soap & Glory and Liz Earle with skin, makeup and fragrance goodies. Not ones to let the gentlemen in your life miss out on the fun, 24 Grooming Essentials in Support of Macmillan For Him plays host to grooming favourites.

(Boots)

£85 | Boots *Available from September

12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar

Known best for its now cult Cleanse + Polish, Liz Earle is offering far more than just this hero product to its loyal fan base this Christmas. The calendar reveals 12 daily gifts worth a total value of £125. We’ll keep the contents a surprise (although the picture may give it away) but just know you’ll find some of the most iconic products including the Skin Tonic and Muslin Cloths within.

(Liz Earle)

£60 | Boots *Available from October

Revolution Advent Calendar

There are two Revolution advent calendars this year that you need on your radar. At two different price points - £80 and £120 -, the calendars both include a combination of products and accessories where the more expensive option includes four different palettes, while the cheaper has just one as well as other bestsellers.

(Superdrug)

£80 | Superdrug

Real Techniques Advent Calendar

There are 28 skincare and makeup surprises hidden within this attractive two-tone pink calendar from Real Techniques. The makeup brush extraordinaire has slipped in many of its bestselling products and even an extra special Miracle complexion sponge and case.

(Superdrug)

£80 | Superdrug

Benefit The More the Merrier calendar

This shorter calendar from the beauty behemoths will see you opening 12 days of treats in the run up to December 25 with products for brows, face, eyes and lashes. The bestsellers are in travel size and include the likes of The POREfessional smoothing pore primer, Hoola matte bronzer and BADgal BANG! volumizing mascara in intense pitch black with contents worth a total of £132.46. Prepare to sleigh.

(Benefit)

£58.50 | Benefit

2021 Dr. Hauschka Advent Calendar

A luxurious gift worthy of the most wonderful time of the year, Dr. Hauschka has pulled out all the stops for 2021. The advent plays host to 24 numbered cotton bags, each which contains one of the many skincare boosts from the brand’s collection in a handy travel-ready sizes. It packs £154 worth of products inside and you can use reuse the bags next year to craft your own personalised calendar.

(Dr.Hauschka)

£85 | FeelUnique *Available from September 27

lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar

Within the walls of lookfantastic’s advent calendar, you will find 25 luxury beauty goodies worth a whopping £410 - but it will cost you just £85. Highlights include Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cleanser, Phillip Kingsley Elasti-Styler and Nars Blush in the cult Orgasm hue but we’ll keep the rest secret to ensure the element of surprise. If you’re a subscriber to the lookfantastic beauty box then you’ll get £15 off.

(lookfantastic)

£85 | lookfantastic

OPI Nail Lacquer 25-piece Advent Calendar

OPI’s advent calendar coincides with a very important anniversary for the brand. The label’s #40YearsofColor and 2021 festive period has given way to an epic calendar featuring the most iconic shades and suitably festive hues from the Celebration Collection. Each window reveals one 3.5ml polish.

(OPI)

£69.90 | OPI *Available from October 1

Next Premium Beauty Advent Calendars

Next is offering two advent calendars this year in their premium beauty category, one for men and one for women. The ‘His’ and ‘Hers’ options worth £254 and £243 respectively contain an array of beauty favourites designed to get you into the seasonal spirit with glow-getting skincare and makeup to get you ready to celebrate as well as pampering treat for the recovery. You will find the likes of Philip Kingsley, Urban Decay, L’Occitane, Kiehl’s, Elemis, Murad and many more.

(Next)

£69 each | Next *Available from September 15

Under £50

BeautyPro Advent Calendar

Worth £59 but costing just £39, BeautyPro is encouraging you to take some much-deserved me-time with 12-days of masks for the face, eyes, hands and feet. They are designed to be versatile enough to work for all skin types and are made up of natural but effective formulas.

(BeautyPro)

£39 | lookfantastic *Available from September

BARBERPRO Advent Calendar

Take some time to truly pamper yourself this Christmas with BARBER PRO’s dedicated sheet mask advent calendar for men. Back by popular demand, the countdown gift is back with 12 full-size masks for the eyes and face to tackle common concerns including a Brightening, Post Shave and Under Eye option. The masks are biodegradable and compostable. Worth £57.40.

(BARBERPRO)

£39 | lookfantastic *Available from September

Dove Gently Nourishing Advent Calendar

With this fool proof advent calendar, you can treat your friends, family or loved one to all the essentials. It contains the Dove favourites including the Beauty Cream Bar, Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, Hand Cream and Body Wash in handy travel sizes. There’s also tweezers and a multi-charge cable to round off the ultimate holiday-ready set. The calendar is free from any unnecessary plastic.

(Amazon)

£20 | Amazon

Harry Potter Hedwig Advent Calendar

The enduring appeal of the wonderful wizarding world of Hogwarts shows no signs of wavering so bring the Harry Potter love this season with this advent calendar. Ideal for wizards and witches alike, the products are themed to the storylines and for every house so that if you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, there’s the bath and body essentials to match.

(Boots)

£40 | Boots *Available from September 14

Soap & Glory 24 Days To Prep Into Xmas Advent Calendar

Feel your most fabulous this festive season with Soap & Glory’s 24-day offering. Each day, open a window to reveal a surprise from the range including body wash, body butter, scrubs, foot creams, hand creams and many more pink-hued products.

(Boots)

£42 | Boots *Available from September

Yankee Candle Advent Calendar

Create a warming wintery sanctuary in the comfort of your own home with Yankee Candle and its always awe-inspiring selection of tea lights housed in its advent. Match your scent to your mood with the Twinkling Lights, Snowflake, Christmas Cookie, Candlelit Cabin and more to feel fuzzy and festive every time you step through your door.

(Boots)

£24.99 | Boots *Available from now

The White Collection: 24 Days of The White Collection

This calendar from The White Collection comes new and exclusive to Boots for 2021. Within the black and white themed calendar, you’ll find a luxury each day with a hand or body care mini as well as home fragrances in scents like Winter and Fir & Berry that are apt for the season.

(Boots)

£35 | Boots *Available from September 20

Disney Minnie Mouse 12 Days Advent Calendar

Disney fans rejoice, Minnie Mouse’s advent is back for 2021 exclusively at Superdrug. Adorned with the famous rodent, there’s bath fizzes, salts, lotions, and hand creams as well as bath accessories and travel minis.

(Superdrug)

£20 | Superdrug

The Body Shop Advent Calendar

The Body Shop has ensured that no matter your price point, you can get in on the advent action. The brand is offering not one but four epic product-filled calendars and have a charitable twist where with each purchase, they will support the Honeypot Children’s Charity to help young carers in the UK. The Share Joy Advent (£55 with value worth £77) is the entry level one, followed by the Share Love Advent Calendar (£80 worth £119), the Share Love & Joy (£140 worth £204) and Share Love, Joy and Kindness Advent Calendar (£320, worth £495). Each calendar is bright, bold and fun, packed with beloved items for the brand’s skincare and body collections.

(The Body Shop)

From £55 | The Body Shop

No7 Advent Calendar

While the contents are top secret, we can share with you that Boots’ hugely sought-after No7 advent calendar will be returning for Christmas 2021 and it contains £184 of the powerhouse product line-up inside. There are both cosmetics and skincare must-haves and the waitlist is open now.

(Boots)

£47 | Boots *Available to sign-up now for October 13 release

Nivea Advent Calendars

There are two different advent calendars on offer this year from the Christmas elves over at Nivea - the Ski-Lodge Advent Calendar and Nivea Men Advent Calendar. Both have been constructed with an eco-conscious twist with recycled materials and entirely free from plastic. There are 24 treats beneath the cardboard walls containing a mix of travel and full-sized products from the covetable range.

(Nivea)

£40 | Amazon *Available from September

Read More

Let’s Make-Up: the new beauty launches to have on your radar in August

Best skincare products with squalane: oils, cleansers and more

Best Vitamin C serums and skincare products

Best retinol creams and serums: the best retinol products for mature, young and sensitive skin 2021

Best LED face masks: The top light therapy masks in the UK reviewed

5 best facial steamers for a sauna-like treatment at home

Best home IPL hair removal machines and how to use them