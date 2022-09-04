The Best Beauty Advent Calendars For Christmas 2022

After a scorching summer, Christmas is probably the last thing on your mind. But if you're totally over it, you might be pleased to know that 2022's advent calendars are already sneaking their way into the shops and online.



For some years now, the humble chocolate advent has been making way for beauty versions bursting with skincare, haircare, perfume and makeup miniatures (as well as some full-size surprises).



The past few Christmases in particular have seen beauty brands like Lush, Jo Malone, Cult Beauty and Feelunique battle it out to serve up the best value for money (not to mention the most Instagram-worthy) beauty advent calendars — and this year is shaping up to be one of the most impressive yet.



Including all of the cult brands you love and more, here are the best beauty advent calendars to shop for Christmas 2022, whether you're treating yourself (in which case, well deserved) or a loved one.



A total of 26 treats reside behind the unassuming paper doors of Lookfantastic's beauty advent calendar, from the likes of Drunk Elephant, Zelens and Philip Kingsley. In other words, all your beauty needs, from skincare to haircare, are taken care of. Worth over £500, this is nothing short of a steal and Lookfantastic beauty box subscribers can snag an extra £15 off the price tag. The pre-sale is available now.



Lookfantastic Advent Calendar 2022, $, available at LookFantastic

The 12 products in Liz Earle's advent calendar tot up to £164.67, which means you're practically saving money. You'll find Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 30ml, Instant Boost Skin Tonic 50ml and Superskin Alt-Retinol Skin Paste 15ml among other skincare saviours. It's available right now at Boots.



Liz Earle 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Boots

Launching on 14th September, YSL's box of dreams contains 24 surprises (four full-size products, 19 mini products and a gift) ranging from lipstick to fragrance, including the TikTok-famous Black Opium and Mon Paris perfumes.



YSL Beauty Luxury Advent Calendar, $, available at YSL Beauty

This Christmas The Body Shop has unveiled not one, not two but three beauty advent calendars to choose from. First up: the Box of Wishes, which launches on 20th September. At £55, this is the most affordable of the trio and boasts everything from shower gel to body butter.



The Body Shop Box of Wishes Advent Calendar, $, available at The Body Shop

Next up: the Box of Wonders advent calendar, which is available to buy in store and online right now. This is filled to bursting with 25 products, a handful of which are full-size. The charitable box supports women in Ghana, helping them with healthcare and education.



The Body Shop Box of Wonders Big Advent Calendar, $, available at The Body Shop

Last but not least: the Box of Wishes & Wonders advent calendar, available to buy now. This is packed with The Body Shop's most sought-after products (most of which are full-size) including shower gel, body butter, shampoo and hand soap.



The Body Shop Box of Wishes & Wonders Ultimate Advent Calendar, $, available at The Body Shop

Lush's advent calendar never fails to disappoint. Available online now and in Lush stores from 21st September, it holds 25 vegan products. You'll spot the iconic Snow Fairy shower gel, viral Sleepy body lotion and, of course, plenty of fizzy bath bombs.



Lush Advent Calendar, $, available at Lush

Diptyque's advent calendar is so luxe, you'll want to keep it all to yourself. Tucked away inside the beautiful drawers adorned with etchings of the Milky Way, you'll discover three limited-edition scented candles (Pine Tree, Snow and Spark), not to mention sample sizes of the brand's most mesmerising fragrances and a solid perfume to boot.



Diptyque Limited Edition Advent Calendar, $, available at Diptyque

Flannels is new to the beauty advent calendar party this year but is already blowing everyone else out of the water. Officially live on 19th September, this Instagram-worthy box includes 25 drawers, 18 (!) of which feature full-size products. Acqua di Parma, Charlotte Tilbury and celebrity skincare favourite Augustinus Bader are all hiding inside — and worth a whopping £800 usually. What's more, one calendar conceals a £500 Flannels voucher.



Flannels Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Flannels

You can't go wrong with Soap & Glory. Exclusive to Boots and available online very soon, this advent calendar is chock-full of 24 goodies, like the brand's cult-famous Righteous Body Butter, Clean On Me Shower Gel and Call of Fruity Hand Cream.



Soap & Glory 24 Days To Treat Yule-Self Advent Calendar, $, available at Boots

For the makeup obsessive in your life, it has to be this. Eyeshadow, lipstick, primer and makeup brushes and sponges come together in Revolution's 25-strong advent calendar, available at Boots later this month.



Revolution You Are The Revolution Advent Calendar 2022, $, available at Boots

Brow products, eyeliner, mascara, blush... benefit's Sincerely Yours advent calendar conceals all the iconic buys that make the brand so great. It's available online at Boots right now but at £59.50 it won't be there for very long.



Benefit Sincerely Yours Beauty Holiday 2022 Advent Calendar, $, available at Boots

Sign up to the Boots waiting list and snag £211 worth of products for £49.50 in No7's 25 Days of Beauty advent calendar. At the moment the contents are top secret but here's hoping they include one of the brand's bestselling mascaras and the very impressive retinol serum.



No7 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Boots

Just like The Body Shop, Rituals has gone above and beyond with three beauty advent calendars this year. The 2D advent calendar is worth £120 and is stuffed with four cute candles plus myriad scented body care products. Aaaand relax.



Rituals 2D Advent Calendar, $, available at Rituals

Rituals' second take on the beauty advent calendar is seriously Instagram-worthy. Unwrap each ornament on the paper tree to unveil candles, body care products and even Christmas lights.



Rituals 3D Advent Calendar, $, available at Rituals

This advent calendar is Rituals' most extravagant. Only available online, the 24-strong tree ornament includes four candles, a diffuser and various bath and body products infused with luxe fragrances.



Rituals Premium Advent Calendar, $, available at Rituals

The beauty-conscious in your life will no doubt love UpCircle's first ever beauty advent calendar. The brand prides itself on upcycling raw ingredients such as discarded coffee grounds and repurposing them into sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products. Pre-order here for delivery in early November.



UpCircle Beauty Twelve Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at UpCircle Beauty

Jurlique's much-adored Rosewater Mist makes an appearance inside this advent calendar's 24 drawers but you can expect to unveil so much more than that. Think body lotion, shower gel, face cleansers and targeted serums. Look out for the launch in November.



Jurlique Advent Calendar, $, available at Jurlique

Cult Beauty's advent calendar is one we look forward to every single year at Refinery29 and 2022's offering is incredible. It's a megamix of luxury brands (like Sunday Riley, Augustinus Bader, Hourglass and Charlotte Tilbury) and countless R29 favourites such as Niod, Byoma, Biossance and Sol de Janeiro. With a brilliant 37 products, it's worth an eye-watering £1,000 but you can get your hands on it for £235. Join the waiting list here. We predict a sell-out.



Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Cult Beauty

Beauty advent calendars don't get any more luxe than Liberty's. Fact. Le Labo, Aveda, 111Skin and Sunday Riley are just a few of the brands spilling out of the 25 peacock-patterned drawers. Sign up here to be the first to bag one.



Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Liberty

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to a Christmas of at-home facials courtesy of Decleor and its 24 doors of essential oil-infused skincare.



Decléor Advent Calendar, $, available at Decléor

You can always count on Space NK to come through with the goods. This box is fit to burst thanks to brands like Paula's Choice, Caudalie, Jo Loves and Tatcha. There's something for everyone, from skincare to makeup, body care to hair.



Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Space NK

Almost too pretty to unwrap, 16 full-size products and eight miniatures live inside MAC's red drawers. Strobe Cream, Brow Set, Prep & Prime Fix... The gang's all here.



MAC Advent Calendar 2022, $, available at MAC

Give the gift of glowing skin with Dr Barbara Sturm's advent calendar 2022. Face masks, cleansers, serums, moisturisers and body creams make up the perfectly packed boxes.



Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2022, $, available at Dr. Barbara Sturm

Inside L'Occitane's Classic Beauty advent calendar (just £55) you'll discover the brand's bestselling skin and body products in indulgent fragrances such as verbena and almond. The box is 100% recyclable, too.



L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at L'Occitane

This is Holland & Barrett's highest value advent calendar (it's actually worth £180) and 14 of the products are full-size. Think Faith in Nature shower gel, Weleda Skin Food body lotion, Salt of The Earth deodorant and much more. It will land in selected H&B stores nationwide and online in mid-September.



Holland & Barrett 24 Days of Conscious Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Holland & Barrett

It doesn't get any better than Fortnum & Mason and this advent calendar proves exactly why. Tocca, Acqua di Parma, Aromatherapy Associates and Sol de Janeiro are just a select few brands that have made the cut. All together it would usually set you back £844. But it's yours for £245.



Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, $, available at Fortnum & Mason

