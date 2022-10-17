The Best Beauty Advent Calendars Are Already Here — But Not For Long

Big-ticket holiday items like advent calendars usually come at a premium price point, and that's for a few reasons: They tend to be limited in quantity, feature elevated packaging (which shouldn't really matter but also does), and contain myriad products. And at best, these beautifully packaged sets offer us anywhere from eight to 25 days of pure unboxing joy. At worst, they end up Tiktok-famous for all the wrong reasons.



All that's to say that the 10 beauty-filled advent calendars you'll find here are not only marvelous to ooh and aah at but also provide a surprisingly good value, given the ample contents inside. (Pro tip: Find a buddy to go halfsies with and divide the spoils.) And while advent calendars are inherently an exercise in patience, we won't tell if you open up all the teeny-tiny doors the day it arrives...



Net-a-Porter

It doesn't get more luxurious than Net-a-Porter. Indulge in the best of the best with this advent calendar featuring a mix of full and miniature treasures from Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and many others.



Net-A-Porter 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Net-A-Porter

Olive & June



Olive & June's nail advent calendars dropped last month, and they already are flying off the shelves. Don't miss out on snapping up these jam-packed sets of all things cuticle care, polish, stickers, and more.



Olive & June Christmas Calendar, $, available at Olive & June



Olive & June Hanukkah Calendar, $, available at Olive & June

Anthropologie



From Caudalie to Sunday Riley, this illustrated 24-piece box features a hit list of Anthro beauty bestsellers that are sure to delight.



George & Viv 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Anthropologie

Revolve Beauty Advent Calendar

Revolve may be best known for its going-out 'fits and enviable accessories, but if you're not acquainted with the A+ beauty offerings, allow this advent calendar to be your introduction.



Revolve Beauty Advent Calendar, $, available at Revolve

Charlotte Tilbury

No one brings the glamour quite like Charlotte Tilbury. The makeup artist to the stars has outdone herself this year with a luxe wardrobe of makeup and skin-care gems — among them her Magic Cream and beloved Pillow Talk lipstick.



Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars, $, available at Charlotte Tilbury

Sephora

The destination for all things beauty knows a thing or two about gifting, so it's no surprise that Sephora's knocked it out of the park with its very own advent calendar. Featuring Sephora Collection faves, this gift set is chock-full of high-quality makeup at an accessible price point.



Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar, $, available at Sephora

Voluspa

When else but during the holiday season can you get 12 mini candles in one glorious box set?



Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar, $, available at Sephora

Liberty London

If round-trip airfare to Heathrow isn't in the cards this winter, then this blockbuster advent calendar from beloved department store Liberty will be a worthy consolation prize.



Liberty London Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, $, available at Liberty London

Dermstore

For the skin-care fanatic on your list, you won't find a better gift than Dermstore's advent calendar, bursting at the seams with $765 (!) worth of products from 111Skin, Dr. Loretta, Skin Gym, and more.



Dermstore 2022 Advent Calendar, $, available at DermStore

Benefit Cosmetics

From a mini mascara wardrobe to luminous highlighting blush, this Benefit advent calendar has everything you need to achieve the perfect glowy face beat.



Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar Value Set, $, available at Ulta Beauty

