35 best beauty advent calendars of 2023: including those you can buy already

Charlotte Tilbury, Liz Earle, Elemis, Fresh, Fortnum & Mason and Neal's Yard Remedies all have beauty advent calendars to look forward to this year

As Christmas creeps closer, so does the annual fight to grab the best beauty advent calendars as soon as they go on sale. It’s no wonder: brimming with exclusive, limited edition minis and often full sized products, most of the best make-up advent calendars work as a Christmas gift in their own right.

If last year is anything to go by, the Liberty, Jo Malone, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, Cult Beauty and Harrods calendars are likely to sell out fast. In fact, some already have. Your best bet is always to join the waiting lists and to be ready to pounce when they re-stock.

Read on to find out everything we know about 2023’s advent calendars, including those already on sale, those available for pre-sale and exclusive reveals for calendars you can’t even pre-order yet. If you’re in a rush, here are our predictions for this year’s best beauty advent calendars, based on last year.

Which is the best beauty advent calendar? At a glance

Which brands have a beauty advent calendar?

Most big beauty brands sell their own beauty advent calendar these days. For those wanting to splurge, Liberty’s is the ultimate treat, containing beauty gifts worth around five times its sale price – which is why it always sells out almost instantly. If you’re looking for a budget option, try Next, Look Fantastic or The Body Shop. The famous Marks and Spencer beauty advent calendar, worth £340, can be bought for £25 if you spend £35 at M&S.

Read on for reviews of this year’s full range of beauty advent calendars.

Best beauty advent calendars already on sale

1. Charlotte’s Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets

£160, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury: the viral calendar is back

12 days, 12 products

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir (full size)

Despite only launching in 2013, Charlotte Tilbury has hit stratospheric levels of success and the beauty advent calendar has more Google searches than any. It’s a good job the contents look likely to live up to expectations.

Inside you can expect to find full sizes of the Magic Lip Oil and Hot Lips 2 Lipstick in the shade Glowing Gen, plus travel sizes of the Magic Cream, Magic Serum, Collagen Lip Bath, Pillow Talk Mascara and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, to name a few.

£160

Buy now

Price at

Charlotte Tilbury

2. Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar

£250, Liberty London

Liberty London: one of the fastest selling beauty advent calendars every year

25 days, 29 products worth £1,043 (saving of £793)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £7.50

Our product highlight: 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask (6ml)

Last year’s Liberty London beauty advent calendar was the brand’s fastest selling product in its 147 years. The 2023 calendar is already one of the most hotly anticipated Christmas buys anywhere. Liberty’s beauty advent calendars are known for their excellent value, often containing products worth four to five times more than the price.

This year isn’t set to disappoint, with products including Augustinus Bader’s The Cream, Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, Le Labo Rose 31 Liquid Balm, Larry King Hair Oil plus a mystery new Liberty product.

£250

Buy now

Price at

Liberty London

3. Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar

£250, Harrods

Harrods: filled with cult skincare, haircare, make-up and fragrance

25 days, 25 products worth £1,173 (saving of £923)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £12

Our product highlight: Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix

Housed in its iconic moss green, Harrods’ beauty calendar will make the most luxurious gift and festive centrepiece in the run up to this year’s big day.

Its 25 gifts include the Hyaluronic Serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm, Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix, Living Proof Advanced Dry Shampoo, Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Rosegold, Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink and lots more. Harrods is also selling a Fragrance Advent Calendar.

£250

Buy now

Price at

Harrods

4. The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar

£175, The White Company

The White Company: with signature candles and full size bath and body products

25 days, 25 products worth £273 (saving of £98)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £7.95

Our product highlight: Winter Signature Candle (140g)

The White Company brand is becoming pretty synonymous with Christmas and this year’s beauty advent calendar is stuffed full of signature goodies. The White Company superfans will spot four of the same products as last year: a Winter Signature Candle, Pomegranate Body Lotion, Wild Mint Hand Wash and Spa Restore Shower Gel.

Also inside are 21 new products to the calendar, including a Fir Tree Mini Home Spray, Tuberose and Cashmere Shower Gel, Lime and Bay Hand Bag Cream and Sea Salt Hand Wash. It’ll set you up for the whole year to come.

£175

Buy now

Price at

The White Company

5. Boots 24 Days of Premium Beauty Treats Christmas Advent Calendar

£99, Boots

Boots: the first premium beauty calendar from the brand

24 days, 24 products worth £467.91 (saving of £368.91)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £4.95

Our product highlight: REN Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir

For the first time ever, Boots has branched into the world of premium multi-brand advent calendars and the debut does not disappoint. For just £99, one of the cheaper options on this list, you’ll find the likes of Lancome, Huda Beauty, Drunk Elephant and Urban Decay behind 24 doors.

An impressive 14 of the products are full sized, including a Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Liquid Lipstick, KVD Beauty Dazzle Eyeshadow Stick, REN Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir, NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip and Cheek Pencil, Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara and the new kid on the block, BYOMA Clarifying Serum.

£99

Buy now

Price at

Boots

6. Jo Malone Advent Calendar

£350, Jo Malone

Jo Malone: calendar can be reused as a jewellery case

25 days, 25 products

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for free on orders over £150

Our product highlight: Myrrh and Tonka Cologne Intense

This year, Jo Malone London’s 25-drawer calendar is housed in an elegant gingerbread inspired case and is filled with miniature colognes, travel candles, bath and body products and one 30ml cologne.

You can look forward to a Myrrh and Tonka Cologne Intense, Blackberry and Bay Hand Cream, Wood Sage and Sea Salt Body and Hand Wash, Ginger Biscuit Cologne and an English Pear and Freesia Body Creme, among lots more.

£350

Buy now

Price at

Jo Malone

7. Fortnum’s Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

£260, Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason: with 22 full-sized products

25 days, 30 products worth more than £1,020 (saving of £760)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £9.95

Our product highlight: ESPA Pink Hair and Scalp Mud Mask (180ml)

This is only the fifth beauty advent calendar from the 315 year-old department store, but it’s already leading the pack. Their 30-product calendar has been available for pre-order since August 10 and is worth almost £800 more than what you pay, thanks to each product being full-sized.

It has one of the best ranges of any we’ve seen yet, with skincare, haircare, fragrance, home accessories, a makeup bag and eye mask. The curated selection includes Aromatherapy Associates Revive Bath and Shower Oil, Acqua Di Parma shower gel and body lotion, a Delilah Travel Brush Set and a Fortnum & Mason Votive Candle.

£260

Buy now

Price at

Fortnum & Mason

8. Look Fantastic Beauty Advent Calendar

£99, Look Fantastic

Look Fantastic: featuring the website's bestsellers

25 days, 27 products worth £565 (saving of £466)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: ICONIC London Day to Slay Eyeshadow Palette

Last year, we considered the Look Fantastic beauty advent calendar to be the best value out there and this year looks set to top it. Products this year are worth £565, despite it being one of the few beauty advent calendars to cost less than £100.

Inside are 27, yes, 27 products from Look Fantastic’s most luxurious brands including NARS, M.A.C and Elemis. The collection includes 12 full sizes - Avant Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream worth £97 and an ICONIC London Day to Slay Palette, worth £45. Medik8’s Surface Radiance Cleanse Serum and Coco & Eve’s Like A Virgin Hair Masque are other highlights.

£99

Buy now

Price at

Look Fantastic

9. Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar

£220, Selfridges

Selfridges: a peak inside the department store's beauty hall

25 days, 32 products worth £1,094 (saving of £874)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £8.95

Our product highlight: Penhaligon’s Halfeti eau de parfum (mini)

Including over 16 full sized editor-approved products and 32 overall, Selfridges’ 2023 calendar will allow you to delve into its famous beauty hall in your bathroom and beyond.

Among the 32 gifts you’ll find REFY Brow Sculpt, Gisou Hair Fragrance, Penhaligon’s Halfeti eau de parfum, 111SKIN Rose Quartz Liquid Mask, Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray and Sam McKnight Conditioner.

£220

Buy now

Price at

Selfridges

10. Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

£235, Space NK

Space NK: worth more than £1,000

25 days, 33 products worth £1,008 (saving of £770)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5

Our product higlight: Laneige Sleeping Lip Mask

This year’s curated collection offers everything Space NK is known for: products from Paula’s Choice, Summer Fridays, Olaplex and Necessaire. It’s worth an impressive £1,008, making it one of the best value options so far this year.

Inside you’ll find a Milk Hydrogrip Primer, 111 Skin Eye Masks, Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cleanser, JVN Instant Recovery Serum, a Laneige Sleeping Lip Mask, a Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist and more.

£235

Buy now

Price at

Space NK

11. John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar

£195, John Lewis

John Lewis: with more than 16 full-sized products

25 days, 31 products worth £951.42 (saving of £756.42)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £7.50

Our product highlight: Sunday Riley Good Genes

All the big names, with all the best products. John Lewis has rounded up the best of its beauty department with a familiar edit of full size and deluxe bestsellers along with a few new entries to warmly welcome the festive season.

Its 31 gifts include Philip Kingsley’s Body Building Shampoo and Conditioner, Laura Mercier Translucent Powder, a Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eye Palette, Living Proof Triple Bond Complex, Clarins Eau Extraordinaire, Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream and Sunday Riley Good Genes.

£195

Buy now

Price at

John Lewis

12. MAC Frosted Frenzy Advent Calendar

£170, MAC

MAC: for lipstick lovers

24 days, 24 products worth £487 (saving of £317)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £6.50

Our product highlight: MACStack Mascara

MAC’s advent calendar this year is bursting with surprises. You can expect both familiar favourites and impressive newness for all the contours of the face.

Its 21 full-sized gifts will include five lipsticks, two lip pencils, three eyeshadow pots and two Mac LipGlasses. The advent calendar will be sold on Look Fantastic, Brown Thomas and Selfridges as well as MAC’s website.

£170

Buy now

Price at

MAC Cosmetics

13. Elemis Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar

£189, Elemis

Elemis: including a full size marine cream

25 days, 25 products worth £551 (saving of £362)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next working day for £5.95

Our product highlight: Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (50ml)

Elemis is back with another 25-product skincare beauty advent calendar. This year there’s a twist: 15 calendars sold will also include a golden ticket with a voucher code for £1,000 to spend at Elemis.

To put the value of Elemis’ 2023 beauty advent calendar into context, it contains a full-size 50ml Pro-Collagen Marine Cream which is worth £89 alone. Also included is a 20g Pro-Collagen Cleasning Balm, a Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator and a Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser.

£189

Buy now

Price at

Elemis

14. 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar

£75, Liz Earle

Liz Earle: worth more than double the price

12 days, 12 products worth £168.50 (saving of £93.50)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is up to four working days for £5.25

Our product highlight: Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser (30ml)

A great purchase for yourself, your mum or grandma, Liz Earle’s advent calendar is already on sale with a selection of 12 full size and travel sized products. It includes the famous Cleanse and Polish cleanser, a rich and nourishing cream containing chamomile and rosemary.

Also inside, you’ll find full sizes of the Cleanse and Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser, Orange Flower Botanical Wash, Superskin Alt-Retinol Booster and a Hydrating Cream Mask. Travel sizes include eye lotion, night cream and hand cream.

£75

Buy now

Price at

Liz Earle

15. Bobbi Brown’s 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar

£195, Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown: 12 travel, full and deluxe sized bestsellers

12 days, 12 products worth £264 (saving of £69)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £6.50

Our product highlight: Premium Size Vitamin Enriched Face Base

Bobbi Brown’s Advent Calendar contains 12 skincare and make-up products packed with shimmer, perfect for creating day-to-night looks during the holiday season, all housed inside a golden bauble.

Inside you’ll find the Tiktok sensation, the Vitamin Enriched Face Base, along with a full-size Smokey Eye Mascara, one full-size Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick and two deluxe sizes of the same, a lip tint and other bestsellers.

£195

Buy now

Price at

Bobbi Brown

16. Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar

£250, Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols: worth more than four times the price

25 days, 45 products worth £1,300 (saving of £1,050 if you include the treatment vouchers)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £8

Our product highlight: Radial Vitamin C Drops

Harvey Nichols’ advent calendar contains an entire 45 items from 35 brands, making it the best value buy on this list - based on saving. It’s obviously still quite an outlay, at £250, though that’s far from unusual in the world of beauty calendars.

Inside you’ll find a Maison Francis Kurkdijan 724 Eau de Parfum, MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask, Radial Vitamin C Drops, Sisley Express Treatment, Slip scrunchies, Sunday Riley Good Genes, Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream and treatment vouchers, to name just a few.

£250

Buy now

Price at

Harvey Nichols

17. Jo Loves Advent Calendar by Jo Malone CBE

£365, Jo Loves

Jo Loves: includes the brand's newest fragrance

25 days, 25 products worth £580 (saving of £215)

Available to buy now, orders shipped from October 9

Quickest delivery is next day for £7.50

Our product highlight: Lime and Bergamot Fragrance (10ml)

A piece of Jo Malone every day throughout December? Yes please. Packed with home fragrance, perfumes and body mists, the Jo Loves 2023 calendar comes packaged inside a giant bauble designed by Warner House. You’ll also find five exclusive Jo Malone x Warner House baubles inside.

The 25 fragrant treats include the Christmas Trees Candle, Roasted Chestnuts Candle, Lime and Bergamot Fragrance 10ml, Pomelo Fragrance 10ml and Fig Hair Mist.

£365

Buy now

Price at

Jo Loves

18. LUSH Advent Calendar

£195, LUSH

LUSH: entirely vegan

25 days, 25 products

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next working day for £6.95

Our product highlight: Snow Fairy Shower Gel (100ml)

LUSH’s beauty advent calendar is filled with 25 vegan products. The box has been designed by Andre Williams, an illustrator known for retro typography. Inside you’ll find the usual suspects from LUSH’s line-up: bath bombs galore, shower gels, bubble bars and body scrubs.

To get you in the Christmassy mood, you’ll find the iconic Snow Fairy shower gel, Strawberry Santa foaming shower wash, Snow Angel bath melt and even a Christmas Eve scented candle.

£195

Buy now

Price at

LUSH

19. L’Occitane Reusable Advent Calendar

£180, L’Occitane

L'Occitane: full of the scent of provence

24 days, 24 products worth £230.50 (saving of £50.50)

L’Occitane is also selling an Advent Calendar (£62), Luxury Advent Calendar (£115) and advent calendar refill (£120)

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: Verbena Eau de Toilette (mini)

L’Occitane is selling three main advent calendars this year, at three different price points. The advent calendar pictured above is the Reusable Advent Calendar, which comes in a refillable calendar. Those who bought the calendar last year can buy a refill set for a £60 discount at £120 and refill it themselves.

Inside you’ll find the Herbae par L’Occitane Eau de Parfum, Shea Butter Hand Cream, Verveine Shower Oil and Lavande Foaming Bath, among others.

£180

Buy now

Price at

L'Occitane

20. The Body Shop The Advent Calendar of Wonders

£95, The Body Shop

The Body Shop: 25 products including cloths and masks

25 days, 25 products worth £173.50 (saving of £78.50)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next working day for £4.99

Our product highlight: Shea Hand Balm (30ml)

The Body Shop’s advent calendars are always popular and this year it’s selling three. This Advent Calendar of Wonders is the midrange option. It’s packed with 25 own brand products inside a stylish three-layered box.

Inside you’ll find the Camomile Cleansing Butter, Aloe Calm Hydrating Sheet Mask, Nicaraguan Coffee Intense Awakening Mask and Shea Body Butter, among others.

£95

Buy now

Price at

The Body Shop

21. Next 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

£95, Next

Next: a surprising amount of luxury brands

25 days, 25 products worth more than £355 (saving of £260)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £4.95

Our product highlight: Bobbi Brown Longwear Shadow Stick

Don’t dismiss Next as a highstreet offering - almost every item in its 2023 beauty advent calendar is from a luxury beauty brand. Inside are 25 products worth £355 and it’s only the second on this list to cost less than £100. It’s worth noting that most products are travel sized, rather than full-size, although I still think it’s excellent value.

The products include a Bobbi Brown Longwear Shadow Stick, Living Proof Shampoo, Clarins Lip Perfector, Ren Cleanser and L’Occitane Hand Cream. Next will also sell a 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar this year, for men.

£95

Buy now

Price at

Next

22. ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar

£90, ASOS

ASOS: one of the few under £100

25 days, 25 products worth £397 (saving of £307)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleansser

ASOS’s calendar is packed with all the beauty goodies a loved one would need for an indulgent night-in - including hydrating creams, intensive hair treatments and a few products to replenish the make-up bag too.

The 25 gifts include a Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser, thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, Malin + Goetz Lip Moisturiser, NEOM travel candle and a full size Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Luxury Eyeshadow Palette on the 25th day.

£90

Buy now

Price at

ASOS

23. Fresh Advent Calendar

£298, Fresh

Fresh: big bargain on luxury brands

24 days, 24 products worth £387 (saving of £89)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is five working days for free on orders over £30

Our product highlight: Soy Face Cleanser

Fresh began as a little apothecary shop in Boston and is now owned by LVMH, the French luxury goods company responsible for Louis Vuitton. So you can expect quality and a price to match. But Fresh’s advent calendar is worth around £387, so there’s a definite saving to be made.

Inside you’ll find a Sugar Lip Treatment in Papaya, Soy Face Cleanser, Floral Recovery Calming Mask, Rose Face Mask, Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, a Recovery Lip Mask and more.

£298

Buy now

Price at

Fresh

24. Sisley Paris Advent Calendar

£595, Sisley Paris

Sisley Paris: the brand's first ever advent calendar

25 days, 25 products worth £830 (saving of £235)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day on order over £100 for free

Our product highlight: Pocket Mirror

French skincare, haircare and perfume brand Sisley Paris has launched its first beauty advent calendar this year inside a collector’s case. Each drawer is decorated with a collage taken from Sisley founder Isabelle d’Ornano’s hand-embroidered cushions.

Among the 25 products you’ll find a Black Rose Cream Mask, Revitalising Volumising Shampoo, a Pocket Mirror, Revitalising Fortifying Serum and a Phyto-Lip Twist.

£595

Buy now

Price at

Sisley Paris

25. Neal’s Yard Remedies 12 Days of Beauty and Wellbeing Advent Calendar 2023

£95, Neal’s Yard Remedies

Neal's Yard: filled with botanicals and essential oils

12 days, 12 products worth more than £180 (saving of £85)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £6.99

Our product highlight: Goodnight Pillow Mist

Packaged in a keepsake box, Neal’s Yard’s 2023 beauty advent calendar is packed with seven full-size products and five minis. Inside you’ll find bestsellers like the Goodnight Pillow Mist and Geranium and Orange Hand Cream as well as a Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Booster. As ever, all ingredients are natural and sustainably sourced.

Even better, anyone who bought last year’s Neal’s Yard’s beauty advent calendar can buy a cheaper refill version for £89. Instead of receiving the products inside the box, you’ll just receive the products in individually wrapped and numbered boxes, so you’ll still have one to open per day.

£95

Buy now

Price at

Neal's Yard

26. Cult Beauty Advent Calendar

£225, Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty: packed with 39 products

25 days, 39 products worth more £1,084 (saving of £859)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: AMIKA Deluxe Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Leave-In Conditioner

Having released three showstopping sold out calendars, Cult Beauty has yet to disappoint. This year’s set includes 39 beauty expert-approved products (including 20 full sizes) and on day 25 there were no fewer than seven beauty products, for the ultimate Christmas pamper day.

The 39 gifts include a Jo Loves Roasted Chestnuts candle, Paula’s Choice Clear Cleanser, bareMinerals Mineralist Gloss Balm, a Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick and a Verden Herbanum Bath Oil.

£225

Buy now

Price at

Cult Beauty

27. Molton Brown Advent Calendar

£210, Molton Brown

Molton Brown: an elegant option

24 days, 24 products worth £310 (saving of £100)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £7.95

Our product highlight: anything Orange and Bergamot

A favourite of the late Queen, Molton Brown is known for its luxurious bath and body products. The calendar box uses 100 per cent recycled materials while the ribbon is made from 70 per cent recycled ribbon.

This year’s advent calendar includes classic scents like Orange and Bergamot, Re-charge Black Pepper and Heavenly Gingerlily along with deluxe sizes of the brand new Mandarin and Spice collection.

£210

Buy now

Price at

Molton Brown

28. ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar

£175, ESPA

ESPA: designed to bring the spa home

25 days, 25 products worth £418 (saving of £243)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: Nourishing Lip Treatment

ESPA’s 2023 beauty advent calendar is set to be full of all the holistic and aromatherapy products the brand is known for - designed to bring the spa experience home. If you’re a bath a day kind of person, this is the advent calendar for you.

Inside you’ll find cleansers, creams and essential oils in the form of Positivity Pulse Point Oil, Nourishing Lip Treatment, Depuff and Sooth Eye Gel, SOS Skin Clearing Serum and more, with 25 products in total.

£175

Buy now

Price at

Fresh

29. Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar

£450, Selfridges

Acqua di Parma: a premium fragrance option

25 days, 25 products

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is within five days for free

Our product highlight: Bosco candle

Acqua di Parma’s beauty advent calendar is hotly anticipated each year. Inside are 25 handcrafted Italian inspired fragrances behind 25 doors, for each day of advent and Christmas day.

You’ll find the Colonia eau de cologne, Signatures Lily of the Valley and Fico di Amalfi eau de toilette as well as candles, shower gels, lotions and soaps.

£450

Buy now

Price at

Selfridges

30. No. 7 Advent Calendar

£54.95, Boots

No. 7: with 14 full size products and more

Products worth £213

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £4.95

Our product highlight: No7 Skin Illuminator 30ml

No. 7 has had quite a year after its Future Renew range had people queueing out of Boots doors off the back of promising to replace botox. In 2022 the No. 7 calendar was Boots’ bestselling advent calendar and this year the brand is launching three separate calendars depending on your skin’s needs: Protect and Perfect, Lift and Luminate and Restore and Renew, based on No. 7’s three hero franchises.

Each will contain 11 deluxe minis, 14 full size products and new limited edition products. Inside the Restore and Renew calendar, pictured above, you’ll find the Skin Illuminator, Lip Glaze, Retinol, Body Wash, Eye Cream, Night Cream and more.

£54.95

Buy now

Price at

Boots

31. GLOSSYBOX Feel The Magic Advent Calendar

£80, GLOSSYBOX

GLOSSYBOX: cheaper for subscribers

24 days, 28 products worth £473 (saving of £393)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is two to three days for free

Our product highlight: Floral Street Wonderland Peony Eau de Parfum

Beauty subscription service GLOSSYBOX works with more than 100 brands globally, so it’s no surprise its beauty advent calendar for 2023 is full of cult classics. This year’s calendar is packed with 28 products with luxury brands including Medik8, Color Wow and Floral Street.

Highlights include a Floral Street Wonderland Peony Eau de Parfum, ICONIC London Triple Threat Mascara, Fresh Soy Face Cleanser and Rituals’ The Ritual of Sakura Candle. It’s worth considering that the advent calendar is £10 cheaper for subscribers.

£80

Buy now

Price at

Glossybox

32. Fenwick 12 Days of Beauty

£165, Fenwick

Fenwick: 15 products inside 12 drawers

12 days, 15 products worth up to £800 (up to £635 saving)

Available to buy October 5

Quickest delivery is next day for £6

Our product highlight: Laura Mercier Primer

Fenwick, the 140 year-old department store with a reputation for class, continues the tradition with this bespoke festive box designed by artist in residence Rob Draper, containing some extremely high-end treats for face, hair and body.

Its 15 gifts include Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti-Aging Serum, a Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick, Laura Mercier Primer and Bobbi Brown Mascara.

£165

Buy now

Price at

Fenwick

Best beauty advent calendars available to pre-order

1. Sephora Beauty Advent Calendar

£189, Sephora

Sephora: a multi-brand offering for the first time

25 days, 36 products worth more than £1,000 (saving of more than £811)

Pre-order open now, available to buy early October

Quickest delivery is next day for £4.95

Our product highlight: Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream

Sephora debuted its advent calendar in the UK last year with all own brand full-sized products. After opening its first physical store in the UK in March this year, Sephora is now expanding its advent calendar to be a multi-brand product, filled with 36 products, 23 of which are full-sized.

Inside you’ll find Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, Rare Beauty Liquid Liner, Elemis Cleansing Balm, Rose Inc Satin Lip Colour, Floral Street Perfume and Drunk Elephant Sukari Babyfacial, plus lots more. Delightfully, Sephora has even managed to keep the price under £200.

£189

Pre-order now

Price at

Sephora

2. Flannels Beauty Advent Calendar

£170, Flannels

Flannels: in the shape of a cracker

17 products worth more than £600 (more than £430 saving)

Pre-order now for delivery November 5

Quickest delivery is next day for £11.99

Our product highlight: Moncler perfume

The Flannels Beauty Advent Calendar is a large multi-brand cracker-shaped bundle featuring 17 full size and travel products worth more than £600. Inside you’ll find Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, a pack of Slip scrunchies, Moncler perfume, The Inkey List’s Oat Cleansing Balm and Medik8 Press and Glow.

It will be available to pre-order later in September and available to buy from November.

£170

Pre-order now

Price at

Flannels

Another beauty advent calendar coming in 2023

We know what’s in it, but you can’t buy or pre-order it yet...

1. M&S Beauty Advent Calendar

£40 when you spend £35 on Clothing, Home or Beauty, M&S

M&S: spend £25, buy for £40

25 days, 25 products worth £310 (saving of £270)

Available to buy from October 28

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.99

Our product highlight: REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel

Marks and Spencer’s advent offering shows you didn’t need to burn the Christmas budget all in one go. Thanks to the ‘spend £25, buy the calendar for £40’ deal, you could do the Christmas shopping for everyone on your list, whether online and in store, and reward yourself with your very own calendar.

Its 25 gifts include Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Boosting Restore Conditioner, L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel, Benefit’s Roller Lash Curling Mascara, REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel and Clinique Moisture Surge.

Check for news at Marks & Spencer's website

Beauty advent calendar FAQ

What to look for in a beauty advent calendar

The key thing to look for in a beauty advent calendar is a good price which offers value for money. Look at how much the products in the advent calendar are worth compared to the price you’re paying to figure out how much you’re saving compared to buying each product individually. I’ve listed the worth under each calendar above to help you out.

It’s also worth looking at how many products are inside as some have multiple behind each door - but beware the difference in value between travel and full size products. Finally, it always helps to choose a stylish calendar like the Sisley Paris or Liberty London or one that can be reused like the L’Occitane or Neal’s Yard Remedies calendars.

When are most beauty advent calendars released in the UK?

The majority of popular beauty advent calendars were released in September, although a few including Sephora, No. 7, John Lewis,and Fenwick weren’t released until early October and the Flannels beauty advent calendar won’t be released until November.

What is the price range of beauty advent calendars?

The best beauty advent calendars can cost anywhere between £40 and £600, with the upper end of that populated by designer brands. You can buy a decent advent calendar for less than £100 thanks to Look Fantastic, Next, M&S, Boots and ASOS although the majority tend to cost around the £200 mark.