These are the best beauty advent calendars of 2022—and they're selling fast

Give the gift of beauty this holiday season with these beauty advent calendars.
‘Tis the season for gift-giving, and if you have a beauty lover in your life (or if that’s you), consider treating them to an advent calendar filled with surprise goodies for the skin, hair and body. These beauty advent calendars can cost a pretty penny—typically more than $100—but these limited edition bundles make the investment all the more worth it, given that your loved one will be treated to not just one but 10 or more gifts over the course of eight to 25 days. Ahead, a look at some of this holiday season’s most exciting beauty advent calendars.

1. For the luxury skincare enthusiast: Elemis Skin Wellness Advent Calendar: The Complete Collection

Get a taste of luxury skincare with the Elemis Skin Wellness Advent Calendar.
Luxury skincare lovers will rejoice to hear that they’ll open a new prestigious skincare product for 25 days à la the Elemis Skin Wellness Advent Calendar. With this advent calendar, you’ll get to experience the popular makeup-removing Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, the skin-brightening Superfood Facial Oil and much more.

$255 at Elemis

2. For the candle connoisseur: Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Tug at yours truly's sense of smell with the Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar.
Fragrance fanatics, listen up: You can gift yourself or someone else a new candle for 12 days straight, courtesy of the Sephora-exclusive Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar. The mini candles come in an array of scents, like the warm-scented “Tahitian Coconut Vanilla,” the floral-smelling “French Cade Lavender” and the woody-aromatic “Goji Tarocco Orange.”

$75 at Sephora

3. For the drugstore makeup diehard: NYX 24 Day Advent Calendar

Build up or replenish your makeup stash with the NYX 24 Day Advent Calendar
Drugstore makeup devotees won’t have to worry about trips to the store for a beauty restock for at least another year, thanks to all the makeup found in the NYX 24 Day Advent Calendar. This 24-piece set consists of two setting sprays, four lip glosses, five matte lipsticks, a lip balm, a lip scrub, a finishing powder, an eyeshadow primer, a liquid highlighter and eight powder compacts that can either be used as eyeshadows or eyeliners.

$39 at Ulta

4. For the budding nail artist: Olive & June 8 Nights of Mani Magic Calendar

Celebrate Hanukkah alongside eight nail products with the Olive &amp; June 8 Nights of Mani Magic Calendar.
Aspiring nail artists can get a head start on building their kits with the Olive & June 8 Nights of Mani Magic Calendar. In conjunction with the celebration of the eight nights of Hanukkah, you’ll be treated to six mini-sized nail polishes, a top coat, a cuticle serum, a set of sparkling, oval-shaped press-on nails and a variety of tools needed to perfect your manicures.

$55 at Olive & June 

5. For the makeup beginner: Benefit Cosmetics Mini Sincerely Yours Beauty Advent Calendar

Newbies to the world of makeup will find pleasure in all the products found in the Benefit Cosmetics Mini Sincerely Yours Beauty Advent Calendar.
Makeup novices will feel blissful when you hand them the Sincerely Yours Beauty Advent Calendar from Benefit Cosmetics. This 12-part advent calendar contains four of the brand’s best-selling mascaras, three brow-grooming products, a bronzer, blush, two face primers and an eyeliner—pretty much anything and everything a makeup newbie needs.

$65 at Ulta

6. For the one obsessed with false eyelashes: Glamnetic 12 Days of Glam Vol. 2 Advent Beauty Calendar

Achieve longer, fuller lashes with the 12 pairs of false eyelashes in the Glamnetic 12 Days of Glam Vol. 2 Advent Beauty Calendar.
Mastering the art of applying false eyelashes takes skill, and if that sounds like you (or that special someone in need of a gift), consider treating them to the Glamnetic 12 Days of Glam Vol. 2 Advent Beauty Calendar. This beauty advent calendar is stocked with 10 of the brand's most popular falsies, along with two new sets. It also comes with a pair of tweezers and the Soo Future! Magnetic Liner in "Deep Space" (jet black) for application. Each of these falsies can be worn for up to 60 times, according to the brand.

$170 at Glamnetic

7. For the body care buff: The Body Shop The Love Big Advent Calendar

Pamper your body (or your loved one’s) with The Love Big Advent Calendar from The Body Shop.
If you or your loved ones find solace in slathering your skin in body butter or winding down with a face mask, then The Love Big Advent Calendar from The Body Shop is a must-buy. Standouts in the 25-piece calendar include four face masks, one body lotion, a body scrub and a microfiber headband that’ll keep your hair out of your face while you go through your skincare routine.

$90 at The Body Shop

8. For the beauty lover that wants full-size products: Dermstore 2022 Advent Calendar

Get full-sized versions of the world’s most beloved beauty products in the Dermstore 2022 Advent Calendar.
Most—but not all—holiday advent calendars tend to offer only travel size versions of beauty products, but the Dermstore 2022 Advent Calendar promises to give you some full or deluxe sizes of the world’s most beloved beauty products. Its roster of 25 gifts features samples of beloved products from brands like Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Kate Somerville, Skin Gym and more.

$150 at Dermstore

9. For the nail polish collector: OPI Holiday 2022 Nail Lacquer Mini 25-Piece Advent Calendar

Avid nail polish aficionados will love the range of colors found in the OPI Holiday 2022 Nail Lacquer Mini 25-Piece Advent Calendar.
Everyone has at least one friend that always has their nails freshly painted, so why not give them (or if that’s you, dear reader) a collection of nail colors that they can experiment with? The OPI Holiday 2022 Nail Lacquer Mini 25-Piece Advent Calendar has 24 mini bottles of polish to go around, including the brand’s RapiDry Top Coat. Each polish claims to have a “fast-drying” time—though the number of seconds in which it dries isn’t specified—and lasts for up to seven days of wear.

$80 at Ulta

10. For the skincare maximalist: Best of L’Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar

Fervent skincare enthusiasts will love all the items found in the Best of L’Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar.
For those that take their skincare routines very seriously, the Best of L'Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar includes plenty to take care of the face and body, from hand creams to body oils. As an added bonus, the brand included a few hair care items in this 24-part calendar as well, including a wooden comb, shampoo and conditioner.

$80 at Sephora

11. For the one tuned in to every launch: Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

Make sure you don’t miss out on some of the most popular beauty products with the Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar.
Do you or your beauty-obsessed loved one get F.O.M.O. if you don’t get your hands on the latest and greatest beauty launches? The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar has all of the internet-famous beauty products in one place. Its 25-product lineup has samples of the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector and the 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant from Paula’s Choice—to name a few.

$280 at Space NK 

12. For the aspiring makeup artist: Charlotte’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars

Fans of Charlotte Tilbury will appreciate all the makeup and skincare products in Charlotte’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars.
It’s safe to say that Charlotte Tilbury, named after the makeup artist, is one of the world’s most heralded beauty brands, and it’s giving us even more to talk about this holiday season with the launch of Charlotte’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars, a 12-day advent calendar consisting of the brand’s makeup and skincare bestsellers. Some of the goodies you’ll be treated to are full-size versions of the Matte Revolution Lipstick in “Catwalking,” a self-described “nude peach” lip color, along with the golden-toned Color Chameleon Eye Pencil in “Golden Quartz.”

$200 at Charlotte Tilbury 

13. For the self-care maven: Ulta Beauty Collection 12 Days of Bath

The items found in the Ulta Beauty Collection 12 Days of Bath house-shaped advent calendar are everything you need for a good night’s sleep. Inside, you will find a sleep mask, scrunchie, a bath bomb, lip scrub and plenty of other self-care essentials that will put your body in relaxation mode.

$22 at Ulta 

14. For the devout yogi: Alo Yoga Advent Calendar

Take off the day and relax with the skincare and yoga gifts found in the Alo Yoga Advent Calendar.
Got a yogi in your life? Treat them to the 25-part Alo Yoga Advent Calendar this year. It’s not only limited to gifts from the brand’s skincare line, but it also includes a yoga strap and a $25 Alo Yoga gift card they can put toward the brand’s popular activewear.

$250 at Alo Yoga

15. For the one who loves full-glam makeup: M.A.C. Cosmetics Bursting With Surprises Advent Calendar

Embrace a dramatic makeup beat using the makeup featured in the M.A.C. Cosmetics Bursting With Surprises Advent Calendar.
M.A.C. Cosmetics is renowned for championing bold, dramatic makeup looks, and this 24-piece collection of the brand’s products allows you to channel your inner artiste. Inside the Bursting With Surprises Advent Calendar, you’ll find the lash-lengthening and volumizing M.A.C. Stack Mascara, five of the brand’s signature lipsticks in both “matte” and “lusterglass” finishes and a mini-sized version of Fix+, which serves as both a primer and setting spray.

$195 at M.A.C. Cosmetics

16. For the one who likes the ‘no-makeup makeup’ look: BareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar

Set the stage for a minimalist makeup look with the skincare and makeup products featured in the BareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar.
Contrary to M.A.C.'s take on the advent beauty calendar, the BareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar contains 12 makeup and skincare essentials to perfect a barely-even-there, “no-makeup makeup” look . You also get a chance to experience some full-size product renditions, such as the Mineralist Lip-Gloss Balm in “Love” (dark pink) and the Ageless 10% Phyto-Retinol Night Concentrate, an overnight skin treatment that promises to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and skin texture.

$105 at Ulta

17. For the one who loves designer: Dior Beauty Advent Calendar

Treat yourself or a loved one to luxury goodies with the Dior Beauty Advent Calendar.
Do you adore all things Dior? You can either gift yourself or that special someone 24 of some of the brand’s beloved fragrance, makeup and skincare products courtesy of the Dior Beauty Advent Calendar. Some of the calendar’s standout goodies include the floral-scented Miss Dior Eau de Parfum and the cherry red-colored Dior Vernis 999 nail polish. The calendar also comes with a star to put on your Christmas tree.

$650 at Dior

18. For the one that always needs a lip balm: 12 Days of ChapStick Holiday Advent Calendar

Make sure your lips are always hydrated with the 12 Days of ChapStick Holiday Advent Calendar.
Some of us need a lip balm on at us at all times to keep flaky, chapped lips at bay, and the 12 Days of ChapStick Holiday Advent Calendar ensures that you’ll have one on you whenever and wherever. Each of the 12 ChapSticks comes in a delicious-sounding flavor, such as “Cotton Candy,” “Candy Cane” and “Sugar Cookie.”

$19 at Amazon

19. For the one who needs a complete reboot on their skincare routine: Fresh Best Sellers Advent Calendar Set

Reset your skincare routine with the Fresh Best Sellers Advent Calendar Set.
The Fresh Best Sellers Advent Calendar Set is jam-packed with 24 goodies that should keep your skin feeling and looking healthy. This beauty calendar features the bestselling Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash, the Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Balm and the Milk Body Lotion.

$350 at Fresh

20. For the Victoria's Secret fan: 12 Days of Bombshell Beauty Calendar

Try your hand at Victoria's Secret's popular perfume line with the 12 Days of Bombshell Beauty Calendar.
Millennials that frequented Victoria's Secret in the early 2000's know all too well about the craze behind the brand's fragrances. To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, VS has put together the 12 Days of Bombshell Beauty Calendar centered around Bombshell, its most recent bestselling perfume.

In addition to getting a whiff of the beloved fragrance, you'll also receive three other scent iterations of the perfume, such as the "floral warm"-smelling Bombshell Seduction and the self-proclaimed "chypre fruity floral" known as Bombshell Intense. Other gifts include candles, a bath bar and two lip glosses.

$170 at Victoria's Secret

21. For the one who only wants makeup and skincare: E.L.F. Snow One Loves You More 12 Day Advent Calendar

Experiment with budget-friendly skincare and makeup with the gifts featured in the Snow One Loves You More 12 Day Advent Calendar from E.L.F. Cosmetics.
Are you on a strict makeup and skincare only search? If so, you can discover 25 makeup and skincare products in the E.L.F. Snow One Loves You More 12 Day Advent Calendar. Over the course of 12 days, you'll be treated to some of the brand's top-rated makeup and skincare favorites, such as the Bite-Size Eyeshadow Palette, the TikTok-famous Luminous Putty Primer and the popular Holy Hydration Face Cream. Best of all, E.L.F. products won't break the bank when your loved one inevitably falls in love and wants to restock them.

$45 at ASOS

22. For the one who likes to go all out on their skincare routine: Origins Funhouse 24 Essentials for Face and Body

Become a skincare extraordinaire with the skincare products in the Origins Funhouse 24 Essentials For Face &amp; Body Advent Calendar.
As far as we're concerned, following a simple skincare and body care routine each day is all you really need to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy. But some of us like to go above and beyond by investing in skincare tools. The Origins Funhouse 24 Essentials for Face and Body calendar has several skin-primping devices and accessories for the fervent skincare fanatic, including a facial brush, eye massage tool and sleeping mask.

Of course, this calendar wouldn't be complete without some skincare goodies, so it thankfully offers plenty. You'll find samples of the beloved GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream, Ginger Burst Body Wash and Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum—to name a few.

$124 at Origins

