Best beach towels for summer 2022

Yasmin Rufo
·5 min read
(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)

For those heading to sunnier climes this summer, you’ll no doubt have started thinking about the holiday essentials to pack. Whether it’s bikinis, cooling linen, or the really important stuff like sunglasses, a sun hat and a good thrilling read, there’s one thing you don’t want to forget - a beach towel.

Unlike a bathroom towel, beach towels are designed specifically for your holiday needs.

If your holiday schedule consists of lounging by the pool, dipping your toes in the water and sipping one cocktail after another, you’ll want a highly absorbent towel that dries quickly - no one likes sitting in the damp patch.

But if you’re planning to enjoy the sun, sea and sand on the beach, you’ll want a thinner towel that’s big enough to stretch out on.

For the more adventurous who love being on the move, a microfibre towel will be your best friend as they are small, lightweight and quick drying - perfect for stowing in a backpack as you travel to your next exciting destination.

We’ve rounded up the weirdest, wackiest and most wonderful towels that you can shop right now.

Shop our edit below

NOTHS Beach Towel

What better way to locate your towel in an amongst the crowded beach than with a touch of personalisation? This 100 per cent cotton towel comes in three different colours - stripes of navy, grey and mint - and allows for up to seven characters to be embroidered on the corner. There’s a huge array of fonts and colours for the personalisation element, making the £30 price tag well worth it. It would also make a lovely gift.

Buy now £30.00, NOTHS

Dock & Bay Quick Dry Beach Towel

If fast drying towels is what you’re after for your next holiday, look no further than Dock & Bay’s Quick Dry Beach Towel Summer Collection which dries three times faster than an ordinary cotton towel and is entirely sand free. Despite it being super absorbent, there are no damp smells and it retains its qualities even after several washes. The elastic hook is useful to aid in the drying process, and the handy pouch included is the perfect way to carry round this compact and lightweight towel. There’s also the option for personalisation with initials or words for an additional fee.

Buy now £25.00, Dock & Bay

Amara Luxe Games Towel

Forget packing all those bulky games to keep you and your friends or family occupied during a holiday. Instead, simply lay out the Amara Luxe Games towel and get competitive as you sunbathe whilst playing either chess or checkers. The towel comes with 32 game pieces so you don’t even need to worry about counters. It’s made from cotton and with 380 GSM it’s super plush and fast absorbing - perfect for the beach or pool days.

Buy now £35.00, Amara

Parasol Stripe Travel Beach Blanket

If you’re backpacking or doing a multi-destination trip, something that can offer versatility wins a spot in your bag, hands down. Say hello to this parasol stripe travel blanket from Anthropologie, the perfect accompaniment for a holiday, seaside day trip or picnic in the park. The blanket is impressively absorbent, ultra lightweight and roomier than most at 188 x 140cm.

Buy now, Anthropologie

Pure Cotton Happy Days Beach Towel

This beach towel from M&S embraces cheerful bright shades to the max. The rainbow design and ‘Happy Days’ slogan is guaranteed to brighten your holiday even if the sun isn’t shining. At 450 GSM it’s impressively absorbent and soft to touch. The StayNew™ technology ensures your towel keeps its colour and smoothness wash after wash.

Buy now £12.50, M&S

John Lewis Whale Beach Towel

Add more than just some colour to your seaside trip with this large beach towel from John Lewis featuring a fun and quirky whale design. It’s perfect for young ones to use by the pool, sea or even after a bath. Measuring L160 x W86cm and made from 100 per cent cotton, it’s soft on skin and the ideal size for wrapping up nice and warm in.

Buy now £15.00, John Lewis

Burger beach towel

You know what they say: sun’s out, (burger) buns out. For fans of novelty kitsch, turn heads at the beach with this round towel, which also comes in doughnut, pizza and cupcake shapes as well as this juicy hamburger design. The thin material means it’s lightweight and easily portable - it folds up well and can be stored in the smallest of beach bags. The round shape makes it perfect for the beach as there’s plenty of space to sunbathe as well as place clothes and electronics on so they don’t get covered in sand.

Buy now £15.99, Etsy

Go Emu Sustainable Star Towels

With sustainability at the front and centre of everyone’s mind, Go Emu has created a microfibre towel that is crafted from 100 per cent recycled plastic. Each towel is made from 50 bottles and is a split of polyester and polyamide.

Weighing a mere 420g, it’s perfect to take for travels, to the beach or to exercise classes. What’s more is that despite its large size (200 cm x 90cm), it’s incredibly easy to fold away and store in the small pouch provided. There are six colours to choose from that all feature the eye-catching star print.

Buy now £28.00, Go Emu

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Pendrith, Finau, in Detroit duel, tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

    DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Hockey Canada has a long way to go to build back trust, parents and politicians say

    Parents say they're disturbed by Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against elite players and politicians say the organization needs to do more to gain back the trust of thousands of hockey families. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, the story is pretty bad and trying to process that and talk to my own kids about it, it's difficult," said Dan Mellon, a hockey dad from Ottawa whose three kids, aged 18, 14, and 12, all play hockey. His oldest son played at a very high level, a

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • CF Montreal in mourning over death of assistant coach Jason Di Tullio from cancer

    MONTREAL — Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 38. His death Thursday night was confirmed by the MLS club. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our colleague, teammate, and friend, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “Jason was a great player and a great man. "His energy was ever-present until his

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl