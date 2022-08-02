Best beach towels for summer 2022

(Pixabay)

For those heading to sunnier climes this summer, you’ll no doubt have started thinking about the holiday essentials to pack. Whether it’s bikinis, cooling linen, or the really important stuff like sunglasses, a sun hat and a good thrilling read, there’s one thing you don’t want to forget - a beach towel.

Unlike a bathroom towel, beach towels are designed specifically for your holiday needs.

If your holiday schedule consists of lounging by the pool, dipping your toes in the water and sipping one cocktail after another, you’ll want a highly absorbent towel that dries quickly - no one likes sitting in the damp patch.

But if you’re planning to enjoy the sun, sea and sand on the beach, you’ll want a thinner towel that’s big enough to stretch out on.

For the more adventurous who love being on the move, a microfibre towel will be your best friend as they are small, lightweight and quick drying - perfect for stowing in a backpack as you travel to your next exciting destination.

We’ve rounded up the weirdest, wackiest and most wonderful towels that you can shop right now.

NOTHS Beach Towel

What better way to locate your towel in an amongst the crowded beach than with a touch of personalisation? This 100 per cent cotton towel comes in three different colours - stripes of navy, grey and mint - and allows for up to seven characters to be embroidered on the corner. There’s a huge array of fonts and colours for the personalisation element, making the £30 price tag well worth it. It would also make a lovely gift.

Buy now £30.00, NOTHS

Dock & Bay Quick Dry Beach Towel

If fast drying towels is what you’re after for your next holiday, look no further than Dock & Bay’s Quick Dry Beach Towel Summer Collection which dries three times faster than an ordinary cotton towel and is entirely sand free. Despite it being super absorbent, there are no damp smells and it retains its qualities even after several washes. The elastic hook is useful to aid in the drying process, and the handy pouch included is the perfect way to carry round this compact and lightweight towel. There’s also the option for personalisation with initials or words for an additional fee.

Buy now £25.00, Dock & Bay

Amara Luxe Games Towel

Forget packing all those bulky games to keep you and your friends or family occupied during a holiday. Instead, simply lay out the Amara Luxe Games towel and get competitive as you sunbathe whilst playing either chess or checkers. The towel comes with 32 game pieces so you don’t even need to worry about counters. It’s made from cotton and with 380 GSM it’s super plush and fast absorbing - perfect for the beach or pool days.

Buy now £35.00, Amara

Parasol Stripe Travel Beach Blanket

If you’re backpacking or doing a multi-destination trip, something that can offer versatility wins a spot in your bag, hands down. Say hello to this parasol stripe travel blanket from Anthropologie, the perfect accompaniment for a holiday, seaside day trip or picnic in the park. The blanket is impressively absorbent, ultra lightweight and roomier than most at 188 x 140cm.

Buy now, Anthropologie

Pure Cotton Happy Days Beach Towel

This beach towel from M&S embraces cheerful bright shades to the max. The rainbow design and ‘Happy Days’ slogan is guaranteed to brighten your holiday even if the sun isn’t shining. At 450 GSM it’s impressively absorbent and soft to touch. The StayNew™ technology ensures your towel keeps its colour and smoothness wash after wash.

Buy now £12.50, M&S

John Lewis Whale Beach Towel

Add more than just some colour to your seaside trip with this large beach towel from John Lewis featuring a fun and quirky whale design. It’s perfect for young ones to use by the pool, sea or even after a bath. Measuring L160 x W86cm and made from 100 per cent cotton, it’s soft on skin and the ideal size for wrapping up nice and warm in.

Buy now £15.00, John Lewis

Burger beach towel

You know what they say: sun’s out, (burger) buns out. For fans of novelty kitsch, turn heads at the beach with this round towel, which also comes in doughnut, pizza and cupcake shapes as well as this juicy hamburger design. The thin material means it’s lightweight and easily portable - it folds up well and can be stored in the smallest of beach bags. The round shape makes it perfect for the beach as there’s plenty of space to sunbathe as well as place clothes and electronics on so they don’t get covered in sand.

Buy now £15.99, Etsy

Go Emu Sustainable Star Towels

With sustainability at the front and centre of everyone’s mind, Go Emu has created a microfibre towel that is crafted from 100 per cent recycled plastic. Each towel is made from 50 bottles and is a split of polyester and polyamide.

Weighing a mere 420g, it’s perfect to take for travels, to the beach or to exercise classes. What’s more is that despite its large size (200 cm x 90cm), it’s incredibly easy to fold away and store in the small pouch provided. There are six colours to choose from that all feature the eye-catching star print.

Buy now £28.00, Go Emu