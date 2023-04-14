Hillside Beach Hotel - one of the best beach hotels in Turkey

Sweeping south and east from chic, Aegean-set Bodrum to the beachfront Mediterranean resorts of Antalya and Alanya, Turkey’s gorgeous Turquoise Coast has something for everyone. Think secluded coves reachable only by boat, great strands of white sand where loggerhead turtles clamber ashore to lay their eggs, and rocky headlands marching down into a sea of the deepest turquoise imaginable.

Behind this exquisite shore, dense pine-forests blanket the lower slopes of soaring limestone peaks, snowclad from November through May, and the strikingly beautiful ruins of ancient cultures – Lycian, Greek and Roman – litter the landscape in the form of rock-cut tombs, steeply tiered theatres and tumbled columns. Whether for pool-lounging and sea swimming, snorkelling, scuba diving, windsurfing, the exploration of remote ancient sites or a round or three of golf, this beautiful southwest corner is tailor-made for the perfect beach holiday, so here’s our pick of the very best beach hotels in Turkey.

Wrapped around its own private bay on the northern shores of a rugged peninsula jutting-out from Turkey’s beautiful Aegean coast, it’s hard to imagine a more laid-back yet sophisticated and exclusive retreat than the Mandarin Oriental. Discounting the passing of the occasional yacht or cruiser belonging to Turkey’s wealthy elite, who have made Bodrum and its environs their very own French Riviera, once you enter the grounds of the resort there’s nothing to remind you of the outside world. Daytime activities revolve around the twin beaches and crystal clear waters fronting them, or relaxing by an elegant pool complex. Otherwise, pamper yourself in the superb spa.

The Olympos Lodge occupies a prime spot towards the southern end of Çıralı Beach, an unspoilt gem on Turkey’s spectacularly beautiful Turquoise Coast. The beach, backed by pine clad peaks, book-ended by limestone ridges and near a crystal clear river, is protected from development because it is a noted turtle nesting site. The hotel itself is comprised of a scattering of luxurious bungalows set amidst lush, almost sub-tropical grounds. Run by the same family for over thirty years, it’s a friendly place with a palm-frond covered bar for sun-downers and after dinner drinks, hammocks strung between trees for day-time dozing in the shade, and a duck pond.

Isolated and serene, D-Hotel is set in a stunning bay surrounded by rank after rank of lushly vegetated peaks on the undeveloped and protected Datça Peninsula, accessed via a three-mile-long densely wooded lane. This fabulous setting plus superb food and extensive facilities make it one of the best, if not the best, luxury beach resorts in Turkey. Sea-view rooms face an inlet enveloped by jagged mounds of volcanic rock and hillsides lush with almond and olive trees, while five white-sand beaches, a water ski school, indoor and outdoor pools, and a huge spa mean you're unlikely to be stuck for something to do.

Perched at the sea edge in Barbaros Bay, just down the coast from the historic city of Bodrum (home to the mausoleum of Halicarnassus), this luxury Kempinski resort has much to offer those looking for a place to fly and flop in style. As well as an 1800 square-metre infinity pool looking out to an unspoilt seascape framed on each side by mountains (with poolside waiters summoned by a doorbell device on sun loungers), there’s a small marina with adults-only sunbathing area, private access to the beach and a chill-out room turned shisha lounge, which adds a bit of pizzazz. All rooms have sea-facing balconies and darkwood furnishings offset by crisp white walls and bed linen.

Accessible only by boat, on the beautiful, sleepy Bozburun Peninsula, Sabrina’s Haus is an exquisite hideaway for adults seeking Turkey beach holidays in a quiet part of the Turkish Mediterranean. The eight villas and thatched-roofed pergolas are connected by travertine marble pathways and set in gardens full of swaying palm, banana and fig trees at the foot of a steep hillside. It’s impossibly romantic without being cheesy: dinner à deux on floating pontoons, oil lamps placed outside your room at dusk, tables right by the sea. The hotel doesn’t have a main pool but there’s plenty of decking, with sun loungers and umbrellas, right by the sea, plus watersports equipment.

Small, friendly, extremely stylish and superbly run, this boutique hotel near the lively resort of Kalkan is the ideal place for a relaxing romantic break or as the base for exploring the fabulous ancient sites, gorgeously indented coastline and mountainous hinterland of Lycia. On site, the sleek, low buildings of the hotel harmonise perfectly with the lush, landscaped and terraced grounds falling steeply to the sea, and the infinity pool is amazing with its fabulous views. But the beach club, with its restaurant, olive-tree shaded natural-stone terraces, sun loungers and easy access to the crystal clear waters of the bay is the major boon – especially as there are several watersports on offer.

On secluded Kalemya Bay, with its clear blue waters and densely wooded hills, The Hillside Beach Club is a big, cheerful resort with all the workings of a small town and extensive facilities for families and couples. Several blocks of chalets cut into the hillsides and slope towards the bay, with restaurants and other facilities at ground level. Here you’ll find three sandy beaches (two of them for adults only); three restaurants and eight bars; a nature trail and a shuttle boat service to the different beaches. Regular fitness classes and wellness programmes are designed for active guests, as are diving and sailing lessons, plus a mini football field.

The Turquoise Coast’s EDITION tumbles down a side of Bodrum peninsula in layers, punctuated with olive trees, terraces peppered with hammocks, lawns with pools and steps leading down to the nightclub, restaurants, pool deck, spa, and at the bottom, the smirking crescent of white sand (which is actually made of crushed-up marble). The Aegean sea, which spans the spectrum from aquamarine in its shallows to lapis lazuli in its deeper parts, can be accessed straight from the hotel's private beach which has a cabana-studded jetty. Rooms are understated with a muted palette and most with views of the blue, but upgrade to a suite for a kitchen and a private plunge pool.

Perched on a hillside and surrounded by olive, pomegranate, walnut and fig trees, the Viewpoint has wonderful views towards the sandy curve of Patara beach and sea beyond. In keeping with the tranquil rural location, the emphasis is on a simple yet refined rustic charm. There’s a shady terrace set out in traditional Turkish fashion, with low cushions to relax, read or chat with fellow guests, a beautifully landscaped swimming pool area plus a comfy reception room complete with its own mini library. Breakfast is a la Turca, which means lashings of delicious cheeses, olives, fresh breads, homemade jams, yogurt, fried fruits, eggs et al. Each bedroom has a little balcony.

With a coastline that meets the Mediterranean, Aegean, Marmara and Black seas, Turkey is blessed with countless beautiful beaches. Highlights include Alacati, Ayayorgi Bay, Cleopatra, Gumusluk, Guzelcehisar, Iztuzu, Kas, Kaputas, Kabak, Lara, Ovabuku and Patara.

Marmaris on the Mediterranean is the largest coastal resort in Turkey, with a choice of beaches and numerous restaurants, shops, bars and nightclubs. The old town centres on a hilltop castle which overlooks an attractive harbour. Activities include boat trips, water parks and excursions inland.

