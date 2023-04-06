The best beach hotels in Greece for a coastal retreat

Ikos Dassia Corfu one of the best beach hotels in Greece

From flamingo-pink sands lapped by balmy turquoise waters and golden coves framed by gently waving palm trees, to windswept strands perfect for windsurfers or secret pebble-lined coves where rare monk seals love to frolic, Greece is a seaside paradise for beach lovers who’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to hotels. Whether you just want to fly, flop and fry in a stylish, sand-fringed resort or enjoy more active holidays as you try your hand at a plethora of thrilling water sports or combine cultural activities with your carefree seaside stay, these are the best beach hotels in Greece.

At a glance, the best beach hotels in Greece

Best value beach hotel in Greece – Domes Zeen Chania, Crete

Best luxury beach hotel in Greece – Amanzoe, Peloppenese

Best all-inclusive beach hotel in Greece – Ikos Dassia, Corfu

An hour’s drive on the winding coastal road east from Heraklion airport, this spot on Crete’s north-eastern coast is a natural amphitheatre overlooking a private sandy beach. Elegantly splayed across the descending levels of the cove, the stone and taupe-painted buildings blend cleverly into the rockface to create a natural-looking space which is actually quite modern and high-tech. The labyrinth of tunnels and corridors on each of the five levels are linked by stairs and a funicular, which zips guests between lobby, spa, restaurants and the resort’s show-stopping outdoor pool. Each room, suite and villa has sweeping views over the bay, giving a superb sense of place.

Great service is a key element at this five-star seaside hotel surrounded by grass-spiked sand dunes near one of Paros’ best beaches. It’s a discreet little seaside haven hidden between grassy sand dunes and one of the island’s most idyllic stretches of sand. Cubic white buildings with sea-blue shutters are surrounded by tweezered lawns punctuated by palm trees. Interiors have a strong marine theme with sand, or powder blue, walls and windows, jaunty striped cushions and driftwood sculptures. This is ‘no shoes, no news’ Greek-style.

You don’t get much more private than that this rambling resort, which has an entire peninsula to itself a mere 40-minute drive from the Acropolis. Entry, via a private barrier, sets the exclusive tone: winding paths lead past low clusters of white rendered buildings (some with living roofs) surrounded by mature gardens and winding tracks down to (often private) beaches. The main charm of this resort in fact are the beaches: a cluster of (mostly sandy) coves on the west side are more popular. Pebble beaches on the east side are much quieter and the water is crystal clear.

This is an ultra-exclusive resort designed by renowned American architect Ed Tuttle. Set on a hilltop, amid olive groves, vineyards and cypress trees, the location is hard to beat. This region is steeped in mythology, with several important archaeological sites, including the Sanctuary of Asclepius at Epidaurus and the citadel of Mycenae; Spetses and Hydra are within easy reach; and there’s a super-chic Beach Club on the coast just below. The spa also offers a number of excellent wellness retreats led by experts in their field. It's a space to make Asklepios, the Greek god of medicine, proud.

This lovely low-key resort fronts a wild stretch of sand-strewn coastline – within easy reach of Chania’s Venetian harbour – and with its pretty lap pool, pavilion spa and gourmet restaurant it attracts couples and young families looking for a stylish retreat. The concrete exteriors are softened by low, stone-clad walls and an abundance of exotic plants – agapanthus and pampas grass, but also papaya and banana palms – planted along winding paths leading down to the decked infinity pool and a dune-studded beach.

The Ikos brand has managed to elevate the European all-inclusive concept to new levels. Gone are the days of the coloured wrist band and the dreary buffet – Ikos Dassia offers an endless supply of premium-brand champagnes, wines and spirits, waiter service (including at the beach or pool), à la carte menus and 24-hour room service, along with a whole host of other extras. The location at Dassia is also very special; snuggled into a crescent of buttery-soft golden sand, it makes it one of the best beach hotels in Greece (perfect for little toes). New for 2023, as part of your stay you'll also have access to a high-end, sustainable Tesla car to take out for a spin – why not use it to explore as many beaches on the island as you can?

Imagine a French Atlantic-style coastline with a silk-sand beach, lapped by limpid turquoise waves and overlooked by a cluster of comfortable marble-clad suites – that’s Ammothines. The property overlooks Plaka, one of the island’s best beaches, which is reached by a narrow dusty track with little traffic. Mikri Vigla’s windsurfer-loved coast is on one side, and the buzzing resort of Agios Prokopios is three miles away on the other. There are 15 medium-sized suites in four categories, located across three buildings on two storeys (the top floors are reached via a steep flight of steps). All have full or partial sea views, with a minimalist décor of cream, beige and ecru.

Lesante Blu is ideal for a honeymoon or a romantic break: it's adults-only, has intelligent design and has a plethora of greenery and a waterfall-fed infinity pool that lends an intense sense of privacy and peace. Throw in spectacular sea views and several good restaurants and you're onto a winner. It's the sort of place where hanging egg chairs are scattered here and there (perfect for enjoying those panoramic vistas) and clipped lawns add to the pristine vibe. The shingle beach may be small, but it's got a charming wooden sundeck on stilts and a jetty stretching far out to sea.

This is a highly individual luxury resort hotel built of local stone in a rocky valley lapped by the Aegean Sea. It sits alone on its own beach, so by swimming in the lovely bay, you can look out at the azure Aegean and distant islands or back at the yellow coarse-sand beach with thatched thick-mattressed cabanas, and Calilo surrounded by shade-giving trees. Some are centuries-old olive trees rescued from a fate as firewood and shipped from the mainland. Between beach and bar-restaurant lies the lovely curved 50-metre swimming pool, with extra mini-pools and in-water tables. Trails lead up onto otherwise-untouched promontories – now accessible in the hotel’s electric buggies as well as on foot.

One of only two Marriott Autograph collection hotels in Greece, this luxurious, family-friendly hotel set on a hillside with panoramic views to Spinalonga, the island of Hislop’s best-selling novel, has first-rate service, first-class restaurants, a blue-flag strip of sandy beach and a decent spa. The stylish resort attracts a lot of young families, but there are several adult-only areas and quiet zones where younger children are banned. The beach is shaded by olive trees and has plenty of sun beds.

Contributions by Fiona Duncan, Sally Peck, Maggie O'Sullivan, Juliet Rix