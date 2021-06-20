Best BBQ deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Gas, charcoal and portable models

(Amazon Prime Day)

With summer underway, dining alfresco is part of most of our daily schedules. Whether you’re catching up with mates in the park, heading off on a camping break, or planning an epic barbecue in your back garden, eating under sunny blue skies feels like a well-earned reward after months of tedious isolation, restrictions and lockdowns.

With a diary packed full of cookout events, your grill needs to be up to scratch. If you’re in need of a replacement, there’s no better time to pick up a new BBQ than the Amazon Prime Day sales.

If it feels like Amazon’s annual sale has come round faster than usual, you’re not wrong. The pandemic pushed back the discount bonanza, usually held in the summer, to October last year. Now it’s back, running from June 21 and 22, and the timing couldn’t be better with the best of summer still to come.

As well as TWO MILLION deals across tech, fashion, food and drink, small business, home security and more, the retail giant has cut the price of dozens of home hosting essentials - and BBQ grills are in the mix.

There are stationary beasts big enough to feed the whole family (and next door’s too, probably), as well as portable, electric models that you can sling into the car boot for your next camping trip under the stars. The ES Best team has sliced through the bulk to bring you red-hot juicy deals that really sizzle.

But before we present the best BBQ deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, there’s one thing to check.

If you want to take advantage of the epic offers, you’ll need to be signed up to Prime membership. As well as cut-price deals and free next day delivery, membership opens the doors to Amazon’s other services, like Video for endless TV, movies and documentaries, and Music - with two million tracks, you’ll never be at a loss for something to listen to. Members also have access to gaming, the library, podcasts and cloud storage to keep your images safe.

With so much on offer, the annual price of £79 feels miniscule. If you prefer a monthly payment, it’s £7.99 a month, with students paying even less at £3.99 a month for the same services - a wiser way to spend student loan money than in the SU bar, that’s for sure.

You don’t even have to cough up right now - sign up for a free 30-day trial and see if it’s for you first.

If you’re already a member, let’s not waste a minute more. Here are the best deals on grills and BBQs this Amazon Prime Day!

Weber Q 1000 Gas Barbecue

This unassuming BBQ may look small, but oh, is it mighty! A single stainless steel burner generates enough heat to warm the entire cooking area, and it comes with porcelain enamelled cooking grates for easy clean-up once you’re done. Good news for DIY-phobes: this gas-powered grill comes fully assembled. You’ll never have to fumble for matches in the wind again either, the Weber barbecue features a simple push-button ignition and you can control the flame easily thanks to the controls. Ideal for anyone with limited outdoor space or those who love camping. Bag it now with 36 per cent off the RRP.

(Weber)

Was: £313.95, now: £200.42

Char-Broil Professional Series 4400 B - 4 Burner Gas Barbecue Grill

Get your apron and prongs ready for this Char-Broil grill, which is down by 30 per cent in the Prime sale – that’s £195 off! Made to sit pride of place in any summer BBQ party, it boasts four burners and plenty of cooking space for sausages, burgers, wings and more. Once cooked, store your cuts on the warming rack above. Not only does it look smart, but it cooks smart too, using 30 per cent less gas yet still achieving the same smoky, grilled taste. There’s also a temperature gauge on the lid so you can check the internal heat without opening it up.

(Char-Broil)

Was: £649.99, now: £454.99

COSTWAY XL Electric Teppanyaki Table Grill

Take your dinner part game up a notch with this Japanese-style electric Teppanyaki grill, now marked 45 per cent off. The extra long (70x23cm) hot plate comes complete with six spatulas and egg rings, giving you more options for meals. There are five settings to help you reach the optimal heat and a drip tray siphons off grease, leaving you healthier grub on your plate. Easy to use, and even easier to clean, it’s a fabulous new way to enjoy dinner with a side of cooking theatre.

(Costway)

Was: £88.95, now: £48.95

Trespass Barby Barbecue 2 Grill Level Portable BBQ Set

A simple BBQ for grilling on the go (at parks or campsites) or simply for those with a small garden, this machine comes with a carry bag for easy portability. It also sits on a pair of legs to both help airflow and to stop the grass or ground underneath from becoming scorched. Best of all, it’s down by 66 per cent! If you’re a serial camper, this baby is a no-brainer.

(Trespass)

Was: £39.99, now: £13.59

Deals on BBQ covers

