Best Battery Packs and Portable Chargers for Filmmakers

Having access to fast, portable, high-tech gadgets is integral to our way of life in 2020 — which means that if you lose power on your device, you’re at a loss. Whether that means your phone ran out of juice and you can’t pull up your map or directions to get home, or something much more technologically advanced — say, you’re running a low-budget film shoot using your iPhone and a few key devices to get professional-quality results on a shoestring — you’re going to need access to power.

The super-fast advances in technology that make our phones slimmer and more powerful each year extend to every avenue of tech, including batteries. Power banks that can charge your phone, tablet, and laptop at the same time can fit in your pocket, and don’t necessarily cost the same as your phone itself.

We’ve compiled a list of the biggest, strongest, and cheapest power banks and portable battery options for all sorts of uses — from on-the-go phone charging to powering lights and audio equipment — in the list below, plus added a few Amazon user comments that speak to certain features to help make sure you can choose the best battery pack for you.

This ultra-powerful high capacity power bank has a capacity of 30000mAh, or milliampere per hour, which means it can charge your iPhone 11 more than six times over, your iPhone X seven times, your iPhone 8 more than 10 times, and your iPad Air more than two-and-a-half times. While it’s not exactly small enough to fit in your pocket because of its high capacity, it’s still portable and weighs less than a pound and a half. It has a smart digital screen that displays your remaining power whenever you activate the display, and it has three USB outputs so you can charge three devices at the same time.

If you’d like to charge a MacBook or similar laptop that uses USB-C, the next model up offers two USB A ports and one USB-C for high-speed charging (though at a premium — it’s almost double the cost at $59.99).

Amazon user Hart praised the X6’s ease of use and high capacity, adding, “For performance, this is a Qualcomm 3.1 certified charging device. No matter what your current devices needs are for voltage or current to achieve a fast charge this power bank can provide it. If you have a device that can fast charge at 5v, 9v plus or 12v (or somewhere in between) but only have the one charger that came with the device, this becomes your second charger. And the best part is you can charge this from any USB power source. You can have three devices charging at the same time and each one will get the right voltage and current that it needs.”

