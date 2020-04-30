The Best Bathrobes And Dressing Gowns, So You Can Swag Out In Lockdown

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

Drake celebrated Father's Day of last year with a creamy-looking cocktail that veered on diabetes type 2, backdropped by an azure ocean of some five-star resort where young holidaying brand-heavy couples stare at their iPhones over dinner. It was vintage Drake. Though the most memorable prop of this fleeting Instamoment? A wonderfully audacious Versace dressing gown, complete with baroque details and monochrome, comfy logomania throughout.

Now, no-one beyond hip-hop's gilded circles would deem thick, chinchilla-like cotton to be appropriate garb for tropical weather. But then none of us will ever enjoy a feature on a Rihanna record. It was an instance of real at-home luxury though: blue-chip design seen on the stuff that is rarely ever actually seen. Dressing gowns (or bathrobes, depending on your passport) are coats purely for private hours, each stitch imbued with hangovers and mediocre reality TV and general behaviour not meant for the public gaze. That's what our real life wardrobe is for.

No longer. Our indoor life is, albeit temporarily, our whole, real life. We're not going on holiday. We're not going down the pub. We're not going out for dinners. And so, while the usual stipend for clothing can be well-spent preparing wardrobes for the eventual release (a wise thing to do), there's never been a better time to upgrade the creature comforts – and that thinking extends to your dressing gown if you've got the budget to blow.



There's Versace, in baroque print, naturally. Donatella's haus of fun, however, peddles big baller dressing gowns in multi-colour panelling too, and fight night stripes, and even in silk should the weather shine a little Milanese (Drake, you should've worn that one instead, friend). Fendi also went punchy, planting the dressing gown with top to bottom interlocking F logos. And Missoni, while avoiding mention of its own name, shouts just as loud using its signature zig zag on stripes to elevate the post-shower cloak.

All exceptional dressing gowns in which to trot around your flat like you own the place (bigger props if you actually do), and all made in premium cottons that feel as good as they look. What's more, you're safe in the knowledge that prying eyes on Instagram are less judgy these days. Guys have taken to bleaching their hair again. We're going mad for DIY tie-dye. We're going mad, full stop. So if you want to lounge around in spontaneously purchased Versace, bare chested, drinking reduced champagne at 11am, then now is the perfect time to do so. If it sounds like fun, that's because it is.



But if going full Vegas playboy during lockdown isn't to your taste, the luxury dressing gown is fluent in el clasico too. London outfit Derek Rose has a taste for bathrobes that are straight from the manor house: piped, lightweight and best-paired with a supporting role in a BBC1 drama about The War. Ralph Lauren another traditional choice, navy colourings enhanced by contrast white lapels, while Liberty London uses the department store's house print to full effect: statement, yes, but floral, which means you're a softer, subtler, poetic man, the sort that quietly and happily and regularly drinks his coffee in the open French doors of his Loire Valley retreat ('ahhhh' with every sip).

The common thread between these bathrobes, both shouty and shy, is the luxury of it all. They're not just nice-to-wear by mere familiarity of hangovers: they're nice-to-wear by design. Cottons will survive washes, remain soft, and, most importantly, clinch the cost-per-wear ratio as we continue to play indoors. Play being the operative word, too. Versace will make it fun, as will Ralph Lauren, and Fendi. And, while we'd never pretend to be Drake in real life, real life this is not. So until we head outdoors, let's play make believe. Brew that early afternoon piña colada; mull over your last platinum record; go on, look-up flights to Miami – and do so in the comfort of a big and baller, kingly dressing gown.

